As the number of victims of the devastating wildfires across Los Angeles County is growing, Hollywood stars are showing their support for the community.

What began as a wildfire in Pacific Palisades on Tuesday, January 7, has quickly expanded to five major fires. The devastating situation has forced at least 180,000 people to leave their homes, including well-known Hollywood celebrities​​, including Anna Faris, Melissa Rivers, Paris Hilton, Cameron Mathison, and Billy Crystal.

While many celebs were slammed for various reasons, like hiring private fighters and breaking water conservation laws before the wildfires, some were praised for donating solid amounts to help the victims.