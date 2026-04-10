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The internet would be a sad place if humor were banned. Life is so much more enjoyable when you laugh, lots and loudly. And it’s delightful when you come across comedy that’s a bit different from what you’re used to.

‘Feral Neurodivergent Raging Meme Posting’ is a popular Facebook group whose members post a variety of hilarious memes, ranging from the totally random to the completely relatable. The memes themselves are a mix of things that you’re likely to enjoy, whether you’re neurodivergent or neurotypical, so scroll down to check them out.