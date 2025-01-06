Kathy Bates Turns Heads On 2025 Golden Globes Red Carpet After Dramatic 100lb Transformation

Kathy Bates, who is nominated for best performance by a female actor in a television series drama for her role in Matlock, showed her timeless beauty looking radiant as ever at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, highlighting her 100 lb weight loss.

The actress turned everyone’s heads at Sunday’s ceremony with her unusual yet truly chic red carpet outfit choice.

Kathy beautifully matched a unique beaded dinner jacket with black tuxedo pants and a sparkling evening bag, but probably the most attention went to her unexpected footwear. The actress was wearing a pair of Sneex — a sneaker-heel hybrid from Spanx founder Sara Blakely.

At the 2025 Golden Globes, Kathy Bates mesmerized everyone not only with her chic and trendy look but also with her timeless beauty and perfect figure

Image credits: Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Image credits: Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Besides the truly charming outfit, Kathy was barely recognizable due to her slim figure.

A bit earlier this year, the Misery star opened up about her weight-loss journey over the past few years. The Oscar-winning actress has lost an astonishing 100 pounds (approximately 45 kilograms).

Kathy had to take her health much more seriously beginning in 2017 when she was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

“It runs in my family, and I’ve seen what my father had gone through. He had a leg amputation… One of my sisters is dealing with it very seriously. It terrified me, and it just scared me straight and I thought, ‘I’ve got to do something’,” she shared at the time in an interview.

“Getting diagnosed with diabetes doesn’t mean you have to give up your favorite foods, but it can definitely help to be mindful of your overall eating pattern,” the actress added.

Kathy’s journey towards a healthier lifestyle started in 2017, when she was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes

Image credits: CBS Sunday Morning

Image credits: John Shearer/Getty Images

Speaking about health, it was quite important for the role of Madeline, or ‘Matty’, in the legal drama Matlock, since Matty is quite active.

“In the last couple of years, I’ve really focused on it and gotten almost down to what I weighed when I was in college,” Kathy explained in the interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“The confluence of my being healthy and then the show coming along was just serendipity. I’m in good shape. I can walk, I can breathe, whereas before on different shows, I had to sit down every two to three minutes,” she added.

Image credits: CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images

Kathy also noted that Matlock, which explores the ‘invisibility’ of women of a certain age, saved her from semi-retirement.

“A woman my age would never have such a role. Never. And the complexity of the role and the writing, I pinch myself every day,” Kathy said.

“I’ve only been interested in doing the best work I can possibly do. And I think, as I said earlier, to be able to bring all those facets that I’ve learned from doing all those different kinds of roles into this, I’m glad I stuck around for it,” she added.

Even though Kathy Bates didn’t win at the 2025 Golden Globes, her reaction to her loss instantly got media’s attention

Image source: CBS

While Shōgun’s Anna Sawai was on her way to the stage to accept the award, cameras captured Kathy as she ripped up a piece of paper, which seemed to contain the words she had planned to say in case of victory.

The hilarious moment immediately went viral all over the internet.

