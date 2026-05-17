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Hollywood has always had its fair share of actors who are lauded for their looks as much as their work.

From red carpet appearances to magazine covers, many stars are often labeled as “handsome” or “s*x symbols” by fans and media alike.

However, not everyone agrees with these popular opinions.

Over time, social media has made it easier for people to share their honest thoughts, and many actors widely considered attractive have also faced criticism of their looks.

This Bored Panda list looks at some well-known Hollywood names whose appearances have sparked mixed reactions online.