With consoles and PCs booming, it was only natural for some of the best video game characters to rise among others. When talking about the legendary video game franchises, the best video game characters of all time played a vital role in the story and set the tone for the upcoming sequels. But with so many to choose from, what separates a best video game character from the more forgettable ones?

When talking about the bests and the greats of video games, we are talking about characters like Agent 47, Mario, and Doomguy — the faces of the games they are in. The factor that the great characters in video games share is their memorability. When you turn on the game, their face might be the first you see. The same goes for the marketing material — other video game characters are left on the side while the more important ones take the stage.

Want to test out your knowledge on the subject of video games? Well, we have compiled a list of the most famous video game characters that have graced the world of computer storytelling. Upvote the characters you recognize, and if you want to share anything related to the characters, do so in the comments below.