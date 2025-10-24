ADVERTISEMENT

The human body is an amazing thing. It heals itself, fights off sickness, and somehow manages to store a lifetime’s worth of memories. Honestly, its capabilities seem endless.

But let’s be real, it’s also kind of weird. And nowhere is that more obvious than on the r/Medical subreddit. There, doctors share unusual cases, people post their impressive recoveries, and others ask for advice that sometimes leaves everyone raising an eyebrow.

Scroll down to see a variety of the most interesting posts from the community—but be warned, some of them aren’t for the squeamish.

#1

Soldiers Saluting To Doctors Returning From Wuhan

Group of medical professionals wearing masks walking through a hallway, highlighting medical posts with fascinating and unsettling scenes.

    #2

    My Dads New Leg, One Of Australias First, The Nut Is Screwed Into His Bone Inside His Leg,

    Close-up of a medical prosthetic leg attached to a patient, showcasing advanced medical technology and care.

    #3

    One Year Ago Today I Got A New Heart! Forever Grateful To My Donor & Donor Family. To My Heart Transplant Team, Doctors And Nurses., You Rock!!!

    Left side shows a patient connected to medical devices in hospital, right side shows a person on a motorcycle wearing helmet and jacket.

    #4

    Doctor Told Me That My Raynaud’s Should Be In A Medical Textbook

    Hand showing symptoms of medical condition with discoloration, illustrating fascinating and deeply unsettling medical posts.

    #5

    Is That Actually True?

    Medical students in lab coats holding a chemical compound targeting brain cancer cells in a pharmacy research setting

    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It will probably end up costing $100,000 or more a shot to use it the way US pharmacies and hospitals charge for things.

    #6

    A Story Of Awesome Dental Photography By Dr: Carlosdecarvalho

    Close-up of human gums and teeth showing detailed medical posts with fascinating and unsettling textures.

    #7

    If My Icu Patients Forget For Just A Few Minutes That They're Stuck In Icu Over Christmas, Then It Was All Worth It

    Medical worker in festive scrubs and creative Christmas tree hairstyle with lights and ornaments in hospital hallway.

    #8

    Photoshop Reconstitution Of Visual Deformation I Had Today In Both Eyes. Colors Was Pulsating And It Lasted 10mn

    Modern living room with colorful abstract light effects, illustrating unsettling medical posts and intriguing health insights.

    #9

    Sooo Guys We Did It I'm Cancer Free

    Child sitting on a couch in a black hoodie, with a Christmas tree softly lit in the background, related to medical posts.

    #10

    Update: Reddit Called My Scoliosis With My Ribs! Went And Got An Xray And The Doctor Confirmed. Ive Got Physiotherapy Tomorrow. Thanks Reddit :)

    Medical report detailing thoracolumbar scoliosis followed by a photo showing a person's exposed midsection for medical context.

    #11

    17m : Was Diagnosed With Ewing’s Sarcoma. Going To Get A Port A Cath In My Arm On Monday As Well As A Bone Marrow Biopsy And Will Hopefully Start Chemo On Tuesday. Wish Me Luck!

    Patient in hospital bed wearing medical gown and mask, giving thumbs up with nurse nearby in protective clothing.

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The arm catheter/PICC line makes chemo just a little bit easier if you have horrible veins and need regular treatments

    #12

    A Dissection Display Of The Entire Peripheral Nervous System

    Human nervous system display with brain and nerve network, a fascinating and deeply unsettling medical post exhibit.

    #13

    Blood Collected From A 34 Yo Man Today

    Hand wearing blue glove holding test tube with blood sample showing plasma and red blood cells in medical setting.

    #14

    A Doctor From My Work Invented A Way To Test Covid-19 Patients Without Needing Much Personal Protective Equipment

    Healthcare worker in protective gear conducting a medical test through a clear barrier with built-in gloves.

    #15

    My Friend With Allergic Reaction Due To His Hay Fever (He Calls This Condition Fish-Face)

    Close-up of a man with red, swollen eyes showing symptoms in a medical post about unsettling medical conditions.

    #16

    An Anatomy Pinball Machine

    Vintage medical-themed pinball machine with skeletal and organ illustrations, combining fascinating and unsettling medical posts.

    #17

    I Had A Stroke Last Week, Walking With A Cane Now. 30 Years Old. Happy To Be Alive

    Young man in casual clothes using a cane standing in a hallway, illustrating medical posts and health challenges.

    #18

    This Came From My Girlfriends Nose And She Coughed It Up, What Is This??

    Close-up of hands holding a medical specimen with blood, illustrating unsettling medical posts and fascinating details.

    It's a nasal polyp.

    #19

    Cottonmouth Snake Bite Resulting In Medi Flight To Ou Medical Center

    Close-up of fingers with severe bruising and discoloration, a medical post showing deeply unsettling symptoms.

    #20

    Tried Donating Plasma Saturday And Was Turned Away After Getting Jabbed In Both Arms, Next Day Wake Up Like This…

    Severe bruising on a forearm in a bathroom setting, illustrating unsettling medical conditions and injuries.

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have horrible veins. Am sure to apologize to every phlebotomist ahead of time. They’re small, they’re deep, and they will slide away from the needle. I hear ya

    #21

    Doctor's Handwriting, In A Nutshell

    Blackboard with a medical joke about a doctor’s handwriting, in a waiting room with seated patients, illustrating medical posts.

    #22

    Thought You Good People Might Like To See My New C5/C6 Disc

    X-ray image of a human neck showing vertebrae and a medical implant, illustrating a fascinating medical post.

    #23

    Moncton City Hospital Youth Psychiatric Ward

    Gray medical door with dirty handprints and smudges, creating a deeply unsettling and fascinating visual effect.

    #24

    Is This Vitiligo Or What Another Disease Turns Your Eyebrow White?

    Close-up of a person's eyes and forehead showing a white patch of hair, illustrating a unique medical condition.

    #25

    Any Idea What This Purple Red Rash Might Be From? Yes, We Have A Doctors Appointment. No Fever Came On Suddenly And Has Spread To Over 70% Of His Body

    Man with extensive sunburn on torso posing in a home setting illustrating medical posts about unusual skin conditions.

    #26

    92yo Grandmother With Massive Fracture: Docs Won’t Operate And Will Stop Giving Pain Meds

    X-ray image showing a fractured humerus bone, a medical post highlighting fascinating and unsettling injuries.

    #27

    My 9 Year Old Daughter Broke Her Arm. The Doctor Said She Will Heal Fine. Should I Get A Second Opinion?

    X-ray image of a forearm and hand showing bones in detail for medical posts that are fascinating and unsettling.

    #28

    I Had Heart Surgery In December And They Put This Heart Monitor (Pictured Left) Under My Skin. I Just Think It’s Cool/Creepy Looking

    Close-up of a small medical device next to a scar on a person's chest, illustrating fascinating and unsettling medical posts.

    #29

    The Time My Toddler Swallowed One Of My Rings, Shaped Like A Butterfly

    X-ray image of a child's torso showing skeletal structure and an unusual foreign object, relevant to medical posts.

    #30

    Banged My Knee With Full Force Right Into This Metal Edge. I Didnt Cry, You Cried!

    Close-up of a swollen knee compared to a normal leg, illustrating a medical condition in a personal setting.

    #31

    Gnarly Skin Rash I Got From Taking Antibiotics For Mono

    Legs covered in red blotchy rash partially covered by orange blanket, illustrating medical posts that are deeply unsettling.

    razill99 avatar
    Razill
    Razill
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And that is why we dont give antibiotics for viral infections. Someday, hopefully the system will learn (but frankly after fighting this battle for 20 years im not optimistic)

    #32

    It Just Works

    Humorous medical text on first aid ABC rule paired with a surreal doctor figure and EKG background highlighting health.

    #33

    My Son Has Russell Silver Syndrome

    Young child in hospital gown with pacifier, sitting on medical bed surrounded by medical equipment in clinical setting.

    When Your Child Has A Very Rare Condition Hospitals Like To Run Tests And Perform Studies To Better Improve Their Knowledge On Rare Conditions. Each Study Makes It Closer To Fully Understanding Rss. Today They Will Perform An Endoscopy Procedure.

    #34

    Thought You Guys Would Enjoy My Brusitis, Since Every Person That Looked At It In The Hospital Strangly Enjoyed It

    Human arm with a large unusual growth near the elbow, highlighting unsettling medical conditions in deep medical posts.

    #35

    Fell And Woke Up Like This

    Bruised leg with large dark patches and swelling, illustrating unsettling medical posts about severe injuries and trauma.

    #36

    My First Hearing Aid That I Got 7 Years Ago!

    Close-up of a medical device attached to the side of a person’s shaved head in a medical post context.

    #37

    Do People With Polycoria (2 Pupils In One Eye) See Double With That Eye?

    Close-up of a human eye with two black pupils, showcasing a deeply unsettling medical anomaly.

    #38

    GF Said Y’all Might Be Interested In Seeing What Infected Poison Ivy Looks Like

    Forearm with a large, raised scar and bruise resting on a white couch, showing unsettling medical post injury details.

    #39

    My Adorable Kidney Stone I Passed On Tuesday January 1st 2019

    Close-up of a small tick next to a 2010 penny on carpet, illustrating medical posts about fascinating and unsettling topics.

    #40

    Struggling To Breathe For Years. Doctors Don't Help Because I'm "Too Young" To Be Having Issues

    X-ray image showing human ribcage and spine, relevant to medical posts that are fascinating and deeply unsettling.

    #41

    I'm Here For My Turkey Sandwich And Ginger Ale

    Medical team attending emergency patient in hospital, highlighting fascinating and deeply unsettling medical moments.

    #42

    Ever Wondered What A (Esophagus) Tumor Looks Like? 7 Rounds Of Chemo, And This Is The Progress

    Endoscopic images showing a medical condition inside the digestive tract, part of fascinating and unsettling medical posts.

