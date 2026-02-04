Bad Bunny’s “Immaculate” Transformation Goes Viral After His Historical Grammy Win

ADVERTISEMENT

Bad Bunny’s glow-up is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about transformations on the internet.

Without a doubt, the Latin singer is the arist of the hour, with a victorious Grammy night behind him, where he won the coveted Album of the Year trophy, and the 2026 Super Bowl Performance ahead of him.

Fans are not only reflecting on his growth as an artist but also his physical reinvention.

“I desperately need to know wich [sic] God Bad bunny prayed to manifest something like this,” one commented online.

Man in tuxedo holding Grammy award on stage, highlighting Bad Bunny's immaculate transformation after historic win.

Image credits: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs

It’s been nearly 10 years since Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, broke out into the scene in his 20s.

The Puerto Rican rapper sported mostly buzzcuts and flashy outfits back then.

The now 31-year-old rapper was seen as the embodiment of charm and charisma in his black velvet suit and well-groomed beard at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Bad Bunny’s immaculate transformation at Super Bowl LX halftime show with a stylish beige suit and sunglasses.

Image credits: Apple Music/NFL

Bad Bunny’s early style included flamboyant experiments, including showing up to the 2018 American Music Awards with an eye on his forehead.

“The eye represents many things,” the then-rising star explained at the time.

“Power, trusting yourself, seeing things that others don’t see and don’t understand, both in the world and in yourself, and most of all always having the vision to move forward, grow, and improve,” he added.

Bad Bunny with red sunglasses and third eye makeup, showcasing his immaculate transformation after Grammy win.

Image credits: John Shearer/Getty Images

“My style influences what my music is and everything that surrounds me within it,” he told Billboard in 2019.

The global star said the way someone dresses is “a type of art.”

“Everyone must dress, and use their creativity, express themselves in that way, their feelings, their way of thinking,” he continued. “Everyone must be free in that area and let the mind flow.”

Bad Bunny in a stylish plaid shirt and tinted glasses showcasing his immaculate transformation after Grammy win.

Image credits: Bad Bunny

Fans have been obsessing over his transformation, saying: “I desperately need to know wich [sic] God Bad bunny prayed to manifest something like this.”

“Nah, Bad Bunny’s transformation is immaculate. Wow,” another chimed in.

Young Bad Bunny wearing glasses and a cap, bagging groceries, highlighting Bad Bunny's immaculate transformation after Grammy win.

Image credits: twalsh

Many speculated whether he underwent cosmetic surgery to achieve his current look.

“The way bad bunny got all that surgery and look completely different? Money well spent, though. He looks amazing,” one said.

“He has definitely had work done. And that’s okay,” another wrote.

Bad Bunny showing his immaculate transformation with patterned shaved head and studded black jacket after Grammy win.

Image credits: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Bad Bunny, who already had an athletic physique, began focusing more on his appearance when he became the global ambassador for Calvin Klein underwear in March 2025.

“I had a whole routine focused on my physique and getting into the best shape for this campaign,” he told GQ in March last year. “I was eating super clean and training as much as possible.”

Model in Calvin Klein underwear with tattoos and noticeable bulge, featured in viral campaign linked to Bad Bunny's transformation.

Image credits: badbunnypr

The DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS artist revealed that he was in the gym when he got a phone call from Jay-Z, telling him he was going to perform at the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“It’s crazy because I was in the middle of a workout. So I remember that after the call, I just did like 100 pull-ups,” he said during a conversation with Zane Lowe on Apple Music.

“I didn’t need more pre-workout sh** or whatever. It was very special,” he added. “It was so special.”

Bad Bunny's immaculate transformation showcased in contrasting stylish looks after his historical Grammy win.

Image credits: Michael Tran/Getty Images / Christina House/Getty Images

Image credits: AnAverageGamerX

Image credits: YourPapiAntonio

Bad Bunny does more than going to the gym.

His focus on his physique also comes from his dive into acting and wrestling.

After making his in-ring wrestling debut at WrestleMania 37, he won the WWE 24/7 Championship in 2021.

Bad Bunny wearing a brown suit and distinctive hat during his immaculate transformation after Grammy win.

Image credits: Vogue

Image credits: notpopbase

Image credits: andrew_liggins

“I know [wrestling has] always been his dream. He stopped doing everything else. He’s always making music, but he stopped. He stopped doing everything to dedicate himself to this 100%,” his creative director, Janthony Olivares, previously told GQ.

Janthony said the singer trained twice a day and worked on his technique and body to ensure he was built for the sport.

“It was the biggest change I’d seen,” he added.

Collage showing Bad Bunny's immaculate transformation with different hairstyles and facial hair after his Grammy win.

Image credits: theeboyonce

Bad Bunny’s commitment to acting also saw him change up his training when he took up the role of The Wolf in Bullet Train (2022).

“The amazing thing about Bad Bunny was that he came to us with not as much prep time but knew what he was up against,” the film’s stunt coordinator, Greg Remente, told Men’s Health in 2022.

Bad Bunny performing on stage in a maroon suit and sunglasses highlighting his immaculate transformation after Grammy win

Image credits: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Greg described the rapper as “hungry and humble,” noting that he showed up every day for a week for a couple of hours.

He “grinded it out with us in our stunt workshop space. We knew he would use a knife and fight against a guy with a briefcase. He would be on the attack,” he said.

Image credits: kewchiy

“In about 20 minutes of training, we would immediately see he’s strong … ” he continued. “Thankfully, he’s a badass. He showed up, started moving, and we were like, ‘Oh, this is going to turn out to be great.’”

The stunt coordinator said he believes Bad Bunny could have a big career in action movies as well.

Image credits: _uncle_gworl

Image credits: lauravidarteg

