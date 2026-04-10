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The internet would be a sad place if humor were banned. Life is so much more enjoyable when you laugh, lots and loudly. And it’s delightful when you come across comedy that’s a bit different from what you’re used to.

‘Feral Neurodivergent Raging Meme Posting’ is a popular Facebook group whose members post a variety of hilarious memes, ranging from the totally random to the completely relatable. The memes themselves are a mix of things that you’re likely to enjoy, whether you’re neurodivergent or neurotypical, so scroll down to check them out.

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#1

Funny Twitter exchange about depluralising film titles, perfect for memes in a relaxing evening.

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    #2

    Funny meme about English contractions and language quirks, perfect for a relaxing evening with humor.

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    mireetta avatar
    Remi (He/Him)
    Remi (He/Him)
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That makes my brain skip like a broken record

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    #3

    Funny meme about fire engines and water in a relaxing evening setting for sharing laughs and humor.

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    myronmog63 avatar
    moggiemoo
    moggiemoo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No. This way they can infiltrate the environs of the fire, pretending to be an ally, before unleashing their weapon.

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    Human beings’ brains develop similarly, however, no two brains function exactly alike. Cleveland Clinic explains that neurodiversity is a term that explains the unique ways that people’s brains work. In short, if you’re neurodivergent, it means that your brain works differently from a neurotypical (average) person.

    For example, this can impact how you communicate, learn, perceive your environment, and what your social preferences are. This, in turn, leads to a different range of strengths and challenges.

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    Some of the possible strengths of neurodivergent individuals include things like better memory, the ability to solve complex math calculations, picturing 3D objects more easily, etc. In short, neurodiversity encompasses different abilities and struggles.

    #4

    Funny meme text about optimism and disappointment, suitable for a relaxing evening with humorous memes.

    Fredii Horrors Report

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    amylee_2 avatar
    amy lee
    amy lee
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I suppose this ultimately answers the question "is ignorance actually bliss?"

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    #5

    Owl perched while person reads bird guide, capturing a funny meme perfect for a relaxing evening with laughter.

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    #6

    Twitter meme about paying for trash bags to throw trash, a funny meme perfect for a relaxing evening with humor.

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    If you want to be supportive of someone who is neurodivergent, there are lots of things that you can do! Many of them are common-sense things that would apply to neurotypical people, too.

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    For instance, you should actively listen to everyone, whether they’re neurodivergent or neurotypical.

    Cleveland Clinic warns that neurodivergent individuals may feel misunderstood or left out. So, it’s helpful if you’re willing to listen to them, make them feel heard, and show that you respect them and their choices.

    #7

    Funny memes featuring a trolley problem joke about avoiding social interaction during a relaxing evening.

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    benrounds avatar
    kikinlivi
    kikinlivi
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just change places with them

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    #8

    Funny meme of a panicked opossum captioned for a relaxing evening humor and entertainment.

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    benrounds avatar
    kikinlivi
    kikinlivi
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just think it's funny that...

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    #9

    Funny meme text about not talking because the seam of a sock feels weird, perfect for a relaxing evening.

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    It’s also respectful if you communicate with neurodivergent individuals in ways that help them, instead of hindering them. “Sometimes, people who are neurodivergent prefer written communication such as instant messaging, texting, or emails over a phone call or face-to-face conversation. Give them the time and tools they need to communicate.”

    Meanwhile, experts actually recommend that you don’t use value-based terms such as ‘high-functioning’ or ‘low-functioning’ when describing conditions such as autism. This is because these labels refer to a person’s level of function in terms of how closely they behave to someone who is neurotypical.

    #10

    Funny meme of a shocked cartoon snail reacting to unexpected physical contact for a relaxing evening.

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    #11

    Behind-the-scenes meme from The Matrix showing actors and green screen crew in a funny setup for a relaxing evening.

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    amylee_2 avatar
    amy lee
    amy lee
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like an exciting Grinch meets the matrix remix

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    #12

    Man wearing a brown shirt with a funny meme about eating cereal with a teaspoon for a relaxing evening of humor.

    Haley Eubanks Report

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    earthquake903 avatar
    Earthquake903
    Earthquake903
    Community Member
    Premium     52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes. I will not use a tablespoon to eat anything.

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    Furthermore, don’t assume that all neurodivergent people are “the same.” They’re unique individuals with potentially very different preferences and personalities, even if they share the same underlying condition.

    It is also rude to assume that someone who is neurodivergent might be incapable or unintelligent. In a nutshell, you have to remember to treat all human beings with respect and dignity, no matter who they are.

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    #13

    Funny meme text about Roombas as carnivorous robots, perfect for a relaxing evening and sharing laughs.

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    amylee_2 avatar
    amy lee
    amy lee
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a conspiracy theory I could get behind

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    #14

    Close-up of waffles with melted butter submerged in squares, perfect for a relaxing evening enjoying funny memes.

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    6points
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    meganboswell avatar
    Megalodon Meg
    Megalodon Meg
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe TMI but like who hasn't shared too much on here lol When I was pregnant with my eldest I was severely underweight and really struggling to gain so my doctor told me eat literally anything and everything and my mom being as awesome as she was took that s**t to heart and one of the things she did was make me waffles every morning and woukd intentionally fill all the little holes with butter and syrup just like this because she knew it's how I liked them so guaranteed to eat the whole plate. Seeing this stupid f*****g picture legit made me tear up lmao

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    #15

    Funny meme screenshot from State of New York Twitter post about hole filling season with 2.3M views for relaxing evening fun.

