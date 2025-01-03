“Is This On Airbnb?”: Rare Visitors Open Up About The Most Isolated Lighthouse In The World

ADVERTISEMENT

Famously known as one of the loneliest places in the world, Thridrangar (spelled ‘Þrídrangaviti’ in Icelandic) is a breathtaking, handbuilt lighthouse located off the coast of Iceland’s Westman Islands atop a gigantic rock.

For a long time, the only imaginable way to access the lighthouse was to scale the 120-foot-high rock. Builders had to face slick rocks, rain, and fervent winds knowing that just one careless step could send them into the ice-cold Atlantic Ocean splashing below.

Despite the periodical stormy conditions, high winds, frequent ocean currents, and swells common to the region, workers managed to finish this extraordinary lighthouse between 1938 and 1939.

Recently popularized as the most isolated lighthouse, Thridrangar only became accessible by helicopter in the 1950s when a helipad was added (later converted to solar power).

RELATED:

Thridrangar lighthouse, known as one of the most isolated lighthouses in the world, was originally built by hand between 1938 and 1939 and at the time was accessible only by scaling

Share icon

Image credits: Árni Sæberg

Share icon

Image credits: Medium

It was built right before the dawn of World War II under the direction of Árni Þórarinsson, who recruited expert local climbers from the Westman Islands.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The first thing we had to do was create a road up to the cliff. Then we brought drills, hammers, chains and clamps to secure the chains,” Árni shared in an old interview for Morgunblaðið.

“Once they got near the top, there was no way to get any grip on the rock, so one of them got down on his knees, the second stood on his back, and then the third climbed on top of the other two and was able to reach the nib of the cliff above. I cannot even tell you how I was feeling whilst witnessing this incredibly dangerous procedure,” he added.

Share icon

Image credits: Erik Aanderaa

Share icon

Image credits: Erik Aanderaa

For a long time, it was unimaginably difficult to access the lighthouse, since a helipad for helicopters was only added in 1950

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Gísli Gíslason

Speaking of helicopters, Gísli Gíslason, one of Iceland’s most experienced pilots, was one of the first lucky ones to be able to land on Thridrangar.

“I was raised on the small island of Vestmannaeyjar and grew up dreaming of landing on the remote Thridrangar lighthouse,” Gísli shared in an exclusive interview with Bored Panda.

“Today, that childhood dream is just another stop on my sky-high adventures – each flight a story, each landing a triumph,” the man added, noting that he has flown to Thridrangar several times to film commercials and guide tourists eager to experience its extraordinary landing spot.

Share icon

Image credits: Árni Sæberg

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Árni Sæberg

A few years ago, when Gísli shared a video from his flight to this one-of-a-kind lighthouse, it instantly went viral, sparking widespread interest.

“Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, people were reaching out, asking if they could stay overnight at the lighthouse – though overnight stays aren’t possible,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for spreading interest in this remote place, Morgunblaðið photographer Árni Sæberg is probably the one who has made the biggest impact.

His breathtaking photos of the lighthouse, taken in 2009, went viral thanks to Justin Bieber, who published them on his social media, attracting the attention of millions from all over the world.

Remote Thridrangar became famous all over the world also thanks to the Icelandic band Kaleo, who recorded one of their videos on the helipad in 2020

Share icon

Image credits: Gísli Gíslason

Thridrangar, which the internet has dubbed ‘a haven for introverts,’ also got Icelandic band Kaleo’s attention. Early in 2020, they shot a video there for their song ‘Break My Baby.’

“I had wanted to do this for a long time because this place is legendary and only very few humans have ever been. Probably under 60 people,” Kaleo’s frontman, Jökull Júlíusson, shared with Bored Panda. “I like doing unique live performance videos in Iceland using the beauty of nature,” he added, noting that it’s a privilege to get to play at such a location that so few have ever visited.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Your mind goes to the Westman Islanders who first climbed the rock pillar without any safety gear, and what sort of supermen they must have been,” he said.

Share icon

Image credits: Gísli Gíslason

Jökull shared with us that preparation for filming their video at Thridrangar was extreme and they had to have two safety guards.

“It took us 16 helicopter rides back and forth because of all the instruments and gear,” Jökull explained. “The most special moment for me was probably being the last to leave, waiting for the last helicopter ride and watching a blood moon while the sun never went down since it was in high summer in Iceland.”

The lead singer of Kaleo also mentioned that the ocean means a lot to everyone in Iceland.

“We only live on the coasts of the island. After living for a while abroad, I always somehow miss seeing or feeling the ocean eventually,” he shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in 1984, the lighthouse was reportedly struck by a massive wave that dislodged the entire lantern room from the tower

Share icon

Image credits: KALEO

Share icon

Image credits: KALEO

The cluster of slender rock pillars, Stóridrangur (on which the lighthouse stands), Þúfudrangur, and Klofadrangur, stretching toward the sky, miles away from civilization, are not only unique due to their remote location but are also known for some unusual stories.

According to one of these stories, back in 1984, the lighthouse was struck by such a massive wave that it dislodged the entire lantern room from the tower. The lantern room floated into the ocean, continuing to function for several days, until it was eventually rescued by a helicopter.

Share icon

Image credits: KALEO

Another story involves the lighthouse keeper’s assistant. He was once trapped on the remote rock for three weeks, unable to leave due to stormy weather conditions, and was able to survive only by collecting fresh rainwater, eating seabirds, and scavenging supplies from the maintenance shed.

ADVERTISEMENT

People on the internet wondered what life would be like in such an astonishingly remote place

ADVERTISEMENT