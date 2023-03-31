Who could have known that so many best-selling mangas would be so interesting? Unlike the popular anime series that draw attention by showing colorful and moving characters, the best-selling manga has to capture the mind of the reader through static drawings. The best-selling manga of all time combines different elements in perfect harmony.

While anime can be turned on and left to run in the background, manga requires much more attention from the reader. A popular manga can charm readers by creating brilliant characters with catchy dialogue and superb action sequences. Since it’s just drawings, there has to be some creative freedom given to the reader. The highest-selling manga is the one that combines the three elements in a perfect harmony of words, style, and movements.

So, if you are wondering about the best-selling manga of all time and want to find out its name — you are in luck. Below, we have compiled some of the most sold mangas in the world. Upvote the mangas that you read and liked. On the other hand, if you have anything to share about the series, be sure to share your opinion in the comments below.

One Piece — 516.6 Million Copies

One Piece — 516.6 Million Copies

Almost 26 years ago, Eiichiro Oda published his first chapter in the One Piece manga series. At that moment, he began to lead the readers on a journey of pirates that would last for several decades, with no end in sight. The One Piece series has sold over 516.6 million copies and rests safely as the most-sold manga ever.

Golgo 13 — 300 Million Copies

Golgo 13 — 300 Million Copies

Golgo 13, written by Takao Saito, might be one of the oldest and longest-running manga currently being published. The main emphasis of this action comic is Golgo 13, sometimes known as Duke Togo, and his varied exploits rather than any grand narratives. An incredible 300 million copies have been sold already.

Detective Conan — 270 Million Copies

Detective Conan — 270 Million Copies

Even the great mind of Sherlock has nothing on Jimmy Kudo, the main character of the Detective Conan manga series. This shonen manga, created by Gosho Aoyama, is still in publication. The Detective Conan manga series has sold about 270 million copies and will likely sell even more in the future.

Dragon Ball — 260 Million Copies

Dragon Ball — 260 Million Copies

A list of the most popular mangas can not be complete without mentioning Dragon Ball, one of the most popular and best-selling manga series. With 260 million copies sold, the coming-of-age story centers on Son Goku and his journey of becoming a powerful fighter and collecting all the dragon balls.

Naruto — 250 Million Copies

Naruto — 250 Million Copies

One of the most well-known series is Naruto, whose original manga inspired several well-liked anime, manga, and light novel adaptations, spin-offs, and sequels. Masashi Kishimoto began work on the original manga in 1999 and finished it in 2014 after 15 years. 250 million copies were sold of Naruto-related manga creations.

Doraemon — 250 Million Copies

Doraemon — 250 Million Copies

Two anime series, 40 full-length and shorter films, and other media spawned from the Doraemon manga. The plot centers on the robotic cat Doraemon, who travels across time to assist Nobita Nobi. To further cement its legendary status, a massive number of 250 million copies were sold of the manga.

Slam Dunk — 170 Million Copies

Slam Dunk — 170 Million Copies

Takehiro Inoue's Slam Dunk only lasted from 1990 to 1996, totaling 31 volumes. But since then, it has sold over 170 million copies and inspired several video games, four motion pictures, an anime series, and a foundation that aids Japanese basketball players in pursuing their ambitions of playing in the NBA.

Kochikame: Tokyo Beat Cops — 156.5 Million Copies

Kochikame: Tokyo Beat Cops — 156.5 Million Copies

Since its debut in 1976, Osamu Akimoto's humorous comic KochiKame: Tokyo Beat Police has sold more than 156.5 million copies. Throughout its 40-year run, Akimoto produced 200 volumes, and the original manga has since spawned several movies, animated and live-action, and even an anime.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba — 150 Million Copies

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba — 150 Million Copies

One of the latest and shortest manga series ever, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, has been quite successful for its creator Koyoharu Gotouge. Even though Gotouge only released 23 volumes during the manga's four-year run, it has sold more than 150 million copies since its debut in 2016. The story focuses on Tanjiro Kamado, a young demon slayer.

Oishinbo — 135 Million Copies

Oishinbo — 135 Million Copies

Oishinbo had two runs, from 1983 to 2008 and then from 2009 until 2014, and developed quite a sizable fanbase. Sadly, it seems like the manga is on an indefinite pause. Since its publication, this manga series has sold 135 million copies. An anime adaptation of this manga has 136 episodes. It spawned a live-action movie too.

Bleach — 130 Million Copies

Bleach — 130 Million Copies

From August 2001 until August 2016, Bleach was published in Shueisha's shonen manga magazine Weekly Shonen Jump. Its chapters were compiled in 74 volumes. Created by the mind of Tite Kubo, Bleach has sold over 130 million copies during its run. The manga even has several anime adaptations.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure — 120 Million Copies

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure — 120 Million Copies

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, created by Hirohiko Araki, is quite an unusual manga. The conflicts in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure revolve around Stands, psycho-spiritual entities with distinctive supernatural abilities. The series is renowned for its graphic style, stances, and numerous allusions to Western culture. It sold more than 120 million copies.

Attack On Titan — 110 Million Copies

Attack On Titan — 110 Million Copies

Attack on Titan focuses on a closed fortress, surrounded by three great walls, whose purpose is to protect the remnants of humanity from the monsters in Titan form. Created by Hajime Isayama, this manga series has become one of the most iconic creations ever. At this point, the manga has sold over 110 million copies.

Hajime No Ippo — 100 Million Copies

Hajime No Ippo — 100 Million Copies

Hajime No Ippo, known more in the west as The First Step, created by George Morikawa, explores the life of Ippo Makunouchi, a talented but shy high school student, and his journey of becoming a boxer. While it is still going on, Hajime No Ippo has sold around 100 million copies since its beginning in 1989.

The Kindaichi Case Files — 100 Million Copies

The Kindaichi Case Files — 100 Million Copies

The Kindaichi Case Files follows Hajime Kindaichi, a junior who seems to know his way around some tricky homicide cases. With the help of Detective Kenmochi and Miyuki, Hajime tries to solve the most horrible of crimes. Created by Yōzaburō Kanari, the series sold 100 million copies and will sell many more.

Astro Boy — 100 Million Copies

Astro Boy — 100 Million Copies

Astro Boy has quite a sad story, so it’s not a wonder why it sold so many copies. The manga centers on Astro Boy, an artificial kid with human feelings that Umataro Tenma built due to his son Tobio's recent passing. Created by Osamu Tezuka between 1952 and 1968, the manga sold 100 million copies.

Fist Of The North Star — 100 Million Copies

Fist Of The North Star — 100 Million Copies

Post-apocalyptic settings are not exclusive to movies and TV shows — manga can do it too. Fist of the North Star shows us an Earth destroyed with nuclear weapons. The main character is a warrior, Kenshiro, who has some fatal fighting skills. Running from 1983 to 1988, it sold 100 million copies.

Touch — 100 Million Copies

Touch — 100 Million Copies

From 1981 to 1986, Touch captured the minds of readers, with its anime adaptation capturing the eyes of millions of different watchers. Created by Mitsuru Adachi, the story focuses on basketball and twin brothers. The manga has been so successful that 100 million copies have been sold.

Kingdom — 95 Million Copies

Kingdom — 95 Million Copies

The adventures of a war orphan, Xin, with his allies as he battles to become the best general beneath the skies serve as the main focus of the Kingdom's romanticized history of the Warring States era. Still being publicized, Kingdom has over 95 million copies in circulation and has several live-action movie adaptations.

Sazae-San — 86 Million Copies

Sazae-San — 86 Million Copies

Even everyday activities can become the center of a manga series. Until Hasegawa's retirement and the series' conclusion, Sazae-san dealt with common issues and daily living in Tokyo. Over the years, Sazae-San has sold over 86 million copies, and its anime adaptation has a Guinness World Record due to its long run.

