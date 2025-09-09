So, when we came across an online thread where someone asked people , "What is a little quirk about your body that you don't think other people have?" I was immediately intrigued. Care to find out too? Don't hesitate and scroll down!

By adulthood, we find out that it's just something people either inherit or train their tongue muscles to do. But whether they're explainable or not, they're still pretty neat. As a person who doesn't have these kinds of party tricks up my sleeve, I'm always fascinated by the weird things other people's bodies can do .

Probably in every elementary school classroom, there is a kid who shouts from time to time: "Look at what I can do with my tongue!" When we're kids, we're fascinated , thinking that rolling your tongue or shaping it in a weird way is some kind of magic.

#1 If i go from indoor light or the shade into direct sunlight I sneeze.



Moving on a sunny day is a fun time when I'm around.

#2 I have one arm, two uvulas, and an extra rib.



BigWoodsCatNappin:



What in the ikea human.

#3 When I was seven, I was in Eastern Washington down on the Snake River in a place called Hell's Canyon (it gets extremely hot in the summer). I had on my favorite green little kid's bikini, and was eating ice cream. A bit of the ice cream dropped onto my stomach, but being a kid, I didn't bother going down to the river to wash it off. I eventually fell asleep in the sun, and when I woke up, the ice cream had baked into my skin, staining it. I still have it; it looks a lot like a splotchy birthmark. To this day, whenever my mother sees it, she says "I wonder how you got that mark on your stomach; you weren't born with a birthmark." And, as always, I reply "It's my ice cream stain." Her reply never changes: "That's ridiculous, you can't get a stain from ice cream." (My mother is a very practical woman.) "Well, then" I say, "How else do you explain it?" She never has an answer, because not only does she know the story so well, but she is just as aware as I am of the seven prior years that I lived without that mark on my belly. I spilled ice cream on my stomach, fell asleep in the baking hot sun, and when I awoke, I had a stain that I could never wash off. It might sound silly, but I'm looking at the splotch right now, 44 years later.



werewolf-barmitzva:

When I was a teenager, every year we would volunteer at a music festival and work the whole day under the sun. I got very tan each year, and every time I would get these weird darker stains on my thighs that would maintain until the winter/spring. Some of my friends had it too, not all of them though. It took us like 5 years to understand where it was coming from - we were cutting limes all afternoon to prepare mojitos, some lime would spill on our thighs and literally burn onto our skins. I had a really big one that lasted a couple of years.

#4 My tail bone is way longer than normal, it hurts like hell to sit on the floor, I can’t do sit ups, if I sit on your lap you would feel it lol a few of my kids got it too. My mom also has it. Idk of anyone else, we just were meant to have tails I guess.

#5 Not so much a quirk more so a pain in the a*s but I have a rare cold allergy (not raynauds) where if my body rapidly gets cold the affected area swells up and I develop hives everywhere



Passed out in a pool once because of this.

#6 I have two uteruses -uteri if you will.



dumbmb:

My sister’s mom does too. She had two kids out of one, and two from the other. They eventually cauterized them because she kept alternating periods and bleeding all month.

#7 I don’t produce any antibodies and rely on antibody infusions and general herd immunity to stay alive. Thank you to everyone who has ever donated plasma. F**k your RFK for doing everything you can to k**l me.

#8 I sneeze when I get turned on. No idea why. I could sneeze for a valid reason and my sweetie thinks I'm ready to go. I'm not gonna argue with her!

#9 I can vomit at any time just with the power of my mind.



When I was a kid, if I didn't get my way, regardless of where I was, I would just start vomiting.



One day my Grandma slapped the s**t out of me in a K-Mart and I never did it again.



smarmiebastard:



This talent has come in really handy twice. Once when I was three oysters in, and noticed a tiny red worm wriggling around in my fourth oyster. I freaked out cause I didn’t know if it was a really bad parasite and decided I needed to throw up all the oysters. Got them all out no problem while my boyfriend stuck his finger down his throat for half an hour and never managed to make himself vomit. He ended up with food poisoning, I didn’t.



The other time I had a bad migraine and asked to leave work early, but my boss wouldn’t let me. I felt like I was going to die but they just wouldn’t let me go home no matter how much I pleaded my case. Finally I just made myself throw up right in front of my boss (and a little on her shoes) and got sent home immediately.

#10 I have a birthmark on my pubic mound shaped like an arrow pointing down. It's not blobby or wonky, it's a perfect, symmetrical arrow. I have had to have the same conversation with nearly every sexual partner- no, it's not a tattoo, see it's brown like a birthmark; yes, it *does* look an arrow that points down; yes, I'm *sure* it's a birthmark; haha yes it's very funny yep.



The worst/best part is I lived in Kansas City for several years, and it's the same shape as the Chiefs logo so Kansas City dudes were even more extra about it.

#11 I’ve got super smell or something 🤷‍♀️I can diagnose people.



- low blood sugar (diabetes) smells like chemically cleaner rotted. High blood sugar and it smells like heated PLA filament. Slightly sweet.



- ear infections smell like Camembert cheese.



- strep throat smells like yeasty bread and coins held in a sweaty hand combined.



- pregnancy has this sweet musty smell to it. Like the mildest plum or nectarine. I’ve gotten in some very awkward situations when I asked when someone was due and they didn’t know they were pregnant yet.



- if someone has a cold, pneumonia, Gastrointestinal issues, infection or other ailment and I can ‘smell it’ it’s bacterial. If I can’t ‘smell the illness’ it’s viral. Which made Covid extra freaky!



- Had a 2nd grade girl in my class my first year of teaching who had seizures a few times a week, they were usually absence ones and she would recover fairly quickly. I could smell one coming with a 10-15 minute heads up from the other side of the classroom. She also occasionally had a different tonic seizure and would go temporarily blind for a few hours afterwards. Those I couldn’t smell coming.



jadeycakes:

I'm like this as well. It's annoying having such a strong sense of smell most of the time but it does come in handy sometimes! Last week I smelled natural gas one time just a tiny bit. No one else could smell it. An HVAC person came out to test it and sure enough there was a very small gas leak at the back of the furnace in the back of a closet facing a wall behind a door.



I've joked I could start a business where people call me to find leaks in their house or to confirm they're not going insane smelling something no one else can.



It's also hard balancing wanting to mention to someone that they smell different on a chemical level without being insulting. I can usually tell when someone I see often has started a new vitamin or medicine.

#12 I am colourblind in one eye and not the other.



Edit: mine is caused by MS. Optic neuritis due to MS. I went completely blind in that eye for several weeks and then when the vision came back first it was very close to my face only, then black and white, then I could only see blue but it was the most beautiful blue I'd ever seen.. Like any blue was glowing with a lighted backdrop, then I saw the rest of the colours except not the red and greens (i can only see true red and true greens) and my vision overall is pretty damaged. I fail all slides for red-green colourblind in that one eye at the optometrists. Orange and yellows are kind of sepia. I see a lot of sepia things in that eye.

My blues/purples are still a little bit extra pretty but only a little extra .. It's been years since it happened and it won't recover more now.

#13 I made it to 30 years old before this was noticed and pointed out to me.



I was chugging water at dinner at my husband started laughing and was like "why are you doing that?"



Turns out when I swallow, one eyebrow rapidly twitches, very little twitches but completely uncontrollably.



Like my swallow reflex is hardwired to my eyebrow. It's now my party trick.

#14 I have a red birthmark on my face that swells up about four weeks before I get a positive pregnancy test. It has a 100% accuracy rate with all four of my kids.

#15 I don't have a sense of smell! I have no memory of ever smelling anything, doesn't matter how strong the smell is: perfume, gasoline, rotten food, nothing.



I can taste sweet, sour, bitter, etc, just fine but I can't really tell what some spices taste like.



The main downsides have been not being able to tell if food is spoiled, sometimes it's easy to go by looks but theres been times where I've realized it's gone bad by tasting it or getting sick which is not fun, there's also a risk of not being able to smell gas leaks, I also get worried I stink!



