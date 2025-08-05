Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Pamela Anderson Breaks Silence After Fans Accuse Meghan Markle Of “Ripping Off” Her Cooking Show
Pamela Anderson speaking during an interview, addressing fans' accusations about Meghan Markle's cooking show.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Pamela Anderson Breaks Silence After Fans Accuse Meghan Markle Of “Ripping Off” Her Cooking Show

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

“Don’t you feel ripped off?” That was basically the question posed to Pamela Anderson by Andy Cohen about whether Meghan Markle ripped off her cooking show.

Anderson had her answer ready to go.

With Love, Meghan airs on Netflix, while Pamela’s Cooking With Love is on Amazon’s Prime Video; both are less than a year old.

The two shows are very similar, and netizens have been wondering if Anderson felt slighted because her show hit the airwaves first.

Highlights
  • Pam Anderson finally addresses rumors that Meghan Markle’s cooking show is a rip-off of her own.
  • Anderson made the comments during an interview with Andy Cohen on his show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
  • Anderson’s laid-back answer has earned her even more respect from netizens.
RELATED:

    Pamela Anderson is asked a pointed question about whether Meghan Markle copied her

    Pamela Anderson posing thoughtfully with her hand under chin in a black shirt, breaking silence on cooking show accusations.

    Image credits: Norman Wong / Wikipedia

    Meghan Markle smiling in a kitchen wearing an apron, related to cooking show and Pamela Anderson accusations.

    Image credits: meghan / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    On the August 3rd episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the titular host was interviewing Anderson, who is doing a press tour to promote her new film, The N*ked Gun.

    Sitting next to her co-star in the film and real-life boyfriend, Liam Neeson, Cohen asked the 58-year-old Anderson a very pointed question about her program.

    “On a scale from one to ten, how much of a rip off did you feel like With Love, Meghan was of your show, ‘Pamela’s Cooking With Love?’ There were articles saying these two shows were very similar,” Cohen asked Anderson during a round of the segment, “Plead the Fifth.” 

    Anderson appeared surprised by the question, but answered it at lightning speed.

    “I didn’t invent cooking shows”: Pamela Anderson opens up about whether Markle copied her

    Meghan Markle in a grey dress holding flowers near a table of food in an outdoor setting promoting her cooking show.

    Image credits: imdb

    “One. I didn’t,” Anderson replied, without missing a beat.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    To which Andy clarified:  “One? On a scale from one to 10, you did not see any similarities?” 

    Pamela Anderson speaking in an interview setting, addressing fans about Meghan Markle cooking show controversy.

    Image credits: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Shaking her head, Anderson said, “No, I didn’t really look, but I didn’t invent cooking shows,” and added with a laugh, “She’s just doing her thing.” 

    Pamela’s Cooking With Love premiered on February 24, 2025, showcasing Anderson hosting plant‑based dinner parties on Vancouver Island with guest chefs. 

    Markle’s series, meanwhile, debuted shortly after on Netflix on March 4, 2025, and was greenlit for a second season just days later.

    Pamela Anderson and Meghan Markle’s cooking shows are very similar

    Pamela Anderson speaking about cooking shows and addressing accusations from fans about Meghan Markle’s cooking show.

    Image credits: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Stef Hst discussing Pamela Anderson’s reaction after fans accuse Meghan Markle of copying her cooking show.

    Comment by Lisa Mark praising Pamela Anderson's classy response amid Meghan Markle cooking show accusations.

    At the time, fans and commentators were quick to point out both shows’ overlapping aesthetics—garden‑to‑kitchen visuals, wicker baskets of fresh produce, and mid‑conversation culinary moments featuring celebrity guests.

    A particularly pointed comparison: both opening lines echo one another.

    Anderson says, “I just have always wanted to take things to another level,” while Markle remarks she’s “always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pamela Anderson in kitchen holding a cake, promoting Pamela's cooking show with warm and rustic decor.

    Image credits: imdb

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some critics accused the Netflix show of being a near “frame‑for‑frame” remake.

    Royal watcher Neil Sean even suggested that the production of Markle’s show was so similar to Anderson’s that it looked intentional. 

    But who was actually first to talk about or promote their show?

    Pamela Anderson’s show was promoted first, and aired before Markle’s 

    Pamela Anderson and Meghan Markle pictured outdoors, linking to fans accusing Meghan of copying Pamela’s cooking show.

    Image credits: primevideo

    Anderson was.

    Though the release window was tight, Anderson’s show was announced first, filmed in summer 2023, and had its trailer out by October 2024.

    Markle’s show, meanwhile, appeared months later in February of  2025.

    Amid rising comparisons between the two programs, Jesse Fawcett—co-creator and executive producer of Anderson’s series—spoke to The Daily Beast on March 7, 2025, about the controversy.

    Two pairs of people in kitchens high-fiving, illustrating Pamela Anderson and Meghan Markle cooking show comparison.

    Image credits: primevideo

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “We take pride in planting the first seeds—creating original, distinctive programming that audiences love—and it’s a compliment to see our work with Ms. Anderson resonate so strongly,” Fawcett told the publication.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Executives for Anderson’s show weren’t the only people asked to comment on Markle’s show. 

    The original cooking and lifestyle guru, Martha Stewart, weighed in as well.

    Expressing neutral encouragement, she said in an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle that she hopes Markle is authentic and knowledgeable in her domain.

    Pamela Anderson and Meghan Markle gardening outdoors, discussed in context of cooking show accusations and fan reactions.

    Image credits: pamelaanderson / Instagram

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing variety in cooking shows amid Pamela Anderson and Meghan Markle cooking show controversy.

    “Meghan, I don’t really know very well, and I hope she knows what she’s talking about,” Martha said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Authenticity, to me, is everything, and to be authentic and knowledgeable about your subject matter is extremely important,” she continued.

    Stewart did not comment on Anderson’s show.

    Netizens in camp Pamela Anderson say the comparisons are blatant

    Meghan Markle in a white shirt and wide-brim hat, smiling outdoors while addressing cooking show accusations.

    Image credits: aseverofficial / Instagram

    As is so often the case, the truth is a mere side dish for thirsty netizens.  

    I was shocked at how much she’d ripped off Pamela’s show,” one person noted. “ Meeting the people, gardening, greenery, and white aesthetic… Markle doesn’t have one original idea,” the person said. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others in camp, Meghan, defend the overlap, saying it’s inevitable in the cooking show genre, where every program seems to have some combination of gardens, kitchens, and guests.

    Pamela Anderson smiling outdoors in denim overalls and gardening gloves amid grapevine leaves, addressing cooking show controversy.

    Image credits: pamelaanderson / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As for Anderson’s reply to Cohen’s question, netizens heaped on praise. 

    “What a classy lady and perfect response, I didn’t invent cooking shows!! I like her more each day!” One person wrote about Anderson.

    Another noted, “Happy people act right. Pamela is happy.”

    So far, Pamela Anderson’s cooking show is outperforming Markle’s

    When it comes to which show is doing better, Anderson again takes the cake. 

    According to IMDb scores and viewing data, Anderson’s Pamela’s Cooking With Love earned an IMDb rating of 9.8/10, while Markle’s With Love, Meghan sits around 2.7–3.2/10.

    The Daily Beast reports that Markle’s Netflix series failed to break into the platform’s top 300 titles, even as its eight‑episode season garnered minimal viewership compared to expectations. 

    Despite its poor reception, Netflix rolled out a second season, which wrapped filming early and is scheduled for release this fall. Though Markle and Harry’s overall $100 million deal with the streamer reportedly will not be renewed beyond September, People have reported.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens appear more supportive of Pamela Anderson’s show than of Meghan Markle’s

    Comment from AJ James saying Pam wasn't having the drama after fans accused Meghan Markle of ripping off her cooking show.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Julie Scarborough addressing Pamela Anderson and Meghan Markle cooking show controversy, with 1.3K likes.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a cooking show dispute involving Pamela Anderson and Meghan Markle.

    Comment on social media saying she is lovelier now than ever, related to Pamela Anderson and Meghan Markle cooking show claims.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Venita Bogert expressing support and happiness for a woman’s self-acceptance amid Pamela Anderson and Meghan Markle cooking show claims.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment highlighting support for Pamela Anderson as she responds to fans accusing Meghan Markle of copying her cooking show.

    Comment by Lydia Danjean responding to drama accusations, discussing fan reactions related to Pamela Anderson and Meghan Markle cooking shows.

    Comment on social media supporting Pamela Anderson amid Meghan Markle cooking show accusations.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Becky Thornburg praising Pamela Anderson in response to fans accusing Meghan Markle of ripping off her cooking show.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Alisa McGraw praising Pamela Anderson and Meghan Markle's cooking shows with emojis, reacting to Pamela Anderson breaking silence.

    Comment from Shelly Nairn thanking someone for not joining the bullying of Megan, related to Pamela Anderson and Meghan Markle.

    Comment from Pat Russell Lawson praising Pamela Anderson’s classy response amid cooking show accusations involving Meghan Markle.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Amy Leddy supporting Pamela Anderson's cooking show amid Meghan Markle accusations.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Madalina Coman saying Two queens with 3 reactions, discussing Pamela Anderson and Meghan Markle cooking show controversy.

    Comment mentioning doubt about Meghan Markle doing actual cooking, related to Pamela Anderson cooking show debate.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising Pamela Anderson, related to fans accusing Meghan Markle of copying her cooking show.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Alana Mcglynn accusing Meghan Markle of copying, related to Pamela Anderson cooking show controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by top fan David Ward saying Meghan Markle copies everything from everyone in a discussion on Pamela Anderson cooking show.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    24

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    24

    Open list comments

    0

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Read less »
    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT