How do you organize your job interview preparation? What was the most useful job interview tip someone ever gave you?

There are tons and tons of courses, manuals, and pieces of practical advice on how to prepare for an interview. They discuss common interview questions, the best way to answer them, when to arrive at the venue, and other aspects of acing a job interview. Of course, you can go ahead and study those tips while preparing for an interview, but don’t forget that while what to say at a job interview is very important, an experienced interviewer will be immediately able to tell whether you are being sincere with your answers. But that doesn’t mean that you should completely ignore all interview tips. If treated sensibly, they can provide incredible help and also make you feel more confident during the process.

Chances are you are competing against many other qualified candidates, that’s why it is very important to make the best of impressions during the interview. Everything plays a role here: what you say and how you say it, how confident you are in your answers, how you are dressed, and what your body language says.

Whether you have just graduated, are thinking of a career change, or are looking for better opportunities, a job interview becomes a reality at some point in your life. Your potential employer wants to get to know you beyond your standard resume to make up their mind if you are a good fit for the job.

#1 Plan your schedule to arrive 10–15 minutes early.



To ensure that you arrive on time for the interview, plan your route there. Make an effort to run a test. If you want to use public transportation, make a backup plan in case there are delays or road closures.



Tip: When you arrive early, use the extra minutes to observe workplace dynamics.

#2 Research the company and interviewers.



You may approach your interview with confidence if you are familiar with the important details about the company. Using the organization's website, social media accounts, and most recent press releases can provide you a clear picture of the company's objectives and how your history makes you a fantastic fit.



Some tips for researching a company: look for companies that share your values, research employee benefits the company provides, learn about the company’s business operations, research the company’s leadership, expand your research to news and recent events, ask your network for opinions, scan the news headlines for red flags.

#3 Be prepared with examples of your work.



You'll probably be questioned during the interview about specific tasks you've accomplished related to the position. After reading the job description, consider the work you've completed for clubs, organizations, or volunteer positions to demonstrate your experience and success performing the necessary tasks.

#4 Try out the company’s product or service (if you can).



Before the interview, test any products the company sells that you might be able to check out (ideally, a few times). Being a user yourself is the first step in creating value for the people who use that product if you are hired. Plus , it will show to the hiring manager your genuine interest in the position.

#5 Prepare for technical interviews or skill tests.



If you’re getting ready for a technical interview or you’ve been told there will be a skill test during your interview, start preparing and practicing as early as possible. Working through a prep book or sample questions will not only give you good practice, but it’ll also put you in the right problem-solving mindset.

#6 Speak clearly.



In a phone interview or a Skype interview, your voice is going to be weighed much more heavily, since your appearance and other aspects don’t have to be. Have a glass of water handy to keep your throat from getting dry. Enunciate to be sure that your answers are clearly understood.

#7 Silence your phone.



There’s nothing more unwelcome at an interview than an unexpected call on the interviewee’s phone. While a ring to the desk phone of your interviewer may allow you to take a breath and collect yourself, don’t let it be yours.



However, don’t turn your phone off completely—you may find it comes in handy should you need to add a contact or appointment to your calendar.

#8 Win them over with authenticity and positivity.



Don't focus on bad experiences during an interview because no one appreciates a complainer. Even if the interviewer asks you straight out, "What courses have you enjoyed the least?" Alternatively, "What about your prior job did you like the least?" avoid responding to the query. Don't answer it as it has been asked, to be more precise. Alternatively, state something like, "Actually, I've discovered that all of my classes have had a quality that I enjoy. For instance, "I liked [a previous job] quite a bit, even though I now realize that I really want to [new job], even though I found [class] to be very challenging."

#9 Practice your answers to common interview questions.



Prepare your answer to the common question: “Tell me about yourself, and why are you interested in this role with our company?”. It's your elevator pitch, and the goal is to succinctly describe who you are and the benefits you will provide for the organization and the position.



Tips on responding to "tell me about yourself": start by discussing your current situation, work backwards by hitting key points along your professional journey, connect your background, interests and qualifications back to the job.

#10 Reread the job description.



Consider printing it out so you can start highlighting the qualifications the employer is seeking. Consider some instances from your recent and earlier work that fit these specifications.

#11 Recruit a friend to practice answering questions.



Practicing your answers out loud is an incredibly effective way to prepare. Say them to yourself or ask a friend to help run through questions and answers. You’ll find you gain confidence as you get used to saying the words.

#12 Prepare smart questions for your interviewers.



Interviews are a two-way street. Employers want to know that you are really considering working there, so they expect you to ask questions.



