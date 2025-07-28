Thankfully, there are people who pay more attention. People who care enough to notice and smart enough to come up with clever ways to make things easier. Below are some of their best ideas, guaranteed to make you say, “How did no one think of this sooner?”

Most of us go through the day without really noticing the small things that could be better. Some of them don’t affect us directly, so we don’t give them much thought. Others we’ve just accepted as normal, even if they’re inconvenient.

To create a solution , you first have to spot the problem. But what if the problem keeps getting overlooked?

#1 Cat Tree Came In A Box With Instructions To Make A Cat House Share icon

#2 The Bedsheets In Government Hospitals (Of Kerala) Have The Day Printed On Them To Ensure They Are Changed Daily Share icon

#3 Snack Serving Robot In China Upset With Me Because I Didn't Take Any Snacks Share icon

A lot of problems go unsolved simply because the people in charge of solving them don’t experience them at all. Think about how many public spaces we use, transports we take, or devices we rely on—yet so many of them aren’t designed with everyone in mind. ADVERTISEMENT Once you start paying attention to how people with disabilities, learning difficulties, or even different cultural backgrounds navigate the world, it’s hard not to notice how many environments just aren’t built for them.

#4 These Band-Aids Designed To Match Different Skin Colors Share icon

#5 This Chair In An Office Cafeteria Has A Notch To Hang Bags Share icon

#6 This Park Has A Swing For Kids In A Wheelchair Share icon There's a rope in front of the swing, blocking the swing from being pushed too fast. I moved it around to see, it's pretty limited how far/high it can be pushed. Either way, kids can figure out a way to injure themselves on anything I suppose.



For me, what really changed my perspective on design was watching videos from wheelchair users showing what their daily routines actually look like. Suddenly, I couldn’t unsee it—the ramps that are too steep, the doorways with high thresholds most of us step over without a thought, but that require real effort and navigation if you’re using a wheelchair.

#7 Menorca Airport Has Holding Pens For Toddlers At The Luggage Belt Share icon

#8 Tea Shipment Used The Scraps From Tea Bags As Box Filler Share icon

#9 These Sheets I Just Bought Are A Game Changer Share icon

And here’s the thing: modern inclusive design doesn’t just revolve around accommodating disabilities. It’s a broader approach. It recognizes the full range of human diversity, including physical ability, age, gender, culture, and language. The goal isn’t to fix one specific problem, but to create environments, products, and services that work better for everyone.

#10 This Restaurant I Went To Has Solar-Powered Phone Chargers Built Into The Umbrellas Share icon

#11 My Shirt Has A Cloth For Cleaning Glasses Sewn Into It Share icon

#12 This Crosswalk Lights Up When You Cross To Improve Visibility For The Drivers Share icon

So, what does this look like in practice? Let’s return to our wheelchair example. Ramps and elevators obviously help people with mobility challenges, but they’re also great for parents with strollers, delivery workers, travelers with luggage, or anyone who just doesn’t want to take the stairs. That’s the beauty of thoughtful design, it solves more than one problem at once.

#13 In Japan, Baggage Scales Are Flat On The Ground, So You Don't Have To Lift Your Heavy Suitcases Share icon

#14 Things Like That Should Be In More Places Share icon

#15 The Shower At My Hotel Has A Flow Meter To Know How Much Water You Use Share icon Bonus: ice cap is melting and polar bear disappears if you use too much.



Another example? Closed captions and transcripts. Essential for those with hearing loss, sure, but also a lifesaver if you’re learning a new language, watching something in a noisy space, or just multitasking. Personally, I can’t watch anything without subtitles anymore, not because I need them, but because dialogue is often hard to catch, or I get distracted, or I’m eating chips too loudly. Captions help.

#16 These Public Benches Are Reversible, So You Can Choose To Look At People, Or Boats Share icon

#17 My Milk Carton Has A Level Indicator Share icon

#18 My Grocery Installed An Indoor Farm For Veggies Share icon It actually wasn’t more expensive which was wild.



Adjustable fonts and large print are another great example. They support users with visual impairments, but they also make reading easier on small screens or in bright light. It’s a win for everyone.

