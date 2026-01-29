Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic.
Viral Images Show The Humiliating Truth About Melania Trump’s New Documentary
Melania Trump speaking at an event, highlighting viral images related to her new documentary insights.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Viral Images Show The Humiliating Truth About Melania Trump’s New Documentary

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
2

28

2

The curtain is about to rise on Melania Trump’s brand new documentary film, but reports claim there may be no audience in the seats to watch.

Forecasts revealed that the expensive documentary may be heading for a flop, while crew members are blowing the lid off the “chaotic” production.

“Unfortunately, if it does flop, I would really feel great about it,” a member of the documentary’s production team said.

Highlights
  • A new documentary called 'Melania' will hit theaters on Friday, January 30.
  • The film followed the Slovenian-born first lady for 20 days as she prepared to move back to the White House.
  • Crew members spoke about how the production set was “chaotic” and “disorganized.”
  • “Unfortunately, if it does flop, I would really feel great about it,” a member of the production team said.
    The curtain is about to rise on Melania Trump’s brand new documentary film, but reports claim there may be no audience in the seats to watch

    Melania Trump in a yellow dress and pink belt attending a formal event amid viral images of her documentary truth.

    Melania Trump in a yellow dress and pink belt attending a formal event amid viral images of her documentary truth.

    Image credits: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

    The third wife of US President Donald Trump is the subject of the upcoming documentary Melania, which will open Friday, January 30, in an estimated 1,500 to 2,000 theaters across America.

    The documentary followed Melania for 20 days, back when the Trumps moved back to the White House for a second term.

    Viewers will see the 55-year-old first lady preparing for the presidential inauguration and moving “her family back to the nation’s capital,” according to promotional material for the documentary.

    Melania Trump in black and white portrait promoting new documentary releasing January 30 in theaters.

    Melania Trump in black and white portrait promoting new documentary releasing January 30 in theaters.

    Image credits: IMDB

    Despite great fanfare from Trump supporters over the release, pictures shared online show theaters seemingly struggling to sell tickets for Melania.

    Late-night host Stephen Colbert shared pictures of multiple screenings with the “zero tickets sold” message during its opening weekend.

    “The new Melania documentary hits theaters on Friday,” the comedian said. “ … It looks fantastic. It’s a real peek behind the curtain at a woman picking out curtains.”

    Forecasts claim the expensive documentary may have a flop opening weekend as it hits theaters on Friday, January 30

    Melania Trump standing in a black suit and white shirt by a window during filming of new documentary viral images.

    Melania Trump standing in a black suit and white shirt by a window during filming of new documentary viral images.

    Image credits: Amazon MGM Studios

    Tweet by Trill Clinton discussing accusations against director Brett Ratner related to Melania Trump's documentary controversy.

    Tweet by Trill Clinton discussing accusations against director Brett Ratner related to Melania Trump's documentary controversy.

    Image credits: aStatesman

    Several social media users also shared screenshots of empty booking screens online.

    “Not a single ticket sold for the opening night 9:55 p.m. showing of Melania at the busiest movie theater in the metro Jacksonville area,” read a tweet shared by Travis Akers, a former naval intelligence officer turned community activist.

    Movie ticket seating chart showing high demand for Melania documentary screening with most seats reserved and few accessible options.

    Movie ticket seating chart showing high demand for Melania documentary screening with most seats reserved and few accessible options.

    Image credits: travisakers

    “How many days until we learn that the RNC (Republican National Committee) bought movie tickets for the Melania movie just to fluff the numbers?” he added.

    “Trump claims that Melania screenings are selling out fast,” author and documentary filmmaker Greg Mitchell wrote online. “At my large nearby multiplex, for four screenings on opening day Friday they have so far sold… 20 tickets.”

    The documentary followed the first lady for 20 days as she prepared for Donald Trump’s return to the White House

    Melania Trump smiling in a white dress embracing a man in a black suit, viral images revealing humiliating documentary truth.

    Melania Trump smiling in a white dress embracing a man in a black suit, viral images revealing humiliating documentary truth.

    Image credits: Amazon MGM Studios

    Social media post recommending Melania Trump's documentary screening as an alternative quiet study space option.

    Social media post recommending Melania Trump's documentary screening as an alternative quiet study space option.