You may wish to think about posing the following questions to your interviewers:

1. Can you explain some of the day-to-day responsibilities this job entails?

2. How would you describe the characteristics of someone who would succeed in this role?

3. If I were in this position, how would my performance be measured? How often?

4. What departments does this teamwork with regularly?

5. How do these departments typically collaborate?

6. What does that process look like?

7. What are the challenges you’re currently facing in your role?

#13 Make a great first impression.



Don’t forget the little things—shine your shoes, make sure your nails are clean and tidy, and check your clothes for holes, stains, pet hair and loose threads.

#14 Do some salary research.



Even if you’re not ready to have the money conversation, you might still get asked about your salary expectations. To keep yourself from getting caught off guard and giving (or agreeing to) a way-too-low number, do a bit of salary research to figure out how you’d answer.

#15 Get a good night’s sleep.



This sounds like something your mom would tell you, but there are few things that will throw you off your game like sleep deprivation.

#16 Calm your nerves and/or get psyched.



You should set yourself up for success as soon as possible (or as close to the time as possible) before the interview. Plan ahead to use any tools you require and be prepared to feel nervous. Consider what will work for you because these techniques differ depending on the individual. There might be a friend you can talk to on the phone or text who can encourage you or a music that always makes you feel like you can accomplish anything. You might need to practice breathing techniques or give yourself a pep talk while driving. Whatever will help you prepare ready to enter the interview with positivity, calmness, and confidence so that you can ace it.

#17 Don't give up!



Don't quit up if you have an unsuccessful interview for a position that you genuinely believe would be a fantastic fit for you (not just one that you really want). If you believe you did a bad job of explaining why you think this position would be a good fit, write a note, send an email, or give the interviewer a call to let them know. Reiterate your value to the firm and express your desire for a chance to contribute. Depending on the business and you, this approach can result in a job offer. However, there is one thing you can be certain of: If you don't try, your odds are absolutely zero. This strategy has worked for us on countless occasions, therefore we urge you to

#18 Treat everyone you encounter with respect.



This includes people on the road and in the parking lot, security personnel and front desk staff. Treat everyone you don’t know as though they’re the hiring manager. Even if they aren’t, your potential employer might ask for their feedback.

#19 Do not speak negatively about previous employers.



Employers seek out those who can solve problems under difficult situations. Focus on discussing what you've learned from the experience and what you want to do next if you're feeling discouraged about your current employment.

#20 Plan for what you’ll do if you’re caught off guard.



You can't plan for everything, but you can prepare for the unexpected, such as an interview question you're not sure how to respond to. If you need a moment to pause and collect your thoughts, for instance, you may think of a go-to phrase that will assist you avoid stalling. Two strategies that work well are repeating the question thoughtfully before answering or saying (slowly), “Now, that is a great question. I think I would have to say…"

#21 Eat something.



Have a light meal or snack just before your appointment. Not only will this help you to avoid any light-headed, dizzy feelings, but it will chase away those troublesome, embarrassing, and annoying hunger growls during the silence of the interview.

#22 Prepare a list of references.



Before or after your interview, your interviewers may request that you submit a list of references. You may finish this stage more quickly and proceed with the hiring process if you have a reference list ready in advance.



Consider the following steps as you begin creating a list of references that employers can contact during the hiring process to help you create your document: determine how many references to include, select your resume references, decide how to send your reference list, ask your contacts to be a reference.

#23 Plan your interview attire the night before.



Before the interview, if you speak with a recruiter, you can find out what is appropriate attire for the job and make your clothing selection based on that information. Research the business to find out what's proper if you don't have anybody to ask.

#24 Respond truthfully to the questions asked.



Interviewers find honesty refreshing and respected, despite the temptation to exaggerate your abilities and achievements. Describe your main advantages and how your experience makes you the best candidate for the job.

#25 Bring resume copies, a notebook and a pen.



If there are numerous interviews, bring at least five printed copies of your CV on white paper. On your copy, draw attention to particular successes that you can quickly reference and discuss. Bring a pen and a small notebook. Be ready to take notes, but refrain from using a smartphone or other technological device. Make notes so you can refer to them in your follow-up thank-you notes. Maintain eye contact as much as possible.

#26 Ask about next steps.



Asking your interviewer, the hiring manager, or the recruiter about what to expect next after the interview. The findings of your interview and any further needs, such as a task or reference list or another interview, will likely be included in a follow-up email in this case.

#27 Send a thank you letter after the interview.



During the interview process, request the business cards of everyone you talk with so that you can send each person a personalized thank-you email afterward. Send your follow-up emails the same day if your interview was in the morning. The following morning is acceptable if you have an afternoon interview. Make use of the notes you took during the conversations to ensure that each email stands out from the others.

#28 Jot down important numbers and details.



