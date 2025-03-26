ADVERTISEMENT

They say that if you choose a job you love, you will never work a day in your life. However, they also say that you can have too much of a good thing, and I think these two sayings perfectly explain the burden of having to work for the rest of our lives. While we may enjoy what we do for a paycheck, having to do it for a third of our existence earns us the right to vent about it when we get tired or colleagues test our patience once in a while. A great way to pour out work-related frustrations is through memes, which we’re featuring today for those who are forced to devote themselves to capitalism and be their own sugar mamas. Collected by the Funny Work Memes Facebook page, these memes are definitely ones you’ll be glad to circle back to.

#1

Man in a hard hat looking puzzled at his paycheck, funny work meme on government taxes.

    #2

    Funny work meme about wanting a trip but needing to go to work due to bank balance.

    #3

    Cat with wide eyes sitting in an office, capturing a funny work meme moment of surprise.

    #4

    Funny work meme of a big plane labeled "The project" and a small bike labeled "The office laptop."

    #5

    Cartoon character kneeling by bed, humorously praying about quitting work, reflecting funny work memes theme.

    #6

    Man with curly hair and mustache delivering a funny work meme about management and disrespect.

    #7

    Text on a red background highlighting the irony of companies spending on hires who soon leave, while neglecting loyal employees' raises.

    #8

    Skeleton on a bus with text about work countdown, reflecting funny work memes theme.

    #9

    Cat meme showing workplace humor with a skeptical cat labeled "My manager the next day" following an "anonymous" survey.

    #10

    Dilapidated train tracks with a humorous work meme about everything being "on track" despite appearances.

    #11

    Woman in a plaid shirt looking stressed and exhausted, embodying a funny work meme about burnout and tiredness.

    #12

    Cat meme about enjoying payday at work, conveying a humorous take on job satisfaction.

    #13

    Funny work meme sign with a quote about a bank account balance resembling a phone number, showing humor in burnout.

    #14

    Orangutan making a funny face with text about needing caffeine instead of feeling refreshed; embodying work memes humor.

    #15

    Woman humorously distracted from work by her cat during a Zoom call, highlighting funny work memes.

    #16

    Alien meme humorously visualizing work stress and opinion restraint.

    #17

    A funny meme about work goals highlighting the irony of job expectations and personal fulfillment.

    #18

    Group smiling around a sleeping intern at work, capturing a funny meme moment to distract from burnout.

    #19

    Text meme about work nicknames and HR complaints, illustrating workplace humor to distract from burnout.

    #20

    Open pizza boxes lined up on a table with a humorous work meme about burnout.

    #21

    Two dolls in an office setting, illustrating a funny work meme about avoiding the boss.

    #22

    Man pondering early retirement with funny work meme text overlay.

    #23

    Tweet meme about wanting to leave work due to burnout feelings.

    #24

    A funny work meme about money and happiness, highlighting generational differences and affordability struggles.

    #25

    Retro illustration of a man in a suit with text, humorously capturing work meme essence.

    #26

    Man pointing at a board with text "Be careful who you vent to" in a work meme, adding humor to workplace stress.

    #27

    Person peeking under bathroom stall with text "Your supervisor looking for you," highlighting funny work meme theme.

    #28

    Text on a meme joking about not answering calls from unknown numbers after job applications, with crying emojis.

    #29

    Funny work meme showing a person making a skeptical, cross-eyed expression about staffing.

    #30

    Man at work appearing stressed, smiling forcefully. A funny work meme about handling stress with positivity.

    #31

    Cartoon character presenting a funny work meme about clocking in and commutes on a screen.

    #32

    Two surprised people in separate cars with captions creating a funny work meme.

    #33

    Sad dog meme about missing work due to emotional pet, highlighting funny work meme.

    #34

    Man with tearful expression, highlighting work memes about weekend shifts, expressing burnout feelings.

    #35

    A cat and person looking at documents, humorously depicting work memes about job dissatisfaction.

    #36

    A startled animal meme humorously illustrating a funny work scenario about sharing secrets.

