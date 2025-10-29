Victoria Beckham Throws Shade At Brooklyn’s Wife Nicola Peltz Amid Rumored Family Feud

ADVERTISEMENT

Victoria Beckham appeared to throw subtle shade at her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham amid their rumored family feud.

Talk of strained relations began after Nicola and her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, were noticeably absent from the various celebrations held for David’s 50th birthday in May.

David and Victoria did not attend Nicola and Brooklyn’s vow renewal ceremony in August, reportedly learning about the special event through the news.

Highlights Victoria Beckham appeared to take a subtle swipe at her daughter-in-law Nicola in a new interview with Andy Cohen.

The mom of four said she’s a “girl’s girl” who gets along with nearly all women.

Her remark follows reports of a family rift between Brooklyn and Nicola on one side and the rest of the Beckhams on the other.

Another apparent sign of distance came when Brooklyn appeared only briefly in his mother’s new Netflix documentary, while his siblings Romeo, Cruz, and Harper received more screen time.

Now, the popstar-turned-designer has seemingly taken a jab at Nicola during an interview on Andy Cohen’s radio show on Sirius XM.

When asked about her relationship with the other WAGs earlier in her career, Victoria said she got along perfectly with them and generally gets along with all women, with one exception.

“I’m a girl’s girl. I mean you’ve got to be a real a**hole for me to not get on with you if you’re a woman,” she said.

“Because I love, I love women, you know, and that’s part of the reason why I do what I do with fashion and beauty. I want to empower women. And I want to share my tips and tricks with women.”

Though she did not mention Nicola, many interpreted the remark in light of the long-standing rumors surrounding the American actress’ wedding dress in 2022.

Tensions reportedly surfaced after Nicola and Brooklyn Beckham skipped celebrations for David Beckham’s 50th birthday

According to a source, after Nicola and Brooklyn got engaged in 2020, Victoria offered to design Nicola’s wedding dress. Nicola accepted, saying it would be “an honor” for her future mother-in-law to create it.



However, the source told People that as time went by, it became clear that the dress wasn’t “a priority” for Victoria. Allegedly, the former Spice Girl called Nicola’s mother, instead of Nicola, to tell her she had changed her mind about designing it.

Nicola later clarified why she opted to wear Valentino instead of VB in an interview saying, “I was going to [wear Victoria Beckham] and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress.

“She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it.”

Brooklyn chimed in, saying, “I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good.”

David and Victoria were absent from Nicola and Brooklyn’s vow renewal ceremony in August

Last year, Nicola wore a Victoria Beckham design for the premiere of her film Lola.



Meanwhile, a separate source told People that the dress claims are “far from the truth” and that the family has “all tried so hard with Nicola, but it’s become impossible.”

During the wedding reception, Nicola was allegedly upset after singer Marc Anthony dedicated a song to Victoria instead of the bride, referring to Posh Spice as “the most beautiful woman in the room.”

None of the Beckhams were present at Brooklyn and Nicola’s vow renewal in August, as the couple allegedly chose not to invite Brooklyn’s parents or siblings.

Nicola’s family did attend the ceremony, with her father Nelson officiating.

In a recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Victoria said that “communication is key” within her family and that she always encourages her four children to open up about whatever they may need to get off their chests.

Share icon Brooklyn received minimal screen time in Victoria’s Netflix documentary

“We’re such a close family and, you know, communication is key and we always let them know that anything that they want to talk about, you know, this is a safe forum. That’s really important. Again, it’s just about communicating.”

Though the family has never publicly addressed the alleged falling-out, some have speculated that tensions stemmed from disagreements between Brooklyn and his two brothers.

Some sources claim the Beckham family has struggled to get along with Nicola

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the 51-year-old mom appeared to hint at the brotherly feud when commenting on the reconciliation of the Oasis brothers, Liam and Noel Gallagher, saying it must have made their mother “so happy.”

“As a mom, that must be… she must feel so happy to see her boys getting on.”

Brooklyn and Nicola appear unconcerned with the family drama. An insider told Us Weekly that the couple is “very content” with their lives and “want to let things settle naturally rather than trying to fix something that still feels tense.”

The Beckham family drama continues to spark debate among fans

