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Pamela Anderson Fuels Tom Cruise Romance Rumors After Admitting She’s “Making Room For Love” Again
Pamela Anderson smiling outdoors at night wearing a brown coat and black shirt fueling Tom Cruise romance rumors.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Pamela Anderson Fuels Tom Cruise Romance Rumors After Admitting She’s “Making Room For Love” Again

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samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Pamela Anderson has once again found herself at the center of relationship rumors. After making headlines in early 2025 for her widely discussed romance with Liam Neeson, the Baywatch star is now being linked to Tom Cruise.

The new rumors quickly divided viewers online. Some wondered whether Anderson had already moved on, while others questioned whether there was any romance happening at all.

Highlights
  • Pamela Anderson is facing new dating rumors linking her to Tom Cruise.
  • The rumors gained traction after the two stars were spotted leaving the same New York hotel around the time of the Met Gala.
  • Insiders claimed Anderson is single but ready to make room for love, following her brief romance with co-star Liam Neeson last year.

“I thought she was in love with Liam?” one person wrote after the speculation started spreading online.

RELATED:

    Reports alleged romance rumors between Pamela Anderson and Tom Cruise

    Pamela Anderson smiling wearing brown coat and black blouse outdoors at night

    Image credits: TheStewartofNY/GC Images

    The latest buzz started after an unverified report suggested Cruise and Anderson may have developed a connection behind the scenes.

    According to sources cited by the National Enquirer, Cruise allegedly reached out after watching Anderson’s comeback performance in The Last Showgirl.

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    “The movie got people to see Pam in a very different light, including Tom,” the source claimed. “They’ve been in touch ever since.”

    Another insider even suggested there was “definitely a spark” between them.

    Tom Cruise posing in black suit at CinemaCon event

    Image credits: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

    Fuel was added to the rumors after a social media video showed Anderson leaving New York’s Surrey Hotel shortly before Cruise exited the same location after the Met Gala. Paparazzi and fans quickly picked up on the timing.

    Still, neither star has publicly addressed the reports. Representatives for both Cruise and Anderson also did not respond to requests for comment.

    However, one source did claim that Anderson is now in a different stage of her life.

    Pamela Anderson wearing sparkling costume with blue feathers and jewelry

    Image credits: Lionsgate Movies

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    “Pamela is making room for love in her life,” the insider told The Daily Mail, adding that after “a few busy years proving herself” professionally, she now wants to shift some focus toward her personal life.

    The same source also implied she remains single for now.

    “She wants to make room for someone special,” they said, “but right now she hasn’t had a spare moment.”

    As soon as Cruise’s name became attached to Anderson, people flooded comment sections with reactions

    Pamela Anderson in white dress with silver jewelry at formal event

    Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

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    “Eeeeeuuuuuu Tom Cruise?” one person wrote.

    Another added, “Ohhh, don’t do it, Pam… just don’t do it.”

    Some questioned whether there was any relationship between Anderson and Cruise.

    “I don’t believe this…. They were probably kind to each other, and the news media have an affair going,” one user joked.

    Some brought Nesson back into the conversation.

    Tom Cruise holding two Saturn Awards at ceremony

    Image credits: Luis Ochea/Wikimedia

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    Social media comment doubting Pamela Anderson romance

    Image credits: RoycePalotti

    Social media comment hoping Pamela Anderson deserves better

    Image credits: holyslfdprictng

    “I thought she was staying away from the crazy?” one person wrote. “Omg terrible choice Pamela.”

    “Surely she is not THAT desperate!!” another added.

    Others simply seemed confused by the constant headlines about her romance.

    “Dang! That woman gets around more than J-Lo.”

    Pamela and Liam Neeson’s romance had viewers invested long before the Tom rumors surfaced

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    Long before Cruise entered the conversation, Anderson’s relationship with Liam Neeson had already become one of Hollywood’s most talked-about surprises.

    The pair met while filming The Naked Gun, and their chemistry quickly caught the attention of press and red carpet events.

    Sources initially described their relationship as a “budding romance.”

    “It’s sincere, and it’s clear they’re smitten with each other,” one insider said at the time to People.

    Neeson himself was not exactly subtle about his admiration.

    “First off, I’m madly in love with Pamela,” he previously said. “She’s just terrific to work with.”

    Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson smiling together in hot tub

    Image credits: HBO Max

    Social media comment doubting Tom Cruise settling down

    Image credits: thebirdwire2026

    Social media comment questioning Scientology issue with Pamela Anderson

    Image credits: thehamburglar33

    Anderson also spoke warmly about him.

    “He’s the perfect gentleman,” she said. “He brings out the best in you.”

    By December, Pamela eventually confirmed they had briefly dated after filming wrapped.

    “If you must know, Liam and I were romantically involved for a short while but only after we finished filming,” she told People.

    Even though the romance ended, she insisted there were no hard feelings and added, “I’m sure we will always be in each other’s lives.”

    Tom Cruise also had his own headline-making relationship rumors before Pamela Anderson entered the picture

    Pamela Anderson portrait wearing white outfit and glasses

    Image credits: ana_d_armas/Instagram

    Cruise has also had a very public dating history over the years. Most recently, he was linked to Ana de Armas after reports claimed the pair had spent months together.

    Sources previously alleged Cruise had been “showering” her with gifts because that was reportedly “his thing” in relationships.

    The pair were later photographed together in Vermont, where paparazzi captured them holding hands during a getaway. However, later reports claimed the relationship quietly ended after about nine months.

    “They are going to remain good friends, but they aren’t dating anymore,” one source claimed to The Sun in October 2025. “The spark had gone.”

    “Now that’s a wild hook up,” wrote one netizen

    Facebook comment about Pamela Anderson dating Liam

    Facebook comment comparing Pamela Anderson to J-Lo

    Facebook comment surprised about Pamela Anderson and Tom Cruise romance

    Facebook comment calling Pamela Anderson hookup wild

    Facebook comment about Tom Cruise not going where no man has gone

    Facebook comment doubting Pamela Anderson romance

    Facebook comment about Kid Rock and Pamela Anderson

    Facebook comment about Tom Cruise preserving his image

    Facebook comment praising Pamela Anderson's style reinvention

    Comment about Pamela Anderson and Tom Cruise romance rumors

    Comment questioning Pamela Anderson staying away from drama

    Comment doubting romance expectations for Pamela Anderson

    Comment claiming Pamela Anderson's Liam relationship was stunt

    Comment calling Tom Cruise not Pamela Anderson's type

    Comment warning Pamela Anderson against romance

    Comment questioning Pamela Anderson's choice in Tom Cruise

    Comment doubting Pamela Anderson's desperation for romance

    Comment saying Pamela Anderson can do better

    Comment saying Pamela Anderson is too good for Tom Cruise

    Comment warning about controlling men and encouraging self-sufficient women

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    Samridhi Goel

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    What do you think ?
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    natalieblenkhorn31 avatar
    Natalia
    Natalia
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    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She has terrible taste in men, don't forget she was married to Kid Rock!

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    pof2337 avatar
    Dylan
    Dylan
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    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She has terrible taste in eyebrows

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    pof2337 avatar
    Dylan
    Dylan
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    1 hour ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    She’s fúcking hideous, not brave.

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
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    Premium     50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Captain Wafflestomper commenting on a woman's appearance. What a surprise.

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    natalieblenkhorn31 avatar
    Natalia
    Natalia
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    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She has terrible taste in men, don't forget she was married to Kid Rock!

    2
    2points
    reply
    pof2337 avatar
    Dylan
    Dylan
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She has terrible taste in eyebrows

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    pof2337 avatar
    Dylan
    Dylan
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    1 hour ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    She’s fúcking hideous, not brave.

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Captain Wafflestomper commenting on a woman's appearance. What a surprise.

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