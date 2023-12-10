But to check out some of the more interesting and weird ways this can manifest, let's take a look at two Reddit threads started by platform users Sunnybestie and Jerswar that have folks listing what things the wealthy do differently than the rest of us.

However, this figure conceals wide disparities between and within countries. The richest 10% of the world's population currently take home 52% of the income, while the poorest half earn just 8% — an individual from the top 10% will earn $122,100, but an individual from the bottom half will earn just $3,920.

#1 I worked for a billionaire. One time he went to lunch and didn't bring his wallet. When they brought the check, he just signed it and started walking out of the restaurant The server chased after him and said he needed to leave a form of payment and that his signature wouldn't be enough. He responded, with indignation, "Do you know who I am? My signature is more than enough.". That's something no normal person would even think of trying because it's just absurd.

#2 Fly across the US and back for lunch because they liked a restaurant.



-Pilot (use to fly private jets)

#3 I’m a financial planner for hnw individuals, mostly business owners.



Here’s what I’ve seen:



They practice delayed gratification until they don’t have to.



They have a budget that they follow for the most part.



They set goals & think critically about their plan to accomplish them.



They take data-driven risks & execute.



They use a task list every day.



They automate when feasible & delegate when it makes sense.



They sleep well & eat healthy.



They practice productive mental health habits including setting boundaries with family & friends, saying “no” when appropriate & more.



They put their fixed costs under 20% of their monthly paycheck & invest at least 20% of every paycheck into their goals.

#4 Ok you know how they sometimes have a box with a fire alarm or an extinguisher in it that says “in case of emergency break glass?”



They had one of those in their bathroom. It said “in case of brokeness break glass” and had 10,000 cash in it.

#5 I worked with their children in a professional manner and feel bad for them. They lack empathy and basic social skills, and were just beasts to anyone they feel is outside their economic class. You would be surprised how much money gets spent on coverups, from sexual harassment to drug issues, because the parents are chasing dollars and ignoring their intended trophy kids.

#6 One client had a whole separate house on their property just for their dogs. They'd referred to a "dog house" and I was expecting like maybe a little building in the yard where they kept their toys or something, but this was a full furnished home with king sized beds and a huge play room on the main floor. They had a full training and feeding staff to care for the dogs and everything. They lived in their own house and would come over to visit. Seemed like a weird dynamic to have with your pet..



One client didn't have a litterbox for the cats, their cats I guess didn't like using the boxes in the basement and they didn't want to put boxes upstairs so they put down pond liner and kitty litter across an entire room in the basement and had their housekeeper run a rake through it daily.

#7 Hire a private chef for a casual Tuesday lunch with her girlfriends...



$2k, just like that.

#8 Years ago a friend of mine’s dad was trying to sell his start-up company and picked-up an investor at the airport. He was proud of his classic Rolls Royce and noticed the investor looking around, playing with the air vents. So he said “Is this your first time in a Rolls Royce?” The guy said no, but it was his first time in the front seat.

#9 I work with lots of millionaires and a few billionaires. Most work nonstop. There's no boundary between workday, holiday, weekend, etc., but there is also no boundary between friend, family, coworker lots of times.



It is easy to forget the cost of things when money is meaningless. When a $500k Ferrari is the financial equivalent to a gallon of milk for most families, then spending $20k on a party that includes private chefs, a bar staff, etc. is nothing.



What happened recently was that someone mentioned there were a bunch of kids in MS who were getting trained at trade schools for jobs, but the certification exam was $350 so only 2 kids out of the 35 in our pilot program got certified. It was hard for anyone in that room to understand how these families couldn't come up with $350 having a whole year to prepare. Most people in that room bill at $250-$500/hr. if they work at all.



Two days ago, someone took me out to lunch and the bill was $250, but since it's Christmas season and the waitress was really great, he tipped $250.



A different time, we went out for drinks at the bartender was one of those "tell me what you like and I'll make you something." The lady goes to pay and just writes 'math' in the tip line and put $500 on the total for what was less than three drinks a person for four of us.



On the other hand, there are lots of times when someone says something completely off the wall elitist. I grew up incredibly poor and some of these people are fifth and tenth generation wealth. They grew up with maids and butlers and private planes and their great grandparents have buildings all over the US named after them.



