“A Game Changer”: 90 Genius Solutions To The Most Overlooked Problems (New Pics)
To create a solution, you first have to spot the problem. But what if the problem keeps getting overlooked?
Most of us go through the day without really noticing the small things that could be better. Some of them don’t affect us directly, so we don’t give them much thought. Others we’ve just accepted as normal, even if they’re inconvenient.
Thankfully, there are people who pay more attention. People who care enough to notice and smart enough to come up with clever ways to make things easier. Below are some of their best ideas, guaranteed to make you say, “How did no one think of this sooner?”
This post may include affiliate links.
Cat Tree Came In A Box With Instructions To Make A Cat House
The Bedsheets In Government Hospitals (Of Kerala) Have The Day Printed On Them To Ensure They Are Changed Daily
Snack Serving Robot In China Upset With Me Because I Didn't Take Any Snacks
A lot of problems go unsolved simply because the people in charge of solving them don’t experience them at all. Think about how many public spaces we use, transports we take, or devices we rely on—yet so many of them aren’t designed with everyone in mind.
Once you start paying attention to how people with disabilities, learning difficulties, or even different cultural backgrounds navigate the world, it’s hard not to notice how many environments just aren’t built for them.
These Band-Aids Designed To Match Different Skin Colors
This Chair In An Office Cafeteria Has A Notch To Hang Bags
This Park Has A Swing For Kids In A Wheelchair
There's a rope in front of the swing, blocking the swing from being pushed too fast. I moved it around to see, it's pretty limited how far/high it can be pushed. Either way, kids can figure out a way to injure themselves on anything I suppose.
For me, what really changed my perspective on design was watching videos from wheelchair users showing what their daily routines actually look like.
Suddenly, I couldn’t unsee it—the ramps that are too steep, the doorways with high thresholds most of us step over without a thought, but that require real effort and navigation if you’re using a wheelchair.
Menorca Airport Has Holding Pens For Toddlers At The Luggage Belt
Tea Shipment Used The Scraps From Tea Bags As Box Filler
These Sheets I Just Bought Are A Game Changer
And here’s the thing: modern inclusive design doesn’t just revolve around accommodating disabilities.
It’s a broader approach. It recognizes the full range of human diversity, including physical ability, age, gender, culture, and language.
The goal isn’t to fix one specific problem, but to create environments, products, and services that work better for everyone.
This Restaurant I Went To Has Solar-Powered Phone Chargers Built Into The Umbrellas
My Shirt Has A Cloth For Cleaning Glasses Sewn Into It
This Crosswalk Lights Up When You Cross To Improve Visibility For The Drivers
So, what does this look like in practice?
Let’s return to our wheelchair example. Ramps and elevators obviously help people with mobility challenges, but they’re also great for parents with strollers, delivery workers, travelers with luggage, or anyone who just doesn’t want to take the stairs.
That’s the beauty of thoughtful design, it solves more than one problem at once.
In Japan, Baggage Scales Are Flat On The Ground, So You Don't Have To Lift Your Heavy Suitcases
Things Like That Should Be In More Places
The Shower At My Hotel Has A Flow Meter To Know How Much Water You Use
Bonus: ice cap is melting and polar bear disappears if you use too much.
Another example? Closed captions and transcripts. Essential for those with hearing loss, sure, but also a lifesaver if you’re learning a new language, watching something in a noisy space, or just multitasking.
Personally, I can’t watch anything without subtitles anymore, not because I need them, but because dialogue is often hard to catch, or I get distracted, or I’m eating chips too loudly. Captions help.
These Public Benches Are Reversible, So You Can Choose To Look At People, Or Boats
My Milk Carton Has A Level Indicator
For a moment I thought you meant it could be used to see if your table is level.
My Grocery Installed An Indoor Farm For Veggies
It actually wasn’t more expensive which was wild.
Adjustable fonts and large print are another great example. They support users with visual impairments, but they also make reading easier on small screens or in bright light. It’s a win for everyone.
How They Move Stuff In Amsterdam
Barrier-Free Access To The Sea For Wheelchair Users In Zadar, Croatia
The Construction Guy Near My House As A Solar Powered Fan Helmet To Stay Cool
Unfortunately, even with all the brilliant minds working in this space, many environments still fall short. A study by PRP Architects found that 3 in 10 people don’t find their local public spaces accessible or welcoming.
One big reason is that, as PRP points out, the people doing the designing often don’t reflect the people they’re designing for.
