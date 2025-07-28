ADVERTISEMENT

To create a solution, you first have to spot the problem. But what if the problem keeps getting overlooked?

Most of us go through the day without really noticing the small things that could be better. Some of them don’t affect us directly, so we don’t give them much thought. Others we’ve just accepted as normal, even if they’re inconvenient.

Thankfully, there are people who pay more attention. People who care enough to notice and smart enough to come up with clever ways to make things easier. Below are some of their best ideas, guaranteed to make you say, “How did no one think of this sooner?”

#1

Cat Tree Came In A Box With Instructions To Make A Cat House

Two black and white cats using a cardboard cat house, demonstrating a genius solution for pet entertainment at home.

clyft Report

    #2

    The Bedsheets In Government Hospitals (Of Kerala) Have The Day Printed On Them To Ensure They Are Changed Daily

    Hospital bed with a yellow sheet labeled Friday, showcasing a practical solution for organizing weekly healthcare tasks.

    aham90spoets Report

    #3

    Snack Serving Robot In China Upset With Me Because I Didn't Take Any Snacks

    Robot food delivery in a shopping mall showcasing a genius solution to overlooked problems with automated service innovation.

    sealion7 Report

    A lot of problems go unsolved simply because the people in charge of solving them don’t experience them at all. Think about how many public spaces we use, transports we take, or devices we rely on—yet so many of them aren’t designed with everyone in mind.

    Once you start paying attention to how people with disabilities, learning difficulties, or even different cultural backgrounds navigate the world, it’s hard not to notice how many environments just aren’t built for them.
    #4

    These Band-Aids Designed To Match Different Skin Colors

    Box of latex-free bandages in dark brown, brown, and beige shades offering genius solutions to overlooked problems.

    alhart89 Report

    jonesnori
    jonesnori
    jonesnori
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    Is it a mixed box? That would be good in some homes and places and less good in others. Maybe they sold then separately as well. It's an excellent idea.

    #5

    This Chair In An Office Cafeteria Has A Notch To Hang Bags

    Wooden chair with a unique notch design paired with a white table in a modern room with patterned carpet flooring

    tanaysoley Report

    #6

    This Park Has A Swing For Kids In A Wheelchair

    Accessible wheelchair swing at a playground offering a genius solution for inclusive outdoor play and mobility challenges.

    There's a rope in front of the swing, blocking the swing from being pushed too fast. I moved it around to see, it's pretty limited how far/high it can be pushed. Either way, kids can figure out a way to injure themselves on anything I suppose.

    Tormenca Report

    For me, what really changed my perspective on design was watching videos from wheelchair users showing what their daily routines actually look like.

    Suddenly, I couldn’t unsee it—the ramps that are too steep, the doorways with high thresholds most of us step over without a thought, but that require real effort and navigation if you’re using a wheelchair.
    #7

    Menorca Airport Has Holding Pens For Toddlers At The Luggage Belt

    Toddler safely standing inside a portable playpen at airport baggage claim, showcasing a clever child safety solution.

    onkelpiepan Report

    #8

    Tea Shipment Used The Scraps From Tea Bags As Box Filler

    Hand holding eco-friendly packaging mesh inside an open cardboard box as a genius solution to packaging waste problems.

    BasilTomatoLeaf Report

    #9

    These Sheets I Just Bought Are A Game Changer

    Fitted sheet with clear top, bottom, and side labels for easy bed making, a genius solution to overlooked problems.

    T1m3f0x Report

    And here’s the thing: modern inclusive design doesn’t just revolve around accommodating disabilities.

    It’s a broader approach. It recognizes the full range of human diversity, including physical ability, age, gender, culture, and language.

    The goal isn’t to fix one specific problem, but to create environments, products, and services that work better for everyone.
    #10

    This Restaurant I Went To Has Solar-Powered Phone Chargers Built Into The Umbrellas

    USB charging port attached to a table pole with a number 24 sign, offering a genius solution for outdoor dining.

    liberianprince Report

    #11

    My Shirt Has A Cloth For Cleaning Glasses Sewn Into It

    Close-up of a purple plaid shirt cuff featuring a built-in glasses holder as a genius solution to everyday problems.

