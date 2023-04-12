By the end of this read, you’ll be prepared to answer the dreaded weakness question with confidence, grace, and maybe even a chuckle. And who knows? You might find yourself eagerly awaiting your next interview, armed with an arsenal of epic responses!

No more of that, though! Recently, we came across a fun-packed Reddit thread that we couldn’t resist sharing with you. In this thread, users eagerly shared their humorous takes on how to answer the weakness question, while others divulged the more serious responses they used that actually helped them secure their dream jobs ! To make things even more interesting, we’ve also included job interview tips and insights from the HR professionals who participated in the discussion, providing a unique perspective from the other side of the interview table.

The struggle of navigating the treacherous waters of job interviews is one we know well — we’ve been in those same shoes multiple times, wondering which could be good weaknesses for interviews. It’s nerve-wracking to be caught off guard, unable to find the right words.

You’re sitting in a job interview, the atmosphere is tense, and you’re doing your best to maintain eye contact while answering those pesky common interview questions. You know the drill. Suddenly, the recruiter hits you with the age-old interview weakness question: “What’s your greatest weakness?” Your palms start to sweat, your heart races, and your brain scrambles to find the perfect response that showcases your self-awareness without sabotaging your chances of landing the job. Ring a bell?

#1 "I have absolutely no patience for office politics, conspiracies, bullying, micromanagement, or corporate cheerleading. I want to work somewhere friendly and open and fair, where I can treat colleagues as equals and be pretty much left to do my job - in return, I can do it extremely well."

#2 "'What is your greatest weakness?' 'Ummmm probably that I have no strengths.'"

#3 lolwutalan said:

"Why do you want to work he-"



"I'd say my greatest weakness is listening."



Calan_adan replied:

“What’s your greatest-“



“Weakness? Finishing other peoples’ sentences.”

#4 "I take words too literally."



"Can you give an example?"



"Yes."

#5 somanysheep said:

"I have a hard time saying no..."



Firefly0037 replied:

"But you just did..."

#6 "For my current job, I said that I had a hard time sharing my ideas with new groups."

#7 "I once got a job partly because of my honest answer to this: I need to know why I am doing what I'm doing. I don't like being told to do something without an end game in mind, without knowing the reasoning behind it. When I work, I need something to aim at. Some employers don't like this because they like their employees to be cogs in a machine they control. I don't like those jobs and I don't want them. The place I was applying to was not that kind of workplace, and they liked my answer. Ended up being a great job where my boss valued my input and trusted me to take the reins on a variety of tasks."

#8 owlsquid said:

"I was asked this during an interview with Uber and I was completely caught off guard — I ended up fumbling and saying something along the lines of 'I cannot ride a unicycle.' for which I immediately regretted..."



MeltdownInteractive replied:

"I would have burst out laughing at that if I was interviewing you."

#9 rocknrollchuck said:

"My biggest weakness is that sometimes in interviews, I have absolutely no idea how to answer some of the questions."



AlwaysSupport replied:

"What is your biggest weakness?"



"Interpreting the semantics of a question while ignoring the pragmatics."



"Could you give an example?"



"Yes."

#10 "Money. I'll work much harder if you pay me more."

#11 "I work too hard, I care too much, and sometimes I can be too invested in my job."

#12 "My biggest weakness is the inability to think of good answers to bad interview questions."

#13 "My greatest weakness is the inability to answer this question."

#14 "I’ve had good results with saying 'I have a hard time resisting playing devil’s advocate.'"

#15 "I have a weakness for sweets..."

#16 "I was honest and said that I feel frustrated when my talents and skills are wasted on doing mindless tasks. I’d rather be solving problems, thinking ahead, and doing good work."

#17 "I always mention a bad short-term memory, but I use list-making to fix it and ensure everything is addressed.



They are usually I impressed that I gave a real answer AND had a solution for it."

#18 "For entry-level interviews, I always said my lack of experience, but then followed up with my eagerness to learn."

#19 "I'm pretty normal but have a dark sense of humor. If I remember right that makes me really weak to fighting."

#20 "It's never about your weakness. It's about how you manage this question."

#21 "My greatest weakness is identifying weaknesses."

#22 "I sing in the shower. Sometimes I spend too much time volunteering. Occasionally I’ll hit someone with my car."

#23 "Actual weakness: Taking on jobs by myself, and not taking time to train other people to do them. In the end, I'm usually "the guy" and find myself feeling burnt out.



Probably could be worded better at an interview, but this could sound like you're a "go-getter". It might also encourage your employer to find opportunities for you to train other people to do things you particularly don't like doing."

#24 "Terrible handwriting is my biggest weakness"



"How so?"



"You’ll never know what I wrote down. It looks like a blind man wrote."

#25 "One of my actual weaknesses: when I get nervous/excited, I tend to speak really fast and breathlessly. This can actually have a negative influence on my job as I work in healthcare and have to respond/communicate during emergencies. For my next interview, I will bring this up, and say I have discovered that taking a second to collect myself and take a deep breath seems to calm my nerves and allow me to do/say what is needed in a more collected manner."

#26 "I always say that my biggest weaknesses are the ones I don't know about yet. Because the ones I do know about I can (and do) work to improve on. And then I segue into a conversation about how I take criticism very well and am always open to suggestions for ways in which I can improve my performance."

#27 "I told them I was lazy. Then I went on to explain that if there's a simpler, more efficient way to complete a task, I was going to find it. This segued perfectly into a discussion of my skills in automation, scripting, and other development projects in which I streamlined some processes or others. After I was hired, the new boss told me my response had stuck with the interviewers after I left."

#28 "One you actually have."

#29 "I interview a lot of people. There is no magic answer here. Just be open and honest. Those that ask it are looking for some self-awareness, and it is important that you be able to respond to that weakness. Ideally, you are looking at this position because it minimizes one of your weaknesses and plays to your strengths. Not liking rejection is great for some positions, and horrible for others. Getting bored with my monotonous tasks is good for some jobs, and horrible for others.



And for what it's worth, I think it's a bad interview question."

#30 "I usually say my anxiety (which is true, I'm a functional basket case on the outside) and how I work around it and give specific examples. Like I have an endless amount of checklists and notes because I'm paranoid that I'll forget something important, and cheat sheets to help me remember important information. I get nervous in new places, so before I go somewhere new I look up the place on google maps, if it's a business I look to see if they have photos of the inside."

#31 "'I'm weak at mental math, this means that I always use a calculator to double check any calculations.'



Obviously don't use it for a job where lots of math is required.



'My brain switches off during repetitive tasks and then I'm prone to making mistakes. In order to work around this I like to listen to music or audiobooks to keep my brain engaged for the duration of the task.'"

#32 "Age."

#33 "Being loyal to a fault."

#34 "I'm lazy. If I can find a faster and easier way to get the same outcome, I'll do that."

#35 "I'm terrible at interviews."

#36 CharlieChooper said:

"I work in healthcare and always say 'Not speaking Spanish' and odds are the interviewer is also not fluent in Spanish so it comes across as not really a weakness. WIN WIN."



xtremelycoldsun replied:

"I’ve heard this is the best answer, and to follow it up with something like, 'But I’m still trying to improve that language'"

#37 "Weak against fire and sharp objects."

#38 m4vis said:

"Depends on the position, but I will sometimes say that I have trouble delegating when I know I can perform a task well. I’d rather just do it myself and know that everything will be done correctly."



bertie_bonez replied:

"I’m the same way. I’d be afraid to say this in an interview though because it could be interpreted as 'not a team player'.



I wouldn’t say I’m not a team player, but I do have a hard time working with a lazy team that does s****y work."

#39 "Frame it in terms of something you're looking to improve. 'Well, at my last performance evaluation, I received some constructive criticism regarding X, so since then I've been doing Y and Z to focus on improving in that regard.'