“Who lives around us isn’t quite reflected in who [architects] are as a group of people,” says David Hawkins, PRP Architect and ED&I Champion.
In the UK, for example, 68% of architects identify as male, compared to 49% of the general population. According to the same data, 88% of architects identify as non-disabled, while that number is only 76% for the broader UK population. And 50% of architects live in London and the South East, hardly representative of the whole country.
Reusable Resealable Cans At My Local Shop. UK
My Sister-In-Law’s Dishwasher Projects Onto The Floor How Much Time Is Left
My Coffee Cup Has A Fold Down Lid Instead Of A Plastic One
So maybe we should all start noticing and educating ourselves a little more. Next time you’re at a playground, boarding a bus, scrolling a website, or walking into a café, take a moment to consider who can actually use this, and who might be left out.
Because that’s where the smartest solutions begin: by truly seeing the problem in the first place.
This Bag Designed For Pizza
In My City There Are Milk Machines Where You Can Buy Milk In Your Own Container
This Mall In Oakville, Ontario Has Two Active Bee Hives On The Roof
Trams In Gold Coast, Australia Have Surfboard Parking
For Pre-Approved Protests, South Korea Police's Sanitary Div. Deploys Portable Toilets For Protesters To Use
Also to clarify, it's also for the police force there but anyone can use it freely. Was air-conditioned and clean 8/10.
For clarification, "pre-approved" means you'll get the police's assistance when doing protests. In this case, it was a worker's union protest. They got toilets, road blockades and traffic control for parading, light towers, portable cell tower, and noise monitoring not to bother the neighbors. They won't arrest you for not getting approved as long as you don't break the law or be a nuisance.
This Toilet Paper Roll Contains A Mini Paper Roll To Carry With You, Instead Of An Hollow Carbord Roll
I’m shocked! Shrinkflation has made my toilet paper rolls small enough for Barbie to use. Trying to figure out toilet paper math to determine which one really is bigger requires math skills only possessed by MENSA members.
LED Bathroom Handles At Train Station In Sweden Change Colors Based On Occupancy
Unless you're colourblind, like me. They all look the same colour.
A "Roadprinter" I Spotted Walking Down The Street. "Printing" Cobblestone
This Park Has Ramps Throughout It So Kids In Wheelchairs Can Play Too
This Coffee Shop Uses Coffee Ice Cubes So Your Iced Coffee Doesn't Get Watered Down When The Ice Melts
I Love How This Supermarket Prints Out Instructions On How To Make Your Food Last Longer
New York City Parks Now Have Bins Specifically For Empty Pizza Boxes
In Japan Spaghetti Portions In Each Bag Are Wrapped Separately And Marked With The Number Of Minutes They Need To Be Boiled For
Pack Of Briefs Has A Guide To Checking Yourself For Testicular Cancer On The Reverse
South Korea Puts Traffic Lights On The Ground So That People Who're Looking At Their Phones Can Still See The Light
Pick ‘N’ Mix For Pets, At The Supermarket
Construction Company Covering Neighboring Cars To Keep Them Dust Free
Our Local Supermarket Offers Free Fruits For Children To Snack While Shopping
These Squeaky Kids Shoes Have A Switch To Turn Off The Squeaking
The six year old they belong to LOVES the squeaking. Having them on when she wants and it isn't bothering anyone is great for her. Having them turn off when she wants or its bothering us is great for us.
These Glow In The Dark Door Handle Stickers In Case The Power Goes Out When You’re In The Room
Chemistry Teacher Made Their Classroom Ceiling Into The Periodic Table
Supermarket Avocado Ripeness Detector
A Plant Was Put Under The Hand Dryer In A Public Restroom To Catch The Drips
This seems foolish. The dryer dries things under it no matter what they are.
This Wealthy City In Oregon Offers Free Sparkling Water Filling Stations On Their Sidewalks
This Pump Bottle Is Designed For You To Get As Much Out Of It As Possible
My Plastic Wrap Just Told Me To Add It To My Grocery List
In Bilbao, Spain, There Are Escalators On The Sidewalks To Help Older People Up Steep Hills
This Shoe Storage Under Stairs
Imagine the air quality when you pull it out after it's been closed for the night :)
Portland Airport (Pdx) Has A Sensory Room If You're Feeling Nervous About Flying
Goodyear Tire Wear Gauge
These Helpful Robots That Wander Incheon Airport, Seoul, That You Can Use To Check Flight Information
This Device In A German Bakery That Shows Different Bread Slice Sizes
The Windows Of This Monorail In Singapore Turn Opaque When Passing By Residential Buildings, To Protect The Privacy Of Those Living There
Bus Stop In South Korea Is Air Conditioned And Provides ETA Information Of All Arriving Bus
My Mug Has A Tea Bag Compartment
All the better to splat the side of your face with when you drink?
