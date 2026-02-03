Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Billie Eilish’s Grammys Rant Sparks Firestorm As Critics Call Out Her Lavish Lifestyle
Billie Eilish at the Grammys with Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, amid critics discussing her lavish lifestyle controversy.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Billie Eilish’s Grammys Rant Sparks Firestorm As Critics Call Out Her Lavish Lifestyle

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
1

23

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Billie Eilish lit up the internet after her victory speech at the Grammys, with people demanding she give up her luxury home.

The pop star accepted the golden trophy for Best Song of the Year for her song Wildflower at the 2026 Grammy Awards on February 1.

She later faced fierce backlash for her “stolen land” remarks during her acceptance speech.

BP Daily - Your Source for Unbiased Reporting
Highlights
  • Billie Eilish faced backlash online for her victory speech at the Grammys.
  • The 24-year-old artist picked up a trophy for Best Song of the Year for her song 'Wildflower.'
  • She faced fierce backlash for her “stolen land” remarks during her acceptance speech.
  • Critics demanded that the singer offer her luxury home to native Americans or migrant families.

    Billie Eilish lit up the internet after her victory speech at the 2026 Grammy Awards

    Billie Eilish at an event wearing a black and white outfit, her Grammys rant sparking a firestorm over her lifestyle.

    Billie Eilish at an event wearing a black and white outfit, her Grammys rant sparking a firestorm over her lifestyle.

    Image credits: Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

    With her brother Finneas O’Connell by her side, Billie Eilish walked onto music’s biggest stage and made anti-ICE remarks.

    “As grateful as I feel, I honestly don’t feel like I need to say anything but that … no one is illegal on stolen land,” she said at the 2026 Grammys.

    “It’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now,” she continued.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Billie Eilish holding a Grammy award on stage with a companion, amid critics discussing her lavish lifestyle.

    Billie Eilish holding a Grammy award on stage with a companion, amid critics discussing her lavish lifestyle.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    Comment supporting Billie Eilish’s Grammys rant amid criticism of her lavish lifestyle, displayed on social media.

    Comment supporting Billie Eilish’s Grammys rant amid criticism of her lavish lifestyle, displayed on social media.

    Comment by Scott Cobleigh questioning if living with Billie Eilish relates to native American descent amid Grammys rant discussion.

    Comment by Scott Cobleigh questioning if living with Billie Eilish relates to native American descent amid Grammys rant discussion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The 24-year-old artist said she was feeling “hopeful” while standing inside the Crypto.com Arena with some of music’s biggest stars.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting,” she continued during her acceptance speech. “Our voices really do matter and the people matter. And f*** ICE is all I wanna say, sorry.”

    The 24-year-old artist was slammed for saying “no one is illegal on stolen land”

    Billie Eilish at the Grammys with fellow celebrities, sparking controversy over her lavish lifestyle and public rant.

    Billie Eilish at the Grammys with fellow celebrities, sparking controversy over her lavish lifestyle and public rant.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    Tweet screenshot addressing Billie Eilish’s Grammys rant, highlighting criticisms of her lavish lifestyle debate.

    Tweet screenshot addressing Billie Eilish’s Grammys rant, highlighting criticisms of her lavish lifestyle debate.

    Image credits: TigerFan1107

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man in robe holding a glass with text about not giving up, related to Billie Eilish’s Grammys rant and lavish lifestyle critique.

    Man in robe holding a glass with text about not giving up, related to Billie Eilish’s Grammys rant and lavish lifestyle critique.

    Image credits: McmackMike

    After her blunt ICE-jab, critics slammed her and claimed she should hand over her luxury mansion to native Americans or migrant families.

    “Where you live Billy… im moving in,” one said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another wrote, “What about if we all showed up to her mansion and said we are going to live there now? It’s stolen land right? She doesn’t own it.”

    Aerial view of Billie Eilish’s $2.73M Los Angeles property highlighting her lavish lifestyle controversy.

    Aerial view of Billie Eilish’s $2.73M Los Angeles property highlighting her lavish lifestyle controversy.

    Image credits: ThoughtCrimes80

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Political commentator and YouTuber Brandon Tatum also shared a strong-worded message online about the Birds of a Feather singer “chilling” in her “Hollywood Hills fortress with armed guards and a moat of privilege.”

    “If the land’s so stolen, sis, hand over the keys to the nearest tribe or migrant family,” Brandon wrote on X. “Preach less, practice more.”

    Critics demanded that the singer offer her luxury home to native Americans or migrant families

    Comment from social media fan reacting to Billie Eilish’s Grammys rant and critics discussing her lavish lifestyle

    Comment from social media fan reacting to Billie Eilish’s Grammys rant and critics discussing her lavish lifestyle

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media criticizing Billie Eilish’s Grammys rant and lavish lifestyle, highlighting public backlash.

    Comment on social media criticizing Billie Eilish’s Grammys rant and lavish lifestyle, highlighting public backlash.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing land and property amid Billie Eilish’s Grammys rant controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing land and property amid Billie Eilish’s Grammys rant controversy.

    US Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) also joined the discourse against the 10-time-Grammy winning artist.

    “Any white person who does a public ‘stolen land’ acknowledgement should immediately give his or her land to native Americans. Otherwise they don’t mean it,” he wrote on X.

    Meanwhile, British journalist Julia Hartley-Brewer called Billie a “blithering idiot” and said, “If she really means it, then she’ll happily hand over her multi-million pound Malibu beachfront home to illegal migrants.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Aerial view of Billie Eilish’s $14 million mansion surrounded by dense greenery amid critics discussing her lavish lifestyle.

    Aerial view of Billie Eilish’s $14 million mansion surrounded by dense greenery amid critics discussing her lavish lifestyle.

    Image credits: TheNewJerseys

    The backlash against Billie also saw Australian political activist Drew Pavlou start a GoFundMe page to try to “move into Billie Eilish’s beachside Malibu mansion.”

    “I am flying to the USA next Friday to attempt to move into Billie Eilish’s beachside Malibu mansion. No human being is illegal on stolen land. Support my travel and filming costs here,” the Brisbane-based activist, known for criticizing the Chinese government, wrote on X.

    A fundraising page was also set up by an activist to “move into Billie Eilish’s beachside Malibu mansion”

    When GoFundMe took down his fundraiser, he moved his money-raising efforts to GiveSendGo, a controversial crowdfunding platform popular among far-right extremists, white supremacists, and hate groups.

    “Billie Eilish announced at the Grammys that no human being is illegal on Stolen Land,” he wrote on the fundraising page, which has a goal of $6,000 and has raised $2,236 so far.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet screenshot showing fundraiser plan to move into Billie Eilish’s mansion amid Grammys rant on lavish lifestyle controversy.

    Tweet screenshot showing fundraiser plan to move into Billie Eilish’s mansion amid Grammys rant on lavish lifestyle controversy.

    Image credits: DrewPavlou

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I am therefore raising funds to fly to America and move into her $6 million Malibu mansion,” he added. “Everything here is completely and totally legal.”

    The influencer said he was going to set up a tent on Billie’s driveway and “will leave” when “they formally ask” him to.

    The Bad Guy singer enjoyed stardom as a teen and bought a $2.3 million horse ranch by the age of 17

    Billie Eilish wearing a green bandana and cap, taking a selfie in a car, amid Grammys rant and lavish lifestyle criticism.

    Billie Eilish wearing a green bandana and cap, taking a selfie in a car, amid Grammys rant and lavish lifestyle criticism.

    Image credits: billieeilish

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Billie was thrust into stardom as an early teenager and amassed a large net worth before she became an adult.

    At the age of 17, she bought a $2.3 million horse ranch in Glendale that had previously belonged to singer Leona Lewis.