On the flip side, I can't smell nasty stuff. Cleaning gross thinks is less difficult for sure lol



I do wish I could smell flowers, food, perfumes, the rain, coffee and all of those things but out of all our senses I think it's the easiest to live without.

#16 My kidneys are attached to each other. Found out in a scan. It’s called a horseshoe kidney apparently.

#17 I'm 29 and still have a baby tooth. One of the molars I had as a kid never fell out, so it's an adult canine on one side and a child's molar on the other.

#18 My second and third toes are conjoined 3/4 of the way up. Can’t move em independently, and yes I’m a good swimmer.

#19 I have 5 nipples. Two regular, three additional. All lactate. I was quite the spectacle while pregnant/breast feeding 🙃.

#20 I have Grapheme Color Synesthesia. In other words, every letter and number in my head has a color associated with it. It has ever since I was old enough to remember letters and numbers.



I’m not the only person to have it - though it is somewhat rare - but the odds of two people having the same color/letter/number combos are practically impossible, so I am fairly confident that, at least, my specific synesthesia is entirely unique (as is each other person’s).

#21 I'm literally hard headed. I have no frontal sinus, where they should be is just bone. Means I never get sinus headaches.

#22 Sometimes when I laugh or cry I completely lose motor function in my hands and they're essentially useless clubs for the next five minutes until i calm down. It's apparently a neurological thing associated with narcolepsy... but I'm not narcoleptic.



edit: d**n we're all learning a lot about ourselves huh 😭 this is called cataplexy so look it up if this happens to you!

#23 I found out during an X-ray for something unrelated that my esophagus is kinked because it's a little too long. And that it's in fact not normal to be in a lot of chest pain every time I eat and need to drink water to push the food through.

#24 I have chunks of metal that got embedded into my body which slowly work their way out over time. I got one to pop out of my hand last night.

#25 I always know I’m about to sneeze because I get a wave of nausea ~15-30 seconds beforehand.

#26 I grow a winter coat. My body hair gets noticeably (to me) longer and thicker in the winter months.

#27 My birthmark is in the whites of my eyes.

#28 I have a bicornate (heart-shaped) uterus. Not as cute as it sounds. Was shocked I didn't know much earlier in life considering the 22 yrs of medical tests, procedures, and issues I've had that've involved lots of imaging and a laproscopic surgery.

#29 I had two v*ginas and have two uteruses. I’m being dead serious.

#30 I can smell human phermones. To a degree. I can tell if my wife is receptive from across the room. I think I can sometimes smell when a woman is ovulating but I would never ask her to confirm it so I can't be sure. It smells like a combination of BO and buttered popcorn. I am not making this up.

#31 I don't scar, no matter how bad it is. I have had severe burns, I have had surgeries, and I have had really bad cuts; not one scar. They all healed normally.

#32 Sometimes, when I rub my eye, the corner of my eye near my nose, gets a little air pocket in it. And it makes the squeaking sound when I rubbed my eye. It only happens a few times a year, but I've talked to my friends about it and nobody understands what it is.

#33 If I lie on my back for 10 minutes or more, my whole right leg goes to sleep. It started after my c-section, so it's probably nerve damage, but it's just a weird thing that I don't think my insurance would care to address.

#34 I physically cannot vomit.

#35 I can only wink with my left eye, not my right one.



My parents joke it must have been from the lead paint in my crib.

#36 I can't be a ninja, my ankles crack on every step.

#37 I recently learned that most people don’t have vision blackouts when they rub their nose too hard.

#38 If I'm somewhere dark and quiet, and then there's a noise, I'll see the noise as a flash of bright mottled light.

#39 My collarbone on one side can just pop in and out from my sternum. Never injured it, but I can hyperextend my left arm if I pop it out. Helps a lot when I have an itch on a weird part of my back lmao. No pain with it either, just sometimes feels funky if it pops out when I don’t mean for it to.

#40 I have brain fog and consistently forget most things in my short term memory. today i was making a bracelet, went into my kitchen, came back, and forgot about it because my cat stole it. whole conversations about important things are immediately gone.



At the same time I'm very good with numbers and fun facts. no, i don't remember us talking about plans today. yes, i do remember that dragonflies are one of the most efficient predators.

#41 If I lightly draw on my skin with the back of my fingernail, it will leave a white trail where I drew with my fingernail. It's not raised or itchy, just like the blood takes longer to fill back in. It's more prominent if I'm cold. I used to write messages on my legs and it would stay visible for 5-10 minutes before disappearing. I've always assumed it's poor circulation or something, but have never found an answer to why.

#42 For context, I'm 35F. My knees make a cracking sound constantly when I walk or bend them. It's been happening for as long as I can remember.

Also, I get random "shaky muscles". Like...it could be in my torso, or in my leg, or one of my fingers. But randomly, a section of muscle will "rumble" and then stop. It doesn't hurt either 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️.

#43 I have surprising dexterity in my feet. The gap between my big toe and second toe is fairly large and it allows me to use the space to grab things like if my big toe was a thumb. Unless something was like a large, hard sphere, and if it was of a reasonable weight, I could most likely pick it up and/or carry it around with my feet.



To be fair, I spent most of my first few developmental years barefoot, so that might have something to do with it.

#44 A little black "freckle" near my bellybutton. i acquired it roughly 42 years ago whilst wrestling with my friend who had a pencil in his back pocket. The pencil stabbed me in the stomach and i've had this mark ever since.

#45 I kind of have three butt cheeks...



I fell off of a roof and landed on a metal ladder below, right on my back side. Somehow I didn't break anything, but the impact caused a weird internal scar tissue and haematoma that caused the scar to pull the skin in and leave what looks like two butt cheeks on one side.

#46 I get instant hiccups if I eat deli ham straight from the packet (but not if it’s in a sandwich!).

#47 I had a growth on my right testicle. The Urologist assumed that it was cancer, and scheduled surgery. The pathology report came back, the tumor was not cancerous. It was deemed to be of Mullerin origin. That is a precursor to an ovary!!!!

#48 I have to push air out from behind my eye or else I get a massive headache. Direct finger to eyelid contact, a little pressure and roll it across.



I also hear a weird rainstick-like sound in the back of my neck when I'm laying down or hungry.

#49 My butt crack is crooked because an extra vertebrae in my spine caused some scoliosis down there. I have zero pain, just a crooked a*s lol.

#50 Not me but an old friend, she once got hit in the nose a particular way and ever since, if she blows hard enough through her nose (blowing nose, laughing, etc.), her nose will whistle. Yes, her nose can f*****g whistle and when she’s laughing, it’s the funniest s**t ever and only makes the laughing worse.

#51 I don't really feel hunger unless my blood sugar is dropping real low, cus i get dizzy and hand shakes. Like I get the sensation but it doesn't bother me, eating is more of an annoying chore than something I actually enjoy. If I ever have a genie grant me 3 wishes the first would be to never need to eat again.

#52 I get tense, sore, on edge over the course of like an hour and then I have one giant shiver and it's like a whole body release. It's like the relaxation after an orgasm without the pleasure.

#53 I have one attached earlobe and one not attached.

#54 When I lean forward when doing yoga/Pilates type exercises, something (an internal organ?) gets caught under my ribs. I have asked other people but nobody knows what I'm talking about.

#55 My friends, and boyfriend calls me a “furnace” because I am constantly very hot. Not like normal hot, but they wince sometimes when I touch them with my hands because they’re just hot. I’ve noticed my hands turn kinda bright red when very hot. Is it a quirk? No it sucks. But do I stay fine in winter? Oh absolutely. Am I the female version of human torch? Perhaps





Edit: woah. Lots of you here. Let’s see. Uhhhh first off, seems like I might be safe from being turned into shroom zombies… for now. Secondly, there’s so many of you that are heaters. I feel less alone. Thirdly, someone asked about my Blood pressure I think, and well, it’s not great. Though, I’m on year three of doing surgeries. Someone also mentioned thyroid, and honestly I don’t know. I don’t know when the hot started, but I wish it would end. There’s lots of jokes when being a heater, but having someone wince at the touch of you most days does take a bit to my mental health. (Which I already do struggle with) so since there’s a lot of you here if there’s any advice you can give on how to fix me that would be nice. Almost 23yo, my fingies hurt when they get super hot, hurts to move my joints. And my overall body is a furnace. Okay that’s allllllll. Carry on, and thank you for those sharing about the other furnaces you have in your life. I know it’s cheesy, but I really did feel less alone.

