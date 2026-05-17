Pamela Anderson Fuels Tom Cruise Romance Rumors After Admitting She’s “Making Room For Love” Again

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Pamela Anderson has once again found herself at the center of relationship rumors. After making headlines in early 2025 for her widely discussed romance with Liam Neeson, the Baywatch star is now being linked to Tom Cruise.

The new rumors quickly divided viewers online. Some wondered whether Anderson had already moved on, while others questioned whether there was any romance happening at all.

Highlights Pamela Anderson is facing new dating rumors linking her to Tom Cruise.

The rumors gained traction after the two stars were spotted leaving the same New York hotel around the time of the Met Gala.

Insiders claimed Anderson is single but ready to make room for love, following her brief romance with co-star Liam Neeson last year.

“I thought she was in love with Liam?” one person wrote after the speculation started spreading online.

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Reports alleged romance rumors between Pamela Anderson and Tom Cruise

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The latest buzz started after an unverified report suggested Cruise and Anderson may have developed a connection behind the scenes.

According to sources cited by the National Enquirer, Cruise allegedly reached out after watching Anderson’s comeback performance in The Last Showgirl.

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“The movie got people to see Pam in a very different light, including Tom,” the source claimed. “They’ve been in touch ever since.”

Another insider even suggested there was “definitely a spark” between them.

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Fuel was added to the rumors after a social media video showed Anderson leaving New York’s Surrey Hotel shortly before Cruise exited the same location after the Met Gala. Paparazzi and fans quickly picked up on the timing.

Still, neither star has publicly addressed the reports. Representatives for both Cruise and Anderson also did not respond to requests for comment.

However, one source did claim that Anderson is now in a different stage of her life.

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“Pamela is making room for love in her life,” the insider told The Daily Mail, adding that after “a few busy years proving herself” professionally, she now wants to shift some focus toward her personal life.

The same source also implied she remains single for now.

“She wants to make room for someone special,” they said, “but right now she hasn’t had a spare moment.”

As soon as Cruise’s name became attached to Anderson, people flooded comment sections with reactions

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“Eeeeeuuuuuu Tom Cruise?” one person wrote.

Another added, “Ohhh, don’t do it, Pam… just don’t do it.”

Some questioned whether there was any relationship between Anderson and Cruise.

“I don’t believe this…. They were probably kind to each other, and the news media have an affair going,” one user joked.

Some brought Nesson back into the conversation.

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“I thought she was staying away from the crazy?” one person wrote. “Omg terrible choice Pamela.”

“Surely she is not THAT desperate!!” another added.

Others simply seemed confused by the constant headlines about her romance.

“Dang! That woman gets around more than J-Lo.”

Pamela and Liam Neeson’s romance had viewers invested long before the Tom rumors surfaced

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Long before Cruise entered the conversation, Anderson’s relationship with Liam Neeson had already become one of Hollywood’s most talked-about surprises.

The pair met while filming The Naked Gun, and their chemistry quickly caught the attention of press and red carpet events.

Sources initially described their relationship as a “budding romance.”

“It’s sincere, and it’s clear they’re smitten with each other,” one insider said at the time to People.

Neeson himself was not exactly subtle about his admiration.

“First off, I’m madly in love with Pamela,” he previously said. “She’s just terrific to work with.”

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Anderson also spoke warmly about him.

“He’s the perfect gentleman,” she said. “He brings out the best in you.”

By December, Pamela eventually confirmed they had briefly dated after filming wrapped.

“If you must know, Liam and I were romantically involved for a short while but only after we finished filming,” she told People.

Even though the romance ended, she insisted there were no hard feelings and added, “I’m sure we will always be in each other’s lives.”

Tom Cruise also had his own headline-making relationship rumors before Pamela Anderson entered the picture

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💖👀 Ana de Armas y Tom Cruise de la mano por Vermont durante este fin de semana pic.twitter.com/q6jCTEOmVb — Alba Medina (@albammmedina) July 29, 2025

Cruise has also had a very public dating history over the years. Most recently, he was linked to Ana de Armas after reports claimed the pair had spent months together.

Sources previously alleged Cruise had been “showering” her with gifts because that was reportedly “his thing” in relationships.

The pair were later photographed together in Vermont, where paparazzi captured them holding hands during a getaway. However, later reports claimed the relationship quietly ended after about nine months.

“They are going to remain good friends, but they aren’t dating anymore,” one source claimed to The Sun in October 2025. “The spark had gone.”

“Now that’s a wild hook up,” wrote one netizen