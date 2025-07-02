Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Borderline Racism”: Korean Woman Told To Use Another Name Because It’s ‘Offensive’ To Coworker
Korean woman in a white shirt sitting at a desk with a laptop, appearing thoughtful and concerned in an office setting
Relationships, Work

“Borderline Racism”: Korean Woman Told To Use Another Name Because It’s ‘Offensive’ To Coworker

Open list comments 21
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

33

Open list comments

21

ADVERTISEMENT

The workplace is no place for racism or any kind of discrimination. Yet, according a 2023 global report by Catalyst, 66% of employees say they’ve experienced racism during their careers, and 52% claimed to experience it in their current jobs.

This Korean woman faced drama because of her non-English name. When a Muslim coworker complained to a manager that her Korean name means something offensive in her religion, the woman was asked to either use an English version of her name or choose a nickname while at work. Feeling that this isn’t a reasonable ask, the woman decided to check with people on the internet.

RELATED:

    A Korean woman was asked to change her name at work because it meant something offensive to her Muslim colleague

    Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Not sure whether this is appropriate, the woman decided to seek advice online

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Having a non-white-sounding name diminishes one’s chances to get employed

    “What’s in a name?”, Shakespeare asked in Romeo & Juliet. Turns out, a lot. We might think that a name is just a sound and word we use to call others. But, in reality, names come with a lot of bias, and it’s most frequently racial.

    Many children of immigrants can attest to that. Whether they live in the U.S., the UK, Canada, Australia, or any other English-speaking country, people with non-English names often have to anglicize them in order to fit in with the general public.

    In 2004, a study found that job applicants with “white-sounding” names would get 50% more callbacks than African-American ones. Recent research from 2024 reiterated that by finding that employers favor white applicants over black ones by 24% even for entry-level positions.

    A 2011 study tested this theory in Canada with Chinese, Indian, Pakistani, and even Greek names. The researchers noticed a similar trend: employer contact falls by 4.4% when the applicant’s name doesn’t sound English, even if they have the same education and experience that applicants with English-sounding names have.

    Many U.S. immigrants would anglicize their names to assimilate

    Immigrants and foreigners adopting an English name has become so normalized that people often even expect it. And while I myself have many times ordered coffee under the guise of “Jenny” or a “Katy” so the barista doesn’t botch my name, being asked to do so in a professional environment can feel discriminatory.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Historically, those who immigrated to the U.S. often changed their names to the most English-sounding names to accommodate English-speakers who couldn’t pronounce them properly. They would also have a better chance at economic success: many felt that an angliziced name would appeal better to customers.

    This was true to immigrants from many different countries: Eastern Europe, Italy, Asia, and even Ireland. Some research suggests that 33% of U.S. immigrants changed their names within the 10 years of their arrival.

    Nowadays, people are reclaiming the power in their non-English sounding names

    Asian immigrants often bore the brunt of the discrimination. The Chinese who immigrated into the U.S. early often faced lynching by mobs, racist ideologies like the “Yellow Peril”, and immigration bans. The Japanese were targeted also, as approximately 120k Japanese Americans were sent to concentration camps during WWII.

    Catherine Ceniza Choy, a professor of Asian American and Asian diaspora studies at the University of California, Berkeley, explained to CNN that, in the 19th and the 20th century, Asians were perceived as “strange, but also inferior, dirty, uncivilized.”

    “(Back then) the desire to fit in is also about surviving an overtly racist, hostile society,” she pointed out.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    And, just as for immigrants from other countries, newcomers from Asia would choose to assimilate by Americanizing their names. From 1900 to 1930, 86% of boys and 93% of girls had “an American name”, according to the U.S. Census.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, today, people recognize that demands and pressure to change one’s name are about power and control.

    “When you have to disown a major aspect of your identity such as your name as a means to fit into American society, it can feel like you’re cutting off a part of yourself to the world,” a therapist who specializes in multicultural issues, Sam Louie, MA, LMHC, CSAT, writes.

    “It isn’t a swear word or anything,” she clarified the meaning of her name

    People thought the coworker’s demand was pretty racist and unreasonable

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The support from netizens validated the woman’s feelings: “I definitely do NOT wanna cave at this point”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    33

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    21
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    33

    Open list comments

    21

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
    Bernd Herbert
    Bernd Herbert
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds very much like an Emma problem. OP shouldn't even acknowledge thisbeing a problem

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The reason why "loads of Asians use European names" is thoroughly racist anyway, so not a brilliant excuse. I do love the "Ms Surname" solution though.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It ligit is this , n to me that’s so wrong , ok I know some names are impossible to say , well unless we hear them said then it’s easy as 🤷‍♀️but it’s done to make other people’s lives easier , n to me that’s just plain wrong isn’t it

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Out of the comments above, the one I like the most is for the writer and Emma to call each other by their surnames, and an honorific, eg Mr/Ms Kim and Ms Amir. Everything is on an even footing. People are behaving courteously to each other, and people are called by their own, actual names.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
    Bernd Herbert
    Bernd Herbert
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds very much like an Emma problem. OP shouldn't even acknowledge thisbeing a problem

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The reason why "loads of Asians use European names" is thoroughly racist anyway, so not a brilliant excuse. I do love the "Ms Surname" solution though.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It ligit is this , n to me that’s so wrong , ok I know some names are impossible to say , well unless we hear them said then it’s easy as 🤷‍♀️but it’s done to make other people’s lives easier , n to me that’s just plain wrong isn’t it

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Out of the comments above, the one I like the most is for the writer and Emma to call each other by their surnames, and an honorific, eg Mr/Ms Kim and Ms Amir. Everything is on an even footing. People are behaving courteously to each other, and people are called by their own, actual names.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT