Protests Erupt Across Oklahoma After Teen Who Violated And Strangled Multiple Girls Walks Free
An Oklahoma town is in uproar after a teenager from a well-connected family was allowed to walk free after a string of violent crimes against girls.
If he meets certain requirements, Jesse Butler won’t spend a single day behind bars for attacking two girls and being physical with them without their consent.
Residents of Oklahoma took to the streets to protest against the lenient sentence given to the 18-year-old.
Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.
More than one hundred people gathered outside the Payne County Courthouse on Wednesday, November 5, demanding justice in the case involving Jesse Butler.
Many carried signs saying the victims deserved better and asked for the accused teenager to be put behind bars.
Jesse initially faced a 78-year sentence after being convicted of 10 r*pe-related charges, including domestic as**ult and battery by strangulation, attempted r*pe in the first degree and r*pe by instrumentation, and one charge for violating a protection order.
However, a judge granted him youthful offender status, which paved the way for a lighter sentence and other provisions that are not available to adults.
Jesse initially faced a 78-year sentence for his brutal crimes, but he now may not spend a single day behind bars
“We were completely against the youthful offender status from the beginning,” the mother of one victim, identified as “L.S.,” told Oklahoma Watch.
“I was sobbing, I was begging her not to do this deal,” said the mother of another victim identified as “K.S.”
Jesse committed brutal acts against his victims while dating them, reports said.
Victim K.S. accused him of exploiting her while at school. She said he recorded her while strangling her till she became unconscious and then physically violated her without her consent.
The second victim, “L.S.,” said he choked her so severely that a doctor said she could have lost her life if the strangulation lasted “seconds longer.”
One victim said the teen offender strangled her until she became unconscious and then physically violated her
Bodycam footage captured a then 17-year-old Jesse being arrested from his Stillwater home in the presence of his mother.
The mother was heard constantly reassuring him and saying they would get him out of custody.
“I’ll get you out,” the mother was heard saying. “All right, stay silent. Rick knows about this, Candy’s on this, Dad’s on his way. We’re coming to get you, OK? Stay strong. Say your prayers.”
“Awful experience for a child,” the mother was heard saying as officers escorted her son to the police vehicle. “Later, Jess, see you in a bit.”
The offender’s father, Mack Butler, is the former director of football operations at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.
“Awful experience for a child,” the mother was heard saying while her son was arrested. “Later, Jess, see you in a bit”
After Jesse was charged with 10 felony counts, he pled not guilty to all.
He later changed his plea to no contest after a judge signed off on the deal changing his status from adult to youthful offender. This allowed him to avoid jail time altogether if he met certain requirements, like community service and attending counseling.
The plea deal sentenced Jesse to a year of rehabilitation and community service.
From initially facing a total of 78 years behind bars, Jesse’s suspended sentence will keep him under the supervision of the Office of Juvenile Affairs until he turns 19.
He is expected to undergo counseling, therapy, stick to a curfew, have no access to social media, and give more than 100 hours to community service.
Hundreds of protestors demanded justice for the victims
Protesters voiced their disdain for the leniency of the sentence on Wednesday.
The Payne County Courthouse was lined up with hundreds of protesters, including students.
“The justice system here in Stillwater has allowed a violent s** offender to walk free,” said protestor Tori Grey.
“Not only is he currently free and loose on the streets. He’s a virtual student at Stillwater Public Schools as a senior and after he finishes having the slap on the wrist, he doesn’t even have to register as a s** offender,” Tori went on to say.
Jesse’s lenient sentence was the result of a judge granting him youthful offender status
Stillwater High School student Gabryel McKinzie also joined protesters and demanded justice for the victims on Wednesday.
“It really means a lot to show that there’s a lot of people out here that really care and really want to make this world better and get people like him off the streets,” the high schooler said.
Another Stillwater High School student, Tristan Turner, also said Jesse deserved a harsher sentence.
“I want him to get what he deserves. He needs to be prosecuted,” Tristan said.
“My guess is the father lined some pockets,” one claimed online
"Youthful offender"? No, America, we can't have it both ways. At 18 we are considered adults. We KNOW the brain doesn't stop developing its frontal lobe until ~age 25 or so, we KNOW that 18 is still immature in many ways, but WE made the decision that people of 18 years of age are ADULTS. So they don't GET to be "youthful offenders". What they are is adult criminals. This man is not a "boy". This man is a rápist, a man who ássáulted and báttered his victims, a man who all but attempted to múrder his victims. If he "gets away" with it now, he will do it again, and next time, he WILL k!ll. He's tasted the flavor of power and privilege now, and in order to see how that affects a person into their adulthood, we must only turn our gazes upon the Orange Thing that capers in the Oval Office today.
It's because while he is 18 now, at the time he was arrested he was 17, so his crimes must have been before that point. Part of the determination for youthful offenders is that the crime occured before they were 18, so he qualifies, though any crime commited from the point he turns 18 would have to be prosecuted as an adult. The idea is that the consequence for a young offender should be focused more on rehabilitation, rather than just punishment. However, agree in this case it seems it's been used just to let him off easy. He committed repeated offences, at the very least he should be in a secure unit until he is considered "safe", just the fact he got caught and will need to get counseling is not going to stop him being a threat when released back into the community straight awayLoad More Replies...
Good point that he was arrested at age 17 and committed the crimes before reaching the age of majority. But we also do choose to try juveniles as adults sometimes as well, so there's precedent there, as well. I think, even as I'm typing this, I've realized - if he IS released fully/basically gets a slap on the wrist, even if his family "in shame" has to move elsewhere, that just puts Butler into a new, unsuspecting community...
Just another sports related person that is protected from justice. Happens often with football players in Australia.
