Black Sabbath Breaks Their Slence On Ozzy’s Passing With Deeply Emotional Statements
Black Sabbath band members posing around a gothic leather chair, reflecting on Ozzy's passing with emotional statements.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Black Sabbath Breaks Their Slence On Ozzy’s Passing With Deeply Emotional Statements

Members of Black Sabbath honored Ozzy Osbourne with heartbreaking words and reflected on how four kids from Aston went on to become global music legends.

Drummer Bill Ward, bassist and lyricist Geezer Butler, and Guitarist Tony Iommi shared deeply personal statements, remembering the lead singer and their longtime friend.

“Ozzy Forever,” the band wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of him at their farewell final concert in the singer’s hometown of Birmingham, England, on July 5.

Highlights
  • Members of Black Sabbath honored Ozzy Osbourne with heartbreaking words.
  • The rocker's passing came just days after Black Sabbath performed at their farewell concert in Birmingham.
  • Bassist and lyricist Geezer Butler reflected on the “great fun” they had over the years and were “glad” they “got to do it one last time” earlier this month.
  • Guitarist Tony Iommi and drummer Bill Ward also shared their own separate tributes.
BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    Members of Black Sabbath honored Ozzy Osbourne with heartbreaking words

    Rock musician in a grey checked suit making a statement, representing Black Sabbath’s emotional response to Ozzy’s passing.

    Image credits: ozzyosbourne

    The rock singer passed away at the age of 76 on Tuesday, July 22.

    “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” the family said in a statement.

    The cause of his passing was not specified.

    Black Sabbath members posing around a gothic throne, reflecting on Ozzy's passing with emotional statements.

    Image credits: blacksabbath

    “He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time,” added the statement, signed by his wife Sharon Osbourne and children Jack, Kelly, Aimee, and Louis.

    Tony Iommi, who co-founded Black Sabbath with Ozzy, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward in the late ‘60s, said they lost their “brother.”

    Ozzy Osbourne was “surrounded by love” as he passed away at the age of 76

    Black Sabbath band members posing in colorful 70s attire, reflecting on Ozzy's passing with emotional statements.

    Image credits: blacksabbath

    “I just can’t believe it! My dear dear friend Ozzy has passed away only weeks after our show at Villa Park,” he wrote on social media.

    “It’s just such heartbreaking news that I can’t really find the words, there won’t ever be another like him,” he continued. “Geezer, Bill and myself have lost our brother. My thoughts go out to Sharon and all the Osbourne family. Rest in peace, Oz.”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Black Sabbath (@blacksabbath)

    Bill Ward said the band frontman will forever be “in [his] heart.”

    “Where will I find you now? In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls, no, you’re forever in my heart,” he said in his tribute.

    “Deepest condolences to Sharon and all family members. RIP. Sincere regrets to all the fans. Never goodbye. Thank you forever.”

    Tony Iommi said he and his fellow Black Sabbath members lost their “brother”

    Memorial of flowers, candles, and tributes surrounding Ozzy Osbourne’s star, reflecting Black Sabbath’s emotional statements.

    Image credits: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

    Geezer Butler also wrote his own tribute and said, “Goodbye dear friend- thanks for all those years- we had some great fun. 4 kids from Aston- who’d have thought, eh? So glad we got to do it one last time, back in Aston. Love you.”

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi)

    Ozzy Osbourne was born John Michael Osbourne in the Aston area of Birmingham on December 3, 1948.

    He was raised by his father, Jack, a toolmaker, and his mother, Lillian, who worked at a car component-making factory.

    The band’s intention was to make “scary” music, and their name was inspired by a 1963 horror film

    Black Sabbath members holding gold records, reflecting on their emotional statements after Ozzy's passing.

    Image credits: Michael Putland/Getty Images

    The singer was in primary school when he picked up the nickname Ozzy, and he worked random odd jobs after dropping out of school at the age of 15.

    He and his friend Terry ‘Geezer’ Butler first formed a band called Rare Breed and eventually joined Tony Iommi and Bill Ward to form The Polka Tulk Blues Band. They later changed their name to Earth.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler)

    Their intention was to make “scary” music and would rehearse in a room opposite a local theater.

    When the 1963 horror film Black Sabbath played at the theater, it inspired their new name and gave a new identity to the most influential metal band of all time.

    Ozzy’s unreliability and dependency on illicit substances got him fired by his bandmates

    Black Sabbath band members posing at an event, with one holding a Grammy award in a formal setting.

    Image credits: Steve Granitz/WireImage

    Over time, the band had several best-selling albums and received critical praise by the 1970s.

    But Ozzy’s unreliability and dependency on illicit substances got him fired by his bandmates.

