“Is This Forrest Gump's Son?”: Bad Bunny’s New Hair Sparks Reactions and Comparisons Online

Fans of Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny were left in shock after he shared a shirtless selfie revealing a dramatic hair transformation: bright red locks. Some say he went “from Puerto Rican to Scottish” in a single haircut.

A post reporting the change on X garnered over 11 million views, with viewers sharing mixed reactions to the makeover. Some believe the fiery hair suits him, adding to what they believe are his already good looks. Others think the singer looks strange and compared him to Ice Spice.

Highlights Bad Bunny shocks fans with a bright red hair transformation, leading to comparisons like Ed Sheeran.

Fans joke Bad Bunny's new look resembles Ice Spice and even characters like Mr. Tumnus.

Despite mixed reactions, followers say his latest hairstyle is tame compared to past looks.

“Is this an Ice spice Halloween costume tease?” one joked, while posting a picture of the rapper.

Despite the criticism, longtime followers of the Puerto Rican have grown accustomed to his extravagant looks and consider the recent change to be “tame” compared to what he had shown in the past.

Image credits: PopCrave

The musician regularly changes his style, going from classy outfits, to outright bizarre costumes combining everything from leather jackets, fur coats, colorful prints, fade haircuts, afros, custom made glasses in the shape of hearts, and even dressing in women’s clothing on more than one occasion.

“Everyone should feel comfortable with who they are and how they feel. What does it even mean to be masculine or feminine? I can’t assign gender to clothes,” he explained to GQ in a 2022 interview.

Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer / MG23 / Getty

For the singer, clothes are there to mix-and-match freely regardless of the meaning society has assigned to them. “If I wear a dress, does it stop being a woman’s dress? It’s just a dress,” he added.

Bunny has made it a habit to surprise his fans at each event he attends wearing creative, and often unpredictable, outfits that are sure to catch the attention of the media, providing publicity boosts for the artist.

Image credits: badbunnypr

For instance, Bunny attended the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Monaco in 2023 wearing a completely see-through blouse with a woman’s underwear drawn on it, coupled with skin tight pants.

At the 2023 Met Gala, the artist wore a white backless suit and a dramatic floor-length shawl adorned with camellia flowers for an ethereal and elegant look.

Image credits: BACKGRID / Vida Press

The outfit was no more outlandish than what he wore in 2022, when he made his debut at the gala wearing a strange trench coat coupled with a wig that resembled an old-fashioned women’s hairdo.

The singer also appeared in full drag for his Yo Perreo Sola music video, wearing a full-body red leather suit, coupled with red gloves and stockings.

The Puerto Rican artist recently appeared on a Peacock documentary centered around the explosive rise of reggaeton music, alongside other renowned starts of the genre

Image credits: Splash News / Vida Press

In addition to his boundary-pushing fashion, Bad Bunny recently played an important role in the 2024 documentary Reggaeton: The Sound That Conquered the World.

With its first episode released on August 15, the piece delves into the rise and global influence of the Latin American music genre, exploring its origins, impact, and the how’s and why’s behind the phenomenon.

Bunny shared personal experiences and insights into the evolution of reggaeton and his journey coming from the streets of Puerto Rico to becoming one of the most influential figures in the Latin music scene.

The documentary was produced by award-winning filmmaker Santiago Valdés, known for his work on music-centered films, and features appearances by other prominent reggaeton artists, including Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Karol G, and Ivy Queen.

Bunny’s new appearance drew criticism from readers, who believed his previous looks fit him better. Regardless, some had fun comparing him to other red-haired artists and characters

Image credits: badbunnypr

While his fans complimented him on the new look, more neutral netizens took the chance to make jokes about it, comparing the artist to numerous pop culture figures.

“The Ed Sheeranification of Bad Bunny needs to be studied,” one wrote.

“My man’s looking like Mr. Tumnus from Narnia with that hair,” another laughed.

“To each their own,” wrote a viewer, while posting a video of a disapproving Clint Eastwood.

“I thought this was Forrest Gump’s son,” one pointed out.

The third episode of Reggaeton: The Sound That Conquered the World is set to release next Thursday (October 3) and will focus on the explosion of the music genre with Daddy Yankee’s breakout hit Gasolina.

Image credits: BARIJUKU

Image credits: mollyrayxo

Image credits: thepugfather2

Image credits: isaactheswiftie

Image credits: migsb_OF

Image credits: arianaunext

Image credits: thankUbardi

Image credits: AnkitYad001

Image credits: Dre2fye_

Image credits: VT4L_Joe

Image credits: micahmarine