One time one of them was talking about how she went to Walmart to people watch and never felt unsafe even though it was "the black part of town." She tried to "make some black friends because if she could befriend them then she could educate them on better financial decisions." It was such a condescending and racist approach we had to council her to never do that again. Another guy says things like "the blacks will ___ " and he thinks he's very woke.



Aside from all that, there is a general loss of touch with what everyday people face.

#10 Well the owner of my small company is incredibly wealthy but also rad as f**k and he drives a tank on property all the time just for the f**k of it. He also owns a very old, gorgeous estate from an extremely influential family (think Vanderbilts) and we throw parties there. But on top of it - he lets his employeees rent it out for events. So my husband and I are throwing an anniversary party (never had a reception) in 2024. We have the entire estate and all 10 bedrooms for a whole weekend and it isn’t costing us a single dime. If I didn’t work for the company, the cost of the venue would be upwards of $25k for the day. I never expected someone so incredibly wealthy to be so down to earth and generous. It’s exactly who I would strive to be at that level of wealth.

#11 Take the risks. Worked with many millionaires in my time in security and what surprised me is how not smart they are. Most of them are just people who took a risk by starting a business or making the right investment and it paid off.

#12 They had part of the house permanently decorated for Christmas and it included a fully decorated Christmas tree that was suspended upside down from the ceiling. Which was actually pretty awesome.

#13 Dated a rich girl that never wore the same pair of socks twice.

#14 Way back in 1985 I was at a Christmas party in Crete Coeur, MO. I was just 21 and thought it was insane and still do all of these years later. this person had a house completely carpeted in white. Including the KITCHEN. She had 24 hr emergency carpet cleaner contractor.

#15 6000 square feet home with one person living in it. That’s weird

#16 One old money rich person treated me to a fancy meal and she was super polite and nice and tipped well, what struck me was the decisiveness and confidence that everyone there would cater to her, and they did. She wanted x dish that they didn't make that day and they made it. The one that sticks with me was at the end she said "I want a cappuccino with (something) I want them to put a design on it" like I've gotten cute cappuccinos in my life, it doesn't even cost extra, it never occurred to me to just ask for everything I want all the time.



This was the same person that on a business trip hugged me after the flight "I did it, (womanthorned)!" Me: "oh was this your first time in economy" and she goes "no, flying commercial" just so we all understand how rich.

#17 Have no fear when addressing anyone, no social barriers

#18 i didnt realise that the act of driving is some peasant s**t til i met them

#19 He managed time very differently than anyone I was used to. E.g., our meeting with him began precisely on schedule, lasted 30 minutes, and there was no chit chat. Before this meeting we had a pre-meeting with his admin to discuss expectations. The admin explained that we had to be on time, no introductions/titles just name, no small talk, no marketing, be prepared to answer technical and financial questions quickly and succintly. For this latter, if there were numbers we had to know precisely which page of the material had the information.



When the meeting took place we were brought in exactly -- to the second -- at the start time. Sat down and within 30 seconds he was asking us all manner of questions. I had to field technical questions that appear to be asked not so much for whether my answer was right, but that I didn't hesitate. I also gained a healthy respect for my manager as he was SHARP and answered quickly and accurately.

#20 My son's friend when in elementary school dad was one of the 2 founders of Capital One .



Mom had a secretary for play dates. Dad would fly to London to watch Tottenham. Had a permanent seat .

Their London house was next to J.K. Rowling's.



You couldn't tell by the way they dressed or their cars .

But their vacations were the big difference.



The strange thing is that their son loved a mango juice sold maybe 10-15min from their house . I always made sure we had some for mine . I send it to him via Amazon occasionally.

#21 I do consulting for public companies and work directly with CEOs and board members, so they’re all multimillionaires, but only a couple in the 3 comma club.



1. There is no demarcation between personal and professional time. “We should set up a call” meaning vaguely next week, and they will respond with “I am free at 10 am on Sunday while I’m at my kids ski lesson”.



2. They ask a million questions. About every detail. This is the number one personality trait I’ve noticed - the critical thinking is to the point where if you misspeak one word that is easily well understood, they will question you to be certain. I do think this is one (of many) factors that has made them successful.