This Titanium Coated Butter Knife With Internal Copper Alloy Heat Tubes. It’s Made To Heat Up When Held In Your Hand, So That It Is Easier To Spread Butter
Yes - it is available on Amazon. Mine will arrive on Tuesday. https://www.amazon.com/Inventions-That-Serrated-Warming-Spreader/dp/B00UC6214K/ref=sr_1_1?crid=LMDJA74UMJVU&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.CE0bMTZZXWoATkGCnpdH0dUXCps8NLs3HGrkIatUU58Xr8Sr9kXXpxh9v4p0sixjdi6ASI-CZ2o3ztfqrSm_PJ4uTmcAQq7rJDmvkElJ3VxvwqbR7Z-zH0SQXRfMpgVGExI7S68SNVRWdohaYhTgHp7xmhod7PX2_pPHm_1KToOW9ZrkhqRKfSAkXzH-cGWVTytYfrhlBannNWeNgmUgHoVgskJyIyz2WO1vwMJzB458UQS7JinknJQyDzwkzoIr0UdJgVBrTfHBwi2m_GfiimpB-_1PNTxzqxOpNqn_Zms.trU073yQ2z6nXKo0yASiOZGlxXxFiO3yYpAvT4bMq4o&dib_tag=se&keywords=spread%2Bthat%2Bbutter%2Bknife&qid=1753673114&sprefix=Spread%2Bthat%2Caps%2C405&sr=8-1&th=1
This Luggage Store Has An Airplane Set Up For Customers To Test Their Carry Ons And Underseater Bags
“Pay-As-You-Fill” And “Walk-Straight-Out” Carts Have Come To My City
A Suitcase That Can Measure Its Own Weight
In China, Urinals Can Conduct A Health Check-Up For You, For A Fee
The Visual Indicators Projected On The Floor By This Hospital Bed
This Hotel I Stayed At In Japan Let You Pick Out Your Pillows. Complete With Spec Charts
This Graveyard Has Wheelbarrows You Can Borrow By Inserting A Coin, Like Carts At The Supermarket
I’m afraid to ask why anyone would need a wheelbarrow at a graveyard. DIY?
My Local Police Department Has Somewhere To Donate Your Old Cellphone So Someone In Need Can Make A Free 911 Call
Missing Person Report On German Juice Packaging
This Shop In Japan Has Display Boxes Of Chocolates To Show Exactly What's Inside Them
Hotel Shower With Hole In The Glass So You Can Turn It On Without Getting Wet
At Kuala Lumpur International Airport Malaysia, We Have A Machine Which You Can Locate Where You Park Your Car Precisely By Entering Your Car Plate Number
Tiny Wooden Blocks Used At An Indoor Playground Instead Of Sand
This has to be painful to kneel on. There is also the choking factor. This has “lawsuit “ written all over it.
This Wrapping Paper Has A Grid On The Back
If You Forget To Bring Your Mukena, Just Go To The Vending Machine In The Bundaran Hi MRT Area
This Object Used For Holding Pencils Once They Become Small
Bike Rack At National Park
This Coffee Shop Uses Beer Taps To Dispense Cream And Milk
My Roommates Spatula Has A Stand So The Bit That Touches Your Food Doesn’t Touch The Counter
I have a few Supoon implements, they are pretty impressive
My Local Park Has Braille Explaining All The Equipment, Including A Mirror
My Cousin Ran Into A Medical Droid At The Hospital. It Delivers Medicine
The Servers At This Restaurant Noticed I Was A Lefty, And They Laid Out A Set Of Left-Handed Silverware
Pet Store In My Area Uses Fake Animals In The Cages And Tanks That Are Empty
My Local Ice Cream Shop Has Plastic Skirts For Their Cones That Catch The Melted Ice Cream
My Local Theater Has A Screening Room With A Playground In It
My Daughter's School Uses These To Transport Babies Around The Campus
This Hot Sauce Bottle Allows You To Adjust The Spice Level
Video-Call Booth In Tokyo Metro
This Bar In Toronto
It uses this set-up to de-mineralize tap water and re-mineralize it with different mineral levels to simulate tap water from around the world.