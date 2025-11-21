ADVERTISEMENT

Often, the best products are born out of necessity, they solve problems we all face every day. But then there are the true geniuses who spot issues most of us overlook and create solutions that make life unexpectedly easier. From showers that show the exact water temperature to instruction manuals that are actually easy to read, these innovations are small but brilliant. Today, we’ve compiled a list of clever products and ideas designed to make everyday life smoother. Keep scrolling and get ready to nod, smile, and maybe even applaud the ingenuity.

#1

This Smart Rental Store In My Friend’s Building

Smart rental store with innovative inventions like vacuum cleaners, scooters, and snacks, showcasing smart ideas solving everyday problems.

Bitten69 Report

14points
POST
sarah_a_tate avatar
Upstaged75
Upstaged75
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do they clean the vacuums after people check them back in? I'm not sure I'd want to be sharing dirt with anyone.

1
1point
reply
    #2

    This Parking Lot Has The White Lines On The Wall So It Is Easier For People To Park

    A row of parked cars in an outdoor lot showcasing smart inventions solving everyday parking problems.

    This is great, especially for new drivers and people who like to park backwards.

    selfarest Report

    14points
    POST
    #3

    My Dad’s New Car Has Cup Holders That Can Warm Up Your Drink Or Cool It Down

    Car cup holder with integrated seat heater controls and a sleek modern design showcasing smart inventions solving common problems.

    atthebarricades Report

    14points
    POST

    Innovation is essential for any product, service, or business. Without it, growth stalls, and companies struggle to adapt to change. For example, during the pandemic, many businesses had to rethink how they operated to survive, finding fresh ways to engage customers or deliver services. Innovation isn’t just about invention; it’s about solving real problems, improving experiences, and staying relevant in a constantly shifting world. Companies that embrace it often turn challenges into opportunities. At its core, innovation drives progress, inspires change, and keeps businesses moving forward even in uncertain times.

    #4

    The Napkin On My Flight Has A Button Hole

    Man wearing a grey polo shirt with a white apron secured by a snap button shown in a close-up view.

    Milliways07 Report

    14points
    POST
    #5

    The Employees At This Venue Have The Location Of The Restroom On Their Shirts

    Security staff using handheld metal detector at an event, showcasing smart ideas and inventions solving a problem.

    Crenchlowe Report

    13points
    POST
    #6

    This Pharmacy Has A Magnifying Glass So People Can Read Medicine Labels And Details More Easily

    Security mirror hanging on store shelf with anti-diarrheal and laxative products, showcasing smart ideas and inventions.

    dojowit Report

    13points
    POST

    Innovation also fuels growth by keeping stagnation at bay. When businesses resist change, they risk becoming irrelevant. Trying new approaches, testing ideas, and experimenting with solutions encourages flexibility and adaptability. It helps companies not just survive, but thrive, even when the market or environment shifts unexpectedly. In short, it turns obstacles into pathways for improvement and success. Without it, businesses risk falling behind while others leap ahead.

    #7

    This Coffee Place Uses Coffee Ice Cubes

    Glass with coffee ice cubes between small glass containers of coffee and milk on a wooden tray, smart idea to keep drinks cold.

    samacher Report

    13points
    POST
    #8

    This Shirt Has A Piece Of Lens Cloth Sewn On The Inside For Your Glasses

    Hand holding a built-in microfiber cloth inside a shirt pocket, one of the smart ideas and inventions solving a problem.

    Marvin_k2000 Report

    13points
    POST
    #9

    My 3 Tacos Came In A Container That Was Made To Hold 3 Tacos Upright

    Hand holding a takeout container with four tacos and jalapeños, showcasing smart ideas and inventions that solve problems.

    auguestalfieri Report

    13points
    POST
    To understand the power of innovation in practice, we spoke with Sumer Singh Patil and Pravin Kadam, co-owners of Swaad – Assal Marathi, a Maharashtrian restaurant in Germany. “We decided to bring authentic Maharashtrian food to Munich,” they explained. Their goal was to introduce a cuisine that many people outside India rarely experience. Instead of replicating the common North Indian dishes found in most Indian restaurants abroad, they wanted to showcase the unique flavors, ingredients, and traditions of their home state.

    #10

    This Chess Set Teaches You How The Pieces Move

    Chess pieces with labeled smart invention moves on a board, showcasing creative problem-solving ideas and innovations.

    taco_fan_X3 Report

    13points
    POST
    #11

    My Local QT Has A System Where You Have To Scan Your ID For The Coolers With Alcohol In Them To Open Up

    Self-check ID scanner in a store entrance solves access control, demonstrating smart ideas and inventions that solve problems.

    Espeon_347 Report

    12points
    POST
    #12

    The Men's Bathroom In This Movie Theatre Had A Vending Machine For Pain Meds, Chapstick, Cologne, And Candy

    Vending machine with multiple coin slots offering medication and lip balm, showcasing smart inventions solving problems.

    Shortpump, outside Richmond, so not too far off considering it's a national chain.

    nowpleasedontseeme Report

    12points
    POST

    “There are plenty of Indian restaurants here, but most stick to familiar North Indian dishes,” they said. “We wanted to do something different. India is incredibly diverse, and each state has its own culinary identity. Being from Maharashtra, we wanted to bring the authentic flavors and traditions of our region to people who have never experienced them before.” Their vision was to provide a genuine taste of home, balancing tradition with the local palate in Germany. By focusing on regional cuisine, they hoped to offer something both novel and deeply rooted in culture, showing how innovation can thrive in even the most traditional culinary spaces.

    #13

    The Library Places The Books On The Lower Shelves On Their Sides So The Titles Are Easier To Read

    Library bookshelf filled with books showcasing smart ideas and inventions that solve problems efficiently.

    cebolla_y_cilantro Report

    12points
    POST
    #14

    My City Has Public Defibrillation Stations And The Sign For It Looks Like A Video Game Health Bar

    Automated external defibrillator mounted on a street pole offering a smart solution for emergency heart care.

    Phyierpickle Report

    12points
    POST
    #15

    My Local City’s Custom Storm Drain

    Metal drain cover with shoe sole patterns acting as a smart invention to solve slipping and safety problems outdoors.

    TvxlDiamond Report

    12points
    POST

    Maharashtrian cuisine is deeply influenced by the state’s geography and natural resources. Coastal regions are famous for Malwani cuisine, which emphasizes coconut, seafood, and bold flavors, while interior areas rely more on millets, peanuts, and lentils, reflecting the semi-arid climate. From spicy Kolhapuri curries to the simpler, subtly spiced Varadi dishes of Vidarbha, every region offers something unique. This diversity makes Maharashtrian cuisine a rich tapestry of tastes, textures, and ingredients.

    #16

    My 13-Year-Old Daughter Invented A Way To Clean Hair Brushes

    Plastic fork tangled with hair on a bright yellow hairbrush demonstrating smart ideas and inventions solving tangling problems.

    twichy1983 Report

    12points
    POST
    #17

    Use Yellow Ducktape On TV Remote If You Have Black Furniture

    Black leather armchair with a TV remote placed on the seat showcasing smart ideas and inventions solving everyday problems.

    Xx_memelord69_xX Report

    12points
    POST
    #18

    Line The Underside Of Couches And Furniture With Pool Noodles To Prevent Pet Toys From Going Under

    Furniture leg protector in use, a smart invention that prevents floor damage and solves common household problems.

    MrBiteyDaHoneyBadger Report

    12points
    POST

    “We use a lot of pulses and millets as staples, which keeps the food wholesome and traditional,” they explained. “What makes Maharashtrian cuisine special is the way we layer flavors. Ingredients like kokum and tamarind add natural sourness, goda masala gives a distinctive spice blend, and peanuts contribute texture and depth. We also follow traditional cooking methods, like using the pata-varvanta, a stone grinding tool, to make pastes from scratch. These techniques may seem old-fashioned, but they preserve the authenticity and complexity of the cuisine, making every dish true to its roots.”

    #19

    This Mini Van Comes With A Built In Vacuum

    Hand holding a smart invention parking brake handle in a car, demonstrating a problem-solving design idea.

    bomonty18 Report

    12points
    POST
    #20

    This Wood Carving Knife I Bought Comes With Bandaids In The Box

    Wood carving knife with a wooden handle on a marble surface, showcasing practical smart ideas and inventions solving problems.

    jacobmay63 Report

    12points
    POST
    #21

    This Fence Is Shaped To Create Seating

    Modern curved metal railing along wooden walkway by river in city, showcasing smart ideas and inventions solving problems.

    reddit.com Report

    11points
    POST

    Germany is famous for its bread culture, but Swaad wanted to introduce authentic Maharashtrian pav, the soft, slightly sweet buns integral to dishes like vada pav. “We source and bake our pav in a way that stays true to its original texture and flavor,” they said. “It’s a small detail, but it transforms the experience of the dish. Pairing it with traditional fillings and chutneys gives diners a real taste of Maharashtra, even thousands of kilometers away.” This focus on authenticity demonstrates how attention to detail can innovate within traditional frameworks, creating something both familiar and entirely new to local customers.

    #22

    My School's Library Has Noise-Level Guides That Change Colour When It Gets Too Loud

    Noise guide device on a table in a public space showing smart inventions that solve noise level problems effectively.

    Blackborealis Report

    11points
    POST
    #23

    My University Has A Hot Water Tap For Food And Drinks Located In The Bathroom

    Clever invention showing a faucet labeled caution and a sign warning hot water is for instant drinks and food only.

    I won’t lie, I stuck my finger under the tap just to check - it was indeed hot.

    deedlethebeatle Report

    11points
    POST
    #24

    This Metal Slide That Is Water Cooled So It Doesn’t Burn Kids In The Summer

    Metal playground slide with water pipe attachment underneath, showcasing smart invention that solves water drainage problems outdoors.

    reddit.com Report

    11points
    POST
    “At first, it felt impossible to bring all these flavors and traditions to a foreign country,” they admitted. “But we were determined, so we went for it. Our approach combines authentic Maharashtrian taste with flavors that German diners enjoy. We tweak dishes subtly where needed without compromising the essence of the cuisine. It’s a creative balancing act, staying true to our roots while making the food approachable for a new audience. The result is innovative dishes that tell a story, bring people together, and celebrate culinary heritage in an entirely fresh way.”

    #25

    This Display In A Hotel In Seoul Allows You To Adjust Your Shower Temperature To Within A Fraction Of A Degree

    Digital shower temperature display on chrome faucet showing 37 degrees Celsius as a smart idea invention solving water temperature control.

    You adjust the handle and the display shows the current temperature! Would be awesome if you could input a temp on the meter tho!

    EastCoastHustler Report

    11points
    POST
    #26

    The Builders Across From Me In Spain Have Parasols On Their Cherry Pickers

    Construction workers using innovative lift equipment with built-in umbrellas on a building balcony for shade and safety.

    docmagoo2 Report

    11points
    POST
    #27

    Hood Light Indicates If Stove Is Still Hot. Electric Stoves Stay Hot Even When The Stovetop Is Seemingly Cool, So I Thought This Would Be Cool To Implement

    Electric stove with a smart kettle placed on a black cooktop under a modern vent, showcasing inventive kitchen solutions.

    Afraid_Suggestion311 Report

    11points
    POST
    Well, just like the dishes at Swaad, these posts showcase clever, innovative ideas that aren’t just creative, they’re genuinely useful. From everyday items to little hacks that make life easier, each one solves a problem in a smart and unexpected way. Some are so simple yet brilliant that you wonder why no one thought of them sooner. Scroll through and see which one made you laugh, nod in appreciation, or even take notes. Have you ever come up with a solution this clever yourself? These ideas prove that innovation can be fun, practical, and inspiring all at once.

    #28

    Band-Aid Kept Falling Off. Cut The Wings Down The Middle And Cross-Crossed Them, And Now It Stays On All Day

    Close-up of a finger wrapped with adhesive bandages demonstrating a smart idea solving a minor injury problem.

    jesiweeks3348 Report

    11points
    POST
    #29

    Newly Bought Razor Comes With Instructions On How To Shave

    Travel-friendly shaving kit with ergonomic handle and multi-blade cartridges, showcasing smart ideas and inventions solving grooming problems.

    iMoo1124 Report

    11points
    POST
    #30

    The Adhesive Side Of This Wrist Band Tapers In So It Doesn’t Accidentally Stick To Your Skin

    White wearable smart invention on wrist designed to solve everyday problems with practical innovation.

    Redbird15 Report

    10points
    POST
    #31

    This Toothpaste Describes What Each Of Its Ingredient Is And Its Purpose

    Back of a toothpaste tube showing ingredients and their sources, highlighting smart ideas and inventions solving oral care problems.

    TheLonelyCaricature Report

    10points
    POST
    #32

    Our Local Supermarket Offers Free Fruits For Children To Snack While Shopping

    Wooden crate with complimentary fruit for children in a public space, showcasing a simple invention that solves a problem.

    Sea-Shop1219 Report

    10points
    POST
    #33

    My Luggage Has A Tracking Device Pocket

    Small smart tracking device secured in a mesh pocket inside a travel bag, showcasing innovative problem-solving invention.

    RealHousewifeofLR Report

    10points
    POST
    #34

    My Hotel’s Sun Canopy Is Connected To A Wind Meter, Which Automatically Causes It To Retract When The Wind Speed Becomes Too High

    Outdoor smart anemometer mounted above a retractable awning, showcasing innovative problem-solving invention.

    Samtulp6 Report

    10points
    POST
    #35

    My OpenHAB gets The Predictions For My Bus Stop To Work

    Entryway with smart lighting invention using a green indicator light above the door to signal status.

    From 9:00 to 10:59 in the morning, my openHAB gets the predictions for my bus stop to work, turning green when leaving, which means getting there within 45 seconds of the bus.

    feilen Report

    10points
    POST
    #36

    Solution To Light Pitting On Chrome. Light Acid (Vinegar) And Aluminum Foil

    Close-up of vintage car headlights showcasing smart ideas and inventions that truly solve a problem in automotive design.

    Bobhubert Report

    10points
    POST
    #37

    Easy And Free Purse Organization

    Organized handbag with foam compartments holding makeup items demonstrating smart ideas and inventions solving storage problems.

    Used-Regular-3688 Report

    10points
    POST
    #38

    This Jar Of Baby Pickles Comes With A Clever Lift To Help You Reach Them

    Pickle jar with a green floating tool designed to lift and remove pickles, showcasing smart ideas and inventions solving problems.

    rustyfinch Report

    10points
    POST
    #39

    These Sour Candy Strips Come With Little Tongs So You Don’t Get The Sugar On Your Fingers

    Green sour candy strips in a plastic container with white tongs on a colorful floral tablecloth, smart invention idea

    AverageJoe417 Report

    10points
    POST
    #40

    This Oven With A Progress Bar For Preheating

    Oven digital display preheating to 425 degrees with timer set, showcasing smart inventions that solve cooking problems.

    c_im_not_clever Report

    9points
    POST
    #41

    My New Dishwasher Projects The Remaining Wash Cycle Time Onto The Floor

    Projection of time and status on the floor below a stainless steel appliance, showcasing a smart invention solving everyday problems.

    archon810 Report

    9points
    POST
    #42

    You Can Shoot Your Car With Suds While You're Waiting Inside At My Local Car Wash

    Dual-handle smart invention tool designed to clean windows more efficiently, showcasing a practical problem-solving idea.

    hermionejean1 Report

    9points
    POST
    #43

    My School Put Up Whiteboards To Stop Vandalism In The Toilet Rooms

    Whiteboard covered with various random handwritten notes, sketches, and doodles illustrating creative problem-solving ideas.

    realtgis Report

    9points
    POST
    #44

    My Shower Has A Flip Down Footrest For Leg Shaving

    Metal foot pedal with ridged surface attached to a door, an inventive solution to hands-free door opening ideas and inventions.

    Before I moved into this house I didn't even know this was a thing. Still don't think i've ever seen another one.

    avboden Report

    9points
    POST
    #45

    Chilling Bath At Giant Grocery Store

    Free chilling service with a fast cooling bath for drinks, demonstrating smart ideas and inventions that solve a problem.

    Numerous-Confusion-9 Report

    9points
    POST
    #46

    This Beer, Bought From Burger King, Came In A Jug With A Side Compartment Full Of Ice To Keep The Beer Cool

    Pitcher with separate compartments for beer and ice, illustrating smart ideas and inventions that solve a problem.

    reddit.com Report

    9points
    POST
    #47

    This Theater Has A Cool Popcorn Bucket With A Lid On It To Use While Shaking It To Coat It And To Use As A Bowl

    Popcorn container with a clear dome lid that serves as a bowl, showcasing a smart idea and invention solving a problem.

    katiewestfall Report

    9points
    POST
    #48

    My ADHD Meds Came With A Fidget Cube

    Hand holding green fidget cube inside a medication organizer with Qelbree pill bottles, showcasing smart ideas and inventions.

    I think the adult version comes with the popper toy thing. Since it’s the same starter kit, but with different dosage instructions, I was given a choice between that box or the adolescent kit, which included the fidget cube. My therapist and I thought it was hilarious to even have the choice between the two in the first place.

    LillTindemann Report

    9points
    POST
    #49

    This Picnic Table With An Extension For Wheelchair Users

    Park picnic table with extended bench seating, a smart idea and invention that truly solves a space problem outdoors.

    cothhum Report

    9points
    POST
    #50

    My Local Library Has Vault You Can Go Into To Talk On Your Phone

    Phone booth called Cone of Silence in library offering a quiet space for cell phone use, a smart idea solving noise problems.

    MrCrash2U Report

    9points
    POST
    #51

    My University Library Has A Wall Where You Can Quite Literally Take A Seat

    Modern seating area with hexagonal cushions and tables showcasing smart ideas and inventions solving space problems.

    Naco88 Report

    9points
    POST
    #52

    Basement Floor Of My Campus Library Has A Treadmill With A Computer, So You Can Exercise & Study At The Same Time

    Person using a treadmill desk setup in an office space demonstrating smart ideas and inventions that solve everyday problems.

    Usually I'm the type of person that would get motion sickness just trying to tie my shoes in a bumpy moving mini van, but I'm actually ok with this as long as I'm only walking at a slow pace. The computer screen is big enough to read things without having to strain yourself.

    fallenKlNG Report

    9points
    POST
    #53

    Restaurant Served Ice-Cream With Field Hockey Stick-Like Spoons. It's Easier To Scoop Every Bit Of It

    Hand holding a uniquely designed ice cream scoop over a metal bowl with yellow ice cream, showcasing smart inventions.

    DaredevilMeetsL Report

    9points
    POST
    #54

    At My Library You Can Pick Up Bags Of Books In A Certain Genre Without Knowing What Those Books Are

    Two brown paper bags labeled Grab & Go on a wooden table, showcasing smart ideas and inventions that solve a problem.

    wild006 Report

    9points
    POST
    #55

    This Resealable Snack Bag Of Dried Mangos I Bought Uses Velcro Instead Of Ziplock

    Resealable packaging innovation for sweetened dried mango, demonstrating smart ideas and inventions that solve storage problems.

    MemeEndevour Report

    9points
    POST
    #56

    My Toddler's Wetsuit Has A Pocket For Her Keys

    Close-up of a wetsuit featuring a built-in key pocket, showcasing smart ideas and inventions solving everyday problems.

    mseb3000 Report

    9points
    POST
    #57

    Just Built A New Privacy Fence And Now I'm Sealing It. Put A Metal Drink Spigot On A 5gal Bucket To Refill My Sprayer Tank Much Easier. Worked Like A Charm

    Orange Home Depot bucket with attached spigot dispensing liquid into a container, showcasing smart invention solving a practical problem.

    celticdude234 Report

    9points
    POST
    #58

    Custom Frame For Smart Home Tablet

    Wall-mounted smart mirror with rustic wooden frame and sliding hardware in a modern kitchen setting, showcasing smart ideas and inventions.

    -PhantomWolf- Report

    9points
    POST
    #59

    Forget Pura Smart Diffuser. Just Get A Smart Plug And Hook It Up To An Airwick

    Plug-in air freshener with amber liquid designed to solve odor problems in small indoor spaces effectively.

    ComprehensiveSnow966 Report

    9points
    POST
    #60

    Using Medical Gloves Instead Of Bubble Wrap

    Inflated gloves used as smart packaging solution cushioning a taped brown paper-wrapped item in a cardboard box.

    ronninka Report

    9points
    POST
    #61

    Shopping Carts In This Store Come With A Magnifying Glasses

    Close-up of shopping carts with attached magnifying glasses as a smart idea and invention that solves a problem.

    tofik309 Report

    9points
    POST
    #62

    A Sauce That Comes With Its Own Brush

    BBQ sauce bottle with an attached brush for easy application, showcasing a smart problem-solving invention idea.

    RS3Rik Report

    9points
    POST
    #63

    Fitting Room At Muji. You Can Change The Color Temperature Of The Lighting To See What The Clothes Would Look Like In Different Environments

    LED light panel with smart control settings for evening, office, and outdoor modes, showcasing smart inventions solving problems.

    reddit.com Report

    8points
    POST
    #64

    This Machine Turns Any Bottled Soda Into A Slushy

    Beverage vending machine with temperature-controlled bottle display showcasing inventive product cooling solutions.

    cyan1618 Report

    8points
    POST
    #65

    Boeing 787 Has A Button For Window Tint Instead Of A Shade

    View from airplane window showing wing and clear blue sky, illustrating smart ideas and inventions in aviation design.

    Fire284 Report

    8points
    POST
    #66

    My Movie Theater Has A Sign For End Credits

    Colorful table tent on a counter listing movies with mid-credits and post-credits scenes as a smart idea for moviegoers.

    Crafted_20 Report

    8points
    POST
    #67

    A School In My Town Has A Share Bin

    Share bin with unopened food items on a cart, a smart invention that helps reduce food waste and share unused snacks.

    Students who buy lunches may place unwanted and unopened food in this ice tray. If other students are still hungry after they finish their own lunches, they may choose one item from the share bin. This simple process reduces waste and makes tummies full.

    beaverkc Report

    8points
    POST
    #68

    The Music Venue That I Went To Has A Breathalyzer On The Wall

    Breathalyzer device showing instructions to insert quarters and straw for an accurate alcohol level reading.

    reddit.com Report

    8points
    POST
    #69

    Amazon Smart Grocery Cart Portrays My Alexa Shopping List To The Right Of What Is Already In The Cart

    Smart shopping cart with touchscreen and barcode scanner displaying groceries and price for problem-solving convenience.

    It displays a QR code that you then scan with your amazon app on your phone. It scans the items as you drop them in the shopping cart and keeps a tabulation on the screen. When you are done, you return the cart and it automatically charges your default credit on your amazon account.

    jonyofromla Report

    8points
    POST
    #70

    My Beer 4-Pack Came With Paperboard Rings, Instead Of Plastic

    Eco-friendly beverage can holder designed to solve plastic waste problems with a smart sustainable invention.

    heterosis Report

    8points
    POST
    #71

    The Shower In My Hotel Room Has A Little Window In The Glass So You Can Grab Your Towel Without Opening The Shower Door

    Fog-free shower mirror attached to a wet glass surface showing smart ideas and inventions solving bathroom problems.

    eltigre_rawr Report

    8points
    POST
    #72

    Poster At My Local Bar In The Women’s Bathroom, Which Shares The Secret Phrase For Communicating Problems To The Bar Staff

    Sign explaining the broken glass code as a smart idea and invention to ensure safety and help in uncomfortable situations.

