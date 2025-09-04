Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Idiocy And Nonsense”: Roger Waters Brutally Blasts The Late Ozzy Osbourne, His Son Fires Back
Roger Waters on stage holding a microphone, expressing serious emotion during a live performance.
Celebrities, Entertainment

"Idiocy And Nonsense": Roger Waters Brutally Blasts The Late Ozzy Osbourne, His Son Fires Back

binitha.j Binitha Jacob
Entertainment News Writer
Roger Waters unabashedly insulted Ozzy Osbourne, who, to the disappointment of fans, was no longer around to clap back at the Pink Floyd founder.

However, Ozzy’s son Jack Osbourne didn’t let his father’s legacy take a hit.

39-year-old Jack shared a fiery response to Roger’s comments, and fans joined him in lashing out at the remarks.

Highlights
  • Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters insulted Ozzy Osbourne in an interview with The Independent Ink.
  • “I couldn’t give a f***,” he said as he mocked Ozzy, as well as his band Band Sabbath.
  • Jack Osbourne fired back and called Roger “pathetic” in a social media rant.
  • Fans had mixed reactions, with some calling Roger “jealous.”
    Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters unabashedly insulted Ozzy Osbourne

    Roger Waters holding a microphone on stage, delivering a passionate speech during a live performance.

    Image credits: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

    The Comfortably Numb bassist ridiculed the Black Sabbath frontman during an interview with The Independent Ink published on August 12, just weeks after Ozzy passed away on July 22.

    Roger said he “couldn’t give a f***” about Ozzy’s iconic band, seen as the godfathers of heavy metal.

    Ozzy Osbourne wearing rings and dark clothing with a serious expression amid a dramatic low-light setting.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    “Ozzy Osbourne, who just d***, bless him, in his, whatever that state that he was in his whole life, we’ll never know. Although, he was all over the TV for hundreds of years with his idiocy and nonsense,” Roger said.

    “The music, I’ve no idea, I couldn’t give a f***. I don’t care about Black Sabbath, I never did,” he added.

    “I couldn’t give a f***. I don’t care about Black Sabbath, I never did,” the bassist said during an interview with The Independent Ink

    Roger Waters speaking in a studio setting with guitars in the background, discussing idiocy and nonsense.

    Image credits: The Independent Ink/YouTube

    He went on to mock one of Ozzy’s most notorious moments from a 1982 concert, during which the lead singer had bitten off the head of a bat in front of fans.

    “I have no interest in biting the heads off chickens or whatever they do. I couldn’t care less, you know,” Roger said.

    Image credits: The Independent Ink

    The interviewer then clarified that it was the head of a bat that Ozzy had infamously bitten off.

    “That’s even worse, isn’t it?” Roger asked.

    The comments prompted a strong-worded response from Ozzy’s son Jack.

    Jack Osbourne fired back and called Roger “pathetic”

    Man with tattoos and beard sitting in a chair, related to Roger Waters and Ozzy Osbourne son responding to criticism.

    Image credits: JackOsbourne/X

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply showing a heated exchange involving Roger Waters and Ozzy Osbourne’s son.

    Image credits: SmitterTA

    “Hey @rogerwaters. F*** You. How pathetic and out of touch you’ve become,” the bereaved son wrote. “The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bulls*** in the press.”

    “My father always thought you were a c***. Thanks for proving him right,” Jack added.

    Text on red background showing a son's fiery response to Roger Waters amid idiocy and nonsense accusations.

    Image credits: jackosbourne/Instagram

    Tweet from Monte Takacs criticizing Roger Waters over comments on Ozzy Osbourne, with Ozzy’s son defending his father.

    Image credits: montetakacs

    Fans joined Jack in his diss against the bassist.

    “Your Father was The Best Judge of Character,” one commented, while another said, “People have to ask who Roger Waters is, but no one has to ask who Ozzy is. Enough said.”

    “Disrespecting those who have passed away is a reflection of your character. Obviously Roger has none. God speed Ozzy! You are loved and missed,” read another comment.

    Others claimed Jack’s words seem “like an overreaction.”

    “He’s jealous he’ll never have a fraction of the love your Dad has!” one fan commented online

    Ozzy Osbourne and his son posing playfully against a white brick wall, highlighting family and music legacy.

    Image credits: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply exchanging insults between Roger Waters and Ozzy Osbourne’s son about their music legacies.

    Image credits: VoteLewko

    Ozzy, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, passed away at the age of 76 after a cardiac arrest.

    “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” the family said in a statement.

    A couple of weeks after his passing, Jack shared an emotional tribute to the Prince of Darkness.

    Roger Waters with a raised fist, expressing anger and intensity in a casual indoor setting.

