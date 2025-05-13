Woman With POTS Harassed For Not Looking Disabled Enough While Using Car: “You People Anger Me”

Not all disabilities are visible. In fact, most aren’t.

But one man couldn’t wrap his head around that—and instead of minding his own business, he lashed out at a woman who uses a wheelchair, accusing her of faking her illness just because she could walk.

She shared the uncomfortable encounter on TikTok, and the video quickly went viral, with millions expressing outrage at his ableist outburst.

Here’s how it all went down.

The woman relies on a wheelchair due to her disability

But when a stranger saw her walk, he decided to confront her, convinced she was faking it

Image credits: lil_tachy

What followed was a very uncomfortable exchange

Watch the full video below

The woman later revealed she couldn’t believe he was serious at first, until he kept going

Viewers were appalled by the way he treated her

