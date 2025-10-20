Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Risqué Wedding Dress Of Iranian Politician’s Daughter Sparks Outrage Amid Headscarf Surveillance
Bride in a risquu00e9 wedding dress with headscarf surveillance controversy, accompanied by an older man in formal attire.
Society, World

Risqué Wedding Dress Of Iranian Politician’s Daughter Sparks Outrage Amid Headscarf Surveillance

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Iranian politician Ali Shamkhani is being accused of “hypocrisy” over a resurfaced video reportedly showing his daughter’s wedding ceremony.

Shamkhani was part of the government when Iran arrested thousands of protesters advocating for gender equality. The backlash over the wedding, especially regarding the bride’s dress, follows a report detailing strict surveillance on women in public to ensure compliance with mandatory hijab use.

Highlights
  • Ali Shamkhani, an aide to Iran’s Supreme Leader, is facing backlash over a resurfaced wedding video of his daughter’s wedding.
  • The woman appears wearing a white wedding dress, styled more like those of Western ceremonies.
  • In Iran, women are persecuted for not wearing hijabs, subjected to public surveillance and facing arrests, according to a UN report.

Shamkhani served as the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) between 2013 and 2023.

    Iranian politician seated on an ornate chair with a red flag in the background amid risqué wedding dress outrage.

    Iranian politician Ali Shamkhani is facing backlash over a video showing his daughter’s wedding dressIranian politician seated on an ornate chair with a red flag in the background amid risqué wedding dress outrage.

    Image credits: Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

    The footage from the 2024 ceremony shows Shamkhani escorting his daughter, Fatemeh, into a wedding hall at Tehran’s luxury Espinas Palace Hotel.

    In the video, shared by the independent network Iran International, the bride is seen wearing a strapless white dress with a low neckline as she enters the hall.

    Women’s rights activist Masih Alinejad wrote, “The daughter of Ali Shamkhani, one of the Islamic Republic’s top enforcers, had a lavish wedding in a strapless dress. Meanwhile, women in Iran are beaten for showing their hair and young people can’t afford to marry. This video made millions of Iranians furious.”

    Bride in a risqué wedding dress walking with a man indoors, sparking outrage amid Iranian headscarf surveillance debates.

    Bride in a risqué wedding dress walking with a man indoors, sparking outrage amid Iranian headscarf surveillance debates.

    Image credits: _jvd9

    “The morality police, unemployment, and poverty belong to the Iranian people, while the lavish ceremony funded by the nation’s money belongs to the Islamic Republic,” another person fumed on X.

    Alireza Akhondi, a Swedish MP of Iranian descent, shared, “’The daughter of one of the most corrupt and repressive officials of the Islamic Republic is getting married in a lavish celebration, dressed freely. 

    “She is free because her father has power. This is no longer religion. This is a display of hypocrisy, corruption, and fear. Fear of women who think and choose freely.”

    The 2024 wedding footage reportedly shows Shamkhani’s daughter, Fatemeh, in Tehran’s luxury Espinas Palace Hotel

    Iranian politician's daughter in a risqué wedding dress attending a formal event amid headscarf surveillance controversy.

    Iranian politician's daughter in a risqué wedding dress attending a formal event amid headscarf surveillance controversy.

    Image credits: _jvd9

    In contrast, supporters wrote that the footage showed “a normal Iranian wedding” and argued there was “nothing lavish” about it.

    Shamkhani is a member of the Expediency Discernment Council of Iran, an administrative assembly appointed by the Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, and has served as a political advisor to the Supreme Leader since 2023.

    Bride in a risqué wedding dress posing with family at an Iranian politician's daughter's wedding amid headscarf surveillance controversy.

    Bride in a risqué wedding dress posing with family at an Iranian politician's daughter's wedding amid headscarf surveillance controversy.

    Image credits: _jvd9

    Risqué wedding dress worn by Iranian politician’s daughter sparks public outrage amid headscarf surveillance debates.

    Risqué wedding dress worn by Iranian politician’s daughter sparks public outrage amid headscarf surveillance debates.