    She was 18 when she made it onto the Forbes 30 Under 30 Class of 2019 and the 100 Highest-Paid Celebrity list in 2019.

    As of 2020, her net worth was estimated to be $53 million, according to Forbes.

    Her brother Finneas, who writes and produces with her, reportedly sold his Malibu beach house for a whopping $5.66 million in 2022.

    Billie donated $11.5 million from Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour to various charities

    Billie Eilish holding a gold award, highlighting Grammys controversy and criticism of her lavish lifestyle.

    Billie Eilish holding a gold award, highlighting Grammys controversy and criticism of her lavish lifestyle.

    Image credits: billieeilish

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    In addition to making millions from her music, Billie also makes big money from her worldwide tours and her brand Eilish Fragrances, a vegan and cruelty-free perfume brand that reportedly did $60 million in sales in its first year.

    She also has her own line of merchandise that includes $100 hoodie sweatshirts, $100 sweatpants, and $60 baseball caps.

    When the Bad Guy singer was in the middle of Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour, she revealed that she had donated $11.5 million from her tour earnings to various charities and projects dedicated to food equity and combating the climate crisis.

    “She’s speaking truth. That’s all. And some get really REALLY angry when you tell the truth,” one commented online

    Comment on social media reacting to Billie Eilish’s Grammys rant and criticism of her lavish lifestyle.

    Comment on social media reacting to Billie Eilish’s Grammys rant and criticism of her lavish lifestyle.

    Comment by Shelley Hamilton defending Billie Eilish’s Grammys rant amid criticism of her lavish lifestyle.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Shelley Hamilton defending Billie Eilish’s Grammys rant amid criticism of her lavish lifestyle.

    Text message conversation about house borders, referencing discussions related to Billie Eilish’s Grammys rant and lavish lifestyle criticism.

    Text message conversation about house borders, referencing discussions related to Billie Eilish’s Grammys rant and lavish lifestyle criticism.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment criticizing Billie Eilish’s Grammys rant amid backlash over her lavish lifestyle.

    Social media comment criticizing Billie Eilish’s Grammys rant amid backlash over her lavish lifestyle.

    Facebook comment by Patricia Baker expressing disinterest in political rants from celebrities amid Billie Eilish Grammys rant firestorm.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment by Patricia Baker expressing disinterest in political rants from celebrities amid Billie Eilish Grammys rant firestorm.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Billie Eilish’s Grammys rant and criticism of her lavish lifestyle.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Billie Eilish’s Grammys rant and criticism of her lavish lifestyle.

    Billie Eilish’s Grammys Rant Sparks Firestorm As Critics Call Out Her Lavish Lifestyle

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Justin Goodson saying "Aww kids say the darnedest things" with smiling emoji on social media post.

    Comment by Justin Goodson saying "Aww kids say the darnedest things" with smiling emoji on social media post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media referencing Billie Eilish’s Grammys rant and criticizing her lavish lifestyle with a sarcastic tone.

    Comment on social media referencing Billie Eilish’s Grammys rant and criticizing her lavish lifestyle with a sarcastic tone.

    Text conversation with Jon Bytheriver responding about ownership, related to Billie Eilish’s Grammys rant and lavish lifestyle criticism.

    Text conversation with Jon Bytheriver responding about ownership, related to Billie Eilish’s Grammys rant and lavish lifestyle criticism.

    Comment by Damacio Ulibarri criticizing celebrities’ lifestyle, related to Billie Eilish’s Grammys rant controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Damacio Ulibarri criticizing celebrities’ lifestyle, related to Billie Eilish’s Grammys rant controversy.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Grammy awards

    23

    1

    23

    1

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    maga, always whining (yeah maga lurker, hit that downvote button hard , see if i care ^^ )

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    maga, always whining (yeah maga lurker, hit that downvote button hard , see if i care ^^ )

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Homepage
    Next in Social Issues
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT