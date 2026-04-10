33 Funny Memes That Would Be Perfect As Part Of Your Relaxing Evening
The internet would be a sad place if humor were banned. Life is so much more enjoyable when you laugh, lots and loudly. And it’s delightful when you come across comedy that’s a bit different from what you’re used to.
‘Feral Neurodivergent Raging Meme Posting’ is a popular Facebook group whose members post a variety of hilarious memes, ranging from the totally random to the completely relatable. The memes themselves are a mix of things that you’re likely to enjoy, whether you’re neurodivergent or neurotypical, so scroll down to check them out.
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Human beings’ brains develop similarly, however, no two brains function exactly alike. Cleveland Clinic explains that neurodiversity is a term that explains the unique ways that people’s brains work. In short, if you’re neurodivergent, it means that your brain works differently from a neurotypical (average) person.
For example, this can impact how you communicate, learn, perceive your environment, and what your social preferences are. This, in turn, leads to a different range of strengths and challenges.
Some of the possible strengths of neurodivergent individuals include things like better memory, the ability to solve complex math calculations, picturing 3D objects more easily, etc. In short, neurodiversity encompasses different abilities and struggles.
If you want to be supportive of someone who is neurodivergent, there are lots of things that you can do! Many of them are common-sense things that would apply to neurotypical people, too.
For instance, you should actively listen to everyone, whether they’re neurodivergent or neurotypical.
Cleveland Clinic warns that neurodivergent individuals may feel misunderstood or left out. So, it’s helpful if you’re willing to listen to them, make them feel heard, and show that you respect them and their choices.
It’s also respectful if you communicate with neurodivergent individuals in ways that help them, instead of hindering them. “Sometimes, people who are neurodivergent prefer written communication such as instant messaging, texting, or emails over a phone call or face-to-face conversation. Give them the time and tools they need to communicate.”
Meanwhile, experts actually recommend that you don’t use value-based terms such as ‘high-functioning’ or ‘low-functioning’ when describing conditions such as autism. This is because these labels refer to a person’s level of function in terms of how closely they behave to someone who is neurotypical.
Furthermore, don’t assume that all neurodivergent people are “the same.” They’re unique individuals with potentially very different preferences and personalities, even if they share the same underlying condition.
It is also rude to assume that someone who is neurodivergent might be incapable or unintelligent. In a nutshell, you have to remember to treat all human beings with respect and dignity, no matter who they are.
Maybe TMI but like who hasn't shared too much on here lol When I was pregnant with my eldest I was severely underweight and really struggling to gain so my doctor told me eat literally anything and everything and my mom being as awesome as she was took that s**t to heart and one of the things she did was make me waffles every morning and woukd intentionally fill all the little holes with butter and syrup just like this because she knew it's how I liked them so guaranteed to eat the whole plate. Seeing this stupid f*****g picture legit made me tear up lmao
One of the most widely known forms of neurodivergence is autism or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), which is a diverse group of conditions that are related to the development of the brain. Autism can be detected in early childhood, however, it is often not diagnosed until much later in life.
The World Health Organization notes that the abilities and needs of autistic individuals can vary and evolve. “While some people with autism can live independently, others have severe disabilities and require life-long care and support.”
According to the WHO, people with autism can improve their communication and social skills with evidence-based psychosocial interventions. This can have a positive impact on both their well-being and quality of life, as well as those of their caregivers.
“Care for people with autism needs to be accompanied by actions at community and societal levels for greater accessibility, inclusivity and support,” the WHO advises.
Not to mention being made to stand surrounded by a 360° mirror in your underwear.
The ‘Feral Neurodivergent Raging Meme Posting’ Facebook group was created in June 2023 and currently has a community made up of nearly 720k internet users. It is a very inclusive online group.
According to the founder of the group, King of the Ferals, they first started it for ferals and deviants. “We're neurodivergent, queer, and we like it here,” they write.
“We are a public group that caters to the queer, the neurodiverse, BIPOC, women, the strange and unusual.”
They opened up about how they first started the group as a way of sharing memes from their personal timelines. Eventually, they formed a community out of this.
As per the founder, asking what the group has to do with neurodivergence “will receive a public shaming.”
At its core, the Facebook group, which is mainly comprised of millennials, is all about sharing memes. However, on Fridays, the community really lets loose and can post about, well, pretty much anything.
“You, the Ferals, take over the main page of the group. Post your art, bands, businesses, selfies, it's a day of promotion and joy. Include your edits on the same Friday,” the founder writes.
We’d love to hear your perspectives in the comments, dear Pandas!
Which of these memes did you relate to the most? Would you say that you’re more neurodivergent or neurotypical, and how does it affect your life?
What kind of humor do you typically enjoy the most? Have you learned something new about neurodivergent people recently? Share your insights and experiences below.