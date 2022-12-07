August 1, 1981, was a historic date in the music industry. On this day, MTV was launched, and though back then not many people expected it, it did change the course of entertainment. While it was not the first channel to show music videos, it defined a lot of new trends, influenced artists, and throughout its lifetime has launched some of the best music videos of all time.

Many consider music videos to be a separate form of art, just like movies. A music video is not only a great promotional tool for the artist to help the song become more popular, but it is also another way to express their creativity. The visuals enhance the song, creating a whole new level of perception for the audience. However, sometimes people question the profitability of making music videos, as musicians can’t sell them the way they sell their music.

Those of you who know how expensive it is to make a film probably also wonder: how much does a music video cost? A lot here depends on how elaborate the idea is, how much time and effort it will take to make it, and even which filmmaker you invite to direct it for you. And while not as expensive as big-budget blockbusters, some artists do invest a pretty penny into their music videos.

For this article, we collected some of the most expensive music videos. Have you seen all of them? What do you think, was the result worth the cost? If you like to watch videos, do you have a video of a musician or band that you like the most? Share with us in the comments.