Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Issue Urgent Plea As California Wildfires Rage Through Hollywood

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have urged Californians to lend a helping hand as devastating wildfires are still being battled in southern parts of the state.

The couple, whose address is located in Montecito in California, shared a statement about how thousands “from all walks of life” are being affected by multiple major fires, which have killed 10 people so far and damaged or destroyed more than 9,000 structures.

Image credits: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Image credits: archewell

“In the last few days, wildfires in Southern California have raged through neighborhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centers, and so much more – affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement shared on their website. “A state of emergency has been issued.”

As they raised the alarm, the Sussexes also offered “resources and ideas” to those who “feel compelled to help.”

“Open your home,” they suggested and said: “If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do. And be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbors to see if they need help evacuating.”

The royal couple touched upon the impact of the fires on people “from all walks of life”

Image credits: bassem_youssef9

They also asked people to “give back” during these times as “some families and people have been left with nothing.”

“Please consider donating clothing, children’s toys & clothing, and other essentials. The American Red Cross is on the ground helping those in need,” they added.

Their statement also listed different organizations that one could lend their support to.

Organizations like José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen are “serving meals to both first responders and victims of the fire” while the Animal Wellness Foundation continues to put a roof over evacuated animals.

“In the last few days, wildfires in Southern California have raged through neighborhoods and devastated families,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote

Image credits: CAgovernor

CAL FIRE, LA Fire Department Foundation and other organizations are also supporting firefighters, “who risk their lives, bravely showing up in these high-risk environments to help save homes, families, and communities in need,” their statement said.

Prince Harry and Markle bought their nine-bedroom home in 2020 for $14.65 million and are now raising their two children at the Montecito address.

Their home is located about 90 miles away from the fires ripping through the Los Angeles area.

“Please consider donating clothing, children’s toys & clothing, and other essentials,” they urged in their plea for help

Image credits: sussex

The royal couple’s statement sparked mixed opinions online, with fans hoping their family of four was safe and believing they were following in Princess Diana’s footsteps.

“Hope you’re all safe,” one said while another wrote, “They are a great couple. Always doing what they can for people around the world. Truly Prince and Princess of the people. Following in Princess Diana’s footsteps.”

However, they also faced criticism, with some calling them “Attention seekers!” and branding their statement a form of “elitists whining.”

“Try less preaching and make a large donation from Archwell yourselves!” said one comment

Some fans sent their well wishes to the couple, with one saying: “Hope you’re all safe”

Image credits: Netflix

Image credits: Netflix

“Anything to be in the news! Maybe they will lose power boohoo,” read another comment. “While others and others who truly don’t have any other place to go to or money to rebuild, those I feel bad for.”

“They need to fade away! Everything isn’t about her!” said one critic.

“I’d like to see how many nit famous families they put up in there mansion they have plenty of bedrooms and more than enough bathrooms don’t put out statements like that if your not willing to do it yourself and not putting up the rich and famous either just for attention,” another said.

Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly opened their doors to friends and loved ones forced to evacuate the worst-hit areas of Southern California.

The British royals’ Montecito home is about 90 miles away from the fires ripping through the LA area

Image credits: TdLeaker

Image credits: creepydotorg

Reports also said that they have been working with their Archewell Foundation to help the community during the catastrophe and have donated clothes, children’s items, and other essentials to help those displaced.

Over the last few days, the internet has been harshly slamming Markle and other celebrities for sharing posts and videos during the fires that ravaged LA.

Markle shared a tribute to her deceased rescue beagle, Guy, on Tuesday, January 7, and said she had “cried too many tears to count.”

“The type of tears that make you get in the shower with the absurd hope that the running water on your face will somehow make you not feel them, or pretend they’re not there. But they are. And that’s okay too,” the Duchess wrote in the caption of her tribute.

Celebrities have been sharing videos and photos of the destruction caused by the ravaging fires

Image credits: WhiteHouse

“Thank you for so many years of unconditional love, my sweet Guy. You filled my life in ways you’ll never know,” she added.

But social media users thought she was trying to steal the spotlight while “California is burning.”

“Pretty sure there are more important issues facing California right now. Enough with the pr nonsense already,” one social media user said.

“Heartless MeGain! California is burning and you post about your dog that probably died months ago!” another wrote.

“So she posts this at the time where there are The worst fires in the Los Angeles area!” a third said. “ALWAYS, ALWAYS, ALWAYS ABOUT YOU MEG.”

“Telling people to offer their homes but nothing about them offering help,” a critic said

