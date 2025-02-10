New York Fashion Week Sparks Controversy With Models Wearing Nothing But Tape

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2025 New York Fashion Week is heading up to its final day tomorrow (January 11), leaving in its wake a host of impactful designs that have left viewers ranging from inspired…to outright baffled.

Such is the case of designer Drakhan Blackhart’s Black Tape Project, which features models wearing nothing but strategically placed tape in green, blue, purple, and black, arranged to form mosaics, bandage-style bodysuits, and lingerie-inspired patterns.

Highlights A Fashion Week runway featured models wearing only strategically placed tape.

Some viewers praised the models' confidence, while others saw it as 'sexual perversion.'

The concept originated from the designer's experience with Miami's nightlife scene.

The designer defended his art, calling it 'the foundation of a new fashion genre.'

While some praised the models’ confidence and the creativity behind the creations, others had a much harsher take on the runway.

“This isn’t fashion, this is sexual perversion parading as art!” one viewer wrote. “My grandson could make something like this!”

Image credits: newyorkstyleguide

According to Blackhart, whose real name is Joel Alvarez, the concept was born from his experiences with photographing erotic dancers in Miami’s nightlife scene.

What initially started as an attempt to censor the women’s private parts eventually evolved into a style all his own.

Dubbed “The King of Tape,” Blackhart describes himself as the world’s “only expert” in the field of “Body Tape Art.”

Image credits: New York Style Guide

His work caught the eye of numerous adult publications, including Maxim and Playboy Magazine, and granted him collaborations with artists such as director Michael Bay, singer Maluma, and a host of DJs like Carl Cox, Chukie, and Afrojack.

“Today, I am focused on teaching and educating others by encouraging the world to try this new genre of body art,” Blackhart wrote on his website. “Our legacy has yet to be written.”

Critics argued that the erotically charged designs were demeaning to women, while others praised the boldness of the attire

Image credits: blacktapeproject

Despite Blackhart’s rise to fame, the erotic nature of his designs raised eyebrows among viewers who felt they were unfit for high-profile events like New York Fashion Week.

“If this is just tape and not about clothing, then what is the modeling industry really about? Are they selling the women?” one user asked.

Image credits: Mark Gunter/Getty Images

The show also reignited debates about self-respect and body autonomy.

While some criticized the models for participating, accusing them of “making life more dangerous for decent women,” others pointed out that the women were willingly part of the show and seemed empowered by their involvement.

Image credits: Mark Gunter/Getty Images

“I’m sure the women aren’t forced to do this. It’s their choice,” one defender of the models wrote, while others pointed to similar public outrage aimed at celebrities like Bianca Censori.

“So when Bianca Censori does it, it’s abuse, but when Fashion Week does it, it’s art?” one user asked.

Experts defended Blackhart’s designs, explaining that Fashion Week is a diverse stage for creators with varied creative visions

Image credits: Mark Gunter/Getty Images

Despite the mixed reception his work had, Blackhart remained confident in his vision, stating that his Black Tape Project is the “foundation” of a new genre of fashion and photography.

“I know the body tape art genre is here to stay longer than I will be alive,” he said. “[It] has saved my life, and now I am able to provide for my family, my circle, and myself.”

Image credits: thekingoftape

Romina Sotelo, a stylist and fashion designer based in Toronto, Canada, explained to Bored Panda that Fashion Week as an event is, first and foremost, a platform for designers.

“Some designers specialize in luxury fashion, others in formal clothing, and some in more outlandish, creative outfits,” she said. “Some don’t even consider the general public as an audience when designing, and it’s completely ok.”

Image credits: Mark Gunter/Getty Images

“The Fashion Week features dozens of designers with shows over an entire week. It’s expected for the most controversial outfits to be the ones that catch people’s attention, but that doesn’t mean the entire industry is heading that way,” she added.

“If an outfit confuses or baffles a viewer, it’s very likely that they weren’t the public the designer had in mind when creating it.”

Users left harsh comments for Blackhart’s Black Tape Project, deeming it unfit for New York Fashion Week

“The whole thing is revolting,” one user wrote. “Isn’t this the same as prostitution?”

“Not pretty, not smart, not fashionable, and not even sexy. Just weird and pretty much disgusting to be honest,” another said.

“These ‘models’ don’t ooze confidence, they look depressed and concerned, as they should be,” argued one viewer. “Why have laws against nudity at all?”

Others took the chance to mock the designs, calling them the “Electric Tape Collection.”

“Does electrical insulation tape need promotion in this way?” one user asked.

“I’ve got a roll of duct tape in the garage if anybody needs a new suit!”

“Cheap and nasty.” Users were unconvinced by Blackhart’s designs, feeling they weren’t fit to be a part of Fashion Week