    #37

    Toddler with pigtails making a funny face, capturing work frustration and reluctance.

    #38

    Funny work meme showing kids with unimpressed faces after a customer's card declines.

    #39

    Text meme about adulthood dilemmas, highlighting the struggle of making appointments with full-time work hours.

    #40

    A cartoon bear wrapped in a blanket, looking tired, humorously representing work-related burnout.

    #41

    Man in an office making a confused face over work meme about paycheck discrepancies, with humorous text above him.

    #42

    Sinking ship with musicians, a funny work meme illustrating employees ignoring chaos, evoking burnout distraction humor.

    #43

    Bald man smiling awkwardly, with text about dealing with an annoying co-worker. Funny work meme about office frustration.

    raven_sheridan14 avatar
    Pandora
    Pandora
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Calm blue ocean. Calm blue ocean. Calm blue ocean...😵‍💫

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #44

    Cartoon character lying down, with text joking about lowering retirement age; captures funny work meme theme.

    #45

    Man in robe humorously pretending to replace water cooler with Hennessy, a funny work meme.

    #46

    Man on phone with a frustrated expression, text above reads a humorous remark about birds and work, highlighting funny work memes.

    #47

    SpongeBob meme with rainbow, humorously reminding coworkers about deodorant as warm weather approaches.

    #48

    Dog meme with funny text highlights work burnout, featuring a tired Boston Terrier in an office setting.

    #49

    Funny work meme about living paycheck to paycheck, now living direct deposit to direct deposit.

    #50

    Two dogs lounging in an office, capturing a funny work meme about unexpected boss interruptions.

    #51

    Tall man and short man meme joking about budget and salary contrast, capturing funny work meme humor.

    #52

    Man in an office with a confident smile, caption about feeling replaceable and irreplaceable, related to funny work memes.

    #53

    Elderly man smiling at laptop with a mug, funny work meme about missed deadlines.

    #54

    Man using binoculars humorously searching for work motivation, representing a funny work meme.

    #55

    Animated rabbit in a crown, representing funny work meme humor about convincing the boss they're wrong.

    #56

    Man in a cowboy hat looking frustrated, illustrating a funny work meme about late Friday emails.

    #57

    Close-up of a cartoon character looking frustrated, capturing the essence of funny work memes.

    #58

    Two men shaking hands, representing a funny work meme about untrained employees training others.

    #59

    Scruffy man with beard sitting on sofa, caption jokes about night shift; funny work meme on burnout.

    #60

    Funny work meme about the challenge of controlling sarcasm at the office.

    #61

    Woman in red sweater enjoying champagne, realizing it's Sunday night. Funny work meme about weekend ending and Monday looming.

    #62

    Character wearing hard hat in a funny work meme about office gossip.

    #63

    Funny work meme about managers and coworkers overusing their right to be stupid.

    #64

    Squidward looking sad, reflecting a funny work meme about leaving pets for work with crying cat emojis above him.

    #65

    Man with glasses humorously changes passwords to “incorrect” while holding a banana, illustrating a funny work meme.

    #66

    Funny work meme about paying bills to gauge happiness after getting paid.

    #67

    Man with a serious expression above text joke about texter, facetimer, and do not disturber; work memes humor.

    #68

    Funny work meme showing a humorous office timetable with frequent breaks throughout the day.

    #69

    Dog smiling with funny work meme text about feeling out of place at work.

    #70

    Boss confronts worker in factory; text reads: "Why aren't you working? Me: I didn't see you coming." Funny work meme.

    #71

    Shocked monkey meme capturing the feeling of work burnout with humorous text about living at work.

    #72

    Kermit the Frog meme about refusing to learn new technology, humor for work burnout distraction.

    #73

    Person in floral outfit holding a drink, humorously pondering coworker's skills. Funny work memes theme.

    #74

    Funny work meme showing management sign and sarcastic staff reply on sticky note.

    #75

    Cartoon character with blue flames humorously showing frustration at work; funny meme about workplace burnout.

