This Artist Imagined What Life Would Be Like If Lady Diana Was Still Alive, And Here Are 24 Of The Best Illustrations
Lady Diana died on August 31, 1997, in a car accident in Paris after being chased by paparazzi. A quarter of a century later, the “queen of hearts” remains a pop culture icon amongst the people.
An artist called Autumn Ying had a brilliant idea. She decided to make a series of illustrations showing what it would be like if Princess Diana was still alive and living with her children, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren.
More info: Instagram | ngl.link
This artist must be fairly new to this type of art. The colour schemes are hard on the eyes. There is no shadowing or highlights to convey depth. I like this one okay enough.
These pictures remind me of those in the leaflets of Jehova’s Witnesses.