    Motomotobutonacid Report

    #12

    This Crosswalk Lights Up When You Cross To Improve Visibility For The Drivers

    Illuminated pedestrian crosswalk with LED lights enhancing visibility as a genius solution to common safety problems.

    TheTrueRK Report

    So, what does this look like in practice?

    Let’s return to our wheelchair example. Ramps and elevators obviously help people with mobility challenges, but they’re also great for parents with strollers, delivery workers, travelers with luggage, or anyone who just doesn’t want to take the stairs.

    That’s the beauty of thoughtful design, it solves more than one problem at once.
    #13

    In Japan, Baggage Scales Are Flat On The Ground, So You Don't Have To Lift Your Heavy Suitcases

    Travelers placing suitcases on airport conveyor belt, demonstrating genius solutions for overlooked travel problems.

    ibrahim_a Report

    ocean todd
    ocean todd
    ocean todd
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    Why isn’t this a standard? Yes, I’m talking to you Merica

    #14

    Things Like That Should Be In More Places

    Braille on a metal railing at a Naples gazebo offers a genius solution for describing views to blind people.

    x.com Report

    #15

    The Shower At My Hotel Has A Flow Meter To Know How Much Water You Use

    Digital water flow meters showing temperature and liter readings, illustrating genius solutions for overlooked home problems.

    Bonus: ice cap is melting and polar bear disappears if you use too much.

    nashtor Report

    Another example? Closed captions and transcripts. Essential for those with hearing loss, sure, but also a lifesaver if you’re learning a new language, watching something in a noisy space, or just multitasking.

    Personally, I can’t watch anything without subtitles anymore, not because I need them, but because dialogue is often hard to catch, or I get distracted, or I’m eating chips too loudly. Captions help.
    #16

    These Public Benches Are Reversible, So You Can Choose To Look At People, Or Boats

    Innovative wooden bench with adjustable backrest on a waterfront boardwalk, showcasing a genius solution for outdoor seating.

    thoughtgun Report

    #17

    My Milk Carton Has A Level Indicator

    Carton with a creative measuring window for liquid levels, showcasing a genius solution to an overlooked packaging problem.

    Emily89 Report

    Al Gehbruh
    Al Gehbruh
    Al Gehbruh
    Community Member
    4 hours ago (edited)

    For a moment I thought you meant it could be used to see if your table is level.

    #18

    My Grocery Installed An Indoor Farm For Veggies

    Indoor urban garden with LED lights growing fresh herbs, a genius solution for overlooked city farming problems

    It actually wasn’t more expensive which was wild.

    Zayka10000 Report

    Adjustable fonts and large print are another great example. They support users with visual impairments, but they also make reading easier on small screens or in bright light. It’s a win for everyone.
    #19

    How They Move Stuff In Amsterdam

    Two images showing a clever moving solution using a ladder lift to transport furniture to an upper floor through a window.

    maz-o Report

    #20

    Barrier-Free Access To The Sea For Wheelchair Users In Zadar, Croatia

    Beach with people enjoying the ocean near a concrete ramp with metal railings, showcasing genius solutions to overlooked problems.

    pelle41 Report

    #21

    The Construction Guy Near My House As A Solar Powered Fan Helmet To Stay Cool

    Construction workers using innovative tools to solve overlooked problems at a building site with metal framework and colorful cables.

    Kevtron Report

    Unfortunately, even with all the brilliant minds working in this space, many environments still fall short. A study by PRP Architects found that 3 in 10 people don’t find their local public spaces accessible or welcoming.

    One big reason is that, as PRP points out, the people doing the designing often don’t reflect the people they’re designing for.

    “Who lives around us isn’t quite reflected in who [architects] are as a group of people,” says David Hawkins, PRP Architect and ED&I Champion.

    In the UK, for example, 68% of architects identify as male, compared to 49% of the general population. According to the same data, 88% of architects identify as non-disabled, while that number is only 76% for the broader UK population. And 50% of architects live in London and the South East, hardly representative of the whole country.
    #22

    Reusable Resealable Cans At My Local Shop. UK

    Resealable recyclable aluminum cans as a sustainable alternative to plastic bottles shown in a pack of natural spring water.

    mchickenl Report

    #23

    My Sister-In-Law’s Dishwasher Projects Onto The Floor How Much Time Is Left

    Digital clock projecting time onto wooden floor beneath white kitchen cabinets, showcasing a genius solution to overlooked problems.

    elpaco313 Report

    #24

    My Coffee Cup Has A Fold Down Lid Instead Of A Plastic One

    Hand holding a foldable paper cup with a cardboard sleeve, showcasing a genius solution to an overlooked problem outdoors.

    Dayngerman Report

    So maybe we should all start noticing and educating ourselves a little more. Next time you’re at a playground, boarding a bus, scrolling a website, or walking into a café, take a moment to consider who can actually use this, and who might be left out.

    Because that’s where the smartest solutions begin: by truly seeing the problem in the first place.
    #25

    This Bag Designed For Pizza

    Person holding a plastic bag carrying a pizza box, demonstrating a genius solution to an everyday carrying problem.

    iiTaurusii Report

    #26

    In My City There Are Milk Machines Where You Can Buy Milk In Your Own Container

    Milk vending machine with coin slot, instructions, and bottle holder offering a genius solution to daily convenience problems

    th2736627298464 Report

    #27

    This Mall In Oakville, Ontario Has Two Active Bee Hives On The Roof

    Indoor mall area with people walking near a bees at work sign promoting rooftop honey bee hives as a genius solution.

    RebornNihilist Report

    #28

    Trams In Gold Coast, Australia Have Surfboard Parking

    Bus interior with yellow handrails and priority seating, showcasing a genius solution for common public transit problems.

    excitingmage Report

    #29

    For Pre-Approved Protests, South Korea Police's Sanitary Div. Deploys Portable Toilets For Protesters To Use

    Police mobile restroom truck with stairs for men and women, a genius solution addressing overlooked problems in public spaces.

    Also to clarify, it's also for the police force there but anyone can use it freely. Was air-conditioned and clean 8/10.
    For clarification, "pre-approved" means you'll get the police's assistance when doing protests. In this case, it was a worker's union protest. They got toilets, road blockades and traffic control for parading, light towers, portable cell tower, and noise monitoring not to bother the neighbors. They won't arrest you for not getting approved as long as you don't break the law or be a nuisance.

    blending-tea Report

    #30

    This Toilet Paper Roll Contains A Mini Paper Roll To Carry With You, Instead Of An Hollow Carbord Roll

    Two large toilet paper rolls with a smaller green travel-size roll on a wooden surface showing a genius solution to overlooked problems

    Dearisneth Report

    SouthernGal
    SouthernGal
    SouthernGal
    Community Member
    5 hours ago

    I’m shocked! Shrinkflation has made my toilet paper rolls small enough for Barbie to use. Trying to figure out toilet paper math to determine which one really is bigger requires math skills only possessed by MENSA members.

    #31

    LED Bathroom Handles At Train Station In Sweden Change Colors Based On Occupancy

    Modern public toilets with glowing smart handles designed as a genius solution to overlooked problems in urban spaces

    madskillz89 Report

    Manic Mama
    Manic Mama
    Manic Mama
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago

    Unless you're colourblind, like me. They all look the same colour.

    #32

    A "Roadprinter" I Spotted Walking Down The Street. "Printing" Cobblestone

    Street workers using a road printer machine to lay bricks, showcasing a genius solution to overlooked construction problems.

    mathiasarlund Report

    #33

    This Park Has Ramps Throughout It So Kids In Wheelchairs Can Play Too

    Accessible playground ramp with handrails and inclusive signage, showing genius solutions for overlooked problems.