#56 I don’t think most people have as many bullet holes and knife scars as I do. I used to be self conscious about all the cigarette burns I have all over my body from my a*****e mother, (350-400 burns; I lost count) but now I have them covered with tattoos so I’m not as self conscious about it.

#57 Ever since I was a child, if I reach too far in a specific position, my neck freezes up and hurts like hell for a solid minute, and then it goes away.

#58 8 decades of slot machines and burger kings have given me bingo-wings with enough surface area to fly me clear across the Atlantic.

#59 I get ravenously hungry about three days before getting sick with a virus. Every single time.

#60 Turns out it runs in my family, but absolutely massive bladders. I can p**s for 90 seconds if I'm drinking and had to go 45 minutes ago.

#61 I can shake my eyeballs.

#62 I am incapable of spreading my toes apart. I can move them with my hands and they stay spread but I do not have the muscular ability to do so on their own.

#63 When I was a kid I stuck my hands fully in water that had a plugged in blender in it—I essentially got electrocuted but lived to tell the tale! To this day I swear if I move my left foot in a certain way I feel an INSANE shock of electricity run through my entire body. Been happening for 20 years or so!

#64 Sometimes after I exercise, if I open my mouth a ticking noise comes out of my throat. Kind of like a weird clock. It’s not the same beat as my heartbeat either.

#65 I have a birthmark that turns purple when I'm cold and red when I'm normal temp. It goes from my shoulder to my back.

#66 I can pop my hip joints out of their sockets on demand.

#67 I can withdraw my testicles into my body cavity at will, like an animal.

#68 Central heterochromia in both eyes. I have a small blue ring around a large brown one.

#69 My body temperature will not dip below 99.3 , is regularly around 100.5 and I don’t even start to feel ill until it reaches approximately 102.

#70 I once got a naproxen subscription for sore hand joints, and developed a bunch of black spots on my hands after taking it. They literally fell out of my skin after a few days and the pain disappeared. Never found anyone else have black spots that fall out of the skin and doctor was stumped.

#71 Occasionally if I tense my neck/spine I get a sensation up my back and head that makes my eyes roll and my body shiver like a mini seizure.



But I can’t do it on command, have to feel it available. And I can do it repeatedly a few times before it burns out.



Always wondered what it was.

#72 On my left eyelid i have a vein that’s perfectly heart shaped. It’s so d**n cute.

#73 After I had a c section I could feel and hear gas bubbles going up the back of my neck, almost like pop rocks.



Still happens about once a month.

#74 My lung gets pinched every so often, especially if i twist a weird way. then it hurts when i breathe until i take a big insanely painful breath in and un pinch it 😭 had this ever since i could remember.

#75 Periauricular sinus and a whole bunch of surgical scars. Plus the ability to hear dog whistles and super low bass/vibrations normally outside the range of human hearing.



I'll hear engines or bass playing in a car 3 blocks away when my husband can't hear a thing unless he goes outside and gets closer to it. It's actually pretty annoying bc the bass is physically painful when it's loud.

#76 I can be tired or energetic at will, as in I can just choose.

#77 I have two ureters (the tubes connecting your kidney to your bladder). It was discovered when donating a kidney to my mom.

#78 I’m numb from the middle of my butt to the middle of the back of my thigh on my right leg. Husband was injecting some of my IVF meds in the wrong location in December and January and I still don’t have feeling back yet.

#79 THIS IS MY TIME TO SHINE (there has never been a correct time and place for me to share this fun fact)



If I press inside of my belly button, I get like a twitch/zap like feeling in my v****a.

Also, back when I would get my eyebrows threaded, I felt pain from my belly button to my v****a. I would literally have to lowkey squeeze my abdomen in and basically do kegels while getting them threaded because the pain was overstimulating.

#80 My pinky/little toes have toe nails but they grow vertical from the nail bed rather than horizontal over the tip of my toe. I’ve always been self conscious about it.

#81 If I develop a fever, it is immediately followed with Rhabdomyolysis, which means 10+ days in the ER for me… every single time. Has happened 7 or 8 times now. This isn’t regular Rhabdo either, this is full on body aches and muscle seizing. Docs can’t figure it out. Same happens to my twin. If I don’t figure it out before old age, I am afraid it’ll take me out. My only saving grace has been youth… but at 40, that’s running out.

#82 I have a bone deformity that makes my ribs very prominent. it doesn’t cause problems (any more) but they’re always visible even if i put on weight.



Tbh i’m a bit insecure about it but i’ve been gradually working through it the past few years.

#83 I have a deviated septum so if I hum a certain note it buzzes like a kazoo 😁.

#84 I don’t sneeze.



I had terrible anxiety as a kid and a fear of being perceived, so I somehow figured out how to suppress my sneeze and I have never been able to regain the ability. It’s just a sensation that builds up and then disappears.

#85 I can make a vein on one of my limbs wiggle like a worm. Freaks people out every time.

#86 I have at least an extra foot of intestines.

#87 I have 1 less tooth on my left side. No dentist ever told me until recently, not even when I got all 4 wisdom teeth pulled. It just never grew in but there’s not even a space for it and it’s not buried in my gums. It just doesn’t exist 🦷.

#88 I cough every time I eat sorbet or ice cream.

#89 I can make my ear drums rumble. Also I have a very faint black dot on my right pointer finger, I’ve had it for as long as I remember.

#90 My one little toe does not touch the ground. I can step in water and I only leave four toe prints on dry concrete. If I push it down with my finger it springs right back up.

#91 Occasionally when I open my mouth, the saliva glands under my tongue squirt a bunch of saliva.



I haven't figured out what exact movement triggers it so I can't do it on purpose. Would be a neat trick though!

#92 Idk if this is a quirk, but sometimes ill have an itch under my skin, and when i scratch it, it either makes it worse or itll travel to another part of my body, and nobody knows what im talking about when i talk about it.

#93 I can touch my tongue to my nose, can you?

#94 Until I was 16, I was able to lift one eyebrow on its own.



Then, after reconstructive jaw surgery, I have been able to differentiate eyebrow muscles and can now lift BOTH eyebrows individually, though it takes some focus. I can do the Jim Carrey eyebrow thing, but at like, .5x speed.

#95 My left toe clicks when I walk.

#96 My nostrils are very obviously different sizes. I’m certain there are others like me, but I’ve yet to meet one!

#97 Sometimes I just violently just shake and I guess it kinda looks like I'm seizing for a second or two.



ETA i could be sitting these and all of the sudden I'll kinda shoot upright and suck in air through my noise and my head shakes quickly. My mom used to say it was a spirit walking through me.

#98 I get tiny bubbles under the skin of my hands. Sometimes even up to the first knuckle of my 3rd and 4th fingers



Edit for clarity: they do not itch or hurt, they are not inflamed, spherical, roughly 0.5mm diameter, they look like air bubbles but are filled with clear fluid, sometimes I have them, sometimes I do not, the most I have is about 3 at a time but not clustered together or anything. Don't have any right now so I can't attempt a picture.

#99 I have terrible spider and varicose veins all over my legs. They look like a f*****g roadmap. I'm 36.

#100 It’s not a little quirk per se but I get 3 day migraines. Never more, never less. Always 3 days, always on the right side of my head. I need a better quirk.

#101 My left hand fingers are actually longer than my right hand ones



Lol.

#102 I have a weird quirk where I can crack my thumb joints really loudly, like louder than most people can. It freaks some people out, but I find it kinda satisfying.

#103 I can touch my thums to my wrists/forearms, and I can stand up straight without bending my knees, and put my hands flat on the floor.

#104 I can cross just 1 of my eyes.

#105 My external body temperature can be either very cold or, after 2-3 minutes in the same conditions, become very hot. My ex liked this feature because during s*x I could suddenly become cold but at the same time sweat profusely.

