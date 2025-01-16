ADVERTISEMENT

Kelly Osbourne, the former reality TV star and daughter of rockstar Ozzy Osbourne, caused quite a bit of vitriol online after accusing a number of celebrities of using the devastating Los Angeles wildfires as an opportunity for self-promotion.

The 40-year-old took to Instagram to deliver a scathing critique of certain stars, alleging that they were exploiting the tragedy for attention.

“Is it just me being my usual cynical self, or is it really disturbing to see all of these celebrities using other people’s pain and suffering as a photo op?” she asked in a since-deleted TikTok video.

“I don’t believe you help so that you can get attention for helping. I believe you help because you want to,” she added.

RELATED:

Kelly Osbourne accused a number of celebrities of using the Los Angeles wildfires as an opportunity for self-promotion

Share icon

Image credits: kellyosbourne

Her comments come just days after her brother, Jake Osbourne, issued a similar accusation toward TV anchor and journalist David Muir, accusing him of tightening up a firefighter jacket during a live broadcast with woodpins to make himself look better for the cameras.

Unlike her brother, Kelly didn’t mention any celebrities by name, but that didn’t stop netizens from connecting her accusation with a number of prominent figures who were recorded helping citizens moments prior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: knotsour

Viewers quickly drew connections to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who had been seen volunteering at disaster relief centers in Pasadena, hugging displaced families and speaking with first responders.

Share icon

Image credits: knotsour

The fact that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s appearances were broadcast live was what led Osbourne viewers to believe the former reality star was referring to them in her clip, specifically when she said, “No one asked you to come out and give hugs. Go home.”

Sources close to Meghan Markle called the accusations “offensive” and defended the right of the Duchess to help her community

Osbourne wasn’t the only one who criticized the royal couple, as Justine Bateman also took to social media to brand them as “ambulance chasers” and “disaster tourists.”

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Mark Viniello

A source close to the couple allegedly called the accusations “offensive,” emphasizing that Markle, a Los Angeles native, had a deep personal connection to the city and was genuinely heartbroken over the accusation.

“Her heart is completely broken for all the lives that have been lost and for those whose homes have been destroyed in these fires,” the source said.

Share icon

Image credits: KCAL News

Amid the accusations, other high-profile stars also stepped in to assist the wildfire victims, including Jamie Lee Curtis and Beyoncé via her BeyGOOD charity, with both artists donating millions to relief funds.

Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez also contributed clothing and other items to those in need. Jennifer Garner, Jessica Alba, and Bethenny Frankel also helped the wildfire victims in varying capacities.

The fires, caused by the extreme climatic conditions affecting the Los Angeles area, destroyed the houses of citizens and celebrities alike

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: KCAL News

The unprecedented tragedy was, according to experts, caused by a perfect combination of factors that made it easier for the flames to expand and grow to massive proportions.

For a fire to grow so big, it needs to burn large amounts of fuel. In the case of a forest fire, this fuel comes mainly in the form of grass, leaves, and dried-out shrubbery.

In Southern California, precipitation patterns during the preceding two winters were perfect, with 2022 registering 21.45 inches of rain and 18.81 inches in 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Save the Children US (@savethechildren)

The back-to-back rains spurred growth, with vegetation flourishing in the aftermath, only to face a sudden and extreme period of drought since May 2024, with only 0.03 inches of rain falling during the entire period.

This extreme back-and-forth meant that all the extra growth dried and died, creating lots of fuel for any spark to become a disaster able to displace more than 150,000 citizens.

Celebrities were also affected, with many losing their homes to the flames, including Eugene Levy, Steve Guttenberg, Jennifer Grey, Ricki Lake, Matt Damon, Miles Teller, Billy Crystal, Sally Field, Mel Gibson, Paris Hilton, Jeff Bridges, Anna Faris, Cary Elwes, Diane Warren, Anthony Hopkins, John Goodman, and Adam Brody.

ADVERTISEMENT

Osbourne’s comments divided netizens, with many agreeing with her comments and others defending the right of celebrities to help in whichever way they can

Share icon

Image credits: FOX 11 Los Angeles

ADVERTISEMENT

“All they had to do was help. No photos, no tour, no security, no politicians. Just show up in masks, hand out supplies paid for by them, and go home,” one reader said.

“Stop with the released statements with a pointless seal, stop with the non-diplomat political tours, stop pretending to be anything other than celebrities. It’s weird.”

“If Harry & Meghan really wanted to help, donate money and lots of it to the efforts with reputable sources and programs and DON’T advertise that you did it,” another stated.

Many jumped to defend Jennifer Garner, however, believing she set the example celebrities should follow when dealing with tragedies like this.

“Don’t lob Jennifer Garner with Beyoncé, Meg, and Harry. She did not announce it to the world. She’s been quietly helping out in person for days. Actually helping. She was interviewed but reluctantly,” a user wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Jennifer Garner asked for no publicity, took no camera, and worked tirelessly wherever needed. She has always been active in that community with charity.”

“Spot on Kelly!” Netizens felt represented by Osbourne’s comments, believing some celebrities were treating the tragedy as a PR stunt

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon