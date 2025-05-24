Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“The Way I Zoomed TF In”: Bad Bunny Make Fans Go Wild With Extremely Revealing Underwear Selfie
Bad Bunny shirtless taking a revealing underwear selfie in front of a mirror with tattoos visible on his chest and arms.
Celebrities, News

"The Way I Zoomed TF In": Bad Bunny Make Fans Go Wild With Extremely Revealing Underwear Selfie

Bad Bunny is living up to his name with a recent mirror selfie snap shared on Friday, May 23.

The 31-year-old Puerto Rican rapper dropped jaws when he posted a picture of him wearing nothing but a pair of white Calvin Klein boxer briefs.

Born as Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, he stood casually in his room as his plethora of tattoos were shown in the picture, as well as the gold chain necklace topping the look off — if it can even be called a ‘look.’

  • Bad Bunny shared a revealing mirror selfie in just white Calvin Klein boxer briefs, showing off his tattoos and gold chain.
  • Fans flooded the post with excited and humorous comments.
  • The rapper’s photo recalls his recent Calvin Klein campaign, with the brand promoting their new underwear style.
    Bad Bunny’s revealing mirror selfie has fans talking excitedly

    Bad Bunny close-up selfie showing tattoos and wet skin, making fans go wild with revealing underwear look.

    Image credits: badbunnypr

    The simple picture sent fans of Bad Bunny into an absolute frenzy as they poured into the comments, writing hilarious messages. 

    “OH LORDDD,” one person gushed.

    “Wow Benito,” another remarked.

    “The way I zoomed tf in,” a third laughed.

    Bad Bunny wearing sunglasses, eating cereal at a table next to stacks of cash in a casual indoor setting.

    Image credits: badbunnypr

    Someone else chimed in, “I’ve been busy but just came on here to say thank you Calvin Klein and thank you Bad Bunny.”

    The singer also decided to include a number of other various snapshots, including a close-up of himself in a brown shirt and tan tie, along with another photo of him in a grey hoodie and black hat.

    “fotos,” he simply captioned.

    The rapper had been wearing white Calvin Klein boxer briefs

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Benito Antonio (@badbunnypr)

    The pictures — especially the raunchy mirror selfie — had fans reminiscing to the time he debuted his new campaign with Calvin Klein in March of this year.

    There were multiple shirtless photos released as he took to social media to share snippets of the time spent modeling with the well-known fashion company.

    Even Shawn Mendes, who had previously posed for Calvin Klein in 2019, gave his flowers, writing “guapo,” which means ‘handsome’ in Spanish.

    Bad Bunny shirtless selfie in white Calvin Klein underwear, showing tattoos and posing in a bedroom mirror.

    Image credits: badbunnypr

    The official Calvin Klein Instagram account also jumped on the hype train to quickly promote their products. 

    “Do you have your Calvins on?” their caption read. “@badbunnypr wears the new Icon Cotton Stretch Trunk. Introducing an innovated smooth, stitch-free Infinity Bond waistband.”

    As per Daily Mail, the rapper had a friendly run-in with his ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner earlier this month at the Met Gala.

    “Thank you Calvin Klein,” one user joked

    Male model with tattoos wearing revealing white Calvin Klein underwear posing against a white background.

    Image credits: badbunnypr

    The model wore an all-black outfit, wearing a suit and long skirt to honor the event’s theme of Black Dandyism, emphasizing the dress code of Tailored For You. Bad Bunny, on the other hand, wore a chestnut suit and lighter dress shirt underneath, topping it all off with shades and a hat that looked quite similar to a bird’s nest.

    A source exclusively told Daily Mail that the two “said hello and hung out a bit.”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Benito Antonio (@badbunnypr)

    They had also been reportedly staying in the same establishment during their time in New York, spending their nights in the Mark Hotel on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

    The last time they were seen together was February 2025 at Calvin Klein’s fall runway show during New York Fashion Week.

    The two began their on-and-off relationship in early 2023, making their public debut at a Lakers game. There were moments where they separated but found their way back to one another — only for things to ultimately end in September 2024.

    Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny had previously been linked together

    Close-up selfie of Bad Bunny wearing a New York Yankees cap, resting his face on his hand indoors with bookshelves behind.

    Image credits: badbunnypr

    Man wearing a yellow tank top and black pants sitting at a table holding dominoes, embodying Bad Bunny style and vibe.

    Image credits: badbunnypr

    “[They] were more serious after their short break [earlier in 2024],” a source told US Weekly. “But it ultimately didn’t work out.” 

    It is confirmed that the pair are “still friendly but have taken a step back and aren’t dating” as Jenner “decided she wanted space” after vacationing in Europe over the summer.

    “don’t worry man we see it,” one person hilariously wrote

    Tweet by Sir Rio reacting with laughing emojis to Bad Bunny's extremely revealing underwear selfie making fans go wild.

    Image credits: sir_shorty

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to PopCrave with a comment about OnlyFans.

    Image credits: Controvershie

    User @Gabep_47 replying to @PopCrave, mentioning Calvin Klein contract related to Bad Bunny underwear selfie.

    Image credits: Gabep_47

    Bad Bunny in an extremely revealing underwear selfie, making fans go wild with a zoomed-in photo.

    Image credits: newokat

    Tweet from user RY commenting on Bad Bunny hype involving Temu package, sparking fan reactions and social media buzz.

    Image credits: xohryanx

    Bad Bunny in a revealing underwear selfie zoomed in, sparking fans' excitement on social media.

    Image credits: NTLTCGENESIS

    Screenshot of a tweet reply from Wesley with the text anytime, anywhere, related to Bad Bunny revealing underwear selfie.

    Image credits: WesleyPrince0

    Social media post showing a reaction to Bad Bunny's revealing underwear selfie that made fans go wild.

    Image credits: marsg0d

    Tweet reply mentioning Bad Bunny with a humorous comment about his revealing underwear selfie that made fans go wild.

    Image credits: hilarialexander

    Social media user reacting with excitement to Bad Bunny’s extremely revealing underwear selfie going viral.

    Image credits: user2310764

    User comment on social media post about Bad Bunny’s extremely revealing underwear selfie making fans go wild.

    Image credits: toptieralba

    Screenshot of a social media reply commenting on Bad Bunny’s revealing underwear selfie causing fans to go wild.

    Image credits: SirTopiano

    Bad Bunny in an extremely revealing underwear selfie, making fans go wild with a bold zoomed-in shot.

    Image credits: HI_kwezy

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda.

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP: "HERE HAVE ANOTHER BARELY-CLOTHED PEN!S THAT WE WILL SHOW YOU IN ITS FABRIC-COVERED VEINY ENTIRETY while we post gross headlines and/or comments about the man's bulge... oh btw we are censoring the word 'penìs' because of our advertisers! uWu"

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
