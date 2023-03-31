Who could have known that so many best-selling mangas would be so interesting? Unlike the popular anime series that draw attention by showing colorful and moving characters, the best-selling manga has to capture the mind of the reader through static drawings. The best-selling manga of all time combines different elements in perfect harmony.

While anime can be turned on and left to run in the background, manga requires much more attention from the reader. A popular manga can charm readers by creating brilliant characters with catchy dialogue and superb action sequences. Since it’s just drawings, there has to be some creative freedom given to the reader. The highest-selling manga is the one that combines the three elements in a perfect harmony of words, style, and movements.

So, if you are wondering about the best-selling manga of all time and want to find out its name — you are in luck. Below, we have compiled some of the most sold mangas in the world. Upvote the mangas that you read and liked. On the other hand, if you have anything to share about the series, be sure to share your opinion in the comments below.