German Beer Brand Hilariously Spoofs Jeremy Allen White’s Calvin Klein Ad With A Real “Dad Bod”

A beer brand from Germany has given Calvin Klein a run for its money after spoofing one of its sexy commercials, promoting “Dry January” and hilariously making it all the more relatable.

Berlin-based craft beer maker Brlo touted its alcohol-free offering by humorously imitating Calvin Klein’s infamous advertisement featuring The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White.

Whilst Calvin Klein’s ad features racy footage of the actor taking New York City by storm, showcasing a six-pack and him prancing around in underwear, the German brewer has gone viral by taking a more realistic and funnier approach.

Image credits: BRLO

Image credits: BRLO Beer

In Brlo’s take, the 32-year-old actor has been replaced by a stocky red-headed fella who confidently prances in a similar matter to his movie star counterpart.

Posted across the brewer’s social media accounts, the sensual video sees a fuller-bodied, red-haired man strut his stuff through Berlin as he provocatively strips down to his white briefs.

Brlo’s flirtatious man takes it a step further by removing his underwear altogether before relaxing on a replica red couch, which was seen in Calvin Klein’s commercial, while sipping a beer as viewers can see Berlin’s iconic TV tower in the distance.

Image credits: BRLO Beer

Image credits: BRLO Beer

Whilst his modesty is pixelated, one can’t ignore Brlo’s genius play of words, as the ad promotes “drinking naked,” referring to alcohol-free beer.

On Instagram, the brand stated: “We say: Get NAKED. You say: Yes, chef!⁠” as a nod to The Bear, in which actor Jeremy plays chef Carmy.

Image credits: BRLO Beer

Image credits: BRLO Beer

The brand further wrote: “Our BRLO NAKED has come to quench your thirst.

“Full-bodied, juicy, and without tomorrow’s headache, our alcohol-free option goes beyond January. Yes, Chef!⁠”

Dry January is a month-long sobriety challenge, where, as its name suggests, a person gives up alcohol for the whole month of January.

Image credits: BRLO Beer

Image credits: BRLO Beer

The public health initiative was first launched in 2013 by Alcohol Change UK and centers around people concerned they drink too much or too often. It’s also for anyone looking to start the year on a healthier note.

UC Davis Health patient navigator and substance abuse counselor Tommie Trevino explained that while a month of sobriety can seem overwhelming to some, it comes with some big advantages.

You can watch Brlo’s ad below:

Image credits: BRLO Beer

You can watch Calvin Klein’s ad below:

Image credits: Calvin Klein

According to Tommie, a month is enough time for people to assess their drinking.

Moreover, research has shown that even a brief break from alcohol for moderate to heavy drinkers can produce immediate health benefits, including weight loss, better sleep, improved mood, and energy levels.

More benefits include increased physical activity due to more energy, better diet due to better dietary restraint and fewer empty calorie intake, decreased growth factors related to cancer, insulin resistance, and blood pressure, as well as a reduction in liver fat and blood sugar.

“It’s a full body yes!” a reader exclaimed

