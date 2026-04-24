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The world is full of mundane mysteries—all you need to do is slow down to see them. Some weird things you’ll be able to figure out yourself. Others, well, they’re so confusing and chaotic that you might need to reach out to others to make sense of them.

That’s where ‘Things That Make You Go Hmmm’ truly shines. It’s a popular Facebook page that posts people’s photos of the bizarre and funniest things they’ve witnessed. In other words, all the things that make you go “hmmm.” In the mood for something really unusual? Try not to lose sight of what’s real.