“The Way I Zoomed TF In”: Bad Bunny Make Fans Go Wild With Extremely Revealing Underwear Selfie

Bad Bunny is living up to his name with a recent mirror selfie snap shared on Friday, May 23.

The 31-year-old Puerto Rican rapper dropped jaws when he posted a picture of him wearing nothing but a pair of white Calvin Klein boxer briefs.

Born as Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, he stood casually in his room as his plethora of tattoos were shown in the picture, as well as the gold chain necklace topping the look off — if it can even be called a ‘look.’

Highlights Bad Bunny shared a revealing mirror selfie in just white Calvin Klein boxer briefs, showing off his tattoos and gold chain.

Fans flooded the post with excited and humorous comments.

The rapper’s photo recalls his recent Calvin Klein campaign, with the brand promoting their new underwear style.

The simple picture sent fans of Bad Bunny into an absolute frenzy as they poured into the comments, writing hilarious messages.

“OH LORDDD,” one person gushed.

“Wow Benito,” another remarked.

“The way I zoomed tf in,” a third laughed.

Someone else chimed in, “I’ve been busy but just came on here to say thank you Calvin Klein and thank you Bad Bunny.”

The singer also decided to include a number of other various snapshots, including a close-up of himself in a brown shirt and tan tie, along with another photo of him in a grey hoodie and black hat.

“fotos,” he simply captioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benito Antonio (@badbunnypr)

The pictures — especially the raunchy mirror selfie — had fans reminiscing to the time he debuted his new campaign with Calvin Klein in March of this year.

There were multiple shirtless photos released as he took to social media to share snippets of the time spent modeling with the well-known fashion company.

Even Shawn Mendes, who had previously posed for Calvin Klein in 2019, gave his flowers, writing “guapo,” which means ‘handsome’ in Spanish.

The official Calvin Klein Instagram account also jumped on the hype train to quickly promote their products.

“Do you have your Calvins on?” their caption read. “@badbunnypr wears the new Icon Cotton Stretch Trunk. Introducing an innovated smooth, stitch-free Infinity Bond waistband.”

As per Daily Mail, the rapper had a friendly run-in with his ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner earlier this month at the Met Gala.

The model wore an all-black outfit, wearing a suit and long skirt to honor the event’s theme of Black Dandyism, emphasizing the dress code of Tailored For You. Bad Bunny, on the other hand, wore a chestnut suit and lighter dress shirt underneath, topping it all off with shades and a hat that looked quite similar to a bird’s nest.

A source exclusively told Daily Mail that the two “said hello and hung out a bit.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benito Antonio (@badbunnypr)

They had also been reportedly staying in the same establishment during their time in New York, spending their nights in the Mark Hotel on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

The last time they were seen together was February 2025 at Calvin Klein’s fall runway show during New York Fashion Week.

The two began their on-and-off relationship in early 2023, making their public debut at a Lakers game. There were moments where they separated but found their way back to one another — only for things to ultimately end in September 2024.

“[They] were more serious after their short break [earlier in 2024],” a source told US Weekly. “But it ultimately didn’t work out.”

It is confirmed that the pair are “still friendly but have taken a step back and aren’t dating” as Jenner “decided she wanted space” after vacationing in Europe over the summer.