#22 My aunt and uncle are self made multimillionaires. If you met them, you’d think they were well off, but nothing spectacular. In general, they’re both very frugal. However, the two areas where they completely detach from ordinary life are:



1 - Vet bills for their animals. The example that most stands out in my mind is their last dog. He needed dialysis and no vet where we live could provide it. So they did their research and discovered that the best treatment in the country was available in London. A flat in Kew (I think, somewhere fairly central anyway) was rented for the six months the dog would need treatment for and my uncle would stay in it for one week a month while the dog had his treatment, then travel back home for the other three weeks.



2 - Legal help. Neighbours being pains in the backside? Send in the solicitor. Trying to organise a purchase or sale and it’s taking too long? Pay the solicitor to fast track. Local council leaving traffic lights up for over a week after work has been completed? Cry havoc and let slip the solicitors of war.

#23 I was born to working class parents who made it to the upper middle class and put me in old New England prep schools, so I grew up around a lot of super rich people despite not being one myself. There were exceptions, but generally, the old money families were pretty humble and unassuming. One of my closest friends, for example, grew up in a legit mansion (15k+ square feet in the primary residence), had several other houses in various states/countries, a yacht, just endless money, and yet he still grew up wearing hand-me-downs from his older brothers and family friends. These families had the mindset that “we have endless pits of money, so we’ll buy whatever we want” alongside “it’s silly to spend money for the sake of spending money because we don’t need to prove ourselves to anyone." As a result, you'd end up with these weird inconsistencies (like this kid is at my house talking about how his mom just bought a second set of horse stables so she has a place for her horses at their favorite vacation house, while my mom who grew up in the projects is wondering why his jacket has a tear with duct tape covering it). They spent money for pleasure, utility, and convenience, not for status or superficial reasons. In comparison, the first or second generation money families tended to be concerned with keeping up appearances and buying fashionable things. Again, there were exceptions, but this was definitely the trend.

#24 One of my friends is going to be a billionaire soon. His father is dying and he's the sole heir to the family fortune. He already had access to it, but he chooses to live a middle class life instead. It's important to him to teach his kids the value of hard work.



So he's basically the exception.

#25 I nannied for millionaires. It was new money and they had both grown up fairly blue collar. They were very down to earth, giving, and kind. Their children, however, had no rules, structure, or expectations inside of the house. Their previous nanny gave them whatever they wanted. That changed when I stepped in. I firmly believe kids need to know how to clean a bathroom, wash dishes, sweep a floor, and clean their rooms. Took about a year to get to that point but I can rest easy knowing they’re both currently in college and know how to clean the toilet 😂

#26 I was installing a floor in this Texas castle and there was this guy who kept coming over to check out my work. I thought he was the laborer of some other trade, but he was friendly so we just kinda started talking about life and s**t. I got to a point where I needed a hand to finish the install and when the guy got there to help, the same guy came around checking out our finishes and the guy helping me snapped up and started getting really attentive. When the guy walked away I asked him why he was tripping out and he told me that was the client. He was a billionaire and owned all of the property that your eyes could see.

So one thing they do is go about their lives like a normal person.

#27 Will share im fortunate to have earned a low 7 figure net worth as someone who was once homeless in my early 20s. many of those around me are low 6 figure employees to having mid 8 to low 9 figure net worth; many are in that $1-15M range



I’ll share what’s happening to me as this money is becoming more normalized as I see a path to high 7 to low 8 figure net worth for myself



My mindset has really shifted from “I can’t afford this” to “how can I afford this.”



Im way more patient. I think much more long term with money. When poor, I thought maybe in 1-3 month intervals. Now, I think regularly in terms of 8-12 months and my main goals are in terms of 3-4 years. My impulse buying rarely happens because I control my environment to reduce that from happening



It’s insane to think that $1k isn’t a lot of money to me anymore. I would easily drop $2-5k on a buddies business idea, and I know in a few short years that will be $10-50k per friend now problem. I have a mentor who drops $150-300k per friends biz idea. And this is a huge factor on how we get wealthier. Not every idea works out, but it only takes a few to do not even amazing, but fairly okay to start compounding



In my day to day, I know have a bi weekly house cleaner, an executive assistant, and an admin. I could see myself hiring a personal chef a few days in a month in like 2 years. $100 dinner is annoying but it’s not a big deal



Here’s what may surprise people. There are def rich people with teeth and sharp elbows , but honestly, they’re nice people - at least to your face; you can walk up to them and they will be nice. To become rich from nothing you were either lucky, or you worked hard consistently while maintaining and growing relationships. You aren’t going to go very far by being an a*****e. Yes some are stuffy and transactional (*ahem, Harvard + wallstreet types)



Finally, rich people despite media and university rhetoric do a lot of good. We’re not all Mr money bags counting and hoarding our loot all day long. I will say I have helped a large number of lower middle class to middle class people become middle to upper middle and I love to see that transformation. I will say, people down the financial totem pole make it hard for rich people to help them. No rich person wants to just give a hand out or support someone with a plan that doesn’t make sense who isn’t willing to listen. I understand why some rich simply stop helping others

#28 They inspired me to hire financial specialists for my financial things like taxes and all that jazz.



On average, it would cost me $1000 per year to have them do work for me that I barely understand, let alone keep up with. And so far, on average over the past 10 years, they earned me roughly $40,000 in tax returns.



You don't even have to be rich to do it, but it'll save you a shitload of time and money.



Similarly, I learned from them:



- A cleaning lady once a week will spend 3 hours to do what would take you 6 hours. And if I work (paid work) for 1 hour, I'd pay her entire salary;

- Now I can spend the remaining 5 hours doing whatever I want: work out, spend time with loved ones, more work, entertainment, relaxation, sleep.

- Those expensive daily-made fresh meals you can get delivered to your doorstep that isn't restaurant food but actually healthy? Saves you from doing grocery shopping, saves you cooking, saves you throwing away food.



You spend money to make money work for you.

#29 I'm late to the party, but my stepbrother is worth about $50 million. Things I notice that are different for his family: * Kids order Uber eats for the smallest things. Like even a milkshake * Private chef for almost every meal. Guy comes with bags of groceries and starts cooking something randomly, and leaves after it's done * Nearly full-time staff that help keep the house clean, do dishes, clean towels, make shapes with them, sets up tables for meals, etc. * Will randomly fly places they feel like going because they can, and use a private jet to do so. Basically, "I feel like going to Florida tomorrow," and they do it. * Have a private - I don't know the exact word - "shelter" at a private beach. Basically, you just walk up to this living room that's by the beach and when you're done you close it off. All foods/drinks are included in their monthly fees * For larger gatherings, they hire a catering company to set up tables/chairs/etc. and will often hire "hosts" to keep the party interesting. I.e. they'll do games like trivia night and such * Their "friends" circle consists of CEOs and other multi-billionaires. A lot of them no concept of daily things we have to deal with like shopping for flights to visit people, the pain of finding cheapest hotels, and even the ordinary clothes shopping or food shopping * You wouldn't normally tell they're rich by seeing them. It's not like they wear $500 designer clothes. * Have no concept of shopping for groceries. All food is purchased by their private chef * On that note, they will spoil themselves with stuff like In-N-Out on occasion (usually through Uber Eats or whatever) * They do drive places and drive rather "normal" (as in not Ferraris) cars like BMWs, though for events like going to a sports even they'll have a private driver so they don't have to deal with parking * When my stepbrother was working, it was like a 24/7 job. Even on vacation he'd be taking calls, whipping out his laptop and doing some work, etc. at random. Christmas day? Yeah, he'd take calls and handle them. Though, he denies working as much as I thought he did, but anecdotally I saw otherwise I'll try to add more as I think about it. I did ask him once about his money and how he felt about knowing so many people out there are struggling. He said, "to be honest, I don't know what to do with my money, but I also know what not to do with my money. So many people try to take advantage of a situation, but does it really help?" Basically, he didn't trust people.

#30 Liv Garfield, CEO of Severn Trent Water, bought me and my colleagues a packet of Custard Creams to make up for the fact she was ending our bonus scheme. While she earned £1.5 million a year basic, and £2 million worth of shares.



Ordinary people would have been too embarrassed to do that, I think.

#31 They do *not* like being told "no."



Super rich people are almost always used to getting their way, and they can have mini-tantrums when they don't.



Although there is a difference between people who were self-made and came from modest beginnings and the children of those people, who are the crazy, sociopathic people that always expect to get their way.

#32 I knew someone who didn't like to do laundry so she just bought new clothes for each of her 4 kids every week. They were always high quality or designer clothes. At the time, all her kids were 10-16 yrs old.



What would happen if they liked an item a lot and couldn't find it again? Why not just teach the kids to do their own laundry? Why not hire a housekeeper who can do it? There are so many options, other than spending thousands every month just to avoid laundry. Plus they rarely donated it. Just bagged it up and threw it out. I never could wrap my head around it.

#33 My wife and I used to babysit for this wealthy couple when they went on ski trips etc.. Except for the children's schoolbooks, there wasn't a book, magazine or newspaper in the house. The man was a publisher.

#34 They have people come their house to put gas in their cars

#35 A waterfall and a river. When you come into the front door you are standing on a glass floor over a 4 foot wide stream running fast across rocks under you. To the right is a room with a rock face waterfall feeding the stream, and to the left there is a room with an open area pool with an “island” in the middle with a desk on it, and a glass bridge to the desk.

#36 They built their kid his own house behind their mansion. It had an arcade and a trampoline room.

#37 My experiences: 1) CEO of large company. Didn't come from huge wealth so fairly self made. As others said, a literal workaholic. 24/7, 365 days a year. Zero boundaries between work and personal (and expected the same of his direct reports unfortunately). Endless energy. Perfectionist. Edited to add: his wife was a b!tch and his adult kids hated him.



2) Billionaire who inherited wealth. Was on his ranch in the West and this cow poke guy went with us on a horseback ride. He also cooked breakfast. I literally thought he was a hired hand, ends up he was the owner of the ranch. Was kind, friendly, could rope a steer like the "true" hired hands and make some mean breakfast tacos. Of course he flew to the ranch on his PJ while we got there dragging a*s in economy class with 12 hours of delays.

#38 I worked for a billionaire for a year. At first, it was great, because he made us feel he was in the trenches with us. I came to find out that he made fun of us (there was only 8 employees) for the salary he was paying us and tended to throw people under the bus. It was one of the very few jobs that I gave less than 2 weeks notice and never looked back. I am so glad to be out of there.

#39 I've worked in two companies that went from nothing to ~$2B sales in ~20 years. The founders were all engineers and still worked alongside us. My favorite one used to ask permission to sit at my lunch table. He's easily the greatest human being I've ever known. You'd never know the kind of money he had if you saw him. He still drove the car he restored himself in college. He'd drive across town to save $0.05/gallon on gas. Just from his public stock trades we knew he had hundreds of millions though (this was in the 90s). I still talk to him. I emailed him last week.



Honestly, all of the founders have been something like him although he was the greatest one. The others did spend their money though, sometimes extravagantly. One for example had married a history major and had the hobby of relocating historic buildings to his property. His house had museum quality antiques, such as George Washington's dinner table, and he actually used them.



I guess by the strictest definition I'm a multimillionaire as the first digit of my Fidelity account does go to 2 sometimes. As a nearly 50yo engineer that's not that unusual though. Millionaires aren't what they used to be.

#40 Ooh, I can chip in here.



My sister worked for an Asian property developer in London who bought a hotel in the south of France. He shipped his entire office to the hotel for the summer in order to get the renovation process up and running. He also needed a crew of people to work in the hotel for his employees friends and family, so I ended up working in food service and my wife was a maid. All in all there were about 100 people staying in the hotel. Owner's family and friends, office staff, a crew of Liverpudlian carpenters and builders and their families, along with a private chef and his partner who was a pastry chef. A local french chef and to top it off, the entire cooking staff from a top London restaurant (7 guys) who would normally go back home to Hong Kong for a month, but instead the owner flew their families over to France.



We worked 6 days a week and when off work, we cold use the pool and other amenities (projection tv). The owner had a 14 metre boat with captain which we used on our day off. There was also a chef de service who "had all the keys" particularly the booze storage room- One day, he had to go and testify in a trial for 2 days so he left me in charge with the keys. The booze storage contained about €2 million worth of booze including Cristal etc. I was allowed to supply booze to the guests and staff.



I used to hang out with the French chef who once asked me if I like foie gras, to which I said yes. We returned from the fridge with a brick of foie gras which we munched on.



Oh, and the Chinese cooks complained that the French gas burners were not powerful enough so they had to get some proper wok burners in.



One night I watched the original broadcast on Sky News announcing Princess Diana had been in a car accident.



That was a great summer.

#41 My experience is that they work harder than anybody.



And are workaholic. My ex boss a multimillionaire was 5am in office and doesn't go home till after midnight, as at night is entertainment with business people. He was running multiple businesses and very hands on.