    Ozzy, the ‘Prince of Darkness,’ went on to have a successful solo career with the help of Sharon Arden, the daughter of Black Sabbath’s manager Don Arden.

    “If it wasn’t for Sharon, I’d be long de*d,” he once told Appleyard.

    After being fired, the ‘Prince of Darkness’ built a successful solo career with the help of Sharon Osbourne

    Black Sabbath mural painted on brick wall in urban area, reflecting tribute and emotional statements on Ozzy's passing.

    Image credits: blacksabbath

    Sharon and Ozzy welcomed three children and went on to enjoy more fame in 2002 when their family’s lives were shown in a reality TV series.

    Over the years, members of Black Sabbath reunited and performed together at regular intervals.

    Black Sabbath members sitting on a couch sharing emotional statements following Ozzy's passing in a heartfelt moment.

    Image credits: blacksabbath

    Ozzy performed from a throne due to mobility issues for Black Sabbath’s farewell concert on July 5.

    Fellow rockers like Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, and Steven Tyler from Aerosmith performed at the show and paid tribute to him with thousands of fans.

    Fellow rockers like Jon Bon Jovi, AC/DC, and Alice Cooper shared heartfelt tributes

    AC/DC paid tribute to the deceased singer following his passing, saying: “So sad! A great loss to all that loved him.”

    Jon Bon Jovi shared two pictures of himself next to Ozzy, taken several years apart.

    “Much love to Sharon and the beautiful Osbourne Family. So sorry to hear of your loss,” he wrote. “Rest easy Ozzy.”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Alice Cooper (@alicecooper)

    Rock singer Alice Cooper called him a “rock n roll legend” and said the “whole world” is mourning the loss.

    “Over his long career, he earned immense respect among his peers and from fans around the world as an unmatched showman and cultural icon,” he said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter.

    “So sad! A great loss to all that loved him,” AC/DC said on social media

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by AC/DC (@acdc)

    “I always saw Ozzy as a cross between the prince of darkness, which is the persona his fans saw, and the court jester,” Alice said, noting that the latter was a side only his friends and family saw.

    He went on to talk about how the rock n roll family is grieving the loss.

    “When we lose one of our own, it bleeds … A titanic boulder has crashed, but rock will roll on,” he said.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn)

    Sir Elton John also shared a tribute to the “huge trailblazer,” a “true legend,” and “dear friend.”

    He “secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods – a true legend,” the fellow British singer wrote. “He was also one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love.”

    “You will be missed by your millions of fans,” one commented online

    Comment expressing farewell and gratitude to Ozzy from fans as Black Sabbath shares emotional statements on his passing.

    Comment by a top fan expressing heartbreak and gratitude for Ozzy's final show shared in Black Sabbath emotional statements.

    Comment by Kevin Nash expressing love and remembrance for Ozzy with heartfelt words on Black Sabbath's emotional tribute.

    User Tony Darter expressing sadness over Ozzy's passing, reflecting Black Sabbath fans' emotional reaction worldwide.

    Comment expressing sincere condolences and mourning in statements related to Black Sabbath and Ozzy's passing.

    Black Sabbath's emotional statements on Ozzy's passing reflect deep loss and lasting impact of their music and legacy.

    Comment by Jim Scheurman about the emotional courage during Black Sabbath's final concert after Ozzy's passing.

    User comment praising Ozzy's collaboration with Elton John, reflecting on his impactful and beloved legacy after his passing.

    Comment from Jack Crowley saying Momma he's coming home, related to Black Sabbath and Ozzy's passing emotional statements.

    Comment by Rob L. LaVasseur praising Ozzy as the Godfather of metal and prince of darkness with natural talent.

    Facebook comment by Jeff Phillips II calling Ozzy an icon, pioneer, and innovator who changed rock and roll forever in a tribute to Black Sabbath.

    Comment expressing sadness over Ozzy's passing, highlighting Black Sabbath's emotional tribute to the metal legend.

    Comment by Don Dee reflecting on Black Sabbath’s emotional response to Ozzy’s passing and remembering his legacy.

    Comment by Austin Stately expressing that Ozzy will always be with them, relating to Black Sabbath's emotional statements.

    Text message from Steve Wright expressing sadness over Ozzy's passing and reflecting on Black Sabbath's impact.

    Comment expressing grief over Ozzy's passing and mentioning his last concert in Black Sabbath fan discussion.

    Ben Lyons commenting on Black Sabbath and Ozzy, praising his impact as the godfather of modern rock and metal music.

    Comment on Black Sabbath's emotional reaction with heartfelt condolences on Ozzy's passing and tribute to his legacy.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
