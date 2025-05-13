Woman With POTS Harassed For Not Looking Disabled Enough While Using Car: “You People Anger Me”
Not all disabilities are visible. In fact, most aren’t.
But one man couldn’t wrap his head around that—and instead of minding his own business, he lashed out at a woman who uses a wheelchair, accusing her of faking her illness just because she could walk.
She shared the uncomfortable encounter on TikTok, and the video quickly went viral, with millions expressing outrage at his ableist outburst.
Here’s how it all went down.
The woman relies on a wheelchair due to her disability
Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)
But when a stranger saw her walk, he decided to confront her, convinced she was faking it
Image credits: lil_tachy
What followed was a very uncomfortable exchange
Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: lil_tachy
Watch the full video below
@lil_tachy Pulled out my camera because this guy was watching me load my wheelchair back into my car after being in the store with it. I’ve had POTS for 7 years now and most of the time, I don’t need a wheelchair, but ther are times where I can’t get around without one. I went through a 4 month long flare where I couldn’t leave the house at all unless I was in a wheelchair, and I’m just now starting to come out of that flare. Long story short, I don’t use the wheelchair unless I need to. I wasn’t in a handicap spot, I wasn’t in this guys way or impeding his ability to shop. Literally just minding my own business. #xyzbca#chronicillness#chronicallyill#pots#posturalorthostatictachycardiasyndrome#dysautonomia#dysautonomiaawareness#wheelchair#ambulatorywheelchairuser#disability#karan♬ original sound – Kirsten🏳️🌈
The woman later revealed she couldn’t believe he was serious at first, until he kept going
Viewers were appalled by the way he treated her
I've had hip issues all my life, since childhood, but usually it's just a day of pain in the joint itself, and then I'm fine the next day. In March I walked around for a few hours on one of my "normal pain days" and ended up in absolute unending agony. The pain was worse than anything I've ever felt. Finally got diagnosed with shallow hip sockets/mild hip dysplasia. I've been doing physical therapy since and it's helping.. I shouldn't have to get surgery unless things worsen. But I've rented a wheelchair a few times since, for attending events where I'd have to stand/walk around for a few hours, just to avoid another pain flare-up. I have gotten the nastiest looks from people who see me stand up from the wheelchair in order to walk into the restroom, since I "look" like I'm walking just fine. Also, I never realized before just how inattentive most people are to things around them, and will full-on walk right into your path as a wheelchair user, with no time for you/whoever is pushing you to stop in time. And then snap at you for running into them XD My dude, you were staring at your phone as you walked directly into my path, and I couldn't stop my wheelchair in time XD Anyway, I have a lot more empathy for wheelchair users and those with chronic illnesses now. I'm sure if I keep using a wheelchair occasionally, I'll get accused of being a "faker" at some point XD Maybe I should keep a printout of my hip x-rays and wave them at anyone who accuses me? XD
Yeah, most people have a very black-and-white perspective. You're either completely helpless, or a faker. No in-between.
My beautiful daughter-in-law lost a leg to MRSA in 2020. Completely disarticulated. Now she has a van with a side door and a ramp. This week some entitled idiot parked in the crosshatched spot beside her car, and she couldn't access it. A kind stranger had to move the car for her so that she would be able to open the door and go home.
