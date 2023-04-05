With so many musicians to choose from, it is not a wonder why the number of overrated singers has risen quite a lot. Sometimes, it’s the fandom's fault due to their overpraising of them, and other times it’s the music they create, or the lack of it, in some cases. Overrated musicians can come from a lot of different eras and genres. Multiple factors add to the overhyping of the most overrated musicians.

No matter the music genre or the era they come from, overrated artists can come from every corner of the world. Famous musicians like Mozart and DJ Khaled get placed on top of the pyramid as some of the greatest ever. But when you look at their competitors, you might notice that they are mediocre to good. Of course, music is very subjective, so it’s not a wonder why the most overrated singers might be on the list of your favorite artists.

Want to know if your favorite music artist is just an overrated celebrity that might not be worth the fame? Well, the internet is here to share some knowledge. User RedChia1080 asked an interesting question in the AskReddit community just about this topic. With so many answers, we have compiled the best ones in the list below. If you agree with the opinion of strangers on the internet, leave an upvote. On the other hand, if you have anything to say in defense of the artists, share it in the comments below.