    Image credits: nazti26

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a private women's-only section at a wedding related to the risqué wedding dress controversy.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a private women's-only section at a wedding related to the risqué wedding dress controversy.

    Image credits: Mo_Forestt

    In 2022, thousands of women and girls marched following the tragedy of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman who unexpectedly lost her life while in custody of the country’s morality police after being arrested for “improper” clothing and failing to comply with state-mandated dress and behavior. 

    Government coroners cited “multiple organ failure caused by cerebral hypoxia,” but Amini’s family was reportedly not allowed to examine her body.

    At her funeral in Iran’s Kurdistan province, some women removed their mandatory headscarves in protest, leading to clashes with security forces. The protests later spread to other cities, accompanied by the slogan: Woman, Life, Freedom.

    In Iran, posters remind women to wear hijabs in malls, restaurants, and other public spaces

    Two Iranian women wearing headscarves walk down a street, highlighting issues of headscarf surveillance and social norms.

    Two Iranian women wearing headscarves walk down a street, highlighting issues of headscarf surveillance and social norms.

    Image credits: FRANCE 24 English

    Alt text: Twitter post criticizing risqué wedding dress of Iranian politician's daughter amid headscarf surveillance and regime hypocrisy.

    Alt text: Twitter post criticizing risqué wedding dress of Iranian politician's daughter amid headscarf surveillance and regime hypocrisy.

    Image credits: AlinejadMasih

    According to Human Rights Watch, 20,000 people were arrested after participating in the protests.

    Last March, the BBC reported that Iran was using drones and security cameras to monitor hijab compliance and identify women who violated the country’s strict dress code.

    The report also noted that security officials are also employing a strategy of “state-sponsored vigilantism,” encouraging citizens to use phone apps to report women for dress code violations in taxis, buses, and ambulances.

    Authorities have allegedly installed facial recognition software at the entrance of Tehran’s Amirkabir University to identify women not wearing the headscarf.

    Women’s rights activist Masih Alinejad highlighted the contrast between the wedding dress and the oppression of ordinary women

    Protesters holding signs showing risqué wedding dress of Iranian politician's daughter amid headscarf surveillance debate.

    Protesters holding signs showing risqué wedding dress of Iranian politician's daughter amid headscarf surveillance debate.

    Image credits: SBS News

    Tweet expressing outrage over risqué wedding dress of Iranian politician's daughter amid headscarf surveillance debate.

    Tweet expressing outrage over risqué wedding dress of Iranian politician's daughter amid headscarf surveillance debate.

    Image credits: RaelAzara

    Tweet by Pauline Colsey criticizing risqué wedding dress of Iranian politician’s daughter amid headscarf surveillance debate.

    Tweet by Pauline Colsey criticizing risqué wedding dress of Iranian politician’s daughter amid headscarf surveillance debate.

    Image credits: ColseyPauline

    For Iranian women who defy the laws or protest against them, the consequences are severe, including arrest, beating, and s*xual assault in custody.

    “Two-and-a-half years after the protests began in September 2022, women and girls in Iran continue to face systematic discrimination, in law and in practice, that permeates all aspects of their lives, particularly with respect to the enforcement of the mandatory hijab,” reads a report by the UN’s Fact-Finding Mission on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

    “The state is increasingly reliant on state-sponsored vigilantism in an apparent effort to enlist businesses and private individuals in hijab compliance, portraying it as a civic responsibility.”

    The government has reportedly employed a system of “state-sponsored vigilantism” to report women who leave their heads uncovered

    Middle-aged man wearing glasses and a blue suit in an indoor setting, related to risqué wedding dress controversy

    Middle-aged man wearing glasses and a blue suit in an indoor setting, related to risqué wedding dress controversy

    Image credits: NBC News

    On how the surveillance system works, the report cited by the BBC says that users may add the location, date, time and license plate number of the vehicle in which the alleged infraction occurred. The app then “flags” the vehicle, alerting the police.

    A text message is sent to the vehicle’s registered owner, warning them that their car could be impounded for violating the dress code.

    Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, women in Iran have been required to cover their hair in public.  Posters reminding women to keep their headscarves on are everywhere in the country, including in malls, restaurants, and billboards above main highways.

    Despite the crackdown on women, many continue to defy the rules and refuse to wear a headscarf, The Guardian reported.

    People reacted negatively to the video of the bride’s wedding dress

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the risqué wedding dress of an Iranian politician's daughter amid headscarf surveillance.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the risqué wedding dress of an Iranian politician's daughter amid headscarf surveillance.

    Image credits: PG_Ting

    Tweet by Kasia Hein-Peters, M.D. expressing frustration about dictatorship, replying to discussion on Iranian politician's daughter wedding dress controversy.

    Tweet by Kasia Hein-Peters, M.D. expressing frustration about dictatorship, replying to discussion on Iranian politician's daughter wedding dress controversy.

    Image credits: Kasia_HP

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting amid outrage over risqué wedding dress of Iranian politician’s daughter under headscarf surveillance.

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting amid outrage over risqué wedding dress of Iranian politician’s daughter under headscarf surveillance.

    Image credits: Marcovitch48136

    Tweet criticizing Iran's elite and religious rule amid outrage over risqué wedding dress and headscarf surveillance debate.

    Tweet criticizing Iran's elite and religious rule amid outrage over risqué wedding dress and headscarf surveillance debate.

    Image credits: anbokshi

    Tweet text stating The corrupt are the same all over the world, part of discussion on risqué wedding dress of Iranian politician’s daughter.

    Tweet text stating The corrupt are the same all over the world, part of discussion on risqué wedding dress of Iranian politician’s daughter.

    Image credits: eggslango

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the risqué wedding dress of Iranian politician’s daughter amid headscarf surveillance debate.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the risqué wedding dress of Iranian politician’s daughter amid headscarf surveillance debate.

    Image credits: 1945Dunn

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing a risqué wedding dress worn by an Iranian politician's daughter amid headscarf surveillance controversy.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing a risqué wedding dress worn by an Iranian politician's daughter amid headscarf surveillance controversy.

    Image credits: ChilledBunny23

    Screenshot of a social media post criticizing a risqué wedding dress of Iranian politician's daughter amid headscarf surveillance debate.

    Screenshot of a social media post criticizing a risqué wedding dress of Iranian politician's daughter amid headscarf surveillance debate.

    Image credits: FrancisJ_IE

    Tweet by Ann Selah criticizing control and power, related to risqué wedding dress of Iranian politician's daughter controversy.

    Tweet by Ann Selah criticizing control and power, related to risqué wedding dress of Iranian politician's daughter controversy.

    Image credits: annselah

    Tweet criticizing Iranian elites amid controversy over risqué wedding dress of Iranian politician's daughter and headscarf surveillance.

    Tweet criticizing Iranian elites amid controversy over risqué wedding dress of Iranian politician's daughter and headscarf surveillance.

    Image credits: RaelAzara

    Tweet criticizing the risqué wedding dress of Iranian politician's daughter, linking it to Western social media influences.

    Tweet criticizing the risqué wedding dress of Iranian politician's daughter, linking it to Western social media influences.

    Image credits: Garbotron

    Tweet criticizing the risqué wedding dress of Iranian politician’s daughter amid headscarf surveillance controversy.

    Tweet criticizing the risqué wedding dress of Iranian politician’s daughter amid headscarf surveillance controversy.

    Image credits: ttranqquillity

    Tweet by Brenda Ellis expressing frustration over inequality, mentioning outrage linked to risqué wedding dress of Iranian politician's daughter.

    Tweet by Brenda Ellis expressing frustration over inequality, mentioning outrage linked to risqué wedding dress of Iranian politician's daughter.

    Image credits: sapphitweet

    Tweet by Mitsu Miller reacting to hypocrisy, related to risqué wedding dress controversy of Iranian politician's daughter.

    Tweet by Mitsu Miller reacting to hypocrisy, related to risqué wedding dress controversy of Iranian politician's daughter.

    Image credits: MillerMitsu

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

