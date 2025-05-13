Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman With POTS Harassed For Not Looking Disabled Enough While Using Car: “You People Anger Me”
Close-up of a woman with POTS inside a car appearing upset about harassment for not looking disabled enough.
Entitled People, Social Issues

Woman With POTS Harassed For Not Looking Disabled Enough While Using Car: “You People Anger Me”

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

33

Open list comments

4

Not all disabilities are visible. In fact, most aren’t.

But one man couldn’t wrap his head around that—and instead of minding his own business, he lashed out at a woman who uses a wheelchair, accusing her of faking her illness just because she could walk.

She shared the uncomfortable encounter on TikTok, and the video quickly went viral, with millions expressing outrage at his ableist outburst.

Here’s how it all went down.

RELATED:

    The woman relies on a wheelchair due to her disability

    Woman with POTS in a wheelchair outdoors, highlighting invisible disability and challenges faced while using a car.

    Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

    But when a stranger saw her walk, he decided to confront her, convinced she was faking it

    Young woman with POTS in a car, appearing frustrated while addressing harassment about her disability status.

    Image credits: lil_tachy

    Text excerpt from woman with POTS describing a long flare with wheelchair use and recovery progress.

    Text image showing a woman with POTS explaining she uses a wheelchair only when necessary and was not in a handicap spot.

    What followed was a very uncomfortable exchange

    Text conversation showing harassment toward a woman with POTS questioned about using a wheelchair despite walking and driving.

    Angry man in suit gesturing with hand outdoors, representing harassment faced by woman with POTS using a car.

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text conversation showing a woman with POTS explaining her use of a wheelchair due to fainting when walking too long.

    Conversation text showing harassment towards a woman with POTS accused of faking disability for using a car.

    Image credits: lil_tachy

    Watch the full video below

    @lil_tachy Pulled out my camera because this guy was watching me load my wheelchair back into my car after being in the store with it. I’ve had POTS for 7 years now and most of the time, I don’t need a wheelchair, but ther are times where I can’t get around without one. I went through a 4 month long flare where I couldn’t leave the house at all unless I was in a wheelchair, and I’m just now starting to come out of that flare. Long story short, I don’t use the wheelchair unless I need to. I wasn’t in a handicap spot, I wasn’t in this guys way or impeding his ability to shop. Literally just minding my own business. #xyzbca#chronicillness#chronicallyill#pots#posturalorthostatictachycardiasyndrome#dysautonomia#dysautonomiaawareness#wheelchair#ambulatorywheelchairuser#disability#karan♬ original sound – Kirsten🏳️‍🌈

    The woman later revealed she couldn’t believe he was serious at first, until he kept going

    Screenshot of social media comments discussing a woman with POTS and misconceptions about her disability while using a car

    Comments on social media about a woman with POTS facing harassment for not appearing disabled enough while using her car.

    Comments discussing a woman with POTS being harassed for not appearing disabled enough while using a car.

    Comments on harassment towards a woman with POTS using a car, discussing caution when rolling car windows down.

    Comments on social media about a woman with POTS harassed for not appearing disabled while using a car.

    Viewers  were appalled by the way he treated her

    Comment by user ::jay:: questioning if the content is a Southpark episode, with 2555 likes and one dislike.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing frustration related to a woman with POTS harassed while using a car.

    Comment expressing relief about not living in America, discussing stressful experiences related to woman with POTS harassment.

    Social media comment referencing POTS with a sarcastic reply about smoking pot and a rolling eyes emoji.

    Comment on social media discussing assumptions about disability and appearance related to woman with POTS harassed while using car.

    Comment about using POTS government name to address harassment related to appearing not disabled enough in a car.

    Social media comment criticizing harassment of woman with POTS for not looking disabled enough while using her car.

    Comment warning about not rolling down car windows for strangers, related to a woman with POTS facing harassment.

    Social media comment about dealing with harassment faced by a woman with POTS using a car.

    Comment from Shanna Darby saying you don’t owe him any explanations, with 125.8K likes shown on social media.

    Comment from Suzy Starshine addressing harassment about needing a wheelchair related to woman with POTS using a car.

    Comment expressing frustration over harassment of a woman with POTS for not looking disabled enough while using a car.

    Screenshot of a social media comment related to a woman with POTS being harassed for not looking disabled enough while using a car.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing expensive medical equipment related to a woman with POTS using a car.

    Comment about harassment faced by woman with POTS for not looking disabled enough while using a car.

    Social media comment about disability, addressing harassment toward woman with POTS questioned for not looking disabled enough.

    Comment from user MrsRou812 on social media about being an amputee and having a similar conversation related to disability.

    Social media comment referencing a misunderstanding about POTS related to disability and harassment while using a car.

    Comment from TikToker about the cost of wheelchair mechanics disproving fake disability claims related to woman with POTS.

    Comment from woman with POTS discussing harassment for not appearing disabled while using a car on social media.

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've had hip issues all my life, since childhood, but usually it's just a day of pain in the joint itself, and then I'm fine the next day. In March I walked around for a few hours on one of my "normal pain days" and ended up in absolute unending agony. The pain was worse than anything I've ever felt. Finally got diagnosed with shallow hip sockets/mild hip dysplasia. I've been doing physical therapy since and it's helping.. I shouldn't have to get surgery unless things worsen. But I've rented a wheelchair a few times since, for attending events where I'd have to stand/walk around for a few hours, just to avoid another pain flare-up. I have gotten the nastiest looks from people who see me stand up from the wheelchair in order to walk into the restroom, since I "look" like I'm walking just fine. Also, I never realized before just how inattentive most people are to things around them, and will full-on walk right into your path as a wheelchair user, with no time for you/whoever is pushing you to stop in time. And then snap at you for running into them XD My dude, you were staring at your phone as you walked directly into my path, and I couldn't stop my wheelchair in time XD Anyway, I have a lot more empathy for wheelchair users and those with chronic illnesses now. I'm sure if I keep using a wheelchair occasionally, I'll get accused of being a "faker" at some point XD Maybe I should keep a printout of my hip x-rays and wave them at anyone who accuses me? XD

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, most people have a very black-and-white perspective. You're either completely helpless, or a faker. No in-between.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    margaretnupponen avatar
    murmelinpaiva
    murmelinpaiva
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My beautiful daughter-in-law lost a leg to MRSA in 2020. Completely disarticulated. Now she has a van with a side door and a ramp. This week some entitled idiot parked in the crosshatched spot beside her car, and she couldn't access it. A kind stranger had to move the car for her so that she would be able to open the door and go home.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
