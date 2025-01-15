ADVERTISEMENT

As the number of victims of the devastating wildfires across Los Angeles County is growing, Hollywood stars are showing their support for the community.

What began as a wildfire in Pacific Palisades on Tuesday, January 7, has quickly expanded to five major fires. The devastating situation has forced at least 180,000 people to leave their homes, including well-known Hollywood celebrities​​, including Anna Faris, Melissa Rivers, Paris Hilton, Cameron Mathison, and Billy Crystal.

While many celebs were slammed for various reasons, like hiring private fighters and breaking water conservation laws before the wildfires, some were praised for donating solid amounts to help the victims.

#1

Mark Ruffalo invites all of those who are suffering from the wildfires to pick what they need from a donation and distribution center

Man in a suit with a blue ribbon at an event, connected to celebrities who helped during LA wildfires.

Mark Ruffalo shared his friend Jeff Vespa’s initiative to turn The International School of Los Angeles into a donation and distribution center for wildfire victims on social media.

People can go there and pick what they need.

    #2

    Beyoncé announces a $2.5 million donation to the LA Fire Relief Fund to help those who have lost their homes

    Celebrity poses at an event, wearing a metallic polka dot dress amidst LA wildfires backdrop.

    Beyonce’s public charity foundation, BeyGOOD, shared the news that they are donating $2.5 million to the LA Fire Relief Fund.

    "Los Angeles we stand with you,” the announcement read. 

    "The fund is earmarked to aid families in the Altadena/Pasadena area who lost their homes, and to churches and community centers to address the immediate needs of those affected by the wildfires,” the caption continued.

    #3

    Snoop Dogg gives out free clothes at his store to those impacted by the LA wildfires

    Celebrity in a colorful jacket, sitting and smiling, during an event related to the LA wildfires.

    On Thursday, January 9, Snoop Dogg announced on his social media that his clothing store in Inglewood would provide free clothes for those who need them. 

    "We are devastated and send our condolences to those who have been affected by these fires,” the rapper wrote on Snoop's store’s Instagram. 

    "Please stop by and pick up some clothing that we have available to get you and your family through these trying times free of charge. ID/address requested,” the post continued.

    dcteubel avatar
    Iampenny
    Iampenny
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Snoop Dogg is one of the coolest celebrities out there, wouldn't expect anything less from him

    #4

    Paris Hilton creates an emergency fund and donates $100,000

    Celebrity in a sparkling outfit singing on stage, highlighting support during LA wildfires.

    After Paris Hilton’s home in Malibu was taken by the blaze, she announced that she was ready to assist others suffering losses. 

    "While I’ve lost my Malibu home, my thoughts are with the countless families who have lost so much more—their homes, cherished keepsakes, the communities they loved, and their sense of stability,” she shared on her social media. 

    Hilton is launching an emergency fund through her nonprofit, 11:11 Media Impact, to support displaced families with young children with a personal contribution of $100,000.

    #5

    Ryan Reynolds shares links to shelters as well as a graphic with information on how to help those affected

    Celebrity in a navy suit and plaid tie, posing at an awards event.

    #6

    Kylie Jenner makes a donation to the California Fire Foundation Wildfire & Disaster Relief Fund

    A celebrity poses elegantly on a red carpet, wearing a sparkly dress, having assisted during LA wildfires.

    Kylie Jenner, according to her fans, is the 'only' Kardashian-Jenner sibling to donate to the Los Angeles fires. 

    The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a special message on Instagram.

    “Our hearts go out to all of those impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires,” Kylie wrote. “To help support the communities affected, we’re making a donation to the California Fire Foundation Wildfire & Disaster Relief Fund,” the announcement added.

    #7

    Jennifer Lopez cancels all her upcoming appearances to help aid victims of the LA wildfires

    Celebrity in a lilac dress at an event, associated with LA wildfires aid efforts.