    Image credits: Feisty_Waters

    The rights to Melania were bought by Amazon MGM Studios for a staggering $40 million. An additional $35 million was spent by the Jeff Bezos-owned company on just promoting it.

    However, forecasts claimed the film would have an unsuccessful release, with BoxOffice.com estimating that it would make just around $1 million in its opening weekend.

    Meanwhile, the prediction from the National Research Group was around $5 million.

    Melania Trump speaking at a film event, highlighted in viral images about her new documentary’s humiliating truth.

    Melania Trump speaking at a film event, highlighted in viral images about her new documentary’s humiliating truth.

    Image credits: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

    Alt text: Viral images highlight the humiliating truth about Melania Trump's new documentary showing lack of audience interest.

    Alt text: Viral images highlight the humiliating truth about Melania Trump's new documentary showing lack of audience interest.

    Image credits: KNugent4118

    During the making of the documentary film, the first lady was reportedly deeply involved. She served as the executive producer and even had editorial control.

    “She was involved in the production, the postproduction, all of the ad campaign, the trailer…” the president’s agent and senior advisor, Marc Beckman, was quoted as saying in an interview with One America News this week.

    Sources spoke about Melania’s involvement in the film and how much she reveals to viewers

    Seating chart for Melania documentary screening at Scotiabank Theatre Toronto on January 30 with multiple showtimes available.

    Seating chart for Melania documentary screening at Scotiabank Theatre Toronto on January 30 with multiple showtimes available.

    Image credits: KNugent4118

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Melania Trump's new documentary, highlighting viral images showing humiliating truth.

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Melania Trump's new documentary, highlighting viral images showing humiliating truth.

    Image credits: nadja1412bsky

    “When I say involved, I mean she’s not just approving. She built that trailer,” continued the senior advisor. “She created the cliffhanger, she selected the music. Same thing with the ad campaign that we’re seeing worldwide now in almost 30 countries.”

    Ahead of the opening weekend, crew members have been sharing their experiences of being on the Melania set.

    Seating chart at Cineplexx Ljubljana Rudnik showing available and booked seats for Melania Trump's new documentary screening.

    Seating chart at Cineplexx Ljubljana Rudnik showing available and booked seats for Melania Trump's new documentary screening.

    Image credits: nadja1412bsky

    “People were worked really hard. Really long hours, highly disorganized, very chaotic,” one crew member told Rolling Stone.

    Another said it “wasn’t easy money,” adding, “It was very difficult because of the chaos that was around everything. … Usually [for a documentary] it’s like, ‘Oh, follow the subject.’ Well, it’s Melania Trump. With the first lady and Secret Service, you can’t just do things you usually do.”

    Crew members said they had to work long hours and described the set as “highly disorganized”

    Melania Trump documentary poster vandalized with controversial graffiti exposing humiliating truth.

    Melania Trump documentary poster vandalized with controversial graffiti exposing humiliating truth.

    Image credits: RightWingCope

    Tweet by John Sigler criticizing Melania Trump's new documentary, questioning its promotion and suggesting possible tax fraud.

    Tweet by John Sigler criticizing Melania Trump's new documentary, questioning its promotion and suggesting possible tax fraud.

    Image credits: john_siglerr

    A year after Donald Trump took office, one source claimed that two-thirds of the Melania crew members in New York asked for their names to be removed from the film’s credits.

    Crew members also told viewers not to expect jaw-dropping revelations from the notoriously private, Slovenia-born first lady.

    “Some people are boring,” one crew member said. “Some people also never let their guard down.”

    Audience watching a presentation about Melania Trump at an event with a large chandelier and dim lighting.

    Audience watching a presentation about Melania Trump at an event with a large chandelier and dim lighting.

    Image credits: MELANIATRUMP

    What makes the film even more controversial is Melania’s director Brett Ratner, best known for directing the Rush Hour series and X-Men: The Last Stand.

    Melania is the first film he has made since six women publicly accused him of s**ual harassment and a**ault in 2017.

    The director of Melania was previously accused of misconduct by several women in the past

    Image credits: Amazon MGM Studios

    Olivia Munn previously accused Brett Ratner of inappropriately touching his privates in front of her on set, back when she was an aspiring actress

    Fellow actress Natasha Henstridge accused him of coercing her into performing oral s**.

