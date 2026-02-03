Chappell Roan Breaks Her Silence After “Disgusting” Grammys Look Sparked Outrage

ADVERTISEMENT

Chappell Roan had zero apologies to give after one sheer dress and two n**ple rings sparked a frenzy on the 2026 Grammys red carpet.

The 27-year-old artist, who had scuffles with “rude” photographers in the past, posed for flashing cameras outside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 1.

After causing a stir on the 68th Grammy Awards red carpet, she shared a message suggesting she was having the last laugh.

She addressed the backlash over showing up in a sheer Mugler dress with fabric falling from faux n**ple piercings.

Sabrina Carpenter had given her a shoutout for seemingly taming red carpet photographers and starting a “movement.”

Chappell Roan wearing a vintage-style dress and bold makeup, posing against a stone wall after Grammys look outrage.

Image credits: chappellroan

Chappell Roan returned to the Grammy Awards this year with nominations for Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year.

Even though she went home empty-handed, she emerged as one of the night’s biggest talking points for her outfit choice.

The Hot to Go performer showed up in a Mugler dress, with a skin-tone bodice flaunting her temporary body art.

The outfit included fabric that hung from her faux n**ple piercings and fell all the way down to her heels.

Chappell Roan with red curly hair and ornate jewelry at an event following Grammys look controversy.

Image credits: Entertainment Tonight

“I love her, but this is too much. Is she gonna get banned?” a concerned fan commented on her outfit.

Critics were harsher with their comments, saying: “Disgusting. Absolutely low class.”

“Award shows need a dress code. We don’t need to see your b**bs, ladies!” another said.

“What outfit?” one asked. “There was barely any fabric on her lmao, how embarrassing.”

Chappell Roan with red curly hair wearing a sheer brown dress at an event with a black patterned background.

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

After her outfit dominated Grammy conversations, Chappell shared on social media and called her look “awesome” and “weird.”

She went on to express gratitude for attending the 2026 Grammys, a year after winning the Best New Artist award in 2025.

“Giggling because I don’t even think this is THAT outrageous of an outfit,” she wrote on social media.

Screenshot of a social media reply discussing support related to Chappell Roan Grammys look controversy.

Image credits: rukkiwi

“The look’s actually so awesome and weird. I recommend just exercising your free will it’s really fun and silly :D,” she continued. “Thank you for having me @grammys and those who voted for me!!”

Loyal fans supported her in the comments section, saying, “It’s giving icon I can’t hear anything else anyone is saying.”

“Some people have never seen b00bs in their life and it shows,” one said. “You looked absolutely INCREDIBLE!”

Chappell Roan in a sheer maroon gown and cape at the Grammys, breaking silence after her controversial look sparked outrage.

Image credits: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Social media post showing user Girish Menon praising individual style after Chappell Roan Grammys look sparked outrage.

Image credits: wildlifegiri

During the Grammys, the Casual singer’s presence in front of paparazzi was praised by fellow nominee Sabrina Carpenter, who also had her chance to pose for red carpet photographers at the 2026 Grammys.

Sabrina gave a shoutout to Chappell for seemingly taming red carpet photographers through her past confrontations with them.

Chappell Roan posing with long curly red hair and intricate body art, wearing a revealing brown dress and gold jewelry.

Image credits: chappellroan

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing body image, related to Chappell Roan’s Grammys look controversy.

Image credits: GrateScotty

“You guys are so quiet this year,” the Espresso singer told photographers as they snapped pictures of her in her Valentino gown.

“Chappell really started a movement,” she quipped. “She really whipped them into shape.”

Chappell Roan with red hair and glasses posing indoors after Grammys look sparked outrage and public reaction.

Image credits: chappellroan

Tweet from SassyGalBeauty discussing controversy and outrage related to Chappell Roan’s Grammys look.

Image credits: Sassygalshops

Chappell has built a reputation for putting photographers in their place.

The Pink Pony Club singer once scolded a photographer who allegedly told her to “Shut the f*** up!” at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

“You shut the f*** up!” she yelled back, before firmly saying, “No. Not me, b****.”

Chappell Roan at an event wearing a bold outfit, breaking her silence after Grammys look sparked outrage.

Image credits: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

The singer later told ET that such instances were “quite overwhelming and quite scary.”

“For someone who gets a lot of anxiety around people yelling at you, the carpet is horrifying and I yelled back. You don’t get to yell at me like that,” she explained.

Image credits: AP Archive

The same year, she chided a photographer at the premiere of the Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour concert film for allegedly being “so disrespectful” to her at the Grammys earlier.

“You yelled at me at the Grammy party. Yes, I remember,” she said, talking directly at the photographer in the paparazzi section. “You were so rude to me. And I deserve an apology for that. You need to apologize to me.”

Chappell Roan poses on the red carpet in a sheer maroon dress at the Grammys, drawing attention with her bold look.

Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

At the 2026 Grammy Awards on Sunday, Chappell spoke to E! News’ Zuri Hall and admitted that the “hardest” part of such events was posing on the red carpet.

“I’m not performing this year,” she told Zuri, “so this is a piece of cake.”

She went on to explain that it was “overstimulating” to be standing on the red carpet and posing before a sea of photographers.

@much Chappell Roan calls out a photographer at the GUTS World Tour Premiere for being disrespectful to her at the Grammys. Via: @E! News ♬ original sound – MuchMusic

“People are just filming you, and you don’t know what they’re doing with it, so, it’s kind of crazy!” she added.

When Zuri asked what she hoped people meant when they say the Good Luck, Babe singer has “got a way,” she said: “That I do it my own way. Which is kind of my whole vibe. I like breaking the mold, so I would think that. Hopefully that!”

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Chappell Roan’s Grammys look and the public reaction to her outfit controversy.

Image credits: ladidaix

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Chappell Roan’s Grammys look controversy and public reactions.

Image credits: AnupS307500rau

Tweet discussing Chappell Roan's Grammys look and public reaction, addressing the controversy and outrage sparked online.

Image credits: MekoStarchild

Tweet screenshot discussing Chappell Roan’s outfit and public reaction following Grammys controversy.

Image credits: celestiamirasol

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Chappell Roan’s controversial Grammys look involving prosthetics and a body stocking.

Image credits: RifNatasha

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Chappell Roan’s Grammys look that sparked outrage and her response to the criticism.

Image credits: meelony___

Social media user criticizes double standards after Chappell Roan Grammys look sparked outrage and discussion online.

Image credits: keon311_

Tweet by MaeveKnows questioning if awards show outfits overshadow music, referencing Chappell Roan Grammys look outrage.

Image credits: maeveknows

Kristen Holden replies on Twitter about Chappell Roan's Grammys look that sparked outrage and discussion online.

Image credits: kholden

Screenshot of a social media post reacting to Chappell Roan’s Grammys look that sparked outrage and public backlash.

Image credits: InvasionOfMango

Tweet criticizing Chappell Roan's Grammys outfit, discussing its impact on young fans and public reaction to her look.

Image credits: lifewithart_

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Chappell Roan’s Grammys look that sparked public outrage and backlash online.

Image credits: vandee_lfc

Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Chappell Roan's controversial Grammys look and public reaction.

Image credits: frutgumie

Tweet criticizing Chappell Roan’s Grammys look, sparking outrage and prompting her to break her silence.

Image credits: harryshouse3

Twitter user commenting on Chappell Roan Grammys look sparking outrage and discussions about audience appropriateness.

Image credits: Blue956420

Tweet discussing Grammy controversy mentioning borderline indecent exposure and bans, related to Chappell Roan Grammys look outrage.

Image credits: massivelegendvc

Tweet by Cynthia Beattie discussing objectification and controversy related to Chappell Roan’s Grammys look and public reaction.

Image credits: swissmissled

Social media reaction showing user replying to a post about Chappell Roan's Grammys look controversy and her response.

Image credits: PSGfuture

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Chappell Roan’s Grammys outfit, sparking online outrage discussion.

Image credits: Marinet2003