    Jennifer Lopez told People that it's very important to focus on supporting the community during this devastating time and shared a heartfelt statement on her social media, along with resources for those affected by the blaze. 

    “My heart goes out to everyone affected by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires,” the 'Maid in Manhattan' star wrote. 

    "I can’t even imagine how deeply traumatic these events can be, especially for children who’ve lost their homes and sense of security,” Lopez added.

    edenlandscaping avatar
    XenoMurph
    XenoMurph
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cancelling her shows will definitely lift people's spirits

    #8

    Angelina Jolie offers her home to friends who had to evacuate the LA area

    Celebrity in a shimmering dress at an event, contributing to LA wildfire relief efforts.

    The source told People that Angelina Jolie is heartbroken for all of those who have lost their homes or have been impacted by the fires, therefore she’s doing everything she can to help, including opening her home to friends who have been forced to evacuate.

    #9

    Ariana Grande shares a supportive message on her Instagram and links to three organizations that can provide help for those in need

    Elegant celebrity in a bejeweled dress and white gloves at a formal event.

    Ariana Grande took advantage of her 376M followers on Instagram to share an important message to help everyone impacted by the devastating LA fires. 

    "My heart is with everyone impacted by the devastating LA fires,” the singer wrote and mentioned the LAFD Foundation, the California Community Foundation, and the Mutual AID LA Network as the organizations that are responding to those affected in real-time.

    edenlandscaping avatar
    XenoMurph
    XenoMurph
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Posting links for victims to get stuff OTHER people donated?

    #10

    Jennifer Garner volunteers with World Central Kitchen to feed families affected by the ongoing fires

    Celebrity in a black dress stands in front of a green background, in a supportive event setting.

    Jennifer Garner is helping by bringing meals from restaurants and food truck partners to feed firefighters and evacuees from wildfires.

    "My heart bleeds for my friends,” Garner shared in the interview on MSNBC, revealing she had lost a friend in the blaze. 

    “I could just write out a list of 100 friends who lost their homes. I feel almost guilty walking through my house,” the ‘Alias' alum added.

    #11

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle invite their friends who were forced to evacuate to their Montecito home

    A couple seated at an event, smiling and dressed formally, among other attendees.

    Besides helping their loved ones, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also working with their Archewell Foundation to find the most impactful ways to support the community during this devastating crisis.

    dcteubel avatar
    Iampenny
    Iampenny
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not a fan of the couple, but for some reason they have been getting so much hate during the wildfires and I don't know why.

    #12

    Jamie Lee Curtis pledges $1 million

    Celebrity in a white dress smiling at an LA event.

    Curtis and her family donated $1 million from their Family Foundation to start a support fund.

    "It’s just a catastrophe in Southern California,” Curtis shared on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.’

    "Everything: the market I shop in, the schools my kids go to. Many, many, many friends now have lost their homes. So it’s a really awful situation,” the actress added.

    #13

    Rapper The Game reveals he’s been assisting firefighters

    A celebrity wearing a white tank top and gold chain contributes during LA wildfires.

    Jayceon Terrell Taylor shared a video on his Instagram, stating that The Game and his team were assisting firefighters in all possible ways.

    The “California Vacation” singer shared that they were headed to Altadena to rescue animals and drop them off at the shelters.

    "I am here for Los Angeles & I will always be here to do my part,” the rapper added.

    egle-tenikyte avatar
    Eglė Tenikytė
    Eglė Tenikytė
    BoredPanda Staff
    Verified     7 hours ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    #14

    Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla, are personally donating to the relief efforts

    Person holding glasses, standing on stage, discussing involvement in aiding during LA wildfires.

    The 3rd richest person in the world, Mark Zuckerberg, together with his wife, are supporting victims by donating to the relief efforts. 

    Besides that, Zuckerberg activated Safety Check on Meta, which so far more than 400k people have used to let friends and family know they're safe.

