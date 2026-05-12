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If we don't find a reason to laugh, we might be crying all day long. Humanity has been through pandemics, wars, natural disasters, and enough political and economic chaos to leave us feeling defeated at best of times. Yet somehow, we still manage to laugh.

History memes have become one of modern day's favorite coping mechanisms. Not only do we find them funny but they're somehow oddly comforting too. No matter how much things have changed, it seems those who lived centuries before us were just as petty, chaotic, dramatic and confused as we are today. Suddenly, ancient civilizations, historical leaders, and Victorian aristocrats don't seem so distant anymore.

There's a little corner of the internet dedicated to poking fun at years gone by. r/historymeme has more than 46,000 weekly visitors and is a wall of historical hilarity. Bored Panda has put together some of the community's best posts for you to laugh at instead of crying over the day's bad headlines.