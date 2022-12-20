Boss Thinks Employee’s Name Tag Isn’t His Real Name, Tries To Punish Him For It

Arguments between managers and their employees are quite common. However, arguments between managers and their employees over their names are something that might raise an eyebrow or two (or several thousand, since it’s the internet). But we’ve found that fact is often stranger than fiction.

A redditor turned to the r/antiwork community to share an incredibly strange story about his new manager. “Folks, my mind is blown,” he writes, referring to the entire situation as “the most ridiculous flex of power” that he’s ever seen.

The author of the post explained how he’s been using a shortened version of his full name (Christopher) since childhood. However, the version he’s using (Topher) isn’t as widely recognized as the one that most people know (Chris). Everything was completely fine until he got a new day-shift manager who had a problem with the employee putting his nickname on his nametag. The situation escalated from there. Read on for the full story, in the OP’s own words.

It’s not every day that someone calls you out for using the short version of your name at work

One retail worker explained how his new manager had a major issue with his nametag and even resorted to threats

The redditor’s story blew up almost immediately, as it resonated with a lot of members of the r/antiwork online community and retail workers on Reddit. At the time of writing, his post had over 21.5k upvotes (and counting).

However, the OP ended up deleting his account after the story went viral. Odds are that he might not have expected to get that much attention and replies from everyone. (Internet fame can be overwhelming.)

The redditor claimed that his manager threatened to withhold his shifts unless he wears a different nametag (i.e. anything but Topher which he felt wasn’t a ‘real’ name). Since then, the OP has reached out to his general manager about the entire situation. He’s also considering suing.

The entire situation is a lesson in what not to do, on both sides. The manager clearly overstepped his bounds by threatening his employee with fewer shifts and by insisting on a specific shortened version of his name.

At the same time, you could also argue that the retail worker could have been slightly more diplomatic. For instance, he might have wanted to avoid antagonizing his new manager further by calling him by a different name. The sentiment is completely understandable (nobody likes giving in to bullying), but the approach could have been a tad more subtle.

Either way, now that the general manager has gotten involved and the OP is considering seeking legal advice, the odds are the situation will deescalate. It’s unreasonable to expect the new manager and the redditor to become best pals, but it might be possible for them to have a professional working relationship in the future. Maybe.

There are plenty of things that true leaders never do. One of them is flexing their authority as a way to settle arguments. For instance, Insperity notes that nobody should use phrases like, “Do what I tell you to do. I’m the boss.” Having an honest dialogue and getting to the bottom of things in a calm manner are key.

According to Lisa Jasper, everyone is an adult at work and you can’t expect your employees to respect you as a boss if you set different standards for yourself.

“If an employee doesn’t understand why something needs to be done, provide more detail. Help them see how doing what you’ve asked will benefit them, the team and the company as a whole. You can also find out why an employee doesn’t want to do something they’re asked to do by saying, ‘Help me understand why this is a no.’ Even if the employee still says no, you can emphasize the importance of the task and set expectations of consequences for not following through,” she explains.

