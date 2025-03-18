Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Who’s Looking At Underwear?”: Bad Bunny’s Bulge In “X-Rated” Calvin Klein Ad Goes Viral
Celebrities, News

“Who’s Looking At Underwear?”: Bad Bunny’s Bulge In “X-Rated” Calvin Klein Ad Goes Viral

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

12

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is bringing the heat with his new Calvin Klein campaign shoot.

The eye-catching campaign comes after his attendance at the brand’s return to New York Fashion Week in February. He was joined by A-listers, including Calvin Klein himself, Christy Turlington, Eve Hewson and Alexander Skarsgård at the show.

Highlights
  • Bad Bunny's new Calvin Klein campaign shoot went viral on social media.
  • Bad Bunny flaunted his fit figure and tattoos in the new photos, but his bulge took centre stage.
  • Fans rushed to the comments after Bad Bunny's campaign, with one calling him "so fine."
RELATED:

    Bad Bunny’s new Calvin Klein campaign brought the heat on social media

    Man in dark outfit holding roses and a balloon indoors, related to Bad Bunny Calvin Klein ad campaign.

    Image credits: badbunnypr

    A person with tattoos poses shirtless, showcasing the viral Bad Bunny Calvin Klein campaign vibe.

    Image credits: badbunnypr

    Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known by his stage name Bad Bunny, flaunted his fit torso and tattoos, among other things, in the new campaign photoshoot.

    The singer promoted the Icon Cotton Stretch underwear for Calvin Klein’s Spring 2025 collection. The shoot was directed by photographer Mario Sorrenti, who photographed the Grammy-winning singer in his home country, Puerto Rico. 

    The singer’s campaign photos received a wave of reactions from fans

    Man in Calvin Klein ad wearing a white tank top and black boxer briefs, showcasing tattoos and posing confidently.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Calvin Klein

    Modeling for the brand’s underwear wearing white and black boxer briefs, Bad Bunny’s steamy poses received a wave of comments from fans on social media. One user said, “Who’s looking at underwear at this point!?” 

    One shared a wordplay on the singer’s stage name, saying “Raunchy Rabbit.”

    Following the photos, one user said, “this ad should come with a rated X sign”

    A model in Calvin Klein underwear shows tattoos, in a viral campaign featuring a noticeable bulge.

    Image credits: badbunnypr

    Comment reacting to Bad Bunny's Calvin Klein ad campaign, mentioning tattoos and an attention-grabbing display.

    Another user wrote, “His tattoos are not the only thing on display. This ad should come with a rated X sign.”

    Some users compared the new campaign to one of the most popular Calvin Klein campaigns featuring Mark Wahlberg in 1992. One user said, “Mark Wahlberg needs show him how it’s done.”

    Fans in awe rushed to the comments, with one saying, “he’s so fine”

    Man posing shirtless in Calvin Klein underwear, showcasing tattoos, part of viral ad campaign.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: badbunnypr

    Comment on Bad Bunny's Calvin Klein ad campaign with laughing emojis.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The famous rapper’s fans rushed to the comments. One fan thanked Calvin Klein, saying, “Gracias.” (Thank you in Spanish) Another user gushed, “He’s so fine.” 

    Another joked, “I keep trying to purchase but it’s only allowing me to buy the underwear! This sucks!”  

    One fan took a swing at Bad Bunny’s highly publicized on-again/off-again relationship with model Kendall Jenner, saying, “Kendall, I don’t understand you.”

    Another shared, “Not even a little bit embarrassed by how many times I’ve watched this.”

    And one fan referenced Jeremy Allen White’s Calvin Klein campaign, saying, “Jeremy Allen White ran so Benito could perrea.” (a type of Reggaeton dance in Spanish) 

    Bad Bunny said he was excited about the collaboration, saying he’s “grateful for the opportunity”

    Model in Calvin Klein ad campaign, posing shirtless in white boxers, gaining viral attention.

    Image credits: badbunnypr

    Comment praising Bad Bunny, referencing Puerto Rican blessing, with excitement and appreciation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Bad Bunny shared that he is excited about the collaboration. “This has been in the works for some time now, seeing it finally come to life has been gratifying,” the singer said in the campaign’s press release. 

    “I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity to be part of this brand’s iconic campaign, and getting to shoot it in Puerto Rico made it that much more special and genuine,” he added.

    The brand is also using one of the singer’s songs in a campaign film

    Man posing shirtless in a Calvin Klein ad, showcasing tattoos and white briefs.

    Image credits: calvinklein

    In the photos, the Un Verano Sin Ti singer stripped down and showed off the brand’s white and black boxer briefs and, in others, the brand’s signature classic tank top. 

    “From briefs to trunks, new Icon Cotton Stretch underwear brings effortless style and comfort to any look,” the press release from Calvin Klein read.

    Along with the steamy photos, the brand posted a campaign film that is set to Bad Bunny’s hit song EoO.

    Bad Bunny was the most-streamed Latin artist on Spotify in 2024

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man posing in Calvin Klein underwear, showcasing tattoos and reflection in a mirror, highlighting a viral campaign feature.

    Image credits: badbunnypr

    Aside from collaborations, Bad Bunny solidified his position as a global music icon by becoming Spotify’s most-streamed Latin artist worldwide for the third consecutive year in 2024. 

    He achieved an impressive third place in global streaming rankings, trailing only behind superstars Taylor Swift and The Weeknd. 

    Online users reacted to Bad Bunny’s recent campaign

    Screenshot of a social media comment related to a viral Bad Bunny Calvin Klein ad.

    Comment on Bad Bunny Calvin Klein ad campaign humorously questioning product results.

    Comment with username expressing confusion, related to Bad Bunny Calvin Klein ad campaign. Emojis included.

    Comment on Bad Bunny's Calvin Klein ad campaign gains viral attention.

    Comment reacting humorously to Bad Bunny's Calvin Klein ad campaign.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment reacting to Bad Bunny Calvin Klein ad campaign, expressing surprise.

    Comment on Bad Bunny Calvin Klein ad, expressing frustration over limited purchase options, receiving 442 likes.

    Comment on an ad with heart-eye emoji, referencing a Calvin Klein campaign.

    Instagram comment on Bad Bunny's Calvin Klein ad, referencing viral campaign.

    People Also Ask

    • How has Bad Bunny influenced society? Bad Bunny's influence extends beyond music through his philanthropic actions, like disaster relief for Puerto Rico and advocacy for underrepresented groups, which emphasizes his dedication to improving community well-being as of January 16, 2025.

    • What changes has Bad Bunny brought to the music scene? Bad Bunny is known as the "King of Latin Trap" for pushing Spanish-language rap into the international spotlight.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    12

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    12

    Open list comments

    3

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Read less »
    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda