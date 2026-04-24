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The world is full of mundane mysteries—all you need to do is slow down to see them. Some weird things you’ll be able to figure out yourself. Others, well, they’re so confusing and chaotic that you might need to reach out to others to make sense of them.

That’s where ‘Things That Make You Go Hmmm’ truly shines. It’s a popular Facebook page that posts people’s photos of the bizarre and funniest things they’ve witnessed. In other words, all the things that make you go “hmmm.” In the mood for something really unusual? Try not to lose sight of what’s real.

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#1

Weird images of McDonald's nuggets and fries transformed into creatures, a truly hmmm moment.

thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

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tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Welcome to Nugget Park"

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    #2

    A weird image of two shark fins seemingly swimming through a field of wheat under a cloudy sky.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    9points
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    kathleenpaine avatar
    KatWitch57
    KatWitch57
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not swimming in there.

    2
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    #3

    Two transit police escort a man dressed as Waldo, a weird image that made people go hmmm.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    9points
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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So that's why he's hiding?

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    Whether or not a meme is close to the objective truth doesn’t have much of an impact on its popularity, Psychology Today stresses. What matters the most, instead, are the emotions that you feel upon seeing an image or video.

    Internet content that forces you to feel stronger emotions, whether positive or negative, tends to be shared and reshared more frequently than memes that cause weaker emotions.

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    So, content that is extremely funny, makes you angry, or disgusts you tends to be the most viral.
    #4

    A man with a beard and a hat wearing a "Relax, I'm Unarmed" shirt. A weird image that makes people go hmmm.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    9points
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    conocuinn avatar
    Con O Cuinn
    Con O Cuinn
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Didn't hold back that cornhole guy

    0
    0points
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    #5

    A weird image of a drive-thru sign on a car that says, Our real secret ingredient is our people.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    8points
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    #6

    A man in a red shirt and hat celebrating next to a gnarled tree and a large weird rock formation, mountains in the background.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    7points
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    In the meantime, the BBC explains that the most viral and beloved memes tend to focus on the things that are very recent in public memory and important to many people.

    “Viral memes usually appeal to the most common denominator. So you don't have to necessarily be embedded in internet subculture to understand what it's saying. And the final thing I think is, it's the most basic thing but it's very hard to replicate, is that it should be fun to look at, and fun to share,” says Idil Galip, a doctoral researcher at the University of Edinburgh, and founder of the Meme Studies Research Network.

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    #7

    A white horse-shaped toilet in a modern bathroom. This weird image made people go hmmm.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    7points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do you need the toilet? Neigh.

    1
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    #8

    A weird image of a tattoo depicting an old man pointing at a younger man's ankle tattoo of the same image, saying, "What a stupid tattoo..."

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    7points
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    #9

    Four people with creative shaved patterns on their heads, including eyes and lips. A weird image.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    7points
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    kathleenpaine avatar
    KatWitch57
    KatWitch57
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.

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    Memes are meant to be shared, reshared, and iterated upon, over and over again. Ideas only ever become memes when they are shared and replicated. And it is unavoidable that meme-focused communities look to each other for inspiration.

    “Memes are the largest art movement in human history and they're here to stay. The sheer volume of artists and total works of art outranks graffiti and the Renaissance by an absurdly large margin. Memes are easy to make, but have become a new medium of communication that's capable of displaying emotion in completely new ways,” Chris Tweten, the founder of ‘Things That Make You Go Hmmm,’ told Bored Panda during an earlier interview.

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    #10

    Confusing-Images-Make-You-Wonder

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    7points
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    #11

    Confusing-Images-Make-You-Wonder

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    7points
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    miachapman_1 avatar
    MeFromTheFBI
    MeFromTheFBI
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The shadows of our past will never leave

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    #12

    A building with balconies, ornate railings, and a terracotta roof. Shadows create an interesting, weird image on the cream wall.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    7points
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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Romeo, oh Romeo! Get me the heck down from here!"

    0
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    The ‘Things That Make You Go Hmmm’ page has been around on Facebook since early 2018. Over the past 8+ years, the founder and curator of the project, Tweten, has grown a following of 337k followers and counting.

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    During a previous interview with us, he opened up about the story behind the page, as well as his own relationship with memes and social media.

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    “The story behind that page is actually quite interesting: I used to scale meme pages on FB and sell them. There was a time when I lived solely off of meme revenue!" Tweten, the founder, opened up to us.
    #13

    A gray cat curled up asleep in a large nest on a tree branch, a weird image that lives rent-free in minds.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    7points
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    #14

    An orange cat rubs its face on an automatic feeder, a truly weird image that will live in your mind rent-free.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    6points
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    #15

    Confusing-Images-Make-You-Wonder

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    6points
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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "The company policy said nothing about grilling bacon and sausages at the desk!"

    1
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    "I ran that page solo, sourcing content from Reddit and Facebook groups. I'm a Canadian growth marketer who owns an agency called ‘SpacebarCollective’ that also specialized in growth hacking from 2014 to 2018,” he shared with us earlier.

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    “Facebook was a channel that was largely written off as a pay-to-win platform, but I found massive algorithmic exploits that allowed me to grow pages by 10k to 50k likes per month,” he said.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A weird image of a tiger emerging from a hole in a tiled wall, its paws extending. One of the weird images.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    6points
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    #17

    A white convertible with oddly shaped brown headrests that resemble buns, making a weird image that lives rent-free.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    6points
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    #18

    A stunning red moon seen through a natural rock arch, a weird image that lives rent-free in your mind.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    6points
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    “The strategy hinged on using predictive analytics to determine which posts would get 100k+ impressions based on their first 10 minutes of engagement,” Tweten said, sharing with us that he had found an in-depth way to understand how the social network worked back then.

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    “Knowing exploits like this have a limited window of time when they actually work (before Facebook notices), I looked to Reddit to find communities with content that was available in high volume and where they were underserved on Facebook.”
    #19

    A blue playground slide with a ladder on a sandy surface, looking like a weird image that lives rent-free in your mind.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    6points
    POST
    kathleenpaine avatar
    KatWitch57
    KatWitch57
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Somebody had a rubbish childhood.

    0
    0points
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    #20

    A man holding a wall clock by the bus handle, making a weird image that lives rent-free in your mind.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    6points
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    miachapman_1 avatar
    MeFromTheFBI
    MeFromTheFBI
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Live footage of me in school (especially jazz band)

    0
    0points
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    #21

    A weird image of a bald eagle on an airplane, perched on a handler's arm, as passengers capture the unique sight.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    6points
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    “r/hmmm was a great source of content and the largest pages of similar names on Facebook at the time only had 10k page likes,” Tweten opened up.

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    “I knew I could outperform them within a week or two, so I started the page and started to scale it up. I repeated this same strategy for a few different niches, including a page for things that are funny and sad, Please Press F,” the founder said.
    #22

    A weird image of a person checking out at a counter, with another person's head sticking out of a red suitcase nearby.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    6points
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    #23

    Darth Vader and Batman face off on a subway, a truly weird image that will live rent-free in your mind.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    6points
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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, great! Yet another mashup superhero movie.

    0
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    #24

    A weird image of a flatbed truck on the road, carrying both sand and gravel. People will go hmmm at this unusual sight.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

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    Meanwhile, we have actually covered the r/hmmm subreddit, the online community that inspired ‘Things That Make You Go Hmmm’ in the first place, before.

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    During Bored Panda’s earlier interview with CosmicKeys, the head moderator at r/hmmm, we found out that the sub was initially created in 2008, but its real founding date was 2016, when it began to see real activity online.

    “I would post daily pictures while chat was going for people to laugh at oddities from different corners of the internet.”
    #25

    A weird image of a washing machine improperly installed in a narrow, unkempt space, illustrating "weird images".

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    6points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Washing machines rock, shame and vibrate, wonder what will happen being enclosed like that will do?

    0
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    #26

    A weird image of a partially broken wall clock, with numbers 1-5 seemingly falling off. This is one of the weird images that made people go hmmm.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    6points
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    #27

    A person in a brain-shaped hat looks at a laptop. This weird image is sure to live in your mind rent-free.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    5points
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    “That grew into a large collection, so /r/hmmm was born. The name comes from a thread that would appear occasionally on 4chan, and the content was inspired by a website called spaceghetto," CosmicKeys said.

    “The subreddit is about obscure and strange images, so over time, as certain types of images have gone from obscure to popular, we've made rules to exclude them.”

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    #28

    A black cat perches atop a Moai statue, creating a weird image that made people go hmmm.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    5points
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    kathleenpaine avatar
    KatWitch57
    KatWitch57
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So *that's* why they were built.

    1
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    #29

    Aerial view of a weird image: a cross-shaped road leading to a roundabout in the middle of a green field.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    5points
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    #30

    A man in a neon shirt holds a sloth that flexes its arms, a weird image that made people go hmmm.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    5points
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    Which of these images confused and amused you the most, dear Pandas? Which ones made you go “hmmm” (or even “hmmmmm”) the most?

    What’s something so bizarre that you’ve spotted in real life recently that you just had to take out your phone, snap a photo, and send it to your friends?

    Share your thoughts and weirdest photos in the comments down below.
    #31

    A weird image of green parking garage pillars with security cameras arranged like a face, making people go hmmm.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    5points
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    #32

    A weird image of a white cat on the car windshield, its eyes glowing, facing a yellow lab inside the car.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    5points
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    #33

    A rooster standing on top of a larger, downed bird, creating a weird image that makes people go hmmm.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    5points
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    kathleenpaine avatar
    KatWitch57
    KatWitch57
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I. Said. Leave. My. Girls. Alone.

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    #34

    A man in a bathtub full of ice on a subway, holding a drink. This is one of many weird images.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    5points
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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Easier to keep the kidneys fresh that way.

    0
    0points
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    #35

    A copper pipe badly bent at a corner, connecting to a radiator. A weird image, making you go hmmm.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    4points
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    #36

    A weird image of a couple posing by steps illuminated with 'ME MARRY YOU WILL' creating a hmmm moment.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    4points
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    #37

    A weird image of teal curtains tied in the middle, looking like a dress, blowing against a window.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    4points
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    #38

    A car drives on the highway with a large, red boxed TV precariously strapped to its roof. A weird image of questionable transport.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    4points
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    #39

    A real snowy owl side-eyeing a weird image of a snow-made owl. A truly weird image!

