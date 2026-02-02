ADVERTISEMENT

Jamie Foxx’s brief interruption of Chappell Roan on the 2026 Grammy Awards red carpet has gone viral after he stopped to introduce her to his family just as she was modeling what many viewers called one of her most controversial dresses yet.

Roan had just unveiled a sheer maroon Mugler gown suspended from visible n**ple rings when Foxx stepped into the frame alongside his daughters, 31-year-old Corinne Foxx and 17-year-old Anelise Bishop, briefly pausing to acknowledge the singer.

Highlights A red carpet moment between Chappell Roan and Jamie Foxx went viral with more than 7 million views.

The actor stepped in mid-photos to introduce Roan to his 17-year-old daughter, Anelise.

Critics felt Roan's dress ruined what should've been a wholesome moment.

The timing turned the red carpet moment into instant meme-fodder.

“I’m sorry. Did he just introduce his kids to her with her entire a*s ti**ies out?” a viewer wrote.

Foxx’s interruption of Chappell Roan’s 2026 Grammy’s red carpet moment quickly went viral

Chappell Roan in a flowing maroon gown posing on the Grammy red carpet with Grammy and CBS logos in the background.

Image credits: Getty/John Shearer

The video begins with Foxx stepping into Roan’s space as she turns away from the cameras, visibly excited, to greet him. The singer pivots fully off her mark, abandoning her pose as her long maroon train remains spread across the carpet behind her.

Jamie Foxx in a multicolored suit and wide-brimmed hat posing on the Grammy red carpet during a viral moment.

Image credits: Getty/Amy Sussman

Foxx appears to apologize for the interruption immediately, gesturing with his hands as he explains that he wants to introduce her to his daughter, Anelise.

He points toward the 15-year-old and seems to describe her as “one of your biggest fans.”

Jamie Foxx and Chappell Roan share a quirky moment on the Grammy red carpet with unique fashion styles.

Image credits: THR

Anelise hesitates at first, standing slightly back with her hands clasped, before her older sister, Corinne Foxx, gently encourages her forward. The two then step closer, and Anelise and Roan exchange a brief handshake.

Jamie Foxx and Chappell Roan share a quirky moment on the Grammy red carpet with two other attendees.

Image credits: THR

The interaction is cut short when what appears to be Roan’s assistant steps in from off camera and speaks to Foxx, signaling that Roan needs to resume modeling the dress for photographers.

Foxx immediately backs off, repeating, “I’m sorry. I’m sorry.”

Jamie Foxx tells Chappell Roan how much his kids love her while on the #Grammys red carpet pic.twitter.com/HH3qx0hnSg — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 2, 2026

In the eyes of many viewers, however, the wholesome moment was immediately ruined by Roan’s dress.

“I wonder if it was awkward to talk to them with her ti**ies out,” a netizen wrote.

“‘Excuse me kids, I’m gonna go talk to the lady whose dress is hanging from her n**ple rings,’” another wrote mocking Foxx.

Roan’s dress struck a segment of the audience as “too much,” with some viewers saying they were tired of revealing red carpet looks

Jamie Foxx in patterned suit and hat on Grammy red carpet during a weird moment with Chappell Roan going viral.

Image credits: THR

As Bored Panda previously reported, Roan’s outfit had sparked backlash almost immediately after she stepped onto the red carpet.

The custom Mugler gown was inspired by Manfred Thierry Mugler’s 1998 Jeu de Paume collection and reinterpreted by Miguel Castro Freitas for Spring Summer 2026, a detail praised by some fashion insiders but dismissed by much of the public.

Child making a confused face reacting to Jamie Foxx’s Grammy red carpet weird moment with Chappell Roan going viral.

Image credits: x.com

“Disgusting. Absolutely low class,” one viewer wrote as images spread online. “Remember when indecent exposure was a crime? Good times huh?!” another commented.

“I have this phobia of my n**ple rings getting caught and yanked off,” a third said. “I can’t even look at this dress!”

Chappell Roan posing on the Grammy red carpet with intricate body art and bold makeup in a sheer maroon outfit.

Image credits: Getty/John Shearer

“Let’s hope this is the last event where we see this,” another added. “Award shows need a dress code. We don’t need to see your b**bs, ladies!”

“I can’t stop laughing at this,” a fifth said.

Foxx’s youngest daughter, Anelise, has been described as having an interest in music and playing guitar

Jamie Foxx on the Grammy red carpet in a colorful suit interacting with Chappell Roan wearing a flowing maroon gown.

Image credits: Getty/John Shearer

Corinne Foxx, born February 15, 1994, is Foxx’s eldest child, shared with Connie Kline.

She has worked as an actress and producer, and she is known to mainstream audiences for appearing alongside her father on the music game show Beat Shazam.

She studied at University of Southern California and has been a recurring presence in the awards-season ecosystem in her own right, including being selected as Miss Golden Globe in 2016.

Her credits also include producing work connected to her father’s projects, including the sitcom Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! on Netflix.

Close-up of a cat with mouth open, caption referencing Jamie Foxx’s Grammy red carpet weird moment with Chappell Roan.

Image credits: birdiesht

Anelise Bishop, born October 3, 2008, is Foxx’s youngest child, shared with Kristin Grannis.

She is far less public-facing than her older sister, with most coverage of her centered on her relationship with her father rather than any formal entertainment résumé.

However, multiple profiles have described Anelise as musically inclined, and Foxx has spoken publicly about her playing guitar.

For instance, after suffering from a stroke that hospitalized him in April 2023, Foxx said Anelise came into his hospital room with her guitar and played for him, and that nurses told him his vitals improved while she played.