Baki The Grappler — 85 Million Copies

Baki The Grappler — 85 Million Copies

My Hero Academia — 85 Million Copies

My Hero Academia — 85 Million Copies

Hunter × Hunter — 84 Million Copies

Hunter × Hunter — 84 Million Copies

Captain Tsubasa — 82 Million Copies

Captain Tsubasa — 82 Million Copies

Vagabond — 82 Million Copies

Vagabond — 82 Million Copies

Fullmetal Alchemist — 80 Million Copies

Fullmetal Alchemist — 80 Million Copies

Sangokushi — 80 Million Copies

Sangokushi — 80 Million Copies

YuYu Hakusho — 78 Million Copies

YuYu Hakusho — 78 Million Copies

Kinnikuman — 77 Million Copies

Kinnikuman — 77 Million Copies

Fairy Tail — 72 Million Copies

Fairy Tail — 72 Million Copies

Rurouni Kenshin — 72 Million Copies

Rurouni Kenshin — 72 Million Copies

Jujutsu Kaisen — 70 Million Copies

Jujutsu Kaisen — 70 Million Copies

Tokyo Revengers — 70 Million Copies

Tokyo Revengers — 70 Million Copies

Boys Over Flowers — 61 Million Copies

Boys Over Flowers — 61 Million Copies

Major — 60.5 Million Copies

Major — 60.5 Million Copies

The Prince Of Tennis — 60 Million Copies

The Prince Of Tennis — 60 Million Copies

Rokudenashi Blues — 60 Million Copies

Rokudenashi Blues — 60 Million Copies

Crayon Shin-Chan — 58 Million Copies

Crayon Shin-Chan — 58 Million Copies

Initial D — 56 Million Copies

Initial D — 56 Million Copies

Gin Tama — 55.5 Million Copies

Gin Tama — 55.5 Million Copies

Bad Boys — 55 Million Copies

Bad Boys — 55 Million Copies

Berserk — 55 Million Copies

Berserk — 55 Million Copies

H2 — 55 Million Copies

H2 — 55 Million Copies

Haikyu!! — 55 Million Copies

Haikyu!! — 55 Million Copies

Ranma ½ — 55 Million Copies

Ranma ½ — 55 Million Copies

Minami No Teiō — 53 Million Copies

Minami No Teiō — 53 Million Copies

Super Radical Gag Family — 51 Million Copies

Super Radical Gag Family — 51 Million Copies

Black Jack — 50 Million Copies

Black Jack — 50 Million Copies

City Hunter — 50 Million Copies

City Hunter — 50 Million Copies

Cobra — 50 Million Copies

Cobra — 50 Million Copies

Devilman — 50 Million Copies

Devilman — 50 Million Copies

Dragon Quest: The Adventure Of Dai — 50 Million Copies

Dragon Quest: The Adventure Of Dai — 50 Million Copies

Fisherman Sanpei — 50 Million Copies

Fisherman Sanpei — 50 Million Copies

Glass Mask — 50 Million Copies

Glass Mask — 50 Million Copies

Great Teacher Onizuka — 50 Million Copies

Great Teacher Onizuka — 50 Million Copies

Inuyasha — 50 Million Copies

Inuyasha — 50 Million Copies

Nana — 50 Million Copies

Nana — 50 Million Copies

Saint Seiya — 50 Million Copies

Saint Seiya — 50 Million Copies

Shoot! — 50 Million Copies

Shoot! — 50 Million Copies

Dokaben — 48 Million Copies

Dokaben — 48 Million Copies

Kosaku Shima — 47 Million Copies

Kosaku Shima — 47 Million Copies

Tokyo Ghoul — 47 Million Copies

Tokyo Ghoul — 47 Million Copies

Crows — 46 Million Copies

Crows — 46 Million Copies

Sailor Moon — 46 Million Copies

Sailor Moon — 46 Million Copies

Shizukanaru Don – Yakuza Side Story — 46 Million Copies

Shizukanaru Don – Yakuza Side Story — 46 Million Copies

Dear Boys — 45 Million Copies

Dear Boys — 45 Million Copies

Shonan Junai Gumi — 45 Million Copies

Shonan Junai Gumi — 45 Million Copies

The Promised Neverland — 41 Million Copies

The Promised Neverland — 41 Million Copies

Ace Of Diamond — 40 Million Copies

Ace Of Diamond — 40 Million Copies

Crest Of The Royal Family — 40 Million Copies

Crest Of The Royal Family — 40 Million Copies

Kyō Kara Ore Wa!! — 40 Million Copies

Kyō Kara Ore Wa!! — 40 Million Copies

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime — 40 Million Copies

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime — 40 Million Copies

Yu-Gi-Oh! — 40 Million Copies

Yu-Gi-Oh! — 40 Million Copies

Nodame Cantabile — 38.8 Million Copies

Nodame Cantabile — 38.8 Million Copies

Shaman King — 38 Million Copies

Shaman King — 38 Million Copies

The Seven Deadly Sins — 38 Million Copies

The Seven Deadly Sins — 38 Million Copies

20th Century Boys — 36 Million Copies

20th Century Boys — 36 Million Copies

Cooking Papa — 36 Million Copies

Cooking Papa — 36 Million Copies

Dr. Slump — 35 Million Copies

Dr. Slump — 35 Million Copies

Itazura Na Kiss — 35 Million Copies

Itazura Na Kiss — 35 Million Copies

Urusei Yatsura — 35 Million Copies

Urusei Yatsura — 35 Million Copies