He seems to work 6 full days and only take Sunday off because his wife was unhappy and demanded he doesn't work on Sunday.



But he does make time to take his wife on 2 weeks luxurious holidays here and there throughout the year. His wife doesn't work and has maids.



But they are psycho workaholic. And endless energy which I don't know comes from where.



I used to date a billionaire or at least he was running a business worth a billion, who also works non stop. And gets very little sleep. Owns private jets, travels everywhere that way as he is constantly travelling for business, usually in 3 different continents per week, is chauffeured everywhere and has maids at home.

#42 I work in Fintech. Literally had a billionaire come to our office with his team last week.



I meet a LOT of fancy people, and a lot of people pretending to be fancy like they believe they can "fake it until they make it" but their idea of what fancy people do is flawed.



1. Actually fancy people lead with curiosity about others, out of social self-preservation.



They have usually met some very high status people and somewhat regularly... so if they don't know you... and you aren't a service provider... They try to "figure you out" pretty early, they don't want to make an a*s out of themselves in front of the;



Surgeon General of ___, or the CFO of A FORTUNE 10 company, or the Guy that invented the pacemaker keeping their Mom alive, or the most elite White Hat Hacker in the country, or the biggest Pop star in Korea, or the Shaw of Bahrain, or the biggest oil tycoon in Texas, etc.



Because THOSE are the people they see in the private airport, or at the elite medical clinic, or at that restaurant bar, or the friend's dinner party, or in the green room waiting to give a keynote or interview etc.



In my experience, 100% of the time when you meet someone who leads off with bragging about themselves, or inferring they are the fanciest person present - they are a blowhard nothing burger. It's always some middle manager who thinks they are king d**k because they finally bought a motorcycle.



Some of the fanciest people I've met will actually delay sharing their name or other context because they assume you have heard of them, and want to see if you are actually nice or just an a*s kisser.



You can disarm them by just asking some peer type questions, like "how is your week going?".



Or failing that, share a verbal menu of stuff you know deeply, so they can learn about stuff from you. They can be very curious and there is not infinite time to learn, so your best gift may be a shortcut to learn just enough about XYZ.





2. They will default to offering to buy/pay for things they want in the same sentence they make the ask;



"Can I buy a side of ___ to go with this?" or "I'd rather just hire a car to take us, I'd pay to not walk", or "I want to treat you to ___" or "Can I come see you, I'm eating keto, where can I have groceries delivered?" etc.



To save time, they just make it clear they will pay for convenience and comfort. Because just the discussion about who will pay is a waste of time if your time is worth $500+ an hour.



The mental math goes; Nothing on this menu is more than $50, even with drinks, etc... This meal would be under $1,000 worst case scenario... I'll just eat the cost. If it's worth seeing these people, it's worth hosting.



They are shocked and annoyed when you can't pay in full at time of service. Like a medical procedure and the staff can't tell you the cost until you get a bill later. They would rather pay now, and not have to think about it... even if it's $10,000.





3. They will consider durable items as disposable if/when it makes life easier. Clothes, furniture, sports equipment, a fully stocked bar, etc.



Like; "I'll just buy skis when I get there, and donate them when I leave" or "I hate this couch, order a new one for the month I'm here." or "We need beach furniture, just go to target and get two patio tables and 12 chairs, plus whatever looks good in the swim aisle" or "Can I have this gym equipment delivered to the hotel and just leave it here for me?" or "Go buy three dresses for me, the staff has my measurements, I'll leave them for my niece", etc.



They may just have full sized bottles of hair, and skincare items delivered, just to use a couple days and leave them in the hotel. It can be "worth it" to have $500 worth of their favorite products nearby, and travel sized bottles or filling their own at home is too much of a hassle.



Kids are given top of the line bikes, a microscope, a PC, or art supplies, etc just to use them a handful of times.



If the only version is giant, they will still get that to have their favorite. So they may buy a pallet of something just to use 4, if the pallet is the only option. Like, "oh... the wine store only had cases, so I got a case."



Even something simple, while in their home town, like... people want to go to yoga in the, so I'll just hit a shop and buy some gear... rather than drive home and pick theirs up.



It's part of their lifestyle to constantly have cast-offs to gift to people in orbit. For them, it's as natural as throwing out a gum wrapper. The items are easily replaced, and essentially/relatively worthless (to them) after use...



Items can literally have a negative value to them; "I'd rather die than try to ship a bike home" or "Why would I want to carry 2 gallons of haircare with me on my personhood?"





4. They walk into any room like they are supposed to be there, the amenities are for them, and they look around for handlers or staff to help them.



A rich person walks into a hotel lobby, and knows the coffee is for them, they sit in any chair. They look for the valet and concierge. They expect someone will come get them when it's there turn to check in.



If they are very notable, the hotel will be expecting them, and greet them by name when they come in. They may have items or staff waiting for them, and immediately ask which items they can help with...



"Which bags can we take and which do you want to keep with you. Do you want turn down service right now? Dinner in your room or in the restaurant? Do you need any spa appointments? Do you have all the event tickets you need? Are you parking a car with us? Are you expecting any deliveries? Do you need fresh ___?" etc



But it's routine and boring to them.



It's not a glamorous red carpet experience where they float around like a rock star... The rich person has same polite expectation of asking for a pen in a bank; "obviously they have one and I can use it."



Because they are used to servants (even if they are part time, or they are called something different), they may act like the people are not present.



It's not to be rude like "you aren't a human" rather, it's to allow the worker to do their logistical work without adding the social burden of "entertain me" or "be my therapist".



They may believe it's offensive to pretend staff are your friends, because it's a level of faking the staff should not have to do... like it's "needy" of the rich person, and they want to be more respectful and self respecting than that.

#43 Worry about security, namely thieves and potential home invaders.

#44 Many of them are exceptionally good at picking wealthy parents.

#45 the amount of entitlement from multimillionaires is absolutely insane. on levels you can't even imagine if you've not experienced it. i mean, our current hell reality is the result of their entitlement so we're all experiencing it on that level but i'm talking personal. i remember being a kid, my dad was an oriental carpet salesman. i would go to work with him and ride with the labor team in the back of the delivery van if some rich f**k ordered some super expensive massive handmade carpet



this one dude wanted the guys to somehow get the rug upstairs in his massive f*****g mansion without physically walking into the home and carrying it up the stairs. all they had is a delivery van, obviously, they don't carry pulleys and s**t like they're f*****g piano deliverymen.



but i just remember seeing him say this s**t, as a kid, thinking "wow that sounds literally impossible, wtf is this steve martin looking m**********r talking about" and seeing the look on the grown a*s workers' faces thinking the exact same s**t as me

#46 They don’t work for an hourly wage. They do something once that they can make money from a bunch of times. Write a book, create a class, make a podcast or newsletter, make a video game. And then they save and invest their money so it will compound. Compounding interest is the secret to being wealthy.

#47 A very rich person I know does not eat leftover food. They will cook a feast and afterwards everything goes straight in the garbage no matter how much is left over.

#48 Not weird but a Van Gogh, just chillin in the hallway. Took a selfie with the flash on, whoops.

#49 I used to give music lessons to this dude who lived in a mansion way up in the mountains. When you walked through his front door, the first thing you saw was an enormous, low resolution photo of his wife in a bikini. The image covered the entire wall below the mezzanine so it was about 10’ by 4’, and it was pasted to the wall like wallpaper, so it couldn’t be removed.



Great guy, but I always thought that it was weird as hell that all their guests, children, family members ect were all being greeted by an enormous, low-quality image of his wife’s scantily clad body. I always got the sense that she wasn’t too happy about it either.

#50 A full functioning Barbershop inside the house. Complete with the rotating “candy cane” outside the entrance. The guy would have his friends come over for a cut.

#51 A wine cellar bigger than my appartement, and to access it you had to pass through a room twice as big, with model cars stacked to the cieling on all the walls...

#52 Dated a guy who had a large square garage with 4 doors - 4 classic corvettes pointed North, South, East and West so he could just get in and go. No backing up required.

#53 I work with one, the owner of the social enterprise that employs me.



Very driven, scrupulously fair, left-leaning. Works about 12-14 hours a day, plus another half day in dribs and drabs over the weekend, but doesn't expect staff to do the same.

#54 Not worked with but friends with. Private jet, homes all over the globe, never in one place for very long. It’s a very different life- I wonder how they maintain friendships when dipping in out so frequently. I only get to see them when they “drop in” to their home near where I live which is a giant mansion with private beach front and cliff views of the sea below their pool that they never open because they are never here long enough to open the pool or really get much use out of it.