Celebrity Bodyguard Alleges Jamie Foxx Was Poisoned By Diddy And Reported Him To The FBI

ADVERTISEMENT

Jamie Foxx may have finally opened up about his mysterious health scare last year and addressed whether Sean “Diddy” Combs “poisoned” him.

At the recent taping for his new Netflix special, What Had Happened Was, Jamie reportedly answered whether the disgraced music mogul was behind his hospitalization, according to three attendees who were part of the show’s audience.

Highlights Jamie Foxx may have addressed Diddy's alleged involvement in his health scare, sources claimed.

The actor recently finished taping for his upcoming Netflix special, 'What Had Happened Was.'

Two people who attended the taping claimed Jamie spoke about Diddy's involvement in his hospitalization.

"I know he poisoned Jamie Foxx. And Jamie Foxx reported him to the FBI because of it. I know that’s a fact,” said celebrity bodyguard Big Homie .CC.

The taping of the Netflix special took place the first week of October at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta.

RELATED:

Speculation has been swirling about whether Sean “Diddy” Combs was involved in Jamie Foxx’s mysterious health scare last year

Share icon

Image credits: Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc via Getty Images

One of the attendees, Choke No Joke, had attended two of the three tapings and claimed that the Oscar-winning actor spoke about Diddy being responsible for what happened to him.

“Jamie has a special coming out on Netflix called ‘What Had Happened Was,’ and I went to the taping of it. It was three days taping. I went to the first show; I went to the last show,” Choke told Comedy Hype, as quoted by Page Six.

After the taping of Jamie’s Netflix special What Had Happened Was, three attendees claimed he acknowledged whether Diddy was involved in his hospitalization

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx)

The videographer, producer, and director said that Jamie stated during the tapings that the arrested rapper “was responsible for what happened to him, and [Foxx] is the one who called the FBI on [Combs].”

When asked whether the Ray star was making a joke, Choke said, “I don’t think he was joking.”

“After [Foxx] said, ‘Diddy did something to me,’ he said, ‘And I’m the one who called the feds on him,’” Choke said.

The disgraced rapper “was responsible for what happened to him, and [Foxx] is the one who called the FBI on [Combs],” Choke No Joke claimed after the taping

Another attendee, celebrity security guard Big Homie .CC, also alleged that Jamie made similar statements during the taping of his upcoming Netflix special.

“Well, I know he poisoned Jamie Foxx. And Jamie Foxx reported him to the FBI because of it. I know that’s a fact,” the celebrity bodyguard said in an on-camera interview with Cam Capone News.

ADVERTISEMENT

Big Homie also told Page Six that his knowledge about the alleged incident came from attending Jamie’s tapings.

Celebrity bodyguard Big Homie .CC also recently claimed, “I know he poisoned Jamie Foxx. And Jamie Foxx reported him to the FBI because of it”

But the account of a third attendee makes one wonder whether it was really an accusation or just part of the performance.

Dennis L.A. White told Page Six that Jamie said something on a different note when he attended the second and third tapings of the show.

“People keep asking me if Diddy was responsible. He was not responsible. If he was, I would’ve been dead,” Dennis recalled Jamie saying.

“On October 3 fourth and fifth I had an opportunity to tell my side of the story and there was no better place than Atlanta Georgia,” Jamie wrote on social media after the taping of the Netflix special

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx)

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though the comedian made jokes about the Last Night rapper, Dennis said he didn’t remember Jamie saying anything about the FBI or any law enforcement agency.

A source told Bored Panda that the claims about Diddy’s involvement in Jamie’s hospitalization are “completely baseless.”

“Sean Combs had no involvement whatsoever in Jamie Foxx’s hospitalization. Any claims to the contrary, even in passing or jest, are completely baseless,” the source said.

Bored Panda has contacted representatives for Jamie Foxx for a comment.