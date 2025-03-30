Guy Embarrasses Egoistic Boss With Malicious Compliance, Gets Fired With Zero Regrets

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of us slog through a good old-fashioned 9-to-5 (unless you’re a lottery winner). And while there are plenty of things that can make office life less than ideal, like a coffee machine that never works, or that one coworker who chews too loudly, nothing sours the experience quite like a bad boss.

One office assistant shared a story, nearly 20 years later, about his former boss who took micromanagement and ego-tripping to a whole new level. After being told not to remind her about deadlines and to just “use their brain,” the assistant did exactly that and didn’t follow up on a major project. The boss missed the deadline, chaos unfolded, and despite the the author following instructions to the letter, he was the one who got fired. Classic case of do as I say until it backfires. So grab a snack and settle in Pandas, because this tale of one employee vs. their wildly egotistical former boss is too good to miss.

Working under a difficult boss can be incredibly challenging and draining

One employee shared how they were fired simply for doing exactly what their boss had instructed

The author went on to explain more about their former boss’s behavior and leadership style

Employees tend to be more motivated and satisfied when they’re led by supportive managers

It’s no secret that the internet is packed with stories about bad (or downright awful) bosses. From ruining vacations to expecting miracles on a Monday morning, these bosses have a special talent for making the workplace feel like a sitcom, just without the laugh track. They micromanage, gaslight, shift blame, and somehow still act like they’re the victims when things go wrong.

Thankfully, not every boss out there is a walking workplace horror story. Some are genuinely kind, thoughtful, and know how to bring out the best in their teams. Whether it’s letting you take a day off for your kid’s first recital or just remembering your coffee order, these little things go a long way. Good managers don’t just manage, they lead with empathy. And in a world full of pressure and deadlines, they deserve a standing ovation. Today, we’re celebrating exactly those kind of leaders.

That’s why we spoke to Naresh Sharma, the founder of OnePoint, a company driving logistics across India with a huge fleet and a bigger vision. His business connects cities through reliable and cost-effective road transport, backed by 30 years of experience. But what really stands out? The way Naresh talks about people. For him, people are the heart of the company and it shows.

“A company is only as good as the people who run it,” Naresh tells us. It’s not just about numbers or trucks on the road, it’s about the humans behind the work. He believes in building from the ground up, and that includes supporting his employees every step of the way. “You can’t build an empire alone,” he says. “Let your people take ownership.” That, according to him, is how companies really grow.

“When I started, my goal was rapid growth. But I quickly learned that ego has no place in leadership,” Naresh explains. He believes in delegation and empowering others to take charge. “You can’t do it all yourself, you’ll burn out,” he adds with a laugh. In his view, trusting people isn’t optional, it’s necessary. After all, if you’re building something big, you better have good people beside you.

“In my company, no job is big or small,” he emphasizes. Every role matters, from the driver on the road to the manager making reports. Naresh compares it to hiring a babysitter, you wouldn’t treat someone caring for your child badly, right? “So why treat your team any less respectfully?” he asks. To him, it’s about mutual trust. And kindness? That’s part of the deal.

He shares a story: “One day, an employee came crying, they needed to leave early for their daughter’s doctor’s appointment.” Naresh didn’t hesitate, he said yes immediately. “Why say no when it’s clearly important?” he shrugs. These aren’t just employees, they’re people with lives and struggles. He believes good leaders never forget that. A little understanding can go a long, long way.

Trust is the foundation of any successful team, it helps everyone collaborate better and achieve more

Of course, it’s not all hugs and rainbows. “You need structure and rules,” Naresh admits. “But you don’t have to bark them at people.” Discipline is important, but how you implement it matters just as much. According to him, being rigid for the sake of it only drives people away. The goal is to have a team that respects the rules, not fears them. That’s how you build loyalty.

“At the end of the day, we’re all human,” he says. That reminder shapes his leadership style. He encourages empathy not just from himself, but from everyone in a position of power. “You never know what someone is going through,” he adds. Whether it’s at work or at home, life can be tough. A little compassion can make the workday just a bit lighter.

That’s why kindness is a key quality he looks for while hiring leaders. “If someone’s going to lead others, they better know how to care,” he says. He believes soft skills are just as crucial as technical ones. A good leader listens, adapts, and uplifts their team. “Because how you treat people will reflect in how your team performs.” And honestly, we couldn’t agree more.

To wrap it all up, Naresh says he’s still learning every day. “Running a company is like driving on Indian roads, you’ve got to expect a few bumps,” he jokes. But the ride becomes a lot smoother when you have a team that trusts you. That’s why he leads with empathy, listens more than he talks, and always tries to do what’s right. “Success is sweeter when it’s shared,” he says with a smile.

In contrast, it sounds like the former boss in that story believed they were above everyone else. No trust, no flexibility, just ego. And we’ve all seen how that plays out. What do you think, can a company truly thrive with that kind of attitude? Or do you have a boss who made work feel like a second home? We’d love to hear your stories, too!

Readers weren’t too fond of the boss either, and many praised the employee for holding their ground

