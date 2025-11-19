Who Is Calvin Klein? Calvin Richard Klein is an American fashion designer, celebrated for his minimalist aesthetic and clean lines that redefined contemporary style. His influential work extended across womenswear, menswear, and lifestyle products, shaping global fashion trends. He launched his eponymous company in 1968, making an immediate impact with understated coats and dresses. Klein’s provocative advertising campaigns for designer jeans in the 1970s quickly captivated the public eye, turning his brand into a household name.

Full Name Calvin Richard Klein Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Partner, Kevin Baker Net Worth $800 million Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Education High School Of Art And Design, Fashion Institute Of Technology Father Leo Klein Mother Flore Stern Kids Marci Klein

Early Life and Education Born and raised in The Bronx, New York City, Calvin Klein developed an early interest in fashion, often sketching designs from a young age. His mother, Flore Stern, and seamstress grandmother inspired his appreciation for clothing. Klein pursued formal education at the High School of Art and Design in Manhattan, later attending New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology. He honed his skills through apprenticeships before co-founding his own label.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Calvin Klein’s personal life. He first married textile designer Jayne Centre in 1965, divorcing in 1974. He later married Kelly Rector in 1986, with that union concluding in divorce in 2006. Klein shares a daughter, Marci Klein, with Jayne Centre, with whom he co-parents. More recently, he has been in a relationship with Kevin Baker since 2016.

Career Highlights Calvin Klein launched his eponymous fashion company in 1968, quickly distinguishing himself with a collection of modern, understated coats and dresses. He soon earned significant acclaim, including three consecutive Coty American Fashion Critics’ Awards for womenswear in the mid-1970s. His brand expanded dramatically, introducing iconic designer jeans that grossed millions in sales, famously advertised by Brooke Shields. Klein further diversified into lucrative lines of underwear and fragrances, with scents like Obsession and Eternity becoming global bestsellers. To date, Klein’s minimalist aesthetic and groundbreaking, often controversial, advertising campaigns have solidified his status as a transformative figure in American fashion. His influence reshaped modern luxury and global branding.