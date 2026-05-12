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If we don't find a reason to laugh, we might be crying all day long. Humanity has been through pandemics, wars, natural disasters, and enough political and economic chaos to leave us feeling defeated at best of times. Yet somehow, we still manage to laugh.

History memes have become one of modern day's favorite coping mechanisms. Not only do we find them funny but they're somehow oddly comforting too. No matter how much things have changed, it seems those who lived centuries before us were just as petty, chaotic, dramatic and confused as we are today. Suddenly, ancient civilizations, historical leaders, and Victorian aristocrats don't seem so distant anymore.

There's a little corner of the internet dedicated to poking fun at years gone by. r/historymeme has more than 46,000 weekly visitors and is a wall of historical hilarity. Bored Panda has put together some of the community's best posts for you to laugh at instead of crying over the day's bad headlines.

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#1

"Ecclesiastical Brexit"

"Ecclesiastical Brexit"

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    #2

    Why Did We Stop Caring About Beauty?

    Why Did We Stop Caring About Beauty?

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    acd76dca avatar
    IORN
    IORN
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Boy, are you the wrong one... Those who knew how to build cathedrals were neither illiterate, nor random peasants. P.S. - that in your picture is a late 19th century neogothic church in Gothenburg.

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    #3

    Very Particular Slots On A Knife Holder

    Very Particular Slots On A Knife Holder

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    War, destruction and the atrocities of the past are no laughing matter. But for some reason, years after the fact, we somehow manage to find it all funny. Mark Twain once said that comedy is tragedy plus time. In other words, everything that has ever happened - even the bad - will eventually be funny.

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    Some experts say that humor is a natural response to a tragedy or setback. Dr. Patt Schwab, a motivational keynote speaker and humorist based in Seattle, Washington, says humor develops in a predictable way during times of tragedy.

    "The process is the same whether the initial setback is a horrible accident, a layoff, a broken heart or a national tragedy," she says. "To some extent you can even monitor an individual or group’s recovery from disaster by the stage of humor in tragedy to which they respond."
    #4

    Is This The Soviet Onion Lady?

    Is This The Soviet Onion Lady?

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    #5

    The Wisdom Of The Ancients

    The Wisdom Of The Ancients

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    #6

    Da Church

    Da Church

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    Schwab says at first, when something bad happens, nothing about it is funny. It would be highly inappropriate to laugh at someone's passing, an injury, an important loss, or a mass disaster.

    "What is most needed emotionally at this stage is a catharsis such as crying, cursing, expressions of grief, irrational promises, sweeping condemnations, physical outbursts or all of the above," explains the expert. "Without this release of tension, it’s difficult for the individual to move on."

    Schwab says that this cathartic time varies from person to person, and can depend on the degree of disaster.
    #7

    Germany Didn't Even Start The First One

    Germany Didn't Even Start The First One

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    emmastowe053 avatar
    Loosey Goosey
    Loosey Goosey
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Germany provided unconditional support to Austria-Hungary, so Germany might not have started WWI but Austria-Hungary wouldn't have declared war on Serbia without German backing.

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    #8

    There Are Worse Things Than Being Called Ugly

    There Are Worse Things Than Being Called Ugly

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    #9

    24 History Memes That'll Make People Who Actually Studied Laugh

    24 History Memes That'll Make People Who Actually Studied Laugh

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    "After the initial pain is discharged, humor often emerges as a way of coping with the event," reveals Schwab. "Laughing at tragedy or a problem gives us a sense of power and control over it." It lets us rise above the issue at hand, she says, and get on with what needs to be done.

    When the humor does eventually emerge, it often takes on a morbid tone at first. Think self-deprecating jokes, sarcasm and cheap shots at oneself or even the victim. Particularly, notes Schwab, if the victim has done something stupid.

    #10

    Okay, Why *were* Canadians So Good At Trench Warfare?

    Okay, Why *were* Canadians So Good At Trench Warfare?

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    hakanfremin avatar
    HF
    HF
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because they are very good at slashing, hooking, and fighting with the gloves off

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    #11

    Does Anyone Else Feel This Way?

    Does Anyone Else Feel This Way?

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    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's every subject though, right? Not just history.

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    #12

    The Diversity

    The Diversity

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    wyattdafrog avatar
    Wyattdafrog
    Wyattdafrog
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fun fact: out of all 79 kings that France had 18 of them were named Louis.

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    The expert says that this stage of humor often includes vicious jokes about the event or person seen as the cause the disaster.

    "In morbid humor we are so internally focused that it is easy to be socially inappropriate," explains the humorist. "Although this stage of humor is predominantly bitter and self centered, it allows us to distance ourselves from the tragedy and start to process what happened."
    #13

    …

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    #14

    Never Fails To Piss Me Off

    Never Fails To Piss Me Off

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    #15

    Most History Is Lost

    Most History Is Lost

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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    90% of people who quote statistics make them up.

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    There's also distractive humor, which is a more gentle humor that allows us to mentally escape the bad situation. "Laughing at the antics of children or pets, escaping to a humorous movie or even reading the funny paper can have sudden appeal after a tragedy," says the expert. "The friend who says something in an attempt to cheer us up is often trying to offer help via distractive humor."

    She explains that the purpose of distractive humor is to reassure us that life goes on. It also helps buy time until things settle down.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    It Was Used To Knit I Think

    It Was Used To Knit I Think

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    troufaki13
    troufaki13
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is clearly a , which was used to

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    #17

    When Two Fight The Third Profits

    When Two Fight The Third Profits

    WhateverYouWishH Report

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    #18

    England Also Did That

    England Also Did That

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    Once things start settling, we begin to see power humor. It's similar to morbid humor but not quite the same. In this stage, comedians may put the issue or enemy down, and, in turn, raise us above.

    "Stand-up humor is usually power humor," reveals Schwab. "Risk, revenge and ridicule are common components of power humor, but unlike its morbid cousin, power humor is clever. It cuts to the heart of the matter and must connect with an audience."

    Power humor does exactly what its name suggests: it helps us feel powerful again, Schwab says.
    #19

    Sudan Doesn't Have History. It Suffers Building Character

    Sudan Doesn't Have History. It Suffers Building Character

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    #20

    The Last Wwii Japanese Soldier Surrendered In 1974

    The Last Wwii Japanese Soldier Surrendered In 1974

    ZhenXiaoMing Report

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    #21

    Prima Noctae? Completely Made Up

    Prima Noctae? Completely Made Up

    ZhenXiaoMing Report

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    moerbechris avatar
    Chrissie Anit
    Chrissie Anit
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What are "fuedal atrocities"??

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    According to the expert, power humor can feel so good that some people stay stuck there and don't make it to the next stage: connective humor. This is the highest level of humor, where we are able to see the bigger picture. It's the most self confident and compassionate form of humor.

    "Like power humor, it is most effective when it hits directly on the underlying issue, and does so with imagination and cleverness. Unlike power humor, its purpose is to connect people to each other while reminding them that they are bigger than the event," Schwab explains. "After all, if you can laugh at something it can’t be so overwhelming."
    #22

    Opium Wars

    Opium Wars

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    #23

    Anything For Extra Credit

    Anything For Extra Credit

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    #24

    Preferred Pronouns Aren't A New Thing

    Preferred Pronouns Aren't A New Thing

    Ok-Following6886 Report

    4points
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    #25

    Say No More

    Say No More

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    #26

    Historically Accurate

    Historically Accurate

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    #27

    The Importance Of Context

    The Importance Of Context

    AppropriateMany1892 Report

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    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Context matters!

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    #28

    A Different Time…

    A Different Time…

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    #29

    Is This A Good Meme?

    Is This A Good Meme?

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    #30

    "Liberating"

    "Liberating"

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    #31

    British Empire...not Based?

    British Empire...not Based?