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    One of the most widely known forms of neurodivergence is autism or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), which is a diverse group of conditions that are related to the development of the brain. Autism can be detected in early childhood, however, it is often not diagnosed until much later in life.

    The World Health Organization notes that the abilities and needs of autistic individuals can vary and evolve. “While some people with autism can live independently, others have severe disabilities and require life-long care and support.”

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Funny meme text about misunderstanding a lingerie brunch, perfect for a relaxing evening with humorous memes.

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    6points
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    jamesuthmann avatar
    Khavrinen
    Khavrinen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just be glad this wasn't a gender reveal party.

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    #17

    Gen X kid eating a bologna and potato chip sandwich meme representing funny memes for a relaxing evening.

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    #18

    Man in suit with text saying i am no longer mentally ill, a funny meme for relaxing evening humor.

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    According to the WHO, people with autism can improve their communication and social skills with evidence-based psychosocial interventions. This can have a positive impact on both their well-being and quality of life, as well as those of their caregivers.

    “Care for people with autism needs to be accompanied by actions at community and societal levels for greater accessibility, inclusivity and support,” the WHO advises.
    #19

    Funny meme showing a hand wearing a device that produces electricity from overthinking, relating to relaxing evening humor.

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    6points
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    victoriaguitarte avatar
    Potato Vic
    Potato Vic
    Community Member
    Premium     31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Rayden status for sure

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    #20

    Person cooking a giant overflowing pan of food, a funny meme suitable for a relaxing evening with memes.

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    5points
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    #21

    Tweet text reminiscing about the crazy TV show What Not To Wear, included in funny memes for a relaxing evening.

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    kirstin-peter avatar
    Shark Lady
    Shark Lady
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not to mention being made to stand surrounded by a 360° mirror in your underwear.

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    The ‘Feral Neurodivergent Raging Meme Posting’ Facebook group was created in June 2023 and currently has a community made up of nearly 720k internet users. It is a very inclusive online group.

    According to the founder of the group, King of the Ferals, they first started it for ferals and deviants. “We're neurodivergent, queer, and we like it here,” they write.

    “We are a public group that caters to the queer, the neurodiverse, BIPOC, women, the strange and unusual.”
    #22

    Cartoon showing two figures talking about anxiety with a chaotic burning scene outside the window, funny memes concept.

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    captive avatar
    Captive
    Captive
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can't even watch the news these days

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    #23

    A funny meme showing Joker on a subway representing struggle, paired with a man symbolizing middle class mindset and positive thinking.

    Chisom Jason Report

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    #24

    Funny meme showing a victorious character on ADHD meds facing a playful figure representing autism, perfect for a relaxing evening.

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    They opened up about how they first started the group as a way of sharing memes from their personal timelines. Eventually, they formed a community out of this.

    As per the founder, asking what the group has to do with neurodivergence “will receive a public shaming.”

    #25

    Funny meme tweet about lying and making up countries, perfect for a relaxing evening filled with humor and lightheartedness.

    Fredii Horrors Report

    4points
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    jamesuthmann avatar
    Khavrinen
    Khavrinen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    1th? Is that the one before the 2rd?

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    #26

    Plastic bag with a meat texture inside a fridge, showing a funny meme perfect for a relaxing evening.

    Heather MadhatterMarie Report

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    #27

    Funny meme about a spider trying on clothes in a closet, perfect for a relaxing evening with humor and laughs.

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    At its core, the Facebook group, which is mainly comprised of millennials, is all about sharing memes. However, on Fridays, the community really lets loose and can post about, well, pretty much anything.

    “You, the Ferals, take over the main page of the group. Post your art, bands, businesses, selfies, it's a day of promotion and joy. Include your edits on the same Friday,” the founder writes.

    #28

    Cartoon man with horns holding two apples labeled with choices in a funny meme about motivation for a relaxing evening.

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    3points
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    amylee_2 avatar
    amy lee
    amy lee
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pants mean a different thing in UK Vs US... A whole different dimension unleashed

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    #29

    Artist tools arranged in a pentagram with a photo of Bob Ross, illustrating funny memes for a relaxing evening.

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    #30

    Crying man meme illustrating ironic emotions, a funny meme perfect for your relaxing evening.

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    We’d love to hear your perspectives in the comments, dear Pandas!

    Which of these memes did you relate to the most? Would you say that you’re more neurodivergent or neurotypical, and how does it affect your life?

    What kind of humor do you typically enjoy the most? Have you learned something new about neurodivergent people recently? Share your insights and experiences below.
    #31

    Close-up of a cat with corn on the cob, featured in funny memes perfect for a relaxing evening.

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    #32

    Screenshot of a humorous budget listing with a $3,200 entry for a me-sized hamster wheel, perfect for relaxing evening memes.

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    #33

    Young woman in goth attire dancing at a party, surrounded by text labels of stressors, reflecting funny memes for relaxing evening.

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