“Idiocy And Nonsense”: Roger Waters Brutally Blasts The Late Ozzy Osbourne, His Son Fires Back

Roger Waters unabashedly insulted Ozzy Osbourne, who, to the disappointment of fans, was no longer around to clap back at the Pink Floyd founder.

However, Ozzy’s son Jack Osbourne didn’t let his father’s legacy take a hit.

39-year-old Jack shared a fiery response to Roger’s comments, and fans joined him in lashing out at the remarks.

Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters unabashedly insulted Ozzy Osbourne

Image credits: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

The Comfortably Numb bassist ridiculed the Black Sabbath frontman during an interview with The Independent Ink published on August 12, just weeks after Ozzy passed away on July 22.

Roger said he “couldn’t give a f***” about Ozzy’s iconic band, seen as the godfathers of heavy metal.

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

“Ozzy Osbourne, who just d***, bless him, in his, whatever that state that he was in his whole life, we’ll never know. Although, he was all over the TV for hundreds of years with his idiocy and nonsense,” Roger said.

“The music, I’ve no idea, I couldn’t give a f***. I don’t care about Black Sabbath, I never did,” he added.

“I couldn’t give a f***. I don’t care about Black Sabbath, I never did,” the bassist said during an interview with The Independent Ink

Image credits: The Independent Ink/YouTube

He went on to mock one of Ozzy’s most notorious moments from a 1982 concert, during which the lead singer had bitten off the head of a bat in front of fans.

“I have no interest in biting the heads off chickens or whatever they do. I couldn’t care less, you know,” Roger said.

Image credits: The Independent Ink

The interviewer then clarified that it was the head of a bat that Ozzy had infamously bitten off.

“That’s even worse, isn’t it?” Roger asked.

The comments prompted a strong-worded response from Ozzy’s son Jack.

Jack Osbourne fired back and called Roger “pathetic”

Image credits: JackOsbourne/X

Image credits: SmitterTA

“Hey @rogerwaters. F*** You. How pathetic and out of touch you’ve become,” the bereaved son wrote. “The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bulls*** in the press.”

“My father always thought you were a c***. Thanks for proving him right,” Jack added.

Image credits: jackosbourne/Instagram

Image credits: montetakacs

Fans joined Jack in his diss against the bassist.

“Your Father was The Best Judge of Character,” one commented, while another said, “People have to ask who Roger Waters is, but no one has to ask who Ozzy is. Enough said.”

“Disrespecting those who have passed away is a reflection of your character. Obviously Roger has none. God speed Ozzy! You are loved and missed,” read another comment.

Others claimed Jack’s words seem “like an overreaction.”

“He’s jealous he’ll never have a fraction of the love your Dad has!” one fan commented online

Image credits: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Image credits: VoteLewko

Ozzy, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, passed away at the age of 76 after a cardiac arrest.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” the family said in a statement.

A couple of weeks after his passing, Jack shared an emotional tribute to the Prince of Darkness.

Image credits: rogerwaters/Instagram

Image credits: KristenKate14

“I haven’t really wanted to post anything since the passing of my father. My heart has hurt too much. I’m gonna keep this short because he certainly hated long rambling speeches,” he wrote in an August 6 post.

Jack acknowledged how his father was “so many things to so many people,” but he was “lucky and blessed” to call him “dad.”

Jack broke his silence about his father’s passing and called himself “lucky and blessed” to call him his dad

Image credits: jackosbourne/Instagram

Image credits: steelpen487

“My heart is full of so much sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude,” he continued. “I got 14,501 days with that man and I know that is such a blessing.”

He concluded by saying his father lived his life fully.

“I love you dad,” he said.

Image credits: Jack Osbourne/YouTube

In a 2021 interview with his wife Sharon and Jack, Ozzy spoke about his battles with dependency on alcohol and how a moment with his son changed his life.

“You realize the kids have got this fear in their eyes. I mean, it’s a very selfish disease. My kids needed me … I had a row with Jack. I had to talk business,” he told Variety in 2021.

“And I said, ‘What have you ever f***ing wanted? I’ll give you whatever you want.’ He says, ‘What about a father?’” he continued.

“That kicked me in the balls so hard. It knocked me sideways. I went, ‘Oh, my God.’ I’d give whatever materialistic things they ever wanted. But the most important person wasn’t there.”

Ozzy once revealed a tense moment he had with Jack that made him focus on sobriety

Image credits: Jack Osbourne

The music icon admitted that some of his biggest regrets in life were related to his family.

“I was a bad father, an ab**ive husband and I had an ego the size of India,” he said in a 2014 interview with the Daily Mail.

“I spent decades of my life being an absolute idiot. I’ve got so many regrets I can’t even remember half of them. But wives and kids are right at the top. It’s pointless even saying sorry. I couldn’t say it enough times. All I can do is stay sober.”

“He won’t be remembered but Ozzy will,” a netizen wrote online, while another said, “Everyone has the right to their opinion”