Honestly though, if an interviewer asks you that ridiculous cliched question either they have no idea what they're doing and/or don't give a sh*t, or they aren't looking for an answer but just want to see how you respond to being pushed."

#40 "Figure out a skill that's not required for the job you are applying for, but is required for the job two promotions above that job. Then say it's your big weakness but that also you are looking to learn and develop that skill from people who are strong at it.



Alternatively, if you're far enough along in your career that you have had several promotions and have reports/people to delegate to, you can say you were never as good as other people at [skill someone below your job level must do], but that's why you've learned to delegate it."

#41 "I interviewed a girl once and she said 'Honestly? Cake. I can never say no to it.'



She was so genuine and the answer struck us all as honestly hilarious. We hate those corporate interview questions too---it was more about finding someone who could answer questions like a real person, and had some sort of personality show through. It's amazing how many people just couldn't answer certain questions, as though they were so nervous to get it wrong they froze up.



In another interview, my boss asked a candidate 'Tell me about a time you screwed up at work.' She thought for a while and said 'Gosh I'm sorry, there are certainly times, but there's nothing major that comes to mind at the moment. I'll think on it while we do other questions.' That's what we wanted as interviewers---not a perfect answer, just people that seemed comfortable and normal lol."

#42 "As someone who interviews hundreds of people each year, this question stumps almost every person asked. The worst responses are: I have trouble being on time, I’m argumentative, I don’t get along with...



I also don’t think disguising strengths as weaknesses is a good idea either.



The best response I think I have heard (besides not being able to ride a unicycle) is: I make mistakes, but I am only human. I am sure I will make some mistakes along the way learning the ins and outs of this position, but as soon as I know I made a mistake, I try to fix it immediately and make sure it doesn’t happen again.



Just my two cents."

#43 applebrush said:

"My weakness is I can get too focused on a task trying to perfect it, and waste time trying to get a 96 to a 97 when 90 is acceptable. On the blueprints we get they say there is a plus-minus tolerance of 3mm for my measurements. That is way too huge, and I insist on trying to get it down to at least 1mm."



lostonpolk replied:

I often say something similar, like 'I get too focused on one particular problem, and sometimes have to just step back and leave it be for awhile.'"

#44 CuntyMcGiggles said:

"Honesty."



"I don't think honesty is a weakness."



"I don't give a f**k what you think."



User No 2 replied:

"I need to say this in an interview before I die."

#45 "idk anything about this job."

#46 "Could you say 'My weaknesses are getting to work on time and sober, not stealing from the company and awkward interview questions' as a facetious reply to a dumb question?"

#47 "I'm a big fan of this one:



'I tend to rely on others to double-check my work a bit too much, at first. I hesitate to assume processes or tasks until I am sure I get it right.'



It is honest, and is a weakness - trainers get a little annoyed with constantly checking up. But it also shows that you are determined to do a good job, and can be relied on to not make huge mistakes early on."

#48 "As a professional recruiter, I rarely ask this question. But if I do, I’ll get annoyed by canned answers like 'I’m a perfectionist' or 'workaholic.' Why? Because it’s a self-serving stock answer that leads me to distrust the rest of the answers I’m getting. I’d rather hear something genuine that actually tells me something about that person. Something like, 'My workspace tends to get messy so I really have to focus on keeping an organized workspace - it helps me to prioritize.' Or, 'prioritizing can be a challenge for me, so I have to pay particular attention to that - like making a list in the morning or asking my boss what his/her most important items are for the day.'"

#49 "I'm Spanish, but I don't speak it. Employers love that answer. It is a weakness, but not reflective of my work skills or ethics."

#50 I usually say: 'I tend to take on too many tasks at once and don't focus all of my attention fully on one task, but instead multiple tasks have my shared focus. This is something I am working on at my current positions and will continue working on if employed here.'



This always gets a great response, because they appreciate you wanting to do more with your time as well as that you are working on fixing the weakness."