    “I’m going to see the movie so I can spend some time alone,” one netizen commented online

    Comment by Toma Sebastian about Melania Trump's new documentary, mentioning Oscar and tariffs with emojis.

    Comment by Toma Sebastian about Melania Trump's new documentary, mentioning Oscar and tariffs with emojis.

    Comment from Charles Parsons reading what did the she expect in a social media post about Melania Trump's documentary.

    Comment from Charles Parsons reading what did the she expect in a social media post about Melania Trump's documentary.

    Comment on a social media post claiming flop movies are used for money laundering, related to Melania Trump's new documentary viral images.

    Comment on a social media post claiming flop movies are used for money laundering, related to Melania Trump's new documentary viral images.

    Comment from Nic Byrne saying if it was Pretty Woman 2 it might have done better, related to viral images about Melania Trump's documentary.

    Comment from Nic Byrne saying if it was Pretty Woman 2 it might have done better, related to viral images about Melania Trump's documentary.

    Screenshot of a social media comment asking about receiving a Trump phone after buying a ticket, related to Melania Trump documentary.

    Screenshot of a social media comment asking about receiving a Trump phone after buying a ticket, related to Melania Trump documentary.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Melania Trump’s new documentary with skepticism and humor.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Melania Trump’s new documentary with skepticism and humor.

    Comment on a social media post about Melania Trump's new documentary, highlighting viral images revealing humiliating truths.

    Comment on a social media post about Melania Trump's new documentary, highlighting viral images revealing humiliating truths.

    Comment from Serious Selma explaining a scheduling conflict with Melania Trump's new documentary viewing.

    Comment from Serious Selma explaining a scheduling conflict with Melania Trump's new documentary viewing.

    Comment by Eric Snyder expressing excitement to see Melania Trump’s new documentary to spend some time alone.

    Comment by Eric Snyder expressing excitement to see Melania Trump’s new documentary to spend some time alone.

    Comment on social media post criticizing Melania Trump, highlighting viral images revealing humiliating truth in new documentary.

    Comment on social media post criticizing Melania Trump, highlighting viral images revealing humiliating truth in new documentary.

    Comment from a top fan Peter Bee expressing doubt about Melania Trump's interest in the new documentary.

    Comment from a top fan Peter Bee expressing doubt about Melania Trump's interest in the new documentary.

    Comment by Larry Grubman criticizing Melania Trump's new documentary as people would walk out if shown on a plane.

    Comment by Larry Grubman criticizing Melania Trump's new documentary as people would walk out if shown on a plane.

    Comment on social media referring to Melania Trump's documentary with humorous tone and viral image reaction emojis.

    Comment on social media referring to Melania Trump's documentary with humorous tone and viral image reaction emojis.

    Comment by Norman H. Freiert Jr. suggesting Looney Tunes for Melania Trump documentary trailer, highlighting viral images reaction.

    Comment by Norman H. Freiert Jr. suggesting Looney Tunes for Melania Trump documentary trailer, highlighting viral images reaction.

    Comment by Dylan Michael Robinson-Duke asking about hiring paid attendees, shown on a light blue background with reaction emojis.

    Comment by Dylan Michael Robinson-Duke asking about hiring paid attendees, shown on a light blue background with reaction emojis.

    Comment by Tony Hailstone explaining some seats that appear sold on a map may actually be broken in a cinema setting.

    Comment by Tony Hailstone explaining some seats that appear sold on a map may actually be broken in a cinema setting.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about walking a goldfish, related to viral images and Melania Trump's documentary.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about walking a goldfish, related to viral images and Melania Trump's documentary.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing legroom, related to viral images about Melania Trump’s new documentary.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing legroom, related to viral images about Melania Trump’s new documentary.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can't stop talking about.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Yvonne Dauwalder Balsiger
    Yvonne Dauwalder Balsiger
    Yvonne Dauwalder Balsiger
    Community Member
    Oh no, no one wants to see a movie about the wife of President Snow (Hunger Games). Anyway...

    DC
    DC
    DC
    Community Member
    Will this be shown in germany? I mean, I haven't been to the cinema since that one dude stuffed himself with supersize menus and got fat ... or, wait a minute, I may have been since, but have forgotten what movie. If. Anyway, not gonna watch it. She's as noninteresting as it gets.

