With so many musicians to choose from, it is not a wonder why the number of overrated singers has risen quite a lot. Sometimes, it’s the fandom's fault due to their overpraising of them, and other times it’s the music they create, or the lack of it, in some cases. Overrated musicians can come from a lot of different eras and genres. Multiple factors add to the overhyping of the most overrated musicians.

No matter the music genre or the era they come from, overrated artists can come from every corner of the world. Famous musicians like Mozart and DJ Khaled get placed on top of the pyramid as some of the greatest ever. But when you look at their competitors, you might notice that they are mediocre to good. Of course, music is very subjective, so it’s not a wonder why the most overrated singers might be on the list of your favorite artists.

Want to know if your favorite music artist is just an overrated celebrity that might not be worth the fame? Well, the internet is here to share some knowledge. User RedChia1080 asked an interesting question in the AskReddit community just about this topic. With so many answers, we have compiled the best ones in the list below. If you agree with the opinion of strangers on the internet, leave an upvote. On the other hand, if you have anything to say in defense of the artists, share it in the comments below.

#1

Tekashi 69

Tekashi 69

johannvillanueva29 said: "That boy is trash and then some fr."

ThatPro39 replied: "Agreed. He looks like a discarded skittle wrapper and "rap" like one too."

johannvillanueva29 , youtube.com Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

Real name Daniel Henderson, what he did was sick "Child sexual performance charges Hernandez was involved in a child sexual performance charge from 2015.[40][103] In October 2015, Hernandez pled guilty to a felony count of use of a child in a sexual performance. He was charged with three counts of the offense after a February 2015 incident in which he had physical contact with a 13-year-old girl and later distributed videos of the incident online as part of a music video. Three videos are described in the criminal complaint against Hernandez. In the first, "the child engages in oral sexual intercourse with the separately charged defendant Taquan Anderson, while the defendant, Daniel Hernandez, stands behind the child making a thrusting motion with his pelvis and smacking her on her buttocks. The child is nude in the video." The other videos show the child sitting on Hernandez's lap while Anderson gropes her breasts and later sitting naked across the laps of Anderson and Henderson"

#2

Drake

Drake

"Doesn’t write his own lyrics. Doesn’t produce his own beats. Sings in all auto tune. Raps about being a gangster and starting at the bottom but he was on a Canadian teen drama where he played a kid in a wheelchair so he got to sit on his *ss all day. Talentless hack."

Capt_Smashnballs , drake Report

#3

Sam Smith

Sam Smith

CubanLynx312 said: "I still can’t believe they went with Sam Smith over Radiohead for the Spectre opening."

dandybaby26 replied: "I think their singing abilities are good but it’s just the tonal quality of their voice that I can’t stand. Sounds very garbled, likely from tongue tension."

CubanLynx312 , youtube.com Report

#4

Kid Rock

Kid Rock

"Don't care what he's rated, it's better than he deserves. If the worst music ever recorded were stuffed in a trash bag, Kid Rock would be the liquid that leaks out on the kitchen floor."

kjm16216 , kidrock Report

#5

Cardi B

Cardi B

Edward_the_Dog said: "Not a musician. She’s a product."

markymrk720 replied: "Her episode on Letterman’s My next Guest is… was so cringey."

the_figureh3ad , youtube.com Report

daniel ikelman
daniel ikelman
Community Member
56 minutes ago

She is an absolute moron. Talks like a total idiot..hopefully its an act, but i doubt it

#6

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber

RandomGamer896 said: "The media loves him but most people in my family hate him."
 
WaitToFall replied: "That's a f*cking blast form the past. I don't even remember the last time I've ever heard somebody even mention Fred."

RandomGamer896 , youtube.com Report

Scott J
Scott J
Community Member
25 minutes ago

I'm proud to say at age 48 I still can't name one Justin Bieber song and I wouldn't recognize him if I heard it on the radio.

#7

Adam Levine

Adam Levine

"He is such a f*cking tool. Literally made one good album (imo) with Maroon 5. Songs about Jane was fantastic, but I can't escape his s*ckage. His very existence is just irritating..."

lack_swan87 , youtube.com Report

Tim
Tim
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Not into Maroon 5, but just not liking someone personally doesn’t make them an overrated singer.