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    4points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Are you trying to make fun of me?"

    1
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    #40

    A person in a welding helmet and red dress peeling an onion, a truly weird image that lives rent-free in your mind.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    4points
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    #41

    A doll's head attached to a security camera on a utility pole, a weird image that made people go hmmm.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    4points
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    #42

    A weird image of a mud-caked buggy and driver after a race, a sight that will live in your mind rent-free.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    4points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "So... What are the track conditions like?"

    1
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    #43

    A tuxedo cat is curiously peering out from inside a defibrillator cabinet. One of the weird images that makes people go "hmmm".

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    4points
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    #44

    Three women smiling in a field with autumn trees, a weird image of friendship in nature.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    4points
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    #45

    A ballerina's feet in pointe shoes, with an ankle monitor visible, making for a weird image.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    4points
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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Whenever Russian ballet companies come to the West for performances, they worry a lot about defections.

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    #46

    A person's legs with alternating shaved and hairy stripes, a truly weird image that lives in your mind rent-free.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    4points
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    #47

    A movie screen in a dark theater shows the VLC media player cone icon, a truly weird image.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    3points
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    #48

    A Weird Image: A whole fish, head poking out, in a jeans pocket with a wet stain. Definitely made people go 'Hmmm'.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    3points
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    #49

    A person holding a weird metal helmet designed like a baseball cap with a NY Yankees logo. This is one of the weird images.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    3points
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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This year, the organizers of the Renaissance Faire decided to replace jousting with baseball.

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    #50

    A person awkwardly holding sushi with two forks, a truly weird image. More sushi rests on a plate nearby.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    3points
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    #51

    Confusing-Images-Make-You-Wonder

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    3points
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    #52

    A weird image of a Tesla Cybertruck with a Shiba Inu wrap, a person, and a fluffy white dog walking nearby.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    3points
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    kathleenpaine avatar
    KatWitch57
    KatWitch57
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No one was going to steal it anyway.

    2
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    #53

    Two men stare at weird images of Patrick Star and Spongebob Squarepants characters in high heels, making people go hmmm.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    3points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "You do see some odd people about don't you?" Said Patrick.

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    #54

    A person wearing a pair of bizarre, flesh-toned foot-shaped shoes on a subway platform. Weird image.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    3points
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    #55

    A person in black track pants and dress shoes uses gym equipment, a weird image that lives rent-free in minds.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    3points
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    #56

    A man in a Peter Griffin costume shirt, looking bewildered, in front of a whiteboard. One of many weird images.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    3points
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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The chin definitely completes the outfit.

    0
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    #57

    A man doing a headstand next to a yellow sign with an upside-down figure, one of many weird images.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    3points
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    #58

    A weird image of a brown and white dog from above, a distinct white marking on its back makes people go "hmmm".

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    3points
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    #59

    A man leaning out of a car window, distorted by red light, creating a weird image at a drive-thru.

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    2points
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    #60

    A hand holds an orange iPhone in a messy room, making people go "hmmm". It's one of those weird images.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    2points
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    #61

    A weird image of two white damaged doors with an exit sign overhead. Water and debris are on the floor.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    2points
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    #62

    A tall, narrow building with white and orange vertical stripes, one tiny misplaced white square. A weird image.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    2points
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    #63

    Confusing-Images-Make-You-Wonder

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    2points
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    #64

    A weird image of a black plastic spaghetti server in a clear plastic wrapper, with the prongs extending outside the seal.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    2points
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    #65

    A hand holds a blue candy wrapper with two purple airplanes, revealing two chocolate bars. Weird images.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    2points
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    #66

    Confusing-Images-Make-You-Wonder

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    2points
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    #67

    A weird image of a person dressed as the Squid Game doll stands next to a traffic light.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    2points
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    #68

    A weird image of an optical illusion showing an orange cat with human feet. A truly weird image for your mind.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    2points
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    #69

    A weird image of a black dog in a car window, with bat wings attached to its side, making it look like a bat dog.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    2points
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    #70

    A healthcare worker in scrubs and a dental-themed scrub cap plays a card game on a computer. A weird image, indeed.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    2points
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    #71

    A retail display of Monster energy drinks with a sign saying "For your health and safety," a weird image.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    2points
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    #72

    Weird images of shark plushies and clothes drying on a balcony, making people go hmmm.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    2points
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    #73

    Two Dragon Ball Z figures stand on a phone screen, their reflections visible. A weird image that makes people go Hmmm.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    1point
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    #74

    A weird image of an orange boom lift struggling to reach over and under a stone bridge, making people go hmmm.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    1point
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    #75

    Confusing-Images-Make-You-Wonder

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    1point
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    #76

    Confusing-Images-Make-You-Wonder

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    1point
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    #77

    An orange and white cat with its head stuck in a bag featuring a tiger, creating a weird image.

    thingsthatmakeugohmmmmm Report

    1point
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