    #15

    Josh Gad donates to the SoCal Fire Fund

    Celebrity supports LA Wildfires relief at Intuit Dome event, wearing a Clippers cap and graphic t-shirt.

    After sharing heartbreaking footage of the wildfires and extending his gratitude, Josh Gad announced donating a portion of his earnings from #ingadwetrust to the SoCal Fire Fund. 

    "I will be donating a portion of my earnings from #ingadwetrust to the SoCal Fire Fund. It’s quick, it’s easy and it feels good. Please consider joining me. Even 10 dollars will and can make a difference,” Gad shared on his social media.

    #16

    Halle Berry offers her entire closet to the victims

    A celebrity in a sheer black top at an event, involved in LA wildfires relief efforts.

    Halle Berry announced on Instagram that she was giving away her 'entire closet.’ Berry teamed up with actress Sharon Stone and invited locals to donate their clothing to help those in need.

    "I’m packing up my entire closet and heading over to the COOP! If you live in the Southern California area, I urge you to do the same,” Berry wrote. 

    "This is something we can do right now today to help all of the displaced families that are in need of the basics today!” the 58-year-old Oscar winner added.

    jmacdonaldmacdonaldja avatar
    Jules
    Jules
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All four people who are a size zero that lost a home will get a new to them couture gown!

    #17

    Tyler Perry speaks out against the insurance companies who canceled policies on LA residents ahead of the devastating fires

    Celebrity speaking at an event, holding a microphone, wearing glasses and a brown jacket during LA wildfires discussion.

    Film producer Tyler Perry shared a heartfelt post on his social media, criticizing the insurance companies for their role amid the LA fires.

    “Does anyone else find it appalling that insurance companies can take billions of dollars out of communities for years and then, all of a sudden, be allowed to cancel millions of policies for the very people they became rich on?” Perry asked. 

    “I am in the process of trying to figure out what steps to take to do all I can to help as many as I can, I am keeping everyone in my prayers,” he added.

    paul-sloan63 avatar
    Paul Sloan
    Paul Sloan
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Insurance companies pulled out because the city would not help mitigate underbrush that lead to the fire.

    #18

    Sharon Stone takes the lead to turn +COOP into Fire Relief Pop-Up

    Celebrity at Golden Globes event, in elegant one-shoulder dress, smiling on the red carpet.

    With the help of Sharon Stone and Halle Berry, Beverly Boulevard called +COOP, was transformed into a fire relief pop-up so those affected could go in and pick up items free of charge.

    #19

    Eva Longoria makes a heartfelt pledge by donating $50,000 to families and workers impacted by the LA fires

    Celebrity smiling on a talk show set with pink background and floral decorations.

    On Saturday, January 11, Eva Longoria shared an emotional video message on her Instagram.

    "My heart breaks for the City of LA and the devastating fires that have affected so many lives,” the Desperate Housewives alum shared. 

    "I’m personally matching $50k to @thisisabouthumanity’s efforts to support frontline essential workers, farm workers, day laborers, and families impacted by these wildfires. I hope we can come together and support these resilient members of our community,” Longoria added.

    #20

    Ashton Kutcher tries to save his friend’s home

    Celebrity in blue denim jacket holding a microphone, discussing involvement in LA wildfires.

    In footage published by TMZ via Instagram, Ashton Kutcher was recorded outside his friend's home, using a garden hose to water the property and the nearby area.

    While some social media users insisted that such a gesture wouldn't contain the flames, others applauded Kutcher for the good-natured attempt.

    #21

    Charli XCX urges brands gifting her clothing to instead donate it to those affected by the blaze

    Brunette celebrity in a floral black dress at an LA event.

    The 'Von Dutch' singer is hoping to use her fashion credentials to support those affected by the LA wildfires. 

    "As a person in the public eye I am often being sent clothes and other things by brands wanting to gift me something,” XCX shared on her social media.

    “Please donate to those who have been tragically affected by these horrific LA fires,” she added, encouraging brands to give to people who truly need help.

