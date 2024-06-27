Kendall Jenner Strolling Barefoot Through The Louvre Has People Baffled: “Rich People Are So Weird”

ADVERTISEMENT

The internet was baffled and bemused to see Kendall Jenner visiting the world’s most famous museum barefoot.

During her eventful trip in Paris, the 28-year-old supermodel’s itinerary included a trip to the Louvre, after which she shared a whimsical photo of herself striking a pose in front of Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa and Paola Veronese’s The Wedding at Cana.

“The Louvre at midnight,” she captioned the Instagram Carousel.

Kendall Jenner was trolled for being a “different kind of rich” after waltzing around the Louvre barefoot

Image credits: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

While the art aficionados among her followers marveled at her nighttime access to the museum, many couldn’t help but notice the glaring absence of footwear on her feet.

“We get it. You’re so filthy rich you can get the Louvre to open at midnight just for you to walk barefoot around the historic halls,” said one of the top comments.

“Wish i could go at midnight too when theres no peiple [sic],” one said, while a third comment read, “You know how powerful this woman is when she can have all the Louvre for herself in the middle of the night.”

"The Louvre at midnight," the reality TV star wrote in the caption of her Instagram Carousel

Image credits: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

“Where are your shoes girl,” one asked.

Another said she is “a different kind of rich.”

“Rich people are so weird,” one wrote.

One social media comment on her post said, "We get it. You're so filthy rich you can get the louvre to open at midnight just for you to walk barefoot around the historic halls"

Image credits: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

Some reports said the runway queen visited the museum on Monday, June 24, with her 30-year-old beau, Bad Bunny. The pair were pictured leaving a FWRD Paris Fashion Week event together on Monday and heading to La Girafe restaurant for dinner.

The three-time Grammy winner and the supermodel broke up in December after less than a year of dating. They appeared to have rekindled their romance this spring and were seen spending time together at a Met Gala after-party.

They were “having the best time” together and “whispering in each other’s ears,” a witness told People.

Bad Bunny and the runway queen rekindled their romance after breaking up in December

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny embraced matching style for their Paris date night https://t.co/4azadgbd7O pic.twitter.com/qaNN1lBM92 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) June 26, 2024

Another insider confirmed to the outlet in May that their breakup was drama-free and they “missed each other” during their time apart.

“It’s going well and they’re prioritizing spending time together as they figure it out,” an insider said at the time. “There wasn’t ever any drama in their breakup and they missed each other.”

Kendall’s trip to the Louvre came at the heels of her appearance at Vogue World: Paris, during which she and Gigi Hadid rode in on horses.