Chinatown Confessions is a cute illustrated art series about my honest feelings and experiences as an Asian-American navigating stereotypes, micro-aggressions, and other struggles our community faces.

I made this to share my frustrations about the rise in violence against Asians, due to the pandemic, in an approachable format without diluting the truth. I noticed that there was a lack of discussion about the issue in the news and in my circle of friends. Having conversations about racism can be uncomfortable so I thought using cute art would capture people's attention while leaving them with an important message to reflect on.

Illustrated subjects are inspired by items you'd commonly find in Chinatown, while the hand-lettered phrases are inspired by my personal experiences or by others in the Asian-American community.

More info: Instagram | jazgtzdesign.creator-spring.com | jazgtzdesign.com