    Benal_apg Report

    #34

    This Coffee Shop Uses Coffee Ice Cubes So Your Iced Coffee Doesn't Get Watered Down When The Ice Melts

    Iced coffee with frozen coffee cubes in a clear cup, showcasing a genius solution to keeping drinks cold without dilution.

    reddit.com Report

    #35

    I Love How This Supermarket Prints Out Instructions On How To Make Your Food Last Longer

    Chart showing storage tips for fruits and vegetables as a genius solution to common food storage problems.

    queenbee-30s Report

    #36

    New York City Parks Now Have Bins Specifically For Empty Pizza Boxes

    Outdoor pizza box disposal bin with separate slot for empty boxes, designed as a genius solution to overlooked waste problems.

    SpartanTimbercrafts Report

    #37

    In Japan Spaghetti Portions In Each Bag Are Wrapped Separately And Marked With The Number Of Minutes They Need To Be Boiled For

    Packaging and organized spaghetti bundles showing genius solutions to overlooked kitchen storage problems.

    chishiki Report

    jonesnori
    jonesnori
    jonesnori
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    The wrapping is typical for Japanese noodles like soba, somen, and udon, too, though I don't remember the cooking time being on them. Perhaps that caught on more recently than I've shopped for them. Great idea.

    #38

    Pack Of Briefs Has A Guide To Checking Yourself For Testicular Cancer On The Reverse

    Testicular cancer awareness package with check yourself guide showing self-exam steps and facts for early detection.

    Stlakes Report

    #39

    South Korea Puts Traffic Lights On The Ground So That People Who're Looking At Their Phones Can Still See The Light

    Motorcycle stopped at red light with pedestrian crossing and sidewalk safety innovation in urban setting.

    YuptheGup Report

    #40

    Pick ‘N’ Mix For Pets, At The Supermarket

    Pet treat bar with various bulk dog treats and a weighing station for selecting and buying pet snacks.

    getyerhandoffit Report

    #41

    Construction Company Covering Neighboring Cars To Keep Them Dust Free

    Car covered with plastic wrap parked beside construction site, showcasing genius solutions to overlooked problems.

    diamondx911 Report

    #42

    Our Local Supermarket Offers Free Fruits For Children To Snack While Shopping

    Wooden crate with complimentary fruit for children featuring bright oranges in a public space solving overlooked snack needs.

    Sea-Shop1219 Report

    #43

    These Squeaky Kids Shoes Have A Switch To Turn Off The Squeaking

    Pink shoes with gray accents resting on a wooden floor, showcasing a clever adjustment solution for hassle-free wear.

    The six year old they belong to LOVES the squeaking. Having them on when she wants and it isn't bothering anyone is great for her. Having them turn off when she wants or its bothering us is great for us.

    Jayrandomer Report

    #44

    These Glow In The Dark Door Handle Stickers In Case The Power Goes Out When You’re In The Room

    Door handle with a glow-in-the-dark ring shown in light and dark, a genius solution to overlooked problems.

    Sloth_Luvs_Chunk Report

    #45

    Chemistry Teacher Made Their Classroom Ceiling Into The Periodic Table

    Ceiling tiles printed as a periodic table with hooks and objects hanging, showcasing a genius solution in a classroom.

    FizziPop16 Report

    #46

    Supermarket Avocado Ripeness Detector

    Avocado ripeness tester device in a grocery store with hand holding avocado for a quick quality check.

    unhappylittletrees1 Report

    pixie16502 avatar
    Pixie
    Pixie
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love this and hope it becomes a common fixture in grocery stores! I would honestly love something that does the same for melons, though, since I think avocados are easier to tell when ripe :)

    #47

    A Plant Was Put Under The Hand Dryer In A Public Restroom To Catch The Drips

    Restroom with a hand dryer above a plant pot on tiled walls showing a genius solution to overlooked problems.

    poolleee Report

    Keith Handly (Ike)
    Keith Handly (Ike)
    Keith Handly (Ike)
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    This seems foolish. The dryer dries things under it no matter what they are.