#19 How They Move Stuff In Amsterdam Share icon

#20 Barrier-Free Access To The Sea For Wheelchair Users In Zadar, Croatia Share icon

#21 The Construction Guy Near My House As A Solar Powered Fan Helmet To Stay Cool Share icon

Unfortunately, even with all the brilliant minds working in this space, many environments still fall short. A study by PRP Architects found that 3 in 10 people don’t find their local public spaces accessible or welcoming. ADVERTISEMENT One big reason is that, as PRP points out, the people doing the designing often don’t reflect the people they’re designing for. “Who lives around us isn’t quite reflected in who [architects] are as a group of people,” says David Hawkins, PRP Architect and ED&I Champion. In the UK, for example, 68% of architects identify as male, compared to 49% of the general population. According to the same data, 88% of architects identify as non-disabled, while that number is only 76% for the broader UK population. And 50% of architects live in London and the South East, hardly representative of the whole country.

#22 Reusable Resealable Cans At My Local Shop. UK Share icon

#23 My Sister-In-Law’s Dishwasher Projects Onto The Floor How Much Time Is Left Share icon

#24 My Coffee Cup Has A Fold Down Lid Instead Of A Plastic One Share icon

So maybe we should all start noticing and educating ourselves a little more. Next time you’re at a playground, boarding a bus, scrolling a website, or walking into a café, take a moment to consider who can actually use this, and who might be left out. Because that’s where the smartest solutions begin: by truly seeing the problem in the first place.

#25 This Bag Designed For Pizza Share icon

#26 In My City There Are Milk Machines Where You Can Buy Milk In Your Own Container Share icon

#27 This Mall In Oakville, Ontario Has Two Active Bee Hives On The Roof Share icon

#28 Trams In Gold Coast, Australia Have Surfboard Parking Share icon

#29 For Pre-Approved Protests, South Korea Police's Sanitary Div. Deploys Portable Toilets For Protesters To Use Share icon Also to clarify, it's also for the police force there but anyone can use it freely. Was air-conditioned and clean 8/10.

For clarification, "pre-approved" means you'll get the police's assistance when doing protests. In this case, it was a worker's union protest. They got toilets, road blockades and traffic control for parading, light towers, portable cell tower, and noise monitoring not to bother the neighbors. They won't arrest you for not getting approved as long as you don't break the law or be a nuisance.



#30 This Toilet Paper Roll Contains A Mini Paper Roll To Carry With You, Instead Of An Hollow Carbord Roll Share icon

#31 LED Bathroom Handles At Train Station In Sweden Change Colors Based On Occupancy Share icon

#32 A "Roadprinter" I Spotted Walking Down The Street. "Printing" Cobblestone Share icon

#33 This Park Has Ramps Throughout It So Kids In Wheelchairs Can Play Too Share icon

#34 This Coffee Shop Uses Coffee Ice Cubes So Your Iced Coffee Doesn't Get Watered Down When The Ice Melts Share icon

#35 I Love How This Supermarket Prints Out Instructions On How To Make Your Food Last Longer Share icon

#36 New York City Parks Now Have Bins Specifically For Empty Pizza Boxes Share icon

#37 In Japan Spaghetti Portions In Each Bag Are Wrapped Separately And Marked With The Number Of Minutes They Need To Be Boiled For Share icon

#38 Pack Of Briefs Has A Guide To Checking Yourself For Testicular Cancer On The Reverse Share icon

#39 South Korea Puts Traffic Lights On The Ground So That People Who're Looking At Their Phones Can Still See The Light Share icon

#40 Pick ‘N’ Mix For Pets, At The Supermarket Share icon

#41 Construction Company Covering Neighboring Cars To Keep Them Dust Free Share icon

#42 Our Local Supermarket Offers Free Fruits For Children To Snack While Shopping Share icon

#43 These Squeaky Kids Shoes Have A Switch To Turn Off The Squeaking Share icon The six year old they belong to LOVES the squeaking. Having them on when she wants and it isn't bothering anyone is great for her. Having them turn off when she wants or its bothering us is great for us.



#44 These Glow In The Dark Door Handle Stickers In Case The Power Goes Out When You’re In The Room Share icon

#45 Chemistry Teacher Made Their Classroom Ceiling Into The Periodic Table Share icon

#46 Supermarket Avocado Ripeness Detector Share icon

#47 A Plant Was Put Under The Hand Dryer In A Public Restroom To Catch The Drips Share icon

#48 This Wealthy City In Oregon Offers Free Sparkling Water Filling Stations On Their Sidewalks Share icon

#49 This Pump Bottle Is Designed For You To Get As Much Out Of It As Possible Share icon

#50 My Plastic Wrap Just Told Me To Add It To My Grocery List Share icon

#51 In Bilbao, Spain, There Are Escalators On The Sidewalks To Help Older People Up Steep Hills Share icon

#52 This Shoe Storage Under Stairs Share icon

#53 Portland Airport (Pdx) Has A Sensory Room If You're Feeling Nervous About Flying Share icon

#54 Goodyear Tire Wear Gauge Share icon

#55 These Helpful Robots That Wander Incheon Airport, Seoul, That You Can Use To Check Flight Information Share icon

#56 This Device In A German Bakery That Shows Different Bread Slice Sizes Share icon

#57 The Windows Of This Monorail In Singapore Turn Opaque When Passing By Residential Buildings, To Protect The Privacy Of Those Living There Share icon

#58 Bus Stop In South Korea Is Air Conditioned And Provides ETA Information Of All Arriving Bus Share icon

#59 My Mug Has A Tea Bag Compartment Share icon

#60 This Titanium Coated Butter Knife With Internal Copper Alloy Heat Tubes. It’s Made To Heat Up When Held In Your Hand, So That It Is Easier To Spread Butter Share icon

#61 This Luggage Store Has An Airplane Set Up For Customers To Test Their Carry Ons And Underseater Bags Share icon

#62 “Pay-As-You-Fill” And “Walk-Straight-Out” Carts Have Come To My City Share icon

#63 A Suitcase That Can Measure Its Own Weight Share icon

#64 In China, Urinals Can Conduct A Health Check-Up For You, For A Fee Share icon

#65 The Visual Indicators Projected On The Floor By This Hospital Bed Share icon

#66 This Hotel I Stayed At In Japan Let You Pick Out Your Pillows. Complete With Spec Charts Share icon

#67 This Graveyard Has Wheelbarrows You Can Borrow By Inserting A Coin, Like Carts At The Supermarket Share icon

#68 My Local Police Department Has Somewhere To Donate Your Old Cellphone So Someone In Need Can Make A Free 911 Call Share icon

#69 Missing Person Report On German Juice Packaging Share icon

#70 This Shop In Japan Has Display Boxes Of Chocolates To Show Exactly What's Inside Them Share icon

#71 Hotel Shower With Hole In The Glass So You Can Turn It On Without Getting Wet Share icon

#72 At Kuala Lumpur International Airport Malaysia, We Have A Machine Which You Can Locate Where You Park Your Car Precisely By Entering Your Car Plate Number Share icon

#73 Tiny Wooden Blocks Used At An Indoor Playground Instead Of Sand Share icon

#74 This Wrapping Paper Has A Grid On The Back Share icon

#75 If You Forget To Bring Your Mukena, Just Go To The Vending Machine In The Bundaran Hi MRT Area Share icon

#76 This Object Used For Holding Pencils Once They Become Small Share icon

#77 Bike Rack At National Park Share icon

#78 This Coffee Shop Uses Beer Taps To Dispense Cream And Milk Share icon

#79 My Roommates Spatula Has A Stand So The Bit That Touches Your Food Doesn’t Touch The Counter Share icon

#80 My Local Park Has Braille Explaining All The Equipment, Including A Mirror Share icon

#81 My Cousin Ran Into A Medical Droid At The Hospital. It Delivers Medicine Share icon

#82 The Servers At This Restaurant Noticed I Was A Lefty, And They Laid Out A Set Of Left-Handed Silverware Share icon

#83 Pet Store In My Area Uses Fake Animals In The Cages And Tanks That Are Empty Share icon

#84 My Local Ice Cream Shop Has Plastic Skirts For Their Cones That Catch The Melted Ice Cream Share icon

#85 My Local Theater Has A Screening Room With A Playground In It Share icon

#86 My Daughter's School Uses These To Transport Babies Around The Campus Share icon

#87 This Hot Sauce Bottle Allows You To Adjust The Spice Level Share icon

#88 Video-Call Booth In Tokyo Metro Share icon

#89 This Bar In Toronto Share icon It uses this set-up to de-mineralize tap water and re-mineralize it with different mineral levels to simulate tap water from around the world.



