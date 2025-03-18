“Who’s Looking At Underwear?”: Bad Bunny’s Bulge In “X-Rated” Calvin Klein Ad Goes Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is bringing the heat with his new Calvin Klein campaign shoot.

The eye-catching campaign comes after his attendance at the brand’s return to New York Fashion Week in February. He was joined by A-listers, including Calvin Klein himself, Christy Turlington, Eve Hewson and Alexander Skarsgård at the show.

Image credits: badbunnypr

Image credits: badbunnypr

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known by his stage name Bad Bunny, flaunted his fit torso and tattoos, among other things, in the new campaign photoshoot.

The singer promoted the Icon Cotton Stretch underwear for Calvin Klein’s Spring 2025 collection. The shoot was directed by photographer Mario Sorrenti, who photographed the Grammy-winning singer in his home country, Puerto Rico.

The singer’s campaign photos received a wave of reactions from fans

Image credits: Calvin Klein

Modeling for the brand’s underwear wearing white and black boxer briefs, Bad Bunny’s steamy poses received a wave of comments from fans on social media. One user said, “Who’s looking at underwear at this point!?”

One shared a wordplay on the singer’s stage name, saying “Raunchy Rabbit.”

Following the photos, one user said, “this ad should come with a rated X sign”

Image credits: badbunnypr

Another user wrote, “His tattoos are not the only thing on display. This ad should come with a rated X sign.”

Some users compared the new campaign to one of the most popular Calvin Klein campaigns featuring Mark Wahlberg in 1992. One user said, “Mark Wahlberg needs show him how it’s done.”

Fans in awe rushed to the comments, with one saying, “he’s so fine”

Image credits: badbunnypr

The famous rapper’s fans rushed to the comments. One fan thanked Calvin Klein, saying, “Gracias.” (Thank you in Spanish) Another user gushed, “He’s so fine.”

Another joked, “I keep trying to purchase but it’s only allowing me to buy the underwear! This sucks!”

One fan took a swing at Bad Bunny’s highly publicized on-again/off-again relationship with model Kendall Jenner, saying, “Kendall, I don’t understand you.”

Another shared, “Not even a little bit embarrassed by how many times I’ve watched this.”

And one fan referenced Jeremy Allen White’s Calvin Klein campaign, saying, “Jeremy Allen White ran so Benito could perrea.” (a type of Reggaeton dance in Spanish)

Bad Bunny said he was excited about the collaboration, saying he’s “grateful for the opportunity”

Image credits: badbunnypr

Bad Bunny shared that he is excited about the collaboration. “This has been in the works for some time now, seeing it finally come to life has been gratifying,” the singer said in the campaign’s press release.

“I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity to be part of this brand’s iconic campaign, and getting to shoot it in Puerto Rico made it that much more special and genuine,” he added.

The brand is also using one of the singer’s songs in a campaign film

Image credits: calvinklein

In the photos, the Un Verano Sin Ti singer stripped down and showed off the brand’s white and black boxer briefs and, in others, the brand’s signature classic tank top.

“From briefs to trunks, new Icon Cotton Stretch underwear brings effortless style and comfort to any look,” the press release from Calvin Klein read.

Along with the steamy photos, the brand posted a campaign film that is set to Bad Bunny’s hit song EoO.

Bad Bunny was the most-streamed Latin artist on Spotify in 2024

Image credits: badbunnypr

Aside from collaborations, Bad Bunny solidified his position as a global music icon by becoming Spotify’s most-streamed Latin artist worldwide for the third consecutive year in 2024.

He achieved an impressive third place in global streaming rankings, trailing only behind superstars Taylor Swift and The Weeknd.

Online users reacted to Bad Bunny’s recent campaign

