Protests Erupt Across Oklahoma After Teen Who Violated And Strangled Multiple Girls Walks Free

ADVERTISEMENT

An Oklahoma town is in uproar after a teenager from a well-connected family was allowed to walk free after a string of violent crimes against girls.

If he meets certain requirements, Jesse Butler won’t spend a single day behind bars for attacking two girls and being physical with them without their consent.

Residents of Oklahoma took to the streets to protest against the lenient sentence given to the 18-year-old.

Highlights Jesse Butler won't spend a single day in jail for his brutal crimes against girls, if he meets certain requirements.

He initially faced 78 years behind bars after being convicted of 10 r*pe-related charges.

However, a judge granted him youthful offender status, which allowed him to walk away with certain requirements such as community service and counseling.

RELATED:

A teenager from a well-connected family was allowed to walk free after a string of violent crimes against girls

Teen wearing Risin baseball uniform and cap standing in front of a banner at a baseball event in Oklahoma protests.

Share icon

Image credits: justinthenickofcrime

Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than one hundred people gathered outside the Payne County Courthouse on Wednesday, November 5, demanding justice in the case involving Jesse Butler.

Many carried signs saying the victims deserved better and asked for the accused teenager to be put behind bars.

Teen in blue Pioneers shirt stands indoors with caption about arrest amid protests erupting across Oklahoma.

Share icon

Image credits: Stillwater Police Department

Jesse initially faced a 78-year sentence after being convicted of 10 r*pe-related charges, including domestic as**ult and battery by strangulation, attempted r*pe in the first degree and r*pe by instrumentation, and one charge for violating a protection order.

However, a judge granted him youthful offender status, which paved the way for a lighter sentence and other provisions that are not available to adults.

Jesse initially faced a 78-year sentence for his brutal crimes, but he now may not spend a single day behind bars

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen and woman in tense conversation outside a brick house amid protests in Oklahoma over controversial legal case.

Share icon

Image credits: Stillwater Police Department

“We were completely against the youthful offender status from the beginning,” the mother of one victim, identified as “L.S.,” told Oklahoma Watch.

“I was sobbing, I was begging her not to do this deal,” said the mother of another victim identified as “K.S.”

Three people inside a courthouse amid protests erupting across Oklahoma over teen case controversy.

Share icon

Image credits: Guerrilla Publishing

Jesse committed brutal acts against his victims while dating them, reports said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Victim K.S. accused him of exploiting her while at school. She said he recorded her while strangling her till she became unconscious and then physically violated her without her consent.

The second victim, “L.S.,” said he choked her so severely that a doctor said she could have lost her life if the strangulation lasted “seconds longer.”

One victim said the teen offender strangled her until she became unconscious and then physically violated her

Person in pink outfit sitting in a hospital chair, symbolizing protests erupting across Oklahoma after teen walks free

Share icon

Image credits: Law&Crime Network

Bodycam footage captured a then 17-year-old Jesse being arrested from his Stillwater home in the presence of his mother.

The mother was heard constantly reassuring him and saying they would get him out of custody.

“I’ll get you out,” the mother was heard saying. “All right, stay silent. Rick knows about this, Candy’s on this, Dad’s on his way. We’re coming to get you, OK? Stay strong. Say your prayers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen and woman standing on porch with serious expressions amid protests in Oklahoma after teen walks free controversy

Share icon

Image credits: Stillwater Police Department

Comment by Randy Wiginton expressing concern about victims amid protests erupting across Oklahoma.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Awful experience for a child,” the mother was heard saying as officers escorted her son to the police vehicle. “Later, Jess, see you in a bit.”

The offender’s father, Mack Butler, is the former director of football operations at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.

“Awful experience for a child,” the mother was heard saying while her son was arrested. “Later, Jess, see you in a bit”

Image credits: The Oklahoman

After Jesse was charged with 10 felony counts, he pled not guilty to all.

He later changed his plea to no contest after a judge signed off on the deal changing his status from adult to youthful offender. This allowed him to avoid jail time altogether if he met certain requirements, like community service and attending counseling.

The plea deal sentenced Jesse to a year of rehabilitation and community service.

Protests erupt across Oklahoma streets as demonstrators hold signs demanding justice after teen walks free.

Share icon

Image credits: KJRH -TV | Tulsa | Channel 2

From initially facing a total of 78 years behind bars, Jesse’s suspended sentence will keep him under the supervision of the Office of Juvenile Affairs until he turns 19.

He is expected to undergo counseling, therapy, stick to a curfew, have no access to social media, and give more than 100 hours to community service.

Hundreds of protestors demanded justice for the victims

Protests erupt in Oklahoma with demonstrators holding signs against plea deals for violent offenders.

Share icon

Image credits: KJRH -TV | Tulsa | Channel 2

Comment from Tammy Jackson Sotelo on Oklahoma protests after teen who violated and strangled multiple girls walks free.

Protests erupt across Oklahoma as community reacts to teen who violated and strangled multiple girls walking free.

Share icon

Image credits: Allison Gibson

Protesters voiced their disdain for the leniency of the sentence on Wednesday.

The Payne County Courthouse was lined up with hundreds of protesters, including students.

“The justice system here in Stillwater has allowed a violent s** offender to walk free,” said protestor Tori Grey.

Protests erupt across Oklahoma as crowd holds signs demanding accountability for OSU amid outrage over case.

Share icon

Image credits: KJRH -TV | Tulsa | Channel 2

Screenshot of a Facebook comment reacting emotionally to the case of a teen who violated and strangled multiple girls.

“Not only is he currently free and loose on the streets. He’s a virtual student at Stillwater Public Schools as a senior and after he finishes having the slap on the wrist, he doesn’t even have to register as a s** offender,” Tori went on to say.

Jesse’s lenient sentence was the result of a judge granting him youthful offender status

Police arresting a teen accused of multiple assaults amid protests erupting across Oklahoma streets.

Share icon

Image credits: Stillwater Police Department

Comment on protest post by Beth Sams Plemmons expressing frustration over lack of justice for victims in Oklahoma protests.

Stillwater High School student Gabryel McKinzie also joined protesters and demanded justice for the victims on Wednesday.

“It really means a lot to show that there’s a lot of people out here that really care and really want to make this world better and get people like him off the streets,” the high schooler said.

Image credits: KJRH -TV | Tulsa | Channel 2

Another Stillwater High School student, Tristan Turner, also said Jesse deserved a harsher sentence.

“I want him to get what he deserves. He needs to be prosecuted,” Tristan said.

“My guess is the father lined some pockets,” one claimed online

Comment on social media expressing anger about judge's decision as protests erupt across Oklahoma over teen case.

Comment expressing anger over protests erupting across Oklahoma after teen accused of violent crimes walks free.

Alt text: Social media comment expressing outrage over teen who violated and strangled multiple girls walking free in Oklahoma protests

Facebook comment by Sheila McKenna Lawrence expressing anger about repeat offender in Oklahoma protests over teen case.

Comment on social media expressing opinion about protests erupting across Oklahoma after teen accused of a*****t walks free.

Comment from Chloe Grace expressing frustration about victim silence amid protests erupting across Oklahoma.

Comment expressing frustration about a teen who violated and strangled multiple girls walking free in Oklahoma protests.

Screenshot of a social media comment expressing disbelief over probation in a serious crime case sparking protests in Oklahoma.

Protests erupt across Oklahoma after teen who violated and strangled multiple girls is released, sparking public outrage.

Comment expressing curiosity about a teen's cell phone confiscated during arrest amid Oklahoma protests.

Comment expressing sympathy for victims related to protests erupting in Oklahoma after teen walks free.

Screenshot of a social media comment expressing hope that a teen violating probation faces consequences amid Oklahoma protests.

Comment on social media expressing concern over a teen violating restraining orders amid protests erupting across Oklahoma.

Comment expressing disappointment with good ole boy mentality during protests erupt across Oklahoma over teen case.

Comment about dangers of men who strangle women, linked to protests erupting across Oklahoma after teen walks free.

Comment by social media user Anita Ingram expressing opinion on crime and punishment amid protests erupting across Oklahoma.

Comment expressing concern about justice system failures in cases of violent crimes like r**e and strangulation endangering public safety