Don't forget the numbers! Find some income figures, engagement numbers, team or budget sizes, percentages of time saved, or anything else you can use to communicate your impact. When discussing your responsibilities and accomplishments or responding to behavioral interview questions, including some specific data definitely sweetens the deal and makes it easier for you to convince the hiring manager of your awesomeness. Even better, record them so you can refer to them during the interview.

#29 Prepare your environment (if needed).



You are in charge of your surroundings if you are doing a remote interview, so be sure that it is peaceful and free of distractions, and that everything you will need nearby is set out in front of you, along with a notebook, working pen, and a beverage. Choose a basic or unobtrusive background to sit in front of and make sure your shot is clutter-free and well lit in advance. When doing video interviews, you'll also need to pay attention to what's happening behind you.

#30 Get on the same side as the interviewer.



Many interviewers view job interviews as competitive The interviewer's role is to maintain the offer despite candidates' attempts to force one out of them. Your task is to change this "tug of war" into a partnership in which you are both on the same team. You may say something as simple as, "I'm excited about the opportunity to learn more about your business and for you to get to know me better so we can determine whether or not this is a good fit. I've always believed that getting hired for the incorrect job is the worst thing that can happen since then no one is happy!"

#31 Use the STAR method in answering questions.



Prepare to be asked about times in the past when you used a specific skill and use the STAR method. This method will help you prepare clear and concise responses using real-life examples.



STAR stands for:

1. Situation: Briefly lay out the scenario using just enough detail that the interviewer will understand the stakes and everything else in your answer.

2. Task: Talk about what your role in the situation was.

3. Action: Discuss what you did and why.

4. Result: Tell your interviewer about the outcome and what you learned.

#32 Practice good manners and body language.



As soon as you go inside the premises, use a confident, approachable body language. In order to control your anxiousness and boost your confidence before the interview, take a deep breath and let it out gently. Maintain eye contact and smile.

#33 Tie your answers to your skills and accomplishments.



You must relate your experience to the position you're applying for by giving specific examples of problems you've solved and outcomes you've gotten. Take every chance to discuss the demands outlined in the job description.

#34 Learn about the interviewers (without being creepy!)



Ask if you are not informed of who you will be meeting with during the interview. Learn about each interviewer's responsibilities at the organization and prepare some questions tailored to each one. You can enquire about specifics of their job, speak with them about recent events relevant to it, or bring up a pastime they share outside of work (just stick to one mentioned in an easily accessible spot, like their company bio or LinkedIn profile).

#35 Test any needed tech.



Ensure that all required hardware, software, and network connections are functional in advance if you plan to do your interview over the phone or computer. When using headphones with a microphone, if possible, ensure sure they are plugged in before the interview.

#36 Pack your bag ahead of time.



Whatever purse, backpack, or briefcase you carry should be large enough to hold your everyday essentials, plus your interview musts, such as extra resumes and a notepad, as well as a special emergency kit stocked with what you might need in an unexpected situation (think: Band-Aids, a stain stick, an umbrella, and breath mints). Also, don't forget to clean out that bag! If you have to dig past candy wrappers, phone chargers, and old receipts to get that resume, you’re going to look a little disorganized.

#37 Avoid coffee.



You’ll likely be nervous and jittery enough as it is, and that’s before arriving at your interview. Don’t let your daily caffeine ritual cause you more suffering. Skip the coffee until after the interview.



Choose a tea instead if you require it to feel awake or to prevent a withdrawal headache. Tea often contains less caffeine, and studies have even shown that drinking tea can help you feel less stressed afterward.

#38 Respectfully avoid illegal inquiries.



Once in a while, you may get a question that may be insensitive in one way or another, like about your origin or age. Most of the time, the interviewer doesn’t mean to offend and their interest is genuine and for small talk.



Try to keep your composure as you steer the question back on track. If you don’t want to answer their question, simply answer with something like:

“I’m confident that I’ll be able to meet the demands required of me and excel in my role.”

#39 Dictate the date.



Try to schedule your interview during the middle of the week and early in the day, if you can. Fridays have the drawback of a potential lack of interest in you over the weekend, while Mondays are famously hectic with catching up after the weekends. Aim for earlier interviews, at least an hour before lunch, but avoid scheduling them right when the office opens; this will reduce the likelihood that you or your interviewer may be hungry, cranky, or tired.

#40 Keep your answers concise and focused.



Since you only have a short amount of time with each interviewer, avoid rambling. You can maintain attention by practicing your responses in advance.

#41 Wear an undershirt and great antiperspirant.



Don’t let those pesky sweat glands under your arms make you look like a fool—that’s easy enough to do, anyway.



Put on a tried-and-tested antiperspirant to reduce your underarm sweating. Also, wear an undershirt so that you have one more layer to protect any wet spots from being broadcasted publicly to the interviewer.