#8

Yngwie Malmsteen

Yngwie Malmsteen

"Considered the greatest guitarist in history by many, all of his music sounds the same. Just super fast notes going widdly widdly, it's all classical sauce and sounds like christmas horror music at times which is cool but it never breaks that mold. I would put others like Tosin Abasi and John Petrucci over him. They may not be on the same level as Malmsteen in some areas but it's all about how music hits the ear, and I can only listen to like 2 Malmsteen songs anymore because the rest is going to be just shredding for the sake of shredding. Don't get me wrong, he's amazing, but I can't call him the greatest, even when we're talking skill level. If you see some of these flamenco guitarists shred then you'll see who I'm talking about."

taitaofgallala , youtube.com Report

James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago

Great guitarist but an arrogant prick. But his music can get boring quickly.

#9

Pitbull

Pitbull

"He is kind of a guilty pleasure for me, like I’d never play his music just on its own, but it’s fun at a party."

ozzzymand0 , Eva Rinaldi Report

#10

Beyonce

Beyonce

Wade_Wilson_Watts said: "Don't get me wrong, she's good, but I don't understand the God-like status she's achieved."
 
stefsnacks replied: "I just... Don't care for her music? My best friends crucify me when I say this, but I don't get where she gets this reputation of being such a lyricist. As far as I can tell her lyrics aren't anything super special. I like my lyrics to be more poetic, maybe that's why I don't get it? (to me one of the best lyricists is Bruce Springsteen)"

Wade_Wilson_Watts , youtube.com Report

daniel ikelman
daniel ikelman
Community Member
52 minutes ago

Her beats are strange and her voice is never in time. Always sounds like 3 songs mashed together...

#11

DaBaby

DaBaby

swolleddy said: "How is he 11 in the world on the monthly listeners chart. Every single flow is the exact same."

dreamteamme replied: "Someone once said that his music sounds like a scooby doo chase scene and I can't unhear it. Just listening to his bit In levitating all I can picture is shaggy and scooby running through the house crazily while the ghost follows them."

swolleddy , youtube.com Report

#12

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello

Kate_The_Great_414 said: "Finger nails on a black board to my ears."

CranksInTheItemShop replied: "Her own music is sh*t, but she was pretty good in bad things."

Kate_The_Great_414 , youtube.com Report

#13

Dj Khaled

Dj Khaled

"Plenty of examples of this guy making a fool of himself, but my personal favorite is his appearance on Hot Ones. He acts like an absolute tool."

level 2 punk62 , djkhaled Report

#14

Machine Gun Kelly (MGK)

Machine Gun Kelly (MGK)

Blackmore_Vale said: "Picked a fight with Eminem and got chased out of rap. Then he decided to pick a fight with Slip Knot."
 
flyingcircusdog replied: "Is he really overrated? I see nothing but hate for him online."

kikkitakesnokaka , youtube.com Report

noodle
noodle
Community Member
3 minutes ago

He’s creepy…

#15

Jared Leto

Jared Leto

"If you watch the 30 Seconds to Mars documentary, it makes it crystal clear that Leto is a sh*te musician."

Dutch_Dutch , jaredleto Report

Heather Resatz
Heather Resatz
Community Member
42 minutes ago

And clearly an egocentric creep!!

#16

Bono

Bono

"Can’t stand the guy and U2 is just meh."

proteinsharts , youtube.com Report

James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago

Their early stuff was good but that’s it.

#17

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran

TheSecondiDare said: "I've seen a lot of acts like his in my time. Some of them have been absolutely incredible. Sadly many never get signed, and even more just stop performing altogether. Ed got lucky. That's all." Ferengi_Earwax replied: "He's written a bunch of great songs, is financially successful and is able to actually play his own music. He also has a good voice. I'd call him a great musician that happens to be a pop star. So by overrated you mean he's a pop star really."

TheSecondiDare , youtube.com Report

James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago

Not a fan but he started by busking. He is also releasing a song with Dani Filth for charity.

#18

Mozart

Mozart

Akhil45679 said: "He did nothing since 1791."
 
Inevitable-March1485 replied: "Also he forgot to write lyrics for the most songs."

Akhil45679 , wikimedia.org Report

#19

Harry Styles

Harry Styles

scrawnymfkr said: "He is a talented performer but his music is very mid and commercial."

MisterMarcus replied: "For me, he kind of falls between the cracks of being not quite 'pop' enough to be fun and entertaining, but also not quite 'indie' enough to be interesting and mysterious."

scrawnymfkr , youtube.com Report

#20

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez

ElderCunningham said: "She's gone way downhill ever since Taco-Flavored Kisses."

SleaterK7111 replied: "I would disagree that J-Lo is overrated - I don't think she has ever really been 'rated'.

Surely conventional wisdom would be she has a handful of well-written pop songs, which she didn't write, and simply contributed her vocals. She can't sing particularly well, the world cringed as one at Jenny From the Block, and her career has been pedestrian ever since.

Or is that an unfair appraisal?"

LeicaRedEye replied: "I prefer her as an actor than as a singer. And that says a lot."

SuvenPan , youtube.com Report

#21

Madison Beer

Madison Beer

jizzlewizard said: "People give her too much credit cus she's hot."

Drawkcab96 replied: "Wait, she sings?"

brush_between_meals replied: "I've seen the name and face on social media before, but until today I assumed she was just some random influencer rather than a popular singer."

jizzlewizard , youtube.com Report

daniel ikelman
daniel ikelman
Community Member
54 minutes ago

Who? Can't be overrated if no one has heard of you...

#22

Grimes

Grimes

mr_glide said: "In certain circles that are mostly made up of disaffected pale posh girls, Grimes is highly rated. For someone who puts so much effort into portraying themselves as boundlessly eccentric, her music is bizarrely unremarkable."

akewelltart20 repled: "I tried listening to her and yes, I don't even remember her music. Unremarkable is the word."

mr_glide , youtube.com Report

#23

Halsey

Halsey

Shitty_Google_Bot said: "Her voice is so over-produced."

technical-lullabye replied: "I haven’t listened to her new music so it might’ve changed but her voice always sounds the same to me. Like, she never tries anything different with her songs."

Shitty_Google_Bot , youtube.com Report

#24

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny

"As a Hispanic man, I can't imagine why this 2 bit regaetonero is famous."

Slow_Advertising1181 , badbunnypr Report

#25

Black Pink

Black Pink

nikyolindian said: "True. The tune is quite catchy but the lyrics has no substance."

fallfnl replied: "They really need to put in more effort on the lyrics."

Milk459 replied: "I kinda agree. All of the members are super talented but as a group their music has been a bit underwhelming lately in my pov. Like, it’s not bad it’s just not AMAZING. If that makes sense. Which s*cks cuz I know all of them can make great stuff."

7ofXI , youtube.com Report

#26

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande

Commenter said: "Beautiful voice. Cliche pop songs. Actually a lot of pop stars have that problem."

DidDunMegasploded replied: "Needs to attend her own School of Diction...well, a lot of pop artists do, but she is by far one of the worst offenders."

Interesting_Put_3046 , youtube.com Report

#27

Imagine Dragons

Imagine Dragons

Commenter said: "They write the worst f*cking lyrics. All their verses are a bunch of random nonsense that leads to a somewhat catchy chorus."

ghee replied: "Eh, I’ve never met an Imagine Dragons fan so I don’t think they are overrated. They are great at making very generic catchy music for car commercials and good for them for having succes."

dsch1995 , Cancha General Report

Beatrice Fairchild
Beatrice Fairchild
Community Member
30 minutes ago

I think the are decent BUT you have to be into that kind of music. Try listening to Depeche Mode. Then you will see what a lot of random phrases in song lyrics sounds like (and how it can still sound good)

#28

The Kakkar Siblings

The Kakkar Siblings

pandius said: "Agreed. Neha Kakkar stealing a living murdering remakes of classic songs by legendary singers, and then using her brand to build her husband's and brother's brands. Everything wrong with Bollywood in a nutshell."

tres_chill: "Fiercely overrated."

bakasuur , Neha Kakkar Report

#29

Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan

APZY91 said: "Sounds like a 3rd grader wrote all of his lyrics."

thirtyfojoe replied: "I hate that his voice sounds so cartoony. Like someone is voice acting a country singer instead of just someone singing with a twang."

APZY91 , lukebryan Report

#30

BTS

BTS

Far_Chemistry6688 said: "Not a musician, but rather musicians. Nothing against them tho, just not fond of their music and vocal skills."

Ok-Turnover3923 replied: "I really don't think they became popular because of their music."

GiveMeDeah replied: "Their vocal skills definitely aren’t the best in kpop. The rap line though is the complete opposite imo."

Far_Chemistry6688 , youtube.com Report

#31

Black Eyed Peas

Black Eyed Peas

rltazumarill said: "They are absolute garbage."

treehann replied: "Oh yeah. This comment is too far down. Glad to find a fellow hater here. Even when they made somewhat original music it was obnoxious. Most of their discography is just sampling better songs and making them worse. Even as a producer who respects sampling, I just hate the way they write."

rltazumarill , youtube.com Report

#32

Michael Bolton

Michael Bolton

"I know some people celebrate his entire catalog, but I think he is a no talent *ssclown personally."

Jmen4Ever , michaelbolton Report

Tim
Tim
Community Member
23 minutes ago

I appreciate that Michael Bolton seems to have a sense of humor about himself.

#33

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo

shadoweon said: "Sorry to those fond of her but i'm really tired of every 3 songs playing on the radio having to be one of her songs."

Galwithshinyass replied: "Industry plant and the public eats it up. If they timed it right that is."

shadoweon , Walt Disney Television Report

#34

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift

therufus22 said: "She does have a good voice, but all of her recent songs just sound the same."
 
Commenter replied: "Honestly… her voice isn’t even that good. It’s not terrible, just basic af and most of the time it just sounds like she’s talking. There are so many other artists in the game with much better voices and more talent. She can write some good lyrics occasionally though."

therufus22 , youtube.com Report

Tim
Tim
Community Member
30 minutes ago

I guess she is “overrated” just because maybe nobody can be as good as her popularity right now is? I agree her vocals are fine but she isn’t the most naturally talented singer. But she writes *very very* catchy songs across multiple genres… she is very talented.

#35

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish

"Billie Eilish represents a specific type of song that was kind of innovative and interesting for 5 minutes. And now we think it's overrated, because it is no longer a fad.

I suspect we will literally never know or care if Billie Eilish is a talented musician or not.

Ditto: Lana Del Rey, Lorde, Imagine Dragons, etc. You make something cool, then everyone copies it, then everyone gets bored of it, and then everyone decides *you're* boring. Repeat."

heffalumps-n-woozles , billieeilish Report

Peter H
Peter H
Community Member
17 minutes ago

What I don’t understand is why she keeps popping up on “alternative” playlists when she is one of the most lavishly successful mainstream stars now.

#36

Nickelback

Nickelback

DandyLion69 said: "As a teenager/college kid I used to sh*t on them every chance I got. As an adult I recognize that some of their music is actually really catchy and the guys in the band seem super down to earth and chill. Glad they never focused on all the hate they got because it was definitely unwarranted. And I was definitely part of the problem."

Yawndr replied: "They just got overplayed. Not their fault."

McBlakey , youtube.com Report

Tim
Tim
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Nickelback is due for a resurgence. They were popular. Then they got a ton of hate for being popular so they became unpopular. Now the backlash to the over-the-top hate is coming, plus the people who enjoy liking unpopular things, or people who play them to be ironic and then it stops being ironic… all of which will make them popular again.

#37

Katy Perry

Katy Perry

Gators44 said: "I get that she was cute and the songs were decent, but she had very limited vocal range and strangled a few songs to death. She practically drowned that “fireworks” song face down in a bathtub."

Cavalish replied: "I’ve heard Katy Perry’s menulog ad more than any of her actual songs, so it’s all I associate her with now.

(Just Eat or Skip for the other colonies apparently)"

Gators44 , youtube.com Report

#38

Kerry King Of Slayer

Kerry King Of Slayer

"He is overrated. Imo. The guy has a terrible solo style and any good slayer solo was played by Jeff Hanneman."

umanMulligan , Ozzy Delaney Report

James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago

I preferred Jeff. He was the more interesting guitarist. Kerry seems to be a penne trick pony. Slayer are great live though.

#39

Adele

Adele

TheSockMonster said: "I wish I could upvote more. I don't think she's bad person (she can sing, but I really don't like her voice). But I just don't get why she is so popular. Even the slightly more upbeat tunes are dull and bland at best."
 
KimmyWex1972 replied: "Agreed. Other than 'Rumor has it' all her songs are kinda sad and borrringgg. She does have a good voice tho."

Financial_Lemon9708 , youtube.com Report

#40

Lars Ulrich

Lars Ulrich

JKdriver said: "I’m a Metallica fan, but man, Lars was a real douche in the late 90’s/early 2000’s. I do appreciate that now, like 20 years later, he finally admits Napster was the wrong hill to die on."

Hillan replied: "He might be overrated as a drummer, but as a visionary musician he is underrated if anything. People don't realise how many of the good things about Metallica music are because of him."

lefthandedrighty , larsulrich Report

James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago

His skill lies in arranging songs and sorting out the business side of things. Brian Tatler from Diamond Head (a band that influenced Metallica when they were starting) said that Lars helped him sort out his publishing rights. He said by doing that he could keep his career rather than having to get a job outside music.