    #48

    This Wealthy City In Oregon Offers Free Sparkling Water Filling Stations On Their Sidewalks

    Water refill stations offering still water and sparkling water as a genius solution to overlooked everyday hydration problems.

    reddit.com Report

    #49

    This Pump Bottle Is Designed For You To Get As Much Out Of It As Possible

    Hand holding transparent refillable soap dispenser with eco-friendly label and yellow pump cap removed.

    dyslcxeic Report

    #50

    My Plastic Wrap Just Told Me To Add It To My Grocery List

    Plastic wrap box with easy start roll and a reminder sticker to put it on the shopping list for overlooked kitchen problems.

    itsmer Report

    #51

    In Bilbao, Spain, There Are Escalators On The Sidewalks To Help Older People Up Steep Hills

    A steep urban street with historic buildings and a red suspension bridge in the background, highlighting overlooked city charm.

    No-Step-5015 Report

    #52

    This Shoe Storage Under Stairs

    Under stairs storage with a pull-out shoe rack, showcasing genius solutions for overlooked home organization problems.

    911_reddit Report

    General Anaesthesia
    General Anaesthesia
    General Anaesthesia
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Imagine the air quality when you pull it out after it's been closed for the night :)

    #53

    Portland Airport (Pdx) Has A Sensory Room If You're Feeling Nervous About Flying

    Sensory room entrance at airport designed as a genius solution for neurodiverse travelers seeking calm and comfort.

    reddit.com Report

    jonesnori
    jonesnori
    jonesnori
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    It wouldn't just be for feeling nervous. Airports can be overwhelming. They tend to be crowded and noisy and stressful for multiple other reasons other than safety.

    #54

    Goodyear Tire Wear Gauge

    Close-up of a tire tread wear indicator showing replacement suggestion for a genius solution to overlooked problems.

    percheron0415 Report

    #55

    These Helpful Robots That Wander Incheon Airport, Seoul, That You Can Use To Check Flight Information

    Smart airport robot with digital screen showing flight info, offering genius solutions to overlooked travel problems.

    reddit.com Report

    #56

    This Device In A German Bakery That Shows Different Bread Slice Sizes

    Wooden bread slicer guide with adjustable thickness for precise cuts, a genius solution to overlooked kitchen problems.

    Anjkra Report

    #57

    The Windows Of This Monorail In Singapore Turn Opaque When Passing By Residential Buildings, To Protect The Privacy Of Those Living There

    Interior of a train with yellow hand grips and large windows, showcasing a clever travel solution idea.

    9999monkeys Report

    #58

    Bus Stop In South Korea Is Air Conditioned And Provides ETA Information Of All Arriving Bus

    Modern bus stop with digital display showing real-time transit info, offering a genius solution to overlooked commuter problems.

    reddit10233 Report

    #59

    My Mug Has A Tea Bag Compartment

    Ceramic tea cup with built-in tea bag holder, a genius solution to an overlooked problem in everyday tea drinking.

    abbylicious47 Report

    #60

    This Titanium Coated Butter Knife With Internal Copper Alloy Heat Tubes. It’s Made To Heat Up When Held In Your Hand, So That It Is Easier To Spread Butter

    Hand holding a kitchen gadget designed for easy spreading and cutting, showcasing a genius solution to overlooked problems.

    RampChurch Report

    SouthernGal
    SouthernGal
    SouthernGal
    Community Member
    5 hours ago

    Yes - it is available on Amazon. Mine will arrive on Tuesday. https://www.amazon.com/Inventions-That-Serrated-Warming-Spreader/dp/B00UC6214K/ref=sr_1_1?crid=LMDJA74UMJVU&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.CE0bMTZZXWoATkGCnpdH0dUXCps8NLs3HGrkIatUU58Xr8Sr9kXXpxh9v4p0sixjdi6ASI-CZ2o3ztfqrSm_PJ4uTmcAQq7rJDmvkElJ3VxvwqbR7Z-zH0SQXRfMpgVGExI7S68SNVRWdohaYhTgHp7xmhod7PX2_pPHm_1KToOW9ZrkhqRKfSAkXzH-cGWVTytYfrhlBannNWeNgmUgHoVgskJyIyz2WO1vwMJzB458UQS7JinknJQyDzwkzoIr0UdJgVBrTfHBwi2m_GfiimpB-_1PNTxzqxOpNqn_Zms.trU073yQ2z6nXKo0yASiOZGlxXxFiO3yYpAvT4bMq4o&dib_tag=se&keywords=spread%2Bthat%2Bbutter%2Bknife&qid=1753673114&sprefix=Spread%2Bthat%2Caps%2C405&sr=8-1&th=1

    #61

    This Luggage Store Has An Airplane Set Up For Customers To Test Their Carry Ons And Underseater Bags

    Airplane seating display with blue seats and small windows in an indoor setting showing genius solutions.

    nosmokingz0ne Report

    #62

    “Pay-As-You-Fill” And “Walk-Straight-Out” Carts Have Come To My City

    Self-checkout shopping cart with touchscreen and payment terminal offering a genius solution to overlooked retail problems

    WestEst101 Report

    #63

    A Suitcase That Can Measure Its Own Weight

    Hand holding a digital luggage scale showing 4.5 pounds to solve common packing problems efficiently.

    Speedy5ingh Report

    #64

    In China, Urinals Can Conduct A Health Check-Up For You, For A Fee

    Urinal with built-in health testing display screen offering innovative solutions to overlooked hygiene problems in public restrooms.

    CryptoFaud Report

    #65

    The Visual Indicators Projected On The Floor By This Hospital Bed

    Hospital bed with LED indicator lights projected on the floor showing safety and operational status genius solutions

    ilikebreakfastfoods Report

    #66

    This Hotel I Stayed At In Japan Let You Pick Out Your Pillows. Complete With Spec Charts

    Various uniquely shaped pillows neatly organized on wooden shelves as a genius solution for better sleep comfort.

    Impressive-Peach-815 Report

    #67

    This Graveyard Has Wheelbarrows You Can Borrow By Inserting A Coin, Like Carts At The Supermarket

    Two wheelbarrows hanging on a metal rack outdoors, showcasing a genius solution to garden storage problems.

    SuperSecretSunshine Report

    SouthernGal
    SouthernGal
    SouthernGal
    Community Member
    4 hours ago

    I’m afraid to ask why anyone would need a wheelbarrow at a graveyard. DIY?

    #68

    My Local Police Department Has Somewhere To Donate Your Old Cellphone So Someone In Need Can Make A Free 911 Call

    Cell phone donation barrel placed indoors encouraging donations to solve overlooked problems with free 911 phones.

    oonopson Report

    #69

    Missing Person Report On German Juice Packaging

    Bottles with missing person notices as a genius solution to overlooked problems and raising awareness.

    avocadoWorld_31 Report

    #70

    This Shop In Japan Has Display Boxes Of Chocolates To Show Exactly What's Inside Them

    Blue boxed chocolate cake gift set with hands holding it, showcasing genius solutions to overlooked problems.

    one_pint_down Report

    #71

    Hotel Shower With Hole In The Glass So You Can Turn It On Without Getting Wet

    Bathroom shower with wall-mounted soap dispensers and a small adjustable mirror showcasing genius solutions

    DearHumanatee Report

    #72

    At Kuala Lumpur International Airport Malaysia, We Have A Machine Which You Can Locate Where You Park Your Car Precisely By Entering Your Car Plate Number

    Interactive find my car kiosk with vehicle location maps and license plate input for genius parking solutions.

    itsmeaidil Report

    #73

    Tiny Wooden Blocks Used At An Indoor Playground Instead Of Sand

    Blue wheelbarrow filled with small wooden pellets surrounded by toy construction vehicles and scattered tools on floor.

    Square_Strategy_865 Report

    Guy Lombardo
    Guy Lombardo
    Guy Lombardo
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago

    This has to be painful to kneel on. There is also the choking factor. This has “lawsuit “ written all over it.

