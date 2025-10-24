42 Medical Posts That Are Equal Parts Fascinating And Deeply Unsettling
The human body is an amazing thing. It heals itself, fights off sickness, and somehow manages to store a lifetime’s worth of memories. Honestly, its capabilities seem endless.
But let’s be real, it’s also kind of weird. And nowhere is that more obvious than on the r/Medical subreddit. There, doctors share unusual cases, people post their impressive recoveries, and others ask for advice that sometimes leaves everyone raising an eyebrow.
Scroll down to see a variety of the most interesting posts from the community—but be warned, some of them aren’t for the squeamish.
This post may include affiliate links.
Soldiers Saluting To Doctors Returning From Wuhan
My Dads New Leg, One Of Australias First, The Nut Is Screwed Into His Bone Inside His Leg,
One Year Ago Today I Got A New Heart! Forever Grateful To My Donor & Donor Family. To My Heart Transplant Team, Doctors And Nurses., You Rock!!!
Doctor Told Me That My Raynaud’s Should Be In A Medical Textbook
Is That Actually True?
It will probably end up costing $100,000 or more a shot to use it the way US pharmacies and hospitals charge for things.
A Story Of Awesome Dental Photography By Dr: Carlosdecarvalho
If My Icu Patients Forget For Just A Few Minutes That They're Stuck In Icu Over Christmas, Then It Was All Worth It
Photoshop Reconstitution Of Visual Deformation I Had Today In Both Eyes. Colors Was Pulsating And It Lasted 10mn
Sooo Guys We Did It I'm Cancer Free
Update: Reddit Called My Scoliosis With My Ribs! Went And Got An Xray And The Doctor Confirmed. Ive Got Physiotherapy Tomorrow. Thanks Reddit :)
17m : Was Diagnosed With Ewing’s Sarcoma. Going To Get A Port A Cath In My Arm On Monday As Well As A Bone Marrow Biopsy And Will Hopefully Start Chemo On Tuesday. Wish Me Luck!
The arm catheter/PICC line makes chemo just a little bit easier if you have horrible veins and need regular treatments
A Dissection Display Of The Entire Peripheral Nervous System
Blood Collected From A 34 Yo Man Today
A Doctor From My Work Invented A Way To Test Covid-19 Patients Without Needing Much Personal Protective Equipment
My Friend With Allergic Reaction Due To His Hay Fever (He Calls This Condition Fish-Face)
An Anatomy Pinball Machine
I Had A Stroke Last Week, Walking With A Cane Now. 30 Years Old. Happy To Be Alive
This Came From My Girlfriends Nose And She Coughed It Up, What Is This??
It's a nasal polyp.
Cottonmouth Snake Bite Resulting In Medi Flight To Ou Medical Center
Tried Donating Plasma Saturday And Was Turned Away After Getting Jabbed In Both Arms, Next Day Wake Up Like This…
I have horrible veins. Am sure to apologize to every phlebotomist ahead of time. They’re small, they’re deep, and they will slide away from the needle. I hear ya
Doctor's Handwriting, In A Nutshell
Thought You Good People Might Like To See My New C5/C6 Disc
Moncton City Hospital Youth Psychiatric Ward
Is This Vitiligo Or What Another Disease Turns Your Eyebrow White?
Any Idea What This Purple Red Rash Might Be From? Yes, We Have A Doctors Appointment. No Fever Came On Suddenly And Has Spread To Over 70% Of His Body
92yo Grandmother With Massive Fracture: Docs Won’t Operate And Will Stop Giving Pain Meds
My 9 Year Old Daughter Broke Her Arm. The Doctor Said She Will Heal Fine. Should I Get A Second Opinion?
I Had Heart Surgery In December And They Put This Heart Monitor (Pictured Left) Under My Skin. I Just Think It’s Cool/Creepy Looking
The Time My Toddler Swallowed One Of My Rings, Shaped Like A Butterfly
Banged My Knee With Full Force Right Into This Metal Edge. I Didnt Cry, You Cried!
Gnarly Skin Rash I Got From Taking Antibiotics For Mono
It Just Works
My Son Has Russell Silver Syndrome
When Your Child Has A Very Rare Condition Hospitals Like To Run Tests And Perform Studies To Better Improve Their Knowledge On Rare Conditions. Each Study Makes It Closer To Fully Understanding Rss. Today They Will Perform An Endoscopy Procedure.