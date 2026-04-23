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GF Says Racist Thing “In The Heat Of The Moment,” Expects Boyfriend To Forgive Her
Close-up of a thoughtful Black man with beard, looking down, hands clasped near his mouth, pondering if he should forgive her.
Couples, Relationships

GF Says Racist Thing “In The Heat Of The Moment,” Expects Boyfriend To Forgive Her

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Love truly knows no bounds: people of different races, ethnicities, and backgrounds fall in love every day, even when they don’t speak each other’s language. In Canada, for example, 7% of married or committed couples are mixed. In the U.S., the share of college students entering interracial relationships is higher than ever.

Nevertheless, people still experience racism even in romantic relationships, like this Frenchman, who recently shared his story online. After his girlfriend made a racially stereotypical remark and brushed off his reaction, he started reconsidering their entire relationship.

RELATED:

    Even in this day and age, interracial couples may face difficulties in their relationships

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    This man started questioning himself after his girlfriend made a racially insensitive remark toward him

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    Image credits: DC Studio / freepik (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Low-Intern7915

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    Interracial Black and White couples face more challenges than White couples

    During a fight, couples say all sorts of things they don’t really mean. Words like “I hate you,” “I wish I had never fallen in love with you,” and “I want to break up” might slip out. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the person who said those things really wants to break up or hates their partner.

    However, when things like racial stereotypes and racial slurs get thrown into the conversation, it says something about that partner’s values, opinions, and the way they truly think. Every couple faces a number of challenges as it is, but interracial couples have an even harder time.

    According to a 2023 study, Black and White couples experience three additional stressors compared to White couples.

    • More discrimination and higher perceived stress
    • More depressive symptoms
    • And worse self-rated health overall

    But what about the times when the racism comes from a partner or their family members? That sort of betrayal hurts the most. In effect, it messes with a person’s head and the image of their partner that they’ve always had.

    In a previous interview with Bored Panda, Monnica T. Williams, a board-certified licensed clinical psychologist and professor at the University of Ottawa, said that racism can be equivalent to violent mistreatment. “No one should be forced to endure [violent] speech,” she explained.

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    If the girlfriend had just apologized and admitted her remarks were out of line and she had some work to do on how she thinks about racial stereotypes, the relationship could’ve been salvaged, perhaps. After all, research shows that in-depth conversations about race and the POC partner’s experiences can bring couples closer.

    There are many forms of intimate racism, and the impact matters more than the intent

    Racism doesn’t have to be violent and overt to make a person uncomfortable. Microaggressions, like referring to your boyfriend as “people like you” and using generalizing statements, are harmful too. Experts refer to these types of behaviors as intimate racism.

    Researchers say that there are more than 50 different manifestations of intimate racism and group them into these eight main categories: explicit racism, microinsults, microinvalidations, positive stereotypes, racial fetishization, partner violence, defensiveness, and others.

    A person who’s never dated a racialized person might have a skewed view about that relationship being a novelty of some kind. Some may perceive them as “exotic”; others may have negative stereotypes, like the girlfriend in this story who saw non-white people as inferior.

    Others fetishize racialized people based on what they see portrayed in the media. They get into relationships solely to act out their desires and fantasies while having no regard or interest in their partners as people.

    The boyfriend later found out that her family upbringing may have impacted her worldview and that she just echoed her family’s opinions. However, even if she herself doesn’t think like that, racism from family and friends hurts a person nonetheless.

    Researcher Maya A. Yampolsky and colleagues write that if couples want to stay together, partners have to address the impact rather than the intent of racist behavior. Even if the girlfriend “didn’t mean it,” it still had a negative effect. She should recognize her own biases, apologize, and commit to changing her behavior in the future.

    After the couple met up to talk, it only solidified the guy’s decision about what to do moving forward

    Image credits: fxquadro / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Trzykropy / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Low-Intern7915

    Commenters congratulated the man on getting rid of this racist woman: “She has a master’s degree in racism”

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    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a 100% NOPE! Hormones don't make you a racist b***h.

    5
    5points
    reply
    moyamcbride avatar
    MoMcB
    MoMcB
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When someone shows you who they are, believe them. You can use poor words in the heat of the moment, if you don’t make a grovelling apology and mean it, you aren’t apologising at all.

    2
    2points
    reply
    miriaminsidecor avatar
    Miriam Insidecor
    Miriam Insidecor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People aren't spontaneously racist. Bigotry is ingrained. He's massively better off without her.

    1
    1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a 100% NOPE! Hormones don't make you a racist b***h.

    5
    5points
    reply
    moyamcbride avatar
    MoMcB
    MoMcB
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When someone shows you who they are, believe them. You can use poor words in the heat of the moment, if you don’t make a grovelling apology and mean it, you aren’t apologising at all.

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    miriaminsidecor avatar
    Miriam Insidecor
    Miriam Insidecor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People aren't spontaneously racist. Bigotry is ingrained. He's massively better off without her.

    1
    1point
    reply
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