#51 "Asthma"

#52 "The weakness can be anything as long as it's not a major character flaw or obvious deal breaker. The key is to state your weakness AND immediately address how you've been working on improving it. Include any success stories or progress you've made so far and your weakness becomes a testament to your self-awareness and willingness to improve and learn. Example: 'I struggle to communicate clearly with my coworkers over email or IM. I find that I'm often misinterpreted and the problem becomes more difficult to solve because of the misunderstanding. To address this, I have been working with my trusted coworker to proofread important emails. I've also been asking my coworkers for help in pointing out when I'm being unclear. Finally, I am rereading my emails before sending them to catch any obvious errors. If the email is important or I'm emotionally invested, I'll wait an hour, reread and make any necessary changes, and then send it. My coworkers have remarked on my improvement and I feel much more confident communicating over email."

#53 "When I was graduating college I got interview tips from my dad who was heavily involved in the hiring process at his company for his department. His advice on this one, which I’ve used ever since and has gone great, was:



The whole “say a weakness that’s actually a positive” has been done to death and is such common knowledge that it’s no longer a clever “trick” and is now seen as avoiding the question. People want to see some self-awareness, obviously don’t bring something absolutely terrible up, but mention a real flaw and most importantly what you’ve done to address or work with it.



For example, the one I tend to use is that I can be forgetful so I now keep multiple sets of calendars, reminders, notes, etc to cover as much as possible."

#54 JesseTBaker said:

"If you are changing industries, your biggest weakness is not knowing the industry... yet.



If you are younger, say inexperience.



Anything to show your willingness to learn and develop."



User No 2 replied:

"I got my current job after I said this. The interviewer asked me if I had any questions or concerns about the position. I said, "I'm a quick and eager learner but, I'll be honest, I have absolutely no experience in this industry so training me will need to be from the ground up. Will that be an issue?""

#55 "I said 'I don't like letting go of unfinished projects' during my interviews.



I feel like it shows that I'm dedicated to the work I take on."

#56 RudegarWithFunnyHat said:

"Asbestos."



User No 2 replied:

"If you or a relative has been diagnosed with mesothelioma..."

#57 "I think this is related:



For my current job interview, near the end, my (now) manager opened up the laptop, opened Excel, and asked me to do some equations there.



Now, I didn't know ANY Excel at the time (even though the job description required it). I looked a little embarrassed at him and then told him: 'Okay, please bear with me...'



Then I minimized Excel, opened the browser, Google, and how to multiply the excel equation, I sneak peek at him while I'm doing this and he was smiling.



Then, I followed the instructions and completed the task.



He was like: 'You got the job buddy!'



Then he told me it was actually great to see me genuinely express my weakness in an area, and impressed by how I dealt with it.



**He did end up sending to get a quick course on Excel btw."

#58 "In my most recent interview (got the job) I answered 'I don't like to stay late.' I'll come in half an hour early at the drop of a hat, but if you tell me I'm off at 4 and then work conspires to try to keep me longer, I will not be staying. Work stops at 4, period. Depending on the job and culture, this can break your chances of getting the job, but pretty much anyone can sympathize with not wanting to stay later, and it doesn't come off as one of that smart one 'I'm a perfectionist' answers. It also tells them that you probably won't be racking up that expensive overtime."

#59 charmedgal833 said:

"If you are a shy, quiet person like myself, mention it. I let them know upfront that I am a naturally quiet person, especially around new people, and it sometimes comes off the wrong way. People tend to think I am in a bad mood, have a rude personality, or just don't like them. Then when they get to know me they do a 180.



So I let them know from the beginning that I am quiet, but it doesn't mean I'm in a bad mood or don't like them or anything. I just don't talk much until I get to know people."



fluidmind23 replied:

"I printed out a card that says sometimes I over-prepare and handed it to them when they asked for it. I got the job."

#60 "Hyperfocus to absolutely no focus at all also ADHD is something I put as a weakness and strength."

#61 "I say that sometimes I'm scared to ask questions when I start a new job because I don't want to look dumb. It's perfect, because then if they do hire me, I have a built-in excuse for asking stupid questions."