Bad Bunny’s Net Worth Revealed: From WWE To Paris Fashion Week Payouts

Bad Bunny has been everywhere lately, with chart-topping albums, sold-out tours, headline-making Fashion Week appearances, high-profile WWE matches, and viral ad campaigns.

And the Puerto Rican superstar is just getting started. Bad Bunny is proving he can build something bigger than music with a smart strategy that blends artistry with savvy business moves.

Bad Bunny’s Net Worth in 2025

Celebrity Net Worth puts Bad Bunny’s net worth at $50 million. Meanwhile, Forbes ranked him among the “World’s 10 Highest Paid Entertainers” in 2023, revealing he earned $88 million the previous year.

Pinpointing Bad Bunny’s actual net worth isn’t easy. He has many private business ventures, diverse global income streams, and few public financial disclosures.

Touring and Music Royalties

Bad Bunny first caught the world’s attention with his distinctive sound. His 2018 debut album, X 100pre, quickly shot to the top of the Billboard charts. His style defies easy categorization, blending Latin rap, trap, reggaeton, soul, funk, and even punk.

By 2020, he had become the world’s most-streamed artist and was named one of Time’s Most Influential People. In 2022, his “World’s Hottest Tour” earned $508.7 million, making it both the top-grossing tour globally and the most successful Latin tour ever (per Billboard).

Forbes revealed that Bad Bunny made $88 million in 2022, the bulk of which came from touring, album sales, streaming royalties, and acting gigs.

By 2023, his album Un Verano Sin Ti had sold over 3.8 million copies. He also clinched his third Grammy for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album, cementing his critical and commercial appeal.

And he achieved global stardom without performing in English. Of Spotify’s top 10 most-streamed artists, he’s the only one with fully Spanish-language albums (per Spotify).

Roughly 70 million people listen to him monthly on Spotify, where he’s racked up about 80 billion streams. In 2025 alone, The Street reports he earned $322 million from streaming royalties.

Although modest compared to Brad Pitt’s $40 million salary, Bad Bunny earned $100,000 for his role in Bullet Train, directed by David Leitch (per Business Insider). He also appeared in Narcos: Mexico, but his pay for that role remains undisclosed.

WWE Appearances and Cross-Promotion

In addition to his wildly successful music career and multiple Hollywood roles, Bad Bunny excels in a more surprising industry: professional wrestling.

He made his first WWE appearance at the 2021 Royal Rumble, performing his song “Booker T” alongside beloved wrestler Booker T.

And only a few months later, he returned to the ring, this time to fight in a tag team match with Damian Priest against The Miz and John Morrison (per Rolling Stone).

Business Insider reported that Bad Bunny likely made at least $100,000 for each of his WWE appearances and fights, in addition to any back-end bonuses included in his contract and merchandising sales.

According to WWE, Bad Bunny is a long-time fan of the sport and simply wanted to participate.

And while Bad Bunny is undoubtedly making money from the organization, his stardom is actually increasing WWE’s revenue too.

A report from Fightful Select claims Bad Bunny merchandise has already created more than $500,000 in sales for the WWE.

The partnership is truly a win-win. Both Bad Bunny and the WWE are increasing their annual incomes as well as extending their fan base.

Many Bad Bunny followers who previously never watched a WWE match are tuning in, while WWE fans are looking up the rapper’s music during commercial breaks.

Bad Bunny has even become a character in WWE’s video game, allowing users to be Bad Bunny in the ring while listening to his music in the background (per WWE).

Neither party disclosed the rapper’s income for selling his likeness.

Fashion, Brand Deals, and Campaigns

Bad Bunny may be known for his genre-blending reggaeton and Latin rap, but his passion for fashion is a close second. He consistently turns heads on red carpets with bold, high-end looks, so it’s no surprise he’s leveraged that flair into a thriving fashion career.

Bad Bunny has landed a wide range of endorsements from sportswear giants like Adidas to luxury labels like Jacquemus and Gucci.

His latest Calvin Klein campaign became one of the brand’s most significant successes ever. In under 48 hours, it generated $8.4 million in media impact value and racked up 56 million TikTok views (per WWD).

Despite a few detractors, the public response has been overwhelmingly positive. Fans praised Bad Bunny’s confidence and charisma, though one joked, “Who’s even looking at the underwear?”

Reflecting on the experience, Bad Bunny said the shoot was especially meaningful since it took place in Puerto Rico.

He’s also become a fixture at top-tier fashion events. In 2024, he performed at Vogue’s Paris Fashion Week showcase in a pinstripe Pressiat suit and red cowboy boots, an outfit, according to Vogue, that fashion insiders celebrated as much as his set.

Later that year, he joined Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, and Chris Hemsworth as co-chair of the Met Gala.

The annual event, led by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, taps A-listers to shape the theme, set performances, and draw publicity (per Business Insider).

Bad Bunny wore Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano, widely hailed as one of the night’s best.

Lifestyle and Real Estate

In under ten years, Bad Bunny went from an average guy to one of the wealthiest entertainers on the planet. While many in his position blow through their fortunes quickly, he seems to live relatively modestly, at least by celebrity standards.

In 2023, he bought a stunning $8.8 million property in the Hollywood Hills, featuring eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and an infinity pool (per Dirt).

He also began building a high-end car collection with models like a Rolls-Royce Dawn and Bugatti Chiron Sport 110, worth a combined $3.2 million (per Sportskeeda).

Beyond homes and cars, Bad Bunny co-owns a Japanese steakhouse, Gekkō, in Miami and the Puerto Rican basketball team Los Cangrejeros (per Business Insider).

But most of these purchases double as business ventures. At 31, he already has a business mindset that many stars lack.

Friends and fans say he’s stayed grounded, often returning to Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, despite his glamorous LA home.

He told Time, “Outside of that house, perhaps the world is listening and talking about me. But in that house, everything is the same. It’s beautiful for me to go there, and [my parents] still look at me with the eyes of, ‘Come here, Benito Antonio. The Baby. The son.’”

He indulges in luxury vacations and beachfront mansions but wants to be seen as a regular guy.

Of course, most “regular guys” don’t make $88 million in a single year or have a net worth of $50 million.

FAQ

Who has more money, Drake or Bad Bunny?

CelebrityNetWorth estimates Bad Bunny’s net worth at $50 million. Meanwhile, Drake sits at a massive $250 million. While Drake’s fortune is five times larger, he’s also been in the spotlight nearly ten years longer.

What is Julio Iglesias’ net worth?

The legendary Spanish singer-songwriter Julio Iglesias has a net worth of $600 million (per CelebrityNetWorth).