    Image credits: rogerwaters/Instagram

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Roger Waters and Ozzy Osbourne amid controversy and son’s response online.

    Image credits: KristenKate14

    “I haven’t really wanted to post anything since the passing of my father. My heart has hurt too much. I’m gonna keep this short because he certainly hated long rambling speeches,” he wrote in an August 6 post.

    Jack acknowledged how his father was “so many things to so many people,” but he was “lucky and blessed” to call him “dad.”

    Jack broke his silence about his father’s passing and called himself “lucky and blessed” to call him his dad

    Ozzy Osbourne with family members, highlighting the public controversy involving Roger Waters and his son’s response.

    Image credits: jackosbourne/Instagram

    Tweet showing a reply defending the late Ozzy Osbourne amid Roger Waters idiocy and nonsense controversy.

    Image credits: steelpen487

    “My heart is full of so much sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude,” he continued. “I got 14,501 days with that man and I know that is such a blessing.”

    He concluded by saying his father lived his life fully.

    “I love you dad,” he said.

    Man with glasses and a beard wearing a gray shirt, deep in thought during a podcast on idiocy and nonsense debates.

    Image credits: Jack Osbourne/YouTube

    In a 2021 interview with his wife Sharon and Jack, Ozzy spoke about his battles with dependency on alcohol and how a moment with his son changed his life.

    “You realize the kids have got this fear in their eyes. I mean, it’s a very selfish disease. My kids needed me … I had a row with Jack. I had to talk business,” he told Variety in 2021.

    “And I said, ‘What have you ever f***ing wanted? I’ll give you whatever you want.’ He says, ‘What about a father?’” he continued.

    “That kicked me in the balls so hard. It knocked me sideways. I went, ‘Oh, my God.’ I’d give whatever materialistic things they ever wanted. But the most important person wasn’t there.”

    Ozzy once revealed a tense moment he had with Jack that made him focus on sobriety

    Image credits: Jack Osbourne

    The music icon admitted that some of his biggest regrets in life were related to his family.

    “I was a bad father, an ab**ive husband and I had an ego the size of India,” he said in a 2014 interview with the Daily Mail.

    “I spent decades of my life being an absolute idiot. I’ve got so many regrets I can’t even remember half of them. But wives and kids are right at the top. It’s pointless even saying sorry. I couldn’t say it enough times. All I can do is stay sober.”

    “He won’t be remembered but Ozzy will,” a netizen wrote online, while another said, “Everyone has the right to their opinion”

    Comment by Steven Armendariz stating support for Jack Osbourne in a heated online discussion about Roger Waters’ criticism.

    Social media comment responding to Roger Waters criticizing Ozzy Osbourne, with his son firing back in the heated exchange.

    Comment on social media referencing Roger Waters and Ozzy Osbourne, highlighting ongoing feud and fan opinions.

    Comment criticizing Roger Waters and defending Ozzy Osbourne, highlighting a feud involving their families online.

    Comment from Mary Deese, a top fan, saying "Get him Jack!" with 13 likes on a social media post about Roger Waters and Ozzy Osbourne.

    Social media comment discussing Roger Waters and Ozzy Osbourne in a debate about their legacies and public recognition.

    Social media post showing strong support from Ozzy Osbourne's son amid Roger Waters idiocy and nonsense controversy.

    Comment from Jackie Ferguson defending Ozzy Osbourne and criticizing Roger Waters' idiocy and nonsense about the late rock star.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Roger Waters for blasting the late Ozzy Osbourne, with his son firing back.

    Social media comment mentioning Roger Waters and Ozzy Osbourne in a discussion about music and public opinions.

    Comment by Cienna Sonderegger supporting Roger Waters in a social media post reacting to the Ozzy Osbourne controversy.

    Comment by James W. Taverna stating Roger Waters openly shares his thoughts, related to idiocy and nonsense debate.

    Comment discussing opinions on Ozzy Osbourne amid Roger Waters and Ozzy's son feud about idiocy and nonsense.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment agreeing with Roger Waters criticizing the late Ozzy Osbourne and reality TV culture.

    Comment by Andrea Robbins questioning if Roger Waters actually likes anyone, shown in a light blue text box.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing idiocy and nonsense related to Roger Waters and Ozzy Osbourne.

    Comment from Rachelle Robertson reacting to Roger Waters blasting Ozzy Osbourne, with a laughing emoji in a social media post.

    Commenter BooBetty responding to Roger Waters and Ozzy Osbourne’s son amid idiocy and nonsense debate online.

    Comment criticizing Ozzy Osbourne, discussing opinions on his music and legacy in a social media post.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can't stop talking about.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

