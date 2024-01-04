“I Left When I Heard The ‘N’ Word Drop”: Date Dumps Boyfriend After Meeting His Family

ADVERTISEMENT

Some breakups don’t have a definitive reason. Sometimes you don’t know why, but things simply aren’t working out. That’s probably when the breakup hurts the most. On the other hand, sometimes your partner does such an overtly offensive thing that it’s clear as day you should’ve dumped them long ago.

Although insignificant, this might be one comforting aspect for the OP of this story. The person asked other netizens on the AITAH subreddit whether it was rude to leave a New Year’s Eve dinner. The reason? The boyfriend and his family turned out to be flaming racists.

With a New Year’s Eve celebration, we usher in the new year – it should be fun and lighthearted

Sadly, one netizen’s New Year’s Eve party experience got sour because of insensitive racial remarks