    #74

    This Wrapping Paper Has A Grid On The Back

    Glossy red and white striped adhesive paper partially peeled back, showcasing a grid pattern underneath on a brown surface.

    reddit.com Report

    #75

    If You Forget To Bring Your Mukena, Just Go To The Vending Machine In The Bundaran Hi MRT Area

    Vending machine with prayer kits and travel companions, showcasing genius solutions to overlooked problems.

    nagacentil Report

    #76

    This Object Used For Holding Pencils Once They Become Small

    Hand holding a genius solution tool that extends a pencil for overlooked problem fixing.

    reddit.com Report

    #77

    Bike Rack At National Park

    Bike securely locked in a concrete bike rack along a nature trail surrounded by greenery and sunlight.

    parallelrule Report

    #78

    This Coffee Shop Uses Beer Taps To Dispense Cream And Milk

    Four brass cream and milk dispensers labeled cream, skim, and 2%, set on marble counter as a genius solution for easy pouring.

    CranberryNapalm Report

    #79

    My Roommates Spatula Has A Stand So The Bit That Touches Your Food Doesn’t Touch The Counter

    Black kitchen spatula with built-in bottle opener resting on a wooden table showcasing genius solutions to overlooked problems

    Alentheflannel Report

    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago

    I have a few Supoon implements, they are pretty impressive

    #80

    My Local Park Has Braille Explaining All The Equipment, Including A Mirror

    Curved funhouse mirror playground panel reflecting distorted images, showcasing creative genius solutions for overlooked problems.

    benunplugged Report

    #81

    My Cousin Ran Into A Medical Droid At The Hospital. It Delivers Medicine

    Autonomous pharmacy delivery robot navigating hospital hallway offering genius solutions to overlooked problems.

    Doom_Muffin Report

    #82

    The Servers At This Restaurant Noticed I Was A Lefty, And They Laid Out A Set Of Left-Handed Silverware

    Silver utensil set with a spoon and fork on a dark leather surface showcasing a genius solution to overlooked problems

    caffeinetherapy Report

    #83

    Pet Store In My Area Uses Fake Animals In The Cages And Tanks That Are Empty

    Green legless lizard resting on a log inside a terrarium with wood chips and a water dish enclosure.

    1sketchy_girl Report

    #84

    My Local Ice Cream Shop Has Plastic Skirts For Their Cones That Catch The Melted Ice Cream

    Hand holding an ice cream cone with a unique spill-proof holder, a genius solution to an overlooked problem.

    Confusedpieceofcoal Report

    Pernille
    Pernille
    Pernille
    Community Member
    3 hours ago

    Use a napkin, or wash you hands after, we don't need more plastic waste.

    #85

    My Local Theater Has A Screening Room With A Playground In It

    Indoor kids play area with slides and seating next to a movie screen showing an animated character, genius solutions setup.

    i__hate__you__people Report

    #86

    My Daughter's School Uses These To Transport Babies Around The Campus

    Green multi-seat stroller with child safety harnesses designed as a genius solution for transporting multiple toddlers efficiently.

    thenewyorkgod Report

    #87

    This Hot Sauce Bottle Allows You To Adjust The Spice Level

    Bottle of Dave's Adjustable Heat hot sauce with labeled heat settings from milder to hotter on a kitchen table.

    my_mexican_cousin Report

    #88

    Video-Call Booth In Tokyo Metro

    Compact CocoDesk workspace pod by Fujifilm in a public area offering privacy and connectivity for remote work sessions.

    excelar412 Report

    #89

    This Bar In Toronto

    Copper pipes with funnel-shaped glass containers create a unique and genius solution for liquid distribution in a wooden setting.

    It uses this set-up to de-mineralize tap water and re-mineralize it with different mineral levels to simulate tap water from around the world.

    revchu Report

    #90

    This Device That Helps You Select A Breville Coffee Machine

    Comparison chart for Breville espresso machines showcasing genius solutions to common coffee-making problems.

    reddit33450 Report