    Jitsu989 Report

    8points
    POST
    #73

    Communication Board At Kids Playground

    Communication station language board with symbols to support speech for persons of all ages and abilities outdoors.

    WarpCitizen Report

    8points
    POST
    #74

    My Whey Has A Little Hook To Put The Scoop On

    Plastic measuring scoop attached inside a container of powdered substance showing a smart invention to solve storage problems.

    It's the first time I've seen something like this since I haven't really taken protein in a while. It's a nice little addition.

    Roboman_67 Report

    8points
    POST
    #75

    DIY Burger Kit In France

    Burger kit with sesame buns, raw patties, cheese slices, onions, tomatoes, and ham in a clear plastic container solving meal prep problems

    5wmotor Report

    8points
    POST
    #76

    Weird Plastic Finger Covers To Eat Chips With In Korea

    Transparent finger covers designed to keep hands clean while eating chips, a smart invention solving a common problem.

    reddit.com Report

    8points
    POST
    #77

    I Ordered An Iced Tea And Received A Cup Of Water With Ice And Two Tea Bags On Top

    Clear plastic cup with lid holding iced water and a hanging tea bag, showcasing smart ideas and inventions solving problems.

    redditdanis Report

    8points
    POST
    #78

    Keeping Yourself Online. Did Anyone Think About This?

    Blue pen held upright in a laptop keyboard slot, demonstrating one of the smart ideas and inventions that solve problems.

    mayur2797 Report

    8points
    POST
    #79

    Finally Got My Custom Installation Done For My Garage Door. LED Strip Is Run By A Philips Hue Compatible Controller In The Attic

    Garage door illuminated with green LED lights as a smart invention solving outdoor safety and visibility problems.

    Now to write the scripts to change colors based on time of year so it automatically changes color based on the nearest holiday.

    wrightnearhome Report

    8points
    POST
    #80

    This Wet Floor Sign Has Fans Built Into The Base To Help Dry The Floor

    Yellow caution wet floor sign on wheels in a tiled room demonstrating smart ideas and inventions solving safety problems.

    windowman310 Report

    8points
    POST
    #81

    This Person Has A Bumper Sticker Trying To Help Them Find A Kidney

    Blue Toyota RAV4 with a sign asking for a kidney donation, illustrating smart ideas and inventions solving problems.

    Bigredroth95 Report

    8points
    POST
    #82

    My Local Chinese Place Got New Containers With Vents So The Fried Foods Don’t Get Soggy

    Eco-friendly food container with built-in holders to prevent spillage, an innovative smart idea solving a common problem.

    Mermaid_Martini Report

    7points
    POST
    #83

    My Job Got New Microwaves And Only Allow Certain Foods In Them

    Row of microwaves labeled for different dietary needs such as vegan, kosher, halal, vegetarian, showcasing smart ideas and inventions.

    kanslice1738 Report

    7points
    POST
    #84

    This Vent With Built-In Fans To Heat Or Cool The Room Quicker

    Vent cover with built-in fan and digital temperature display installed on carpeted floor, showcasing smart invention solving heating problems.

    AnonUserAccount Report

    7points
    POST
    #85

    This Thing That Keeps The Jar's Contents Submerged

    Plastic insert inside a ketchup bottle, a smart idea invention designed to solve pouring problems and reduce mess.

    I tried them at a restaurant, and now I can't get enough. They're sooo good.

    Anesthesia_STAT Report

    7points
    POST
    #86

    My Patients Pill Is Just 4 Pills In A Bigger Pill

    Gloved hand holding a clear capsule containing three small orange smart invention pills solving a medication problem

    courtneyrel Report

    7points
    POST