    ZhenXiaoMing Report

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    #32

    Biological Warfare But From The 14th Century

    Biological Warfare But From The 14th Century

    reddit.com Report

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    #33

    When Did France Beat Russia?

    When Did France Beat Russia?

    Ericamith Report

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    #34

    A "Finish" Line You Don't Want To Cross

    A "Finish" Line You Don't Want To Cross

    ConsistentPatient629 Report

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    #35

    All The War Crimes Committed In China

    All The War Crimes Committed In China

    Pure_Barber3994 Report

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    #36

    Bro Really Said “No Vodka” Like That Was Gonna Work

    Bro Really Said “No Vodka” Like That Was Gonna Work

    Traditional_Egg_9821 Report

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    #37

    Placing A Doordash Order In Occupied France

    Placing A Doordash Order In Occupied France

    V-For-Vendxtta Report

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    #38

    Alcohol Is Forbidden In Islam

    Alcohol Is Forbidden In Islam

    AppropriateMany1892 Report

    3points
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    froydis995 avatar
    I am not you
    I am not you
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It does not say, in the Quran ,that alcohol is forbidden. You should not drink the juice of fermented grapes,( that is, wine, the onliy alcohol that existed at that time)

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    #39

    Title

    Title

    Comprehensive_Top439 Report

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    #40

    Austria Be Like

    Austria Be Like

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    #41

    Medieval Korea Dril Tweet

    Medieval Korea Dril Tweet

    Milaadford Report

    3points
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    #42

    Since When Is Jeremy Clarkson A Buddhist?

    Since When Is Jeremy Clarkson A Buddhist?

    Everlyairchild Report

    3points
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    #43

    Another Napoleon Meme

    Another Napoleon Meme

    piggoosi Report

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    #44

    The Phony War Strategy

    The Phony War Strategy

    TSOswinn Report

    2points
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    #45

    Maybe Israel Really Is Like The Germans

    Maybe Israel Really Is Like The Germans

    Background_Bee_713 Report

    2points
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    #46

    China Why Would You Do This 😔

    China Why Would You Do This 😔

    Sharp_Raspberry_6574 Report

    2points
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    #47

    Getting Haircut

    Getting Haircut

    Odd-Possible-1720 Report

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    #48

    Ppl In The Russian Army Also Spoke 12+ Languages Btw

    Ppl In The Russian Army Also Spoke 12+ Languages Btw

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    #49

    The Myth Of “Malaysia”

    The Myth Of “Malaysia”

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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes. You forgot to ask Indonesia in 1965.

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    #50

    Why Is Putin Attacking Ukraine

    Why Is Putin Attacking Ukraine

    Scarlethitmore Report

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    #51

    Duality Of Ww1 Novels

    Duality Of Ww1 Novels

    The_Bu11_M00se Report

    1point
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    #52

    Average Cold War Moment

    Average Cold War Moment

    Nyctfall Report

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    #53

    History Of Every Country Ever

    History Of Every Country Ever

    AuroraHarrington Report

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    #54

    What Do You Rate The Setup?

    What Do You Rate The Setup?

    ChernobylEnthusiast1 Report

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    #55

    Tuff

    Tuff

    GlitteringStyle2836 Report

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    #56

    Found This

    Found This

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    #57

    Same Culture, Completely Different Side Quests

    Same Culture, Completely Different Side Quests

    Vladimir_yashin Report

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    #58

    Just A Harmless Trade

    Just A Harmless Trade

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    #59

    Anatoly Dyatlov:

    Anatoly Dyatlov:

    ChernobylEnthusiast1 Report

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    #60

    The Church

    The Church

    No_Kick_8078 Report

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    #61

    Conquering Dominoes

    Conquering Dominoes

    MiddlePlatypus6 Report

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    #62

    Obviously, You Are Talking About The Gay 1890s, Am I Right?

    Obviously, You Are Talking About The Gay 1890s, Am I Right?

    Ok-Following6886 Report

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    #63

    Average Fr*nch Reggane Series Moment

    Average Fr*nch Reggane Series Moment

    